LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE SmackDown Results – December 11, 2018

Welcome to SmackDown Live.

WWE Champion Daniel Bryan makes his way to the ring.

Daniel says last week he came out here and called all of you people sheep. The first thing he wants to do is come out and apologize. Daniel says he wants to apologize to sheep for being compared to you idiots. They are not the ones mindlessly destroying the Earth with their actions. There is no carbon hoofprint. You are not sheep, you are more like parasites.

Daniel calls everyone fickle and says that they are parasites because you take and take and take but give nothing back. Daniel says he is not surprised because you people latched on to the old Daniel Bryan and lived through his success. You lived vicariously through the old Daniel Bryan. Daniel says the old Daniel Bryan is dead and the Yes Movement is Dead. You have moved on to the next fickle field. You are now on the couch in the house that AJ Styles built.

Daniel reminds everyone he is the WWE Champion, not AJ Styles. At TLC on Sunday, he will crush AJ Styles’ dream of becoming WWE Champion again. At the end of the match, the champion will be The New Daniel Bryan. Daniel does not feel that the crowd in Las Vegas believes him. Daniel says he debates this with his friend William Gaddes. Are you stupid or do you deliberately pull the wool over your eyes. He said stupidity is the deliberate cultivation of ignorance. That is pretty much Las Vegas.

Mustafa Ali’s music plays and he comes out. Daniel says he knows who Mustafa is while the idiots might not know who he is.

Daniel invites Mustafa to come into the ring with him. Daniel says that Mustafa is the heart of 205 Live. He is an incredible performer. You are an incredible performer. Daniel says he sees a lot of Mustafa in himself. Daniel says he has some advice. They don’t need this match tonight. After this match, the people will not care because they are so self-absorbed and xenophobic. These fickle people do not deserve this.

Ali wants to know what happened to Daniel because he looks up to Daniel and that is why he became a wrestler. Daniel was the underdog who could hang with anyone because he has heart. What happened? You talk about the old Daniel Bryan. The old Daniel Bryan would want to fight and Mustafa says that is what he wants. He wants a fight.

Daniel asks Ali what kind of car does he drive.

Ali doesn’t know what it has to do with this, but he says he drives an SUV.

Bryan says that Ali is a small little man so why would you need to drive an SUV.

Ali says he has a family.

Daniel slaps Ali and calls him ignorant. Ali with a head scissors and drop kick followed by a senton off the turnbuckles.

We go to commercial.

Match Number One: Daniel Bryan versus Mustafa Ali in a Non Title Match

We are back and the match is joined in progress. Daniel with a knee to the midsection followed by kicks and then he sends Ali into the turnbuckles. Bryan with kicks to the chest. Bryan with an Irish whip and Ali floats over but Bryan does not charge into the corner. Bryan with kicks and knee drops. Bryan works on the neck. Bryan with a European uppercut and then he applies a step over toe hold and drops an elbow on the leg. Bryan goes for a surfboard and he pulls at the face.

Bryan with a boot to the back. Bryan with kicks to the chest but he misses a round kick. Ali with a knee and kick followed by a baseball slide. Bryan moves when Ali goes for a pescado and Ali lands on his feet. Bryan sends Ali into the ring post. Ali gets back in before the ten count. Bryan with a butterfly suplex and then he goes up top but Ali wtih a forearm and then Ali with a Spanish Fly for a near fall.

Ali pulls Bryan to the corner and he goes up top but Bryan recovers and pushes Ali to the floor. Bryan brings Ali back into the ring and applies the Yes Lock. Ali tries to fight through the pain and refuses to tap out. Ali tries to get to the ropes. Ali gets to the ropes and Bryan is forced to release the hold. Bryan puts Ali on the turnbuckles and into the tree of woe. Bryan with kicks to the chest. Bryan with a baseball slide to Ali’s head. Bryan puts Ali on the turnbuckles and sets for a belly-to-back superplex but Ali lands on his feet while Bryan lands on the mat. Bryan goes for the drop kick into the corner but Ali moves.

Ali with chops but Bryan with a kick. Ali with an Irish whip and Bryan flips out of the corner but Ali with a tornado DDT for a near fall. Bryan is pulled into position for the inward 450 splash but Bryan moves. Bryan pulls Ali into the corner and wrings the leg into the ring post. Bryan clips Ali and then applies a heel hook and grapevines the leg to force Ali to tap out.

Winner: Daniel Bryan

After the match, Ali is attacked on the ramp and Bryan stomps on Ali and reapplies the heel hook.

We are told that Rey Mysterio will face Randy Orton in a chairs match.

The New Day make their way to the ring to host the Rap Battle..

We go to commercial.

We are back and Kofi KIngston welcomes everyone to the second Rap Battle.

Big E says that the Bar is probably up to some shenanigans and they can start.

Sheamus says this has gone too far, let’s hit them with the Bar.

They start with Ice Ice Sheamy. The bar is back. Cesaro is going to swing you. When they walk through the ropes, you can’t hold a candle.

The New Day say that it is garbage but the Bar celebrates.

The Usos are next.

Jimmy says it’s the Usos vs the Bar in a rap off. What are they going to talk about? Sheamus’ hair grease or Cesaro’s mouthpiece. After they got robbed in the last rap battle, they want that deleted. They already beat the ninja turtles, it is time to beat BeBop and Rock Steady. The Usos show love, like cupid and Sheamus looks dumb, no he looks stupid.

Jimmy asks Sheamus if he stays out of the son so his skin looks like chalk. How do you knock Cesaro’s teeth without a knuckle, here is Mr. Turnbuckle. None of that matter when you step into the ring with the Usos. Jimmy says he earned the name Iron Man. Six time champs are coming soon, welcome to the Uso Peni . . .

Sheamus and Cesaro try to attack the Usos but The Usos move. Sheamus and Cesaro go to the floor. Sheamus with a Brogue Kick to Big E and then they hit a spike Air Raid Crash on Jimmy.

Asuka is in the back and she says she thought nobody would be ready for Asuka, but she was wrong. She made one mistake and she stopped kicking Charlotte Flair. On Sunday, she will not stop. She will climb and grab the title and win. Tonight, Charlotte will not be ready for Asuka.

We go to commercial.

We are back wit the standard WWE Las Vegas video montage.

Miz is in the ring with the World Cup Trophy. He says he knows that this is Shane’s week with the trophy but he is not giving it back until Shane comes out to hear what he has to say. Miz says he does not want to beg. Miz says he will take a knee and he says that this is about life decisions.

Shane McMahon makes his way to the ring, but he does the Shane-O Shuffle on the stage. Shane then does the Shane-O Shuffle in the ring.

Shane wants to know what is up with the Miz. Why is he out here with the trophy?

Miz says this is the only way that he can talk to Shane. They could be so good together if he gives them a chance. Miz says he is scared. Miz says that Shane told him if he interviewed Daniel Bryan, he owes him. Shane says he did not say that. Miz wants to tag one more time.

Shane says this thing with the trophy is getting weird.

Miz says it is not about the trophy, it is about so much more. Miz says this won’t be easy to say, but he will say it, no he will show it. MIz wants a referee to come to the ring.

Shane says he is confused.

Match Number Two: Chip and Chad versus Shane McMahon and Miz

Chip and Chad attack Shane from behind but Shane with fists a flurry to stop them. Shane sends Chip over the top rope and then Shane punches Chad. Shane with a back elbow followed by a float over DDT. Shane with a triangle on Chad and Chad taps out.

Winners: Shane McMahon and Miz

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.

Credit: PWinsider.com