WWE SmackDown Results – December 20, 2019

On Sunday night, Bray Wyatt faced the Miz, but we also saw the return of Daniel Bryan to confront the Universal Champion.

We are in Brooklyn, New York and your announcers are Corey Graves and Michael Cole.

Daniel Bryan makes his way to the ring.

Daniel says it is great to be back in Brooklyn. The last few weeks, people have been asking him what happened and where did he go. Daniel says he does not know. He says he felt the Fiend viscerally rip out his beard and hair. When he came to and got cleaned up, Daniel says he didn’t notice the beard or hair, but what he noticed was missing was the Daniel Bryan Brand. Daniel says he saw his daughter and it was the first time she saw him without facial hair and long hair. She cried and she was scared. She looked like she didn’t know him. She only knew Daniel Bryan the Brand. Daniel says he recognized him. What he saw was the man who never main evented Wrestlemania and ws never given a chance and had to claw for everything. That is the man who came to TLC and kicked Bray Wyatt’s ass.

Bray Wyatt likes to talk about changing people. Bray succeeded. Daniel says he will change Bray. Bray says he has trained himself not to feel pain. Daniel tells Bray to come out so he can prove Bray wrong.

Instead of Bray Wyatt, the Miz makes his way to the ring. Miz says what happened to you was awful, but Bray attacked his family. You don’t know what it is like to have him in your house and put a doll in his two year old’s crib. Miz says it was not about winning on Sunday, it was about his family. Bray only has a family in his fantasy world. All he has is his title and he will be taking that title from Bray.

Baron Corbin makes his way to the ring and he talks about the scary dolls appearing in Miz’ happy home. Maybe if your daughter had a few more of your wife’s genes, it wouldn’t have been so scary. He says Birdie was scared because daddy came home looking like Baby Yoda. Corbin says Bryan’s brand is failure. Baron reminds us that he beat Kurt Angle at Wrestlemania, won King of the Ring, and beat Roman Reigns at TLC.

Baron says he doesn’t care what personal issues you have with the Fiend, Bray has something that Baron wants. Because of his win at TLC, he is next in line, not either one of you. Baron says not only have you failed as WWE Superstars, you failed as fathers.

Miz looks at Bryan and they drop their mics and they back Baron into the corner but Dolph Ziggler hits Bryan from behind and super kicks Miz. Baron with End of Days to Bryan.

We are back and the Ghost of Teddying Past has given us a tag match with Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler facing Daniel Bryan and Miz later tonight.

Cathy Kelley is in the Gorilla Position with Heavy Machinery. They are asked about their confidence after losing last week. Tucker says Otis’ feelings were hurt last week when Cesaro threw that ham down. Otis says he enjoys giving out ham, a mouthful of joy. Tucker says Otis’ heart is the only vulnerable part on his body. They are going to win and spread holiday joy.

Mandy Rose shows up and she tells Otis that she got his name in the Secret Santa and got him a present. She gives Otis a ham and then she kisses Otis.

Match Number One: Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight (with ham) versus Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight

Scott and Dash comment on Otis and Tucker’s attire and then they punch Otis and Tucker. Scott and Dash with kicks but Otis and Tucker with back body drops. They circle Scott and hit a double splash. Scott goes to the floor and Dash drops Otis on the top rope. Scott sends Tucker into the ring steps and then Scott and Dash send Tucker face first into the announce table from a belly-to-back suplex position. Dash shoves cookies in Otis’ face and Scott knocks the packages off the table. Scott throws a present at Otis. Otis saves Tucker from a double suplex through the table. Otis with body blocks to Scott and Dash. Otis puts Dash onto the table and Otis is sprayed with the fire extinguisher before Otis can come off the apron.

Scott and Dash with a double power bomb through the table.

We are back and Scott sends Tucker up the ramp and into a gift box held by Dash. Tucker with punches to Scott and Dash but Scott with a forearm. Scott sets for a suplex on the ramp but Tucker blocks it and hits a suplex of his own. Dash hits Tucker in the back with a present and we see that it is a bowling ball. Dash sets up for the strike but he hits the leg instead of a more sensitive area. Scott sends Tucker back into the ring. Dash puts the jacket on and throws at tree into the ring. Scott with a suplex to Tucker and then Dash misses a bronco buster into Tucker and Dash hits the tree. Tucker sends Scott to the floor. Scott with an elbow and then he hits Tucker in the midsection with the fire extinguisher. Tucker is sent over the announce table and HAM DOWN.

Scott holds the ham up and he taunts Otis before throwing it to the floor. Otis punches Scott and picks him up but Dash hits Otis with a Candy Cane Kendo Stick. He hits Otis a few more times and then Otis with an exploder into a pile of presents. Otis with a body block and back body drop to Scott. Otis with a Fallaway Slam to Scott. Otis goes to the floor and looks under the ring for something and he gets a bag.and it is full of Legos. Otis with a shoulder tackle to Dash and then he slams Scott onto the Legos. Dash goes to the turnbuckles and Otis gets Dash on his shoulders. Otis also picks up Dawson and Otis with an Electric Chair drop and fallaway slam. Otis with a splash into the corner followed by the Caterpillar and elbow drop.

Otis gets Scott up for Compactor and the three count.

Winners: Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight

After the match, Tucker brings the ham back into the ring and Otis shows his love for his present.

Dana Brooke is in the back and Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Lacey Evans, and Lacey’s daughter stops by to wish her luck.

We are back and Otis walks in the back with his ham. He sees Mandy and Sonya talking and Sonya says she has a match so she leaves. Otis apologizes for what happened to the ham and Mandy says that is alright and she hugs Otis. We see that Otis’ sweat has made its way onto Mandy’s dress.

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder are in the ring and Scott complains about the garbage around the ring, not in the crowd. Dash asks about their legacy. Every week it is a different gimmick and joke at their expense. Dash wants to know what happened to good old fashioned wrestling? Scott says wrestling is gone because they are in the world of sports entertainment.

Elias interrupts and he makes his way to the stage. Elias says he understands that Dash and Scott are frustrated and he will put it all into a song.

Elias sings about how The Revival talks about how they are the best but they should go away. He suggests that they need to make a huge transformation.

Braun Strowman is in the back and Sami Zayn shows up to talk to him. He says he is not here to recruit Braun to join his group. Sami says he got Braun’s name in Secret Santa and he wants to know what Braun wants. Sami says he thought about mittens to grab these hands.

Braun asks why is Sami doing this since he has been running down the holiday.

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura show up and Cesaro asks if there is a problem.

Sami says he is trying to do something nice and give him a gift.

Braun says he wants a shot at the Intercontinental Championship.

Sami says that is a great idea, but Nakamura is in a tag match tonight against the New Day. Sami says he will check his list, he will check it twice.

Match Number Two: Carmella versus Sonya Deville

They lock up and Sonya with knees and a snap mare followed by a sliding knee and a near fall. Sonya chokes Carmella in the ropes and Carmella slaps Sonya. Sonya with a kick and she has some words for Carmella. Sonya with kicks to the midsection. Carmella with kicks from the corner followed by a clothesline. Sonya with a waist lock take down but she misses a leg sweep. Carmella with a kick and a flatliner into a Code of Silence and Sonya taps out.

Winner: Carmella

The New Day come out for their match and then they do some invisible Double Dutch with Carmella.

We are back and Sheamus talks about what has happened to Smackdown since he was gone. This brand has become soft and sad. It has become small. Sheamus says things will change because the Celtic Warrior is back and he is ready to fight for the soul of Smackdown.

Match Number Three: Big E and Kofi Kingston versus Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura (with Sami Zayn) in a Non Title Match

Kofi and Nakamura start things off and Nakamura knocks Big E off the apron. Kofi with forearms but Nakamura misses a forearm. Kofi with a drop kick off the turnbuckles for a near fall. Cesaro makes the tag and Nakamura sends Kofi into Cesaro for a European uppercut and Nakamura with a lungblower. Cesaro gets a near fall. Cesaro with a kick and gutwrench suplex for a near fall. Cesaro with a head lock. Kofi with elbows but Nakamura tags in and he kicks Kofi in the head as he works on the arm.

Nakamura with a front face lock and sleeper. Kofi with elbows and he lands on his feet on a reverse exploder attempt. Big E tags in and he hits two overhead belly-to-belly suplexes followed by another belly-to-belly suplex. Big E with a Warrior Splash. Nakamura with an elbow and spinning heel kick. Nakamura runs into the corner and Big E with a uranagE but Cesaro breaks up the cover. Kofi sends Cesaro to the floor and Kofi with a plancha. Sami gets on the apron and Nakamura with kicks to Big E.

Cesaro clotheslines Big E while Nakamura distracts the referee. Nakamura hangs Big E over the apron and hits a running knee to the head. Nakamura Irish whips Big E into the ring steps.

We are back and Cesaro with an Irish whip to Big E and Cesaro charges into the corner but Big E sends Cesaro over the top rope to the floor. Big E kicks Cesaro away but Nakamura tags in and knocks Kofi off the apron. Nakamura wiht a boot and jumping knee off the turnbuckles. Nakamura sets for Kinshasa but Big E with a clothesline. Kofi and Cesaro tag in and Kofi with a springboard chop and a series of chops and a drop kick. Kofi misses the jumping clothesline but Cesaro with a kick and Kofi comes off the turnbuckles with a head scissors followed by a double stomp for a near fall. Kofi with a jumping clothesline followed by the Boom Drop. Kofi sets for Trouble in Paradise and Sami tries to get Cesaro to notice. Cesaro avoids Trouble in Paradise and hits a pop up European uppercut for a near fall.

Kofi is sent over the top rope by Big E for a splash onto Cesaro and Nakamura. Kofi goes up top and hits a cross body on Cesaro for a near fall. Nakamura pulls Big E off the apron. Cesaro with a rollup for a near fall and then Cesaro with a giant swing. Cesaro with a double stomp for a near fall. Kofi with a back drop to escape a Gotch Style Neutraliizer and Cesaro lands on his feet. Kofi with an inside cradle for the three count.

Winners: Kofi Kingston and Big E

After the match, Nakamura and Cesaro attack Big E and Kofi. Sami Zayn comes in the ring to stop Nakamura and Cesaro. Sami then joins in the attack.

Braun Strowman’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring.

Braun with a shoulder to Cesaro and he sends Cesaro to the apron. Cesaro drops Braun on the top rope and Nakamura with a kick. Braun kicks Nakamura and punches Ceasro. Braun with a splash to Nakamura in the corner and then he goes to the floor for a lap splash on Cesaro. Braun with another splash to Nakamura but Sami makes the save to prevent the power slam.

Daniel Bryan is in the back getting ready and Miz stops by. Miz says that he wanted to thank Bryan for saving him at TLC. Daniel says he didn’t do it for Miz, he did it for himself. Daniel says he is sorry for what Bray did to Miz’ family.

Daniel and Miz try to show how much they hate each other. Miz says they have to work together against Baron and Dolph, but then he is going for Bray’s title.

Match Number Four: Bayley (with Sasha Banks) versus Dana Brooke in a Non Title Match

They lock up and Bayley sends Dana into the turnbuckles and follows with a snap mare and a sliding clothesline for a near fall. Dana with forearms and then she hits a hip toss and Dana with a cartwheel and kick for a near fall. Bayley sends Dana to the mat. Bayley with a running knee to the head and then she kicks Dana. Bayley gets a near fall. Dana with forearms to Bayley but Bayley with a suplex for a near fall. Bayley chokes Dana in the ropes in front of Sasha holding the title belt and taunts Dana.

Bayley with a reverse chin lock. Dana with forearms and Bayley goes for a belly-to-back suplex but Dana lands on her feet. Dana with an enzuigiri and she goes up top and hits a Swanton but Bayley gets her hand on the rope to stop the count. Dana with short arm clotheslines and an Irish whip. Dana with a handspring back elbow into the corner. Dana with a shoulder tackle. Dana gets a near fall. Dana sets for a power bomb but Bayley gets to her feet. Bayley wtih Snake Eyes and Bayley with a head lock driver for the three count.

Winner: Bayley

After the match, Bayley and Sasha have some words for Dana and Lacey Evans’ music plays and that forces them to stop. Sasha and Bayley escape the ring before Lacey gets there.

Lacey takes the mic and she calls out Sasha Banks. She calls Sasha a Legit Bully with a big mouth and no backbone. She was raised to never let a bully win so she is challenging Sasha to a match right now. She wants to make Sasha a legit loser.

Match Number Five: Sasha Banks (with Bayley) versus Lacey Evans (with Dana Brooke)

Lacey runs Sasha into the turnbuckles and slams Sasha’s head into the turnbuckles. Sasha sends Lacey into the turnbuckles. Sasha with a running double knee strike to the back for a near fall. Sasha kicks Lacey in the corner. Sasha with a suplex and she gets a near fall. Sasha with an arm bar. Lacey with an arm drag but Sasha with a drop kick. Sasha with a snap mare and a running knee drop for a near fall. Sasha kicks Lacey in the head. Sasha sends Lacey into the turnbuckles and kicks Lacey.

Lacey with a boot from the corner followed by knees. Sasha with an Irish whip and Lacey goes to the apron to avoid a splash. Lacey kicks Sasha and Lacey sends Sasha face first into the apron and then Lacey with a slingshot kick to send Sasha to the floor. Lacey sends Sasha to the floor. Bayley tries to attack Lacey from behind but Lacey sees her and sets for a Woman’s Right and Bayley falls back. Sasha hits Lacey from behind and then she works over Lacey in front of Lacey’s husband and daughter.

Double Count Out

After the match, Sasha argues with Lacey’s daughter and Lacey attacks Sasha from behind. Bayley tries to help Sasha but Lacey sends Sasha into the ringside barrier.

Daniel Bryan walks in the back and then we see Miz walking in a different part of the backstage area as we go to commercial.

Match Number Six: Daniel Bryan and Miz versus Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler

Miz and Bryan argue over who will start the match, but all four men brawl in the ring. Corbin is sent to the floor while Bryan kicks Ziggler in the chest. Miz tags himself in before the round kick and Miz with kicks to Ziggler. Bryan with a drop kick to Corbin’s knees to stop him from interfering. Bryan and Miz with kicks to Corbin and Ziggler respectively. They both connect with round kicks.

We are back and Corbin goes for a belly-to-back suplex but Miz lands on his feet. Bryan tags in and punches Corbin. Bryan flips out of the corner and hits a flying clothesline. Bryan with a drop kick into the corner and he sets for a second one. Bryan goes for a third but Baron with Deep Six for a near fall. Ziggler tags in and he runs his boot laces across the eyes. ZIggler runs Bryan’s eyes across the top rope. Ziggler with a leaping elbow drop for a near fall. Ziggler tries to keep Bryan from making the tag and then Ziggler knocks Miz off the apron.

Corbin punches Bryan in the back while Ziggler holds him. Corbin tags in and kicks Bryan. Corbin with a knee to the midsection. Corbin kicks Bryan and chokes him. Ziggler tags in and he kicks Bryan in the ribs. Ziggler tells Bryan to make the tag but Ziggler punches Bryan. Corbin tags in and he hits a clothesline into the corner. Corbin with a forearm and elbows to the collarbone. Corbin puts Bryan on the turnbuckles and Bryan knocks Corbin off. Bryan with a missile drop kick. Miz and Ziggler tag in.

Miz with punches and kicks followed by an Awesome Clothesline. Miz kicks Corbin on the apron and goes for a rollup. Miz with a kick and DDT but Corbin breaks up the cover. Miz iwth a Skull Crushing Finale to Corbin. Ziggler with a hesitation DDT on Miz for a near fall. Miz blocks a super kick and Miz with a figure four leg lock. Bryan with a ruunning knee to stop Corbin and Ziggler taps out.

Winners: Daniel Bryan and Miz

We are told that Daniel Bryan, Miz, and Baron Corbin will be in a Number One Contender Match next week.

Daniel, MIz, and Baron are in the ring and the lights go down and we hear Bray laughing.

We go to credits.

