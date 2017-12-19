WWE SmackDown Results – December 19th, 2017

Welcome to SmackDown Live. Daniel Bryan welcomes everyone to Smackdown. Daniel wants to talk about the announcement of the women’s Royal Rumble match for the Royal Rumble in Philadelphia. He says it will be huge, awesome, and a turning point in WWE history. Tonight, in the main event, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Jinder Mahal will face Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Shane McMahon’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring. Shane says hello to the crowd. He also mentions the women’s Royal Rumble match. Shane wants to talk about Clash of Champions. Shane says everything was happening the right way when Randy Orton hit Sami with an RKO. Shane says he was about to make the three count to see Kevin and Sami gone from WWE forever. However, as he went down for the three count, you tripped and broke up the count. Shane says he could have counted to 50.

Daniel says that was an accident. Shane says he did not know that at the time. Shane says that he was going to make the three count when Sami Zayn had Randy Orton won. Shane says he remembered what Kevin did to his father, he remembered how Sami cost him at Hell in a Cell, and he remembered what Kevin and Sami did to screw over Team Blue at Survivor Series and he did not make the three count.

Sami rolled up Orton and made a quick three count. Daniel says he did what he did to protect Shane from himself. Shane says he does not need protection from Daniel.

Daniel tells Shane, with all due respect, yes you do. You eat, sleep, and breathe Smackdown. That passion turns you into a hot head. Daniel says he was protecting Shane and the idea of what Smackdown is about. Daniel says he took this job because of a shared vision. A shared vision of a land of opportunity. A land of opportunity for everyone, not just people that you like. You might not like Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, but you threaten their livelihood and you threaten to take away what they promised everyone.

Shane says he has been thinking about this. He says he understands why Daniel has empathy for Kevin and Sami. As soon as they are done playing on your empathetic heartstrings, they are going to stab you in the back. Shane tells Daniel not to show favoritism because it will bite you in the butt.

Daniel asks if he should have done what was best for business? Daniel says he heard those words before and he struggled and fought against those words. Daniel believed in Shane and Smackdown. If you have a different vision, that is your prerogative. If you want to fire someone, fire him. Daniel says he doesn’t want to see Shane-O Mac turn into Mr. McMahon.

The crowd chants ‘Who’s Your Daddy’ to Shane. Shane tells Daniel, he respects him implicitly and trusts him. He wishes Daniel luck with the show tonight.

Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin versus Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso in a Non Title Match

Jimmy and Gable start things off and Gable with a waist lock. Gable with a take down as he holds on. Jimmy with an uppercut and Jey tags in. Jey with a forearm into the corner. Jey wtih an uppercut. Jey sends Chad into the turnbuckles and then sends Gable sternum first into the turnbuckles on an Irish whip. Jimmy tags in and he punches Gable. Jey tags in and hits a head butt to the midsection. Gable goes to the floor after an elbow to the midsection.

Shelton checks on Chad and they return to the apron. Benjamin tags in and Benjamin with a knee and forearm. Benjamin punches Jey. Shelton with an Irish whip but Jey slides into the corner and connects with an uppercut. Jey with a front face lock and Jimmy tags in. Jimmy chops Shelton. Shelton with an Irish whip and Shelton catches Jimmy when he tries to float over. Shelton with a running power slam and he gets a near fall.

Chad tags in and they hit a double shoulder tackle. Chad gets a near fall. Shelton tags in and Chad tries to hyperextend the knee. Shelton with a knee to the hamstring as he continues to work on the leg. Shelton with a step over toe hold. Benjamin kicks Jimmy in the head. Jimmy with punches but Shelton with a punch. Jimmy with a sunset flip for a near fall. Shelton with a kick and Jimmy with an inside cradle for a near fall. Jimmy has a kick blocked and then hits a dragon whip.

Gable and Jey tag in and Jey with clotheslines followed by a thrust kick and uppercut. Gable escapes the Samoan drop and Jey avoids an O’Connor Roll. Jey with a Samoan drop. Jey with a running butt splash to Gable and he drops down and Benjamin goes to the floor. Benjamin punches Jimmy when he goes for a suicide dive. Gable with a rollup on Jimmy. Jimmy with a super kick and he goes up top. Benjamin climbs to the turnbuckles but Jey stops Benjamin. Gable gets his knees up and he gets a near fall. Gable blocks a super kick from Jey and he hits Chaos Theory.

Benjamin with a knee to Jey and Gable with Chaos Theory and Benjamin makes the tag. Benjamin gets Jey up and Gable with a power bomb and clothesline combination for the three count.

Winners: Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable

Charlotte Flair walks in the back as we go to commercial. We are back and Charlotte Flair makes her way to the ring.

Charlotte says she has goosebumps after that video package. On Sunday, she retained her title in a Lumberjack match against Natalya. Nothing makes her happier than to have the honor of carrying this title on her shoulder, except last night when Stephanie announced the first Women’s Royal Rumble match. The women of Raw and Smackdown will have the chance to be in this unprecedented event. Charlotte says that all of you helped them. You chanted and showed passion for what you do. Management listened. Whoever wins the Royal Rumble, she will be waiting to defend her title at Wrestlemania.

Naomi makes her way to the ring. Naomi congratulates her on her victory on Sunday. Naomi says she is out here to be the first woman on Smackdown to declare that she is entering the Royal Rumble. Naomi tells Charlotte she will see her at Wrestlemania.

Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, and Liv Morgan make their way to the ring. Naomi says it is the three stooges who won’t be entering the Royal Rumble match. It is not about sneak attacks. It is about every woman for themselves. It is about surviving the numbers game. They have survived everything thrown at them. What if two of you come into the ring to face the two of them?

Charlotte Flair and Naomi versus Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan (with Liv Morgan)

The match is joined in progress and Charlotte chops Sarah. Logan with an elbow and she avoids a kick. Logan clips Charlotte and connects with forearms. Ruby tags in and she snap mares Charlotte and kicks her in the hamstring. Ruby kicks Charlotte in the back of the leg and then keeps her from making the tag. Logan tags in and she works on the leg. Sarah works on the leg and Charlotte pulls the hair. Ruby tags in and works over Charlotte until Sarah tags back in and she drives the knee into the mat. Charlotte lands on her feet on a second attempt and Charlotte with a knee.

Naomi tags in and she connects with forearms. Logan with a rollup and Naomi with a scorpion kick followed by a springboard enzuigiri and she gets a near fall. Charlotte with a boot to Ruby and they go to the floor. Sarah with a head butt. Naomi avoids Liv on the apron and Logan collides with Liv to knock her off the apron. Naomi with Rear View for the three count.

Winners: Charlotte Flair and Naomi

The New Day walks in the back and they are giving out presents. Big E has a platter of flapjacks and he feeds someone in the back. Kofi says he was talking about their new shirts and they see Aiden English and Rusev dressed like Santa and a snowman.Rusev says no one wants their shirts. Rusev Claus is here to give everyone what they want. Brand new Happy Rusev Day shirts. There is only one list for Rusev Claus, and it is the naughty list. Aiden sings O Rusev Day and they also challenge the New Day. Rusev stomps on Big E’s pancakes. Big E accepts the fight. Rusev wishes them a Happy Rusev Day.

We go to commercial.

Dolph Ziggler comes out to his record scratch entrance and he makes his way to the ring.Dolph says I told you so. For all of you who asked why is Dolph in the US Title match, this is why. You think him being in the US Title match and walking out as champion was out of nowhere, then you have not been paying attention to the last twelve years. Dolph says he walked into work and accepted every challenge given to him and he took them. Some might say they are the biggest or the baddest or the most charismatic. That isn’t him because he is the best. No one can do what he does in the ring. If the title isn’t good enough for you.

This is the start of his second US Title reign. Maybe you need a refresher course. We when Dolph won the US title for the first time in 2011. Dolph says he is just getting started tonight. It is real convenient to forget it but Dolph is a five time Intercontinental Champion. We see his title victories. Dolph reminds us that he is also a World Champion who successfully cashed in Money in the Bank. Some of you were there pretending to be a part of it.

Dolph says he is one of the most decorated superstars in WWE history. Night after night and year after year he proved it to himself and to all of you. Year after year, he goes unappreciated. Dolph says you are not worthy of his presence, none of you are. Dolph says none of you deserve him. Do you want something to remember him by? Dolph drops the title belt and walks out of the ring.

Daniel Bryan is on the phone and Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn enter. Kevin thanks Daniel and he gives him a bottle of champagne. They thank him for doing the right thing. Sami says Daniel did it for him and the fans. Daniel says he did it for Smackdown and he gives the bottle back. Kevin says they know that Daniel did it because of Randy Orton. They remind Daniel of Orton taking the title from him. He was part of Evolution that tried to take his soul. Sami reminds Daniel to be careful. Kevin says that Daniel got the last laugh on Randy on Sunday and Kevin says they got the last laugh on Shane. Daniel calls them delusional and says if they continue to act this way, he will fire them himself.

The New Day are still feeding people pancakes as we go to commercial. Rusev goes full Chong Li when they chant for Rusev Day.

Aiden English and Rusev versus Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston (with Big E)

Kofi and Aiden start things off and Aiden with an arm drag. They miss Kofi on a double clothesline attempt. Rusev goes to the floor and Kofi returns to the ring. Kofi continues to play with Rusev. Rusev chases Kofi around the ring and Aiden tells Rusev that he’s got this. Kofi drop kicks English and then he sends Rusev to the floor. Big E gives Kofi and Xavier the bag and they throw shirts into the crowd.

Rusev and English attack Kofi and xavier from behind. Rusev kicks Kofi but Kofi kicks back and punches Rusev. Rusev runs Kofi into the corner and then he connects with shoulders. Aiden tags in and he punches Kofi. Aiden chokes Kofi in the ropes. Kofi punches Aiden but Aiden with a kick. Rusev tags in and he kicks Kofi. Kofi with punches but Rusev with a clothesline and he gets a near fall. Kofi is put on the turnbuckles and Kofi kicks Rusev and hits a tornado DDT. Both men are down.

Woods and English tag in and Woods with a clothesline and kick followed by a hesitation drop kick to the back. English with an Irish whip and Woods with a boot and he tries for an Honor Roll but English gets Woods on his shoulders and hits a Death Valley Power Bomb and he gets a near fall. Rusev sends Kofi to the floor. The announce table is rearranged by English. English gets some whipped cream and puts it on the pancakes. Rusev says there is one more thing.

Rusev gets some cherries and puts one on top. Aiden picks up Woods and tries to stick his face in the pancakes but he fights Aiden off. Kofi with a nestea plunge off the turnbuckles and then Woods and Kofi hit a double flapjack into the pancakes. English is rolled into the ring and Woods with a shoulder. Xavier goes up top and he hits a springboard elbow drop for the three count.

Winners: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods

Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles versus Jinder Mahal (with the Singh Brothers), Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn

Mahal and Orton start things off and Orton goes after Zayn and Owens on the apron before going after Mahal. All six men are in the ring until only Orton remains. Zayn is sent into the ringside barrier. Orton kicks Mahal and hits a back drop driver onto the apron. Orton punches Mahal when they return to the ring. Orton with a kick. Mahal with an Irish whip and Orton tries for an RKO but Mahal escapes. Orton gets a near fall after a clothesline.

Nakamura tags in and Mahal backs him into the corner and Zayn tags in. Zayn with an arm bar. Nakamura with a reversal. Nakamura back Zayn into the ropes and he rests his head on Zayn’s chest. Nakamura tells Zayn to come at him. Nakamura with a knee to the midsection followed by a snap mare and knee drop. Styles tags in and he tries for a suplex. Styles and Zayn with waist locks and Zayn with a single leg trip but Styles with a head scissors.

Orton tags in and he drops Zayn on the top rope and gets a near fall. Mahal tags in and Mahal with a kick and punches. Orton with a kick but Mahal with a back elbow. Mahal with a leaping knee drop and Owens tags in. Owens kicks and punches Orton.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Owens with a reverse chin lock. Owens with punches to Orton but he runs into an elbow. Orton moves and Owens goes shoulder first into the post. Zayn is sent to the floor and Styles tags in. Styles with strikes and a clothesline. Mahal pulls the ropes open and Styles goes to the floor. Owens goes to the floor and he sends Styles back into the ring. Owens with a back senton for a near fall. Owens with a punch and he chokes Styles in the ropes. Zayn tags in and he jabs Styles. Zayn with a clothesline and he gets a near fall. Mahal tags in and he kicks Styles.

Mahal with knees and he chokes Styles. Mahal backs Styles into the corner but Styles with a knee and he hits a tornado DDT. Zayn and Nakamura tag in and Nakamura with a flying boot. Nakamura with strikes to Owens. Nakamura knocks Mahal off the apron. Nakamura with kicks to Zayn. Zayn blocks a kick but Nakamura with a boot to the head. Nakamura with knees to the head and an Irish whip. Nakamura with boots in the corner. Nakamura puts Zayn on the turnbuckles and he hits a running knee for a near fall.

Nakamura misses a round kick but hits an enzuigiri for a near fall. Nakamura tries for the reverse exploder but Zayn gets to the ropes. Zayn with a punch to the head and Nakamura floats over into a cross arm breaker but Zayn locks his arms. Owens with a back senton to Nakamura. Orton sends Owens to the floor. Mahal with a DDT to Orton. Styles with a Pele Kick to Mahal and a slingshot forearm to Owens. The Singhs attack Mahal on the Kinshasa set up. The Singhs are sent to the back by the referee.

Mahal misses a clothesline and Orton hits an RKO but Mahal rolls to the floor. Orton with a double IEDDT to the Singhs. Styles with a Phenomenal Forearm to Owens. Nakamura with Kinshasa to Zayn for the three count.

Winners: Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton

Thanks for watching along and we will see you next time.

Credit: PWinsider.com