WWE SmackDown Results – December 12, 2017

Welcome to SmackDown Live. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are handing out flyers wearing “Yep” shirts. Kevin wants Chad and Shelton to join the YEP movement.

AJ Styles makes his way to the ring. AJ welcomes everyone to the House that AJ Styles built. He says he is usually cool, calm, and collected. AJ says he cannot eat or sleep. All he can do is think about defending his title on Sunday. AJ says he does not want to lose what he got back. He says he feels the same way Jinder Mahal did. What good is it to be champion if you are not willing to fight. AJ says Jinder would do anything to retain his title. He brought in Great Khali to help him in the Punjabi Prison Match. Jinder will do anything to get the title back.

The Singh Brothers come out and they have new music. They apologize for the interruption. They say that they usually introduce Jinder Mahal, but not tonight. We see what happened last week.

AJ says that was cruel and he says he feels sorry for them tonight. AJ wants Samir and Sunil to come to the ring to hug it out. AJ tells the Singhs not to hug each other. They need to come hug it out with Uncle Al. AJ hugs each Singh and he stops them from coming back for seconds.

The Singhs say that they want to be in AJ’s corner on Sunday. As far as they are concerned, Jinder Mahal will be facing AJ alone. They are done with Jinder. They talk about how they are kept in the back while Jinder flies first class. They say that Jinder cannot even tell them apart. Samir and Sunil argue and AJ stops them.

AJ asks if they are so mad at Jinder, why were they at his side last week in India? AJ wants to know if they are with him or against him. Both Samir and Sunil say they are done with Jinder.

AJ wants them to shake his hand and . . .

Jinder Mahal’s music plays.

AJ says he can see what is going on. Samir and Sunil are here to convince him that they are not working for Jinder, but he is not convincing anyone. AJ says he likes what they said about AJ and Jinder being one-on-one on Sunday and AJ guarantees that will happen and he attacks Samir and Sunil before sending them to the floor.

Jinder gets on the apron and he tells AJ he will get what is coming to him. He says the title is coming back to him on Sunday.

Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan walk in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and Natalya is on commentary.

Ruby Riott (with Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan) versus Charlotte Flair in a Non Title Match

Flair with a few waist lock take downs. Charlotte gets distracted by Liv and Sarah and that allows Ruby to get a near fall with a rollup. Charlotte with a fallaway slam and Ruby goes to the floor.

Ruby gets back into the ring and Charlotte with a knee. Sarah distracts Charlotte from the floor and Ruby hits an STO and punches Charlotte. Ruby misses a forearm into the corner but Ruby floats over and sends Charlotte into the turnbuckles. Ruby with a snap mare and then she traps Charlotte’s arms. Ruby with a reverse chin lock.

Charlotte backs Ruby into the turnbuckles but Ruby gets a near fall. Ruby with a reverse chin lock. Charlotte with an arm drag and kick to Ruby followed by chops. Ruby with a knee and she sends Charlotte into the turnbuckles.

Ruby goes to the turnbuckles but comes off and lands on Charlotte’s knees. Charlotte sends Ruby into the turnbuckles and she kicks Ruby. Charlotte knocks Sarah off the apron and she sends Ruby to the floor. Charlotte hits Sarah and Natalya gets up. Charlotte with a forearm to Natalya and a boot to Liv. Natalya with a clothesline and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Charlotte (by disqualification)

After the match, Ruby, Sarah, and Liv bring Charlotte into the ring and Charlotte starts to fight back but the numbers are too great and they send Charlotte to the floor and into the ring steps and ringside barrier. They set up the stairs like they did for Naomi and . . .

Naomi’s music plays and she makes her way to the ring and hits a running double drop kick on Logan and Liv. Naomi sends Ruby into the ring and connects with forearms. Naomi with Rear View on Ruby and Ruby leaves the ring with Liv and Sarah.

Tamina, Carmella, and Lana attack Liv, Ruby, and Sarah from behind on the ramp.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Daniel Bryan is on the phone. He tells Shane he has everything under control. He says he will be on commentary for the main event so there is nothing to worry about. The Yep Movement enters and they give Daniel a flyer to Occupy Smackdown.

Bobby Roode joins the announcers for the next match.

Baron Corbin versus Dolph Ziggler in a Non Title Match

They lock up and Corbin pushes Ziggler on the break. Ziggler pushes back and Corbin with a punch. Ziggler with a standing drop kick and Stinger Splash but Corbin sends Ziggler into the corner and then he misses a shoulder into the corner and hits the ring post.

Roode gets up from the announce table and he removes his ring robe.

Roode enters the ring and he looks at Ziggler and Corbin. Roode winds up for a Glorious DDT and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Dolph Ziggler (by disqualification)

After the match, Corbin grabs Roode by the throat but Roode with a kick and Glorious DDT.

The Bludgeon Brothers go Gallagher on the camera and we go to commercial.

We go to highlights from this week. The Ascension tell Fandango and Breeze not to give up. Fandango says they are going to face the Bludgeon Brothers and Breeze is a little shocked at the decision.

That will happen on Sunday at Clash of Champions.

Luke Harper and Erick Rowan versus Colin Delaney and Joe Monroe

Delaney and Rowan start and Rowan with a drop kick and Harper is tagged in and Harper knocks Monroe off the apron. Rowan with a splash and Harper with a clothesline to Delaney. Rowan presses Monroe over his head and sends him into the ring. Harper with an assisted sit out power bomb to Monroe and he lets out a scream of horror. Harper and Rowan with the T Gimmick for the three count.

Winners: Luke Harper and Erick Rowan

We go to commercial.

We are back and The Yep Movement of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens make their way to the ring.

Kevin says the Yep Movement has arrived. Sami says this is surreal and he asks Kevin if he can feel the energy. It is like the entire WWE Universe decided to stand by with them against WWE Management. They stand united for change. Kevin responds with a series of YEPs.

Sami says management took things one step too far last week and we see footage from last week’s main event on Smackdown.

Kevin says you think Stephanie McMahon is ruthless and Mr. McMahon is the most brutal promoter, but after nine months, Shane is the worst McMahon. Shane locked him to the ropes and then Shane made himself the guest referee. Then Shane said that if they lose on Sunday, they will be fired by the WWE. Shane is nothing but a mad man on a rage bender. Shane is trying to humiliate them and make them lose their jobs because Shane could not defend his family.

We are here to show that WWE is more than Shane McMahon and his vendetta. Kevin says that he hopes the ring is reinforced and it is time to Occupy Smackdown.

Daniel Bryan comes out and he does not look happy, but that frown is turned upside down and he Yeses his way to the ring.

Kevin introduces the inspiration for the Yep Movement. Sami says they thought hundreds or thousands would come to the ring but they have the one man who occupies Smackdown, Daniel Bryan.

Daniel asks them what are they doing.

Sami and Kevin says they are showing respect to Daniel and the Yes Movement with the Yep Movement. They have been disgraced and treated unfairly just like Daniel.

Daniel says they are nothing like him. Daniel says this proves it. The Yes Movement was not about him, it was about the people. It was about what the WWE Universe wanted and deserved.

Sami says it is just like that but it is about what they want and what they deserve. Kevin asks Daniel if he is drinking Shane’s Kool-Aid. Kevin says everyone knows why Shane made himself the referee. It is to screw them. Sami says they fought on the independent scene to get to this point and Shane is taking it away from them.

Daniel says that he has an agreement with Shane and they have each other’s back. Daniel says that he will make sure the match on Sunday is fair. If you lose, there will be no excuses. Daniel says he trusts that Shane will have his back. Daniel says there will be a second guest referee in the match. It will be Daniel Bryan.

We go to commercial.

We are back and the New Day are on commentary and they have flapjacks.

Aiden English is in the ring and he is going to perform the Rusev Day anthem because today and every day is Rusev Day. On the eighth day of Rusev, his partner gave to him eight Aiden songs, seven boards a breakin, six matchka kicks, four of the lads, three Unhinder Jinders, two Rusev Day shirts, and a massive win over the New Day.

Jimmy says it isn’t even Christmas, but you wouldn’t be getting any gifts. Jey says you are on the Naughty List. Jey asks Jimmy what kind of presents would Santa bring. New singing lessons, a toupe, or a new tag partner, or a new tan. Jey says it will be about Day One Ish at Clash of Champions.

Before the match can start, Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable come out with mics. Gable is tired of the days because days are for the weak. That is perfect for all of you. Shelton says the only day that matters is Sunday when they win the titles. Chad says Sunday is training day and they will train everyone like dogs for the new tag team champions.

Aiden English and Rusev versus Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso in a Non Title Match

Rusev and Jey start things off and Rusev with a kick to the midsection but he misses a short arm clothesline. Jey with punches but Rusev with a splash against the ropes. Rusev punches Jey and kicks him in the corner. Aiden tags in and he kicks Jey. Aiden chokes Jey in the ropes and punches him. Aiden with forearms to the back of the head. Aiden with a punch and Rusev tags back in and he kicks Jey. Rusev with a waist lock while Big E tosses pancakes at the announcers.

Rusev with a bear hug on Jey and he drops him to the mat. Rusev tries to punch Jimmy but misses. Rusev blocks a kick but Jey with a dragon whip and both men are down. Aiden and Jimmy tag in and Jimmy with clotheslines and a thrust kick and uppercut. Jimmy with a Samoan drop and he sets for the running hip into the corner but English with a boot. English goes off the turnbuckles and is met with a super kick. Jey sends Rusev to teh floor and Rusev with a forearm to Jey and then he blocks a baseball slide on Jimmy. Rusev with a thrust kick and then English with a front DDT for the three count.

Winners: Aiden English and Rusev

We take a look back at what AJ Styles did to the Singh Brothers earlier in the show.

Renee Young is with AJ Styles in the back. Renee asks AJ about the set up by the Singhs. AJ says they are not fooling anyone. He will beat the odds on Sunday.

Jinder Mahal attacks AJ and slams his head into the floor and he says that AJ will not be beating the odds on Sunday.

We go to commercial.

Randy Orton makes his way to the ring. He is followed by his partner on Sunday, Shinsuke Nakamura.

Renee Young asks them about Daniel Bryan being a guest referee on Sunday.

Randy says he cannot speak to the motivation of Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan. Randy says he does not like Kevin Owens or Sami Zayn. On Sunday, they will do everyone a favor by making sure that those idiots lose their job.

Renee asks Nakamura if he agrees with Randy and Nakamura says Yep.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Daniel Bryan has joined the announce team for the match.

Shinsuke Nakamura (with Randy Orton) versus Kevin Owens (with Sami Zayn)

Owens with a kick and forearm followed by more kicks and elbows. Owens with a side head lock. Owens holds on when Nakamura tries to send him off the ropes. Nakamura powers out of the hold but Owens with a knee and forearm. Owens with a front face lock and chop. Nakamura with a forearm and they go back and forth. Owens with a knee and Nakamura with a kick. Nakamura misses a kick and Owens goes to the floor.

Owens runs Nakamura into the apron and Owens sends Nakamura back into the ring and hits a back senton for a near fall. Owens with a reverse chin lock. Nakamura with punches but Owens with a kick and crossface for a near fall. Owens with a knee to the midsection followed by European uppercuts. Nakamura with an Irish whip and Nakamura with a running knee into the corner. Nakamura with forearms and he puts Owens on the top turnbuckle but Owens avoids Nakamura and Nakamura’s knee goes into the turnbuckles.

Owens sends Nakamura into the ringside barrier and we go to commercial.

We are back and Nakamura with punches but Owens with a forearm to the back. Nakamura with a snap mare and leaping knee drop. Nakamura runs into a boot and Owens hits a short arm clothesline for a near fall. Owens punches Nakamura and he kicks Nakamura in the chest. Owens with a kick to the chest and he goes for the back senton but Nakamura gets his knees up.

Owens and Nakamura with forearms and Nakamura with a flying boot that sends Owens to the mat. Nakamura with strikes and a sit out gourdbuster. Nakamura with kicks to Owens but Owens blocks a kick. Nakamura with an enzuigiri to Owens. Nakamura with a running knee into the midsection followed by more knees. Nakamura with boots in the corner. Nakamura with more knees in the corner. Nakamura puts Owens on the turnbuckles and hits a running knee to the midsection and Nakamura gets a near fall.

Nakamura puts Owens on the turnbuckles and he connects with forearms. Nakamura goes for a superplex but Owens blocks it and Owens with a head butt to send Nakamura to the mat. Owens with a senton but Nakamura gets his knees up. Owens with elbows but he accidentally hits the referee with a forearm.

Daniel Bryan gets up and he takes off the referee’s shirt to put it on. Nakamura avoids a pop up power bomb and hits a round kick and Bryan makes the count but Owens kicks out.

Zayn gets in the ring and he argues with Bryan. Orton attacks Zayn and they go to the floor. Zayn with a thumb to the eyes and then he sends Orton into the ring post. Nakamura gets distracted by Zayn and Owens with a pop up power bomb for the three count.

Winner: Kevin Owens

Renee Young asks Kevin and Sami for some final comments. Kevin says nobody will take this away from them. The bottom line is they are the absolute best, not just on Smackdown, but in the entire WWE.

Kevin yells out YEP while Sami shows off his shirt.

