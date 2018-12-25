WWE SmackDown Results – December 25, 2018

We are in Fresno, California and your announcers are Tom Phillips, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton.

Santa Truth and his assistant Carmella make their way to the ring.

Truth welcomes everyone to a special Christmas edition of Smackdown. He says he has been up all night delivering presents to all the good boys and girls in the WWE Universe with the help of Carmelfa. They had to stop at Smackdown as a gift to themselves. Carmella stops Truth’s mentioning of the Jackson family reindeer and they do a seven second Carol Break.

WWE Champion The New Daniel Bryan interrupts and he makes his way to the ring.

Daniel says as WWE Champion, he accepts that instead of spending time with his family for Christmas, he has to be in this cesspool. He will not accept the fraud that is Truthy Claus. It might be obvious to you, but this is not the real Santa Claus. Daniel calls Truth and Carmella fickle a number of times. Daniel says he is not here to talk about them. He is here to expose the real Santa Claus.

Daniel says he understands why you venerate Santa Claus. He is the symbol of your materialistic desires. Over the last 40 years, your cheap materialistic desires have cost us the coral reefs. It has made islands of misfit garbage all over the world. Daniel asks what this also gets them. Daniel says it gets the glaciers melting and the sea levels rising. In 20 years, there will be no North Pole and no Santa Claus.

Truth says that Daniel is an angry little elf.

Daniel asks Truth if this is a joke to him. Daniel says he should expect nothing less because Truth’s career is nothing but an old joke.

Truth says that may be true, but you better watch out. You better not shout. Truthy Claus is going to Royal Rumble and since they won Mixed Match Challenge, he will be number 30 in the Rumble. Truth says maybe after he wins, he will take the WWE Championship from Daniel and he will be the last one laughing. If you are still champion at Mania.

Daniel asks Truth how does he expect to win the Rumble if he cannot count to thirty.

Truth starts to count and he gets to seven and calls for a Dance Break.

Daniel Bryan clips Truth and then wrings the leg into the ring post. Bryan clips Truth again and then he applies the heel hook. Bryan releases the hold and then he stomps on Truth’s head. Bryan returns to the heel hook.

We go to commercial.

Match Number One: Mustafa Ali versus Andrade Almas (with Zelina Vega)

Almas drop kicks Ali as the bell rings and Ali is sent into the turnbuckles. Almas with a chop and slam. Almas with a running kick to the temple. Almas with a belly-to-back suplex and then he chops Ali in the corner. Almas with a knee to the midsection followed by an Irish whip. Ali flips over Almas and hits a head scissors. Vega distracts Ali while Almas is with the referee and Almas pushes Ali off the turnbuckles to the floor.

Almas gets Ali on his shoulders and hot shots him onto the apron. Almas gets a near fall. Almas with an Irish whip and he blocks boots in the corner and puts Ali in the ropes and hits a back breaker for a near fall. Almas with an arm bar to Ali. Ali with punches but Almas with a knee to stop Ali. Almas goes for a belly-to-back suplex but Ali is able to counter and get a near fall with a lateral press. Almas gets a near fall and goes tranquilo on the mat. Almas with a chop.

Almas goes for a back breaker in the ropes and Ali blocks it and connects with elbows. Ali and Almas with punches and forearms. Ali with a drop kick to Almas Almas with an Irish whip and Ali slides into the corner and avoids a charge from Almas. Ali with a rolling X Factor for a near fall. Almas with a waist lock and he goes for an O’Connor Roll but Ali holds on to the ropes. Ali with thrust kicks but Almas with a spinning back elbow for a near fall.

Almas goes to the turnbuckles for a tornado DDT but Ali with a drop kick to stop Almas. Ali goes for a Frankensteiner but Almas puts Ali in the tree of woe and Almas with a double stomp for a near fall. Almas puts Ali on the turnbuckles and chops Ali. Almas sets for a superplex but Ali with forearms to stop Almas. Ali with a sunset flip power bomb but Almas lands on his feet. Almas goes for the running double knee strike but Ali moves and Almas hits the turnbuckles. Ali with a satellite DDT and then he goes to the turnbuckles for the inward 450 and hits it for the three count.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

We go to commercial.

We are back and Samoa Joe asks Jeff how things are going. It is always good to make memories, especially after ones you have destroyed. Joe says that Jeff said he was a strong man, but Joe says he saw someone looking to replace things. Joe says Jeff’s new addiction is Joe. All of that pain and rage feeding your obsession will end tonight. Joe says it is for your own good.

The New Day come out before the next match can start and Corey complains about Big E oiling himself in front of him. They assume their position at their announce table.

Match Number Two: Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson versus Sheamus, Cesaro, Killian Dain, and Alexander Wolfe (with Eric Young)

Anderson and Sheamus start things off and Sheamus runs Anderson into the turnbuckles. Anderson with a kick but Sheamus with a thrust kick. Anderson with a spinebuster to Cesaro and Jey tags in and hits a running hip strike in the corner for a near fall. Jimmy tags in and hits a double sledge off the turnbuckles. Wolfe tags in and punches Jimmy. Dain tags in and kicks Jimmy. Dain goes for a slam but Jimmy escapes and chops Dain. Jimmy with an elbow and Young distracts Jimmy. Dain with a running cross body as we go to commercial.

We are back and Dain works on Jimmy’s neck. Jimmy with punches to get out of the hold but Dain with a clothesline. Wolfe tags in and he stomps on Jimmy. Wolfe with a moonsault for a near fall. Sheamus tags in and he puts Jimmy in the ropes for crossfaces and then Sheamus with a reverse chin lock. Jimmy with a jaw breaker and Sheamus knocks Jey off the apron. Jimmy with an enzuigiri and Cesaro tags in and knocks Anderson off the apron. Jimmy punches Dain and hits a Samoan drop on Cesaro. Gallows and Wolfe tag in and Gallows with clotheslines and a round kick to the temple. Gallows with a splash to Wolfe followed by a kick and pump handle slam for a near fall. Dain breaks up the cover and Anderson with a neck breaker to Dain. Gallows sends Cesaro over the top rope. Sheamus tags in and hits a knee on Gallows. Cesaro tags in and they hit a spike White Noise but can only get a near fall.

The Usos with super kicks to everyone but Cesaro with a pop up European uppercut to Jimmy. Anderson tags in and they hit Magic Killer for the three count.

Winners: Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso

We take a look at the six new members for Raw and Smackdown.

Mustafa Ali is in the back and all of the cruiserweights congratulate him on his recent success.

Shelton Benjamin wants to officially welcome Mustafa to the Smackdown roster and he shakes his hand.

Daniel Bryan attacks Ali from behind and everyone pulls Bryan off Ali. That does not work and Bryan continues the attack on Ali.

We go to commercial.

We are back and it is time for MizTV.

Miz makes his way to the ring and the World Cup Trophy is already in the ring. Miz welcomes everyone to MizTV. What better way to close out this historic year of Smackdown with one of the members of the McMahon family. Miz introduces Shane McMahon.

Shane shuffles on the stage and makes his way to the ring.

Miz welcomes Shane to the show and he asks Shane if he saw his tag match last week. Miz asks Shane to explain the changes for Smackdown.

Shane says it is not about the McMahons. They are here to listen to all of you. You say you want new superstars, they are on the way. New matchups have already happened. Smackdown has always been the land of opportunity and they are going to listen to the fans.

Miz says Smackdown did not suffer like Raw did under Baron Corbin because they had Paige on Smackdown. Miz says he shouldn’t bring it up but Shane tells him to do it. Miz brings up that there are four members of the McMahon family running the shows so it leaves Shane time to be Miz’ tag team partner. Miz says he was successful last week in his tag match against the Mixed Match Challenge winners. Miz showed that he can be successful with any partner and he asks Shane.

Shane dances around the question.

Miz says Shane has been asking why has he been begging Shane to be his partner. It is not about sucking up or getting special favors. Miz says it is about his dad. Miz mentions his accomplishments and he has never heard his dad say he was proud of him. Even when he main evented Wrestlemania against John Cena, his dad said that he should have thanked the Rock for helping him.

Miz says everything that he has done, he asks himself, has he done enough. The answer has always been no, but then there was the World Cup. Miz says his dad was impressed by Shane. Miz says his dad said that Shane fights for what he believes in and he has no fear. Could you imagine if you and Shane tagged, then you would be the best tag team in the world. Miz says that was the first time he felt that he broke through with his dad. Miz says he knows they would be a good tag team.

Miz says he knows that Shane has more important things to do, but you did say that the new WWE is about putting opportunities in the hands of the WWE Universe. Miz says the decision is not theirs to make but for the fans to make.

The crowd is up for the pairing and Shane says everything that you said resonated with him. Shane says that Miz better not screw him or there will be major consequences. He tells Miz they should try it.

Rusev says today is a big day. Not because it is Christmas, but it is also his birthday. To celebrate his birthday, he will bring you a brand new handsome US Champion. When he beats Nakamura, it will not just be Christmas Day or his birthday, it will be RUSEV DAY.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Three: Jeff Hardy versus Samoa Joe

They lock up and Joe backs Hardy into the corner. Joe misses a punch on the break and Hardy with elbows and punches to Joe. The referee pulls Hardy out of the corner. Hardy with shoulders in the corner but Joe runs Hardy’s face across the top rope. Joe with punches and elbows to Hardy. Hardy with a kick and Joe blocks a kick but Hardy with a mule kick and then he hits a hesitation kick in the corner. Jeff gets a near fall.when Joe gets his hand on the bottom rope to stop the count.

Hardy with kicks to Joe and then he punches Joe. Joe with a running back elbow. Joe with elbows to the neck followed by a chop in the corner. Joe with jabs in the corner. Hardy with elbows and punches. Hardy kicks Joe and punches him. Hardy with punches in the corner and he climbs the turnbuckles for more punches. Hardy with a sit out jaw breaker. Hardy with a drop kick to the back with Joe against the ropes. Hardy kicks Joe in the corner.

Joe with an elbow and enzuigiri in the corner for a near fall. Joe with knees to the midsection and then he applies an abdominal stretch. Joe works on the neck. Hardy with a running forearm and a reverse atomic drop and leg drop to the midsection and drop kick for a near fall. Hardy with a kick and Joe avoids a Twist of Fate but Hardy with Whisper in the Wind for a near fall that is broken up when Joe gets his hand on the rope to stop the count.

Hardy avoids a chop and Jeff with a Twist of Fate. Hardy goes up top but Joe rolls to the floor. Hardy with a drop kick and a clothesline off the apron. Hardy with knees to the head against the ringside barrier and the referee tries to stop Jeff but he refuses and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Samoa Joe (by disqualification)

After the match, Hardy sends Joe over the announce table. Joe with a Coquina Clutch behind the announce table. Joe eventually releases the hold.

Shinsuke Nakamura says the Total Diva is asking for gold for Christmas, but he has been naughty so all he will get is a knee to face.

We go to commercial.

We are back and John Cena will be on next week’s Smackdown.

We see the Usos walking in the back and Jimmy says he is going to look for Naomi.

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville stop Jimmy and mention that they are under the mistletoe. Naomi comes in and goes after them but Jimmy holds Naomi back. Jimmy and Naomi kiss under the mistletoe.

Match Number Four: Rusev (with Lana) versus Shinsuke Nakamura for the United States Championship

They lock up and Rusev backs Nakamura into the ropes but Nakamura backs Rusev into the corner and leans his head against Rusev’s chest and Rusev pushes Nakamura away and connects with punches. Nakamura with a boot but Rusev with a running shoulder tackle for a near fall. Rusev with clotheslines to the head followed by punches. Nakamura with a triangle but Rusev goes to the floor.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Nakamura chokes Rusev in the corner with his boot and then he applies a cravate. Nakamura with a snap mare but he misses a knee drop when Rusev moves. Rusev with a suplex. Rusev with a front face lock suplex followed by a belly-to-back suplex for a near fall. Rusev with boots to the back. Rusev with shoulders in the corner. Nakamura puts Rusev on the turnbuckles and connects with a running knee but Nakamura can only get a near fall. Nakamura with another near fall. Nakamura with a knee to the midsection and then he chokes Rusev in the ropes.

Rusev with punches but Nakamura with a knee to the chest followed by a kick. Nakamura chokes Rusev with the boot and the referee warns Nakamura. Nakamura with a choke and he gets Rusev down to a knee. Nakamura with a triangle but Rusev gets a near fall. Rusev is sent to the apron by Nakamura but Rusev with a forearm. Rusev tries to suplex Nakamura to the floor but Nakamura blocks it and Nakamura with a jumping side kick that sends Rusev off the apron to the floor.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Nakamura with knees to the head. Nakamura with a jumping knee drop for a near fall. Nakamura kicks Rusev in the head and applies a front face lock. Nakamura with a knee to the midsection and he gets Rusev back to the mat. Rusev powers out of the hold and sends Nakamura to the mat. Nakamura with kicks to the chest until Rusev blocks a kick and he hits a short arm clothesline and another clothesline. Rusev with a body block and then he connects with knees and hits a fallaway slam. Rusev with a running hip strike and running heel kick for a near fall.

Nakamura with a forearm but Rusev with a knee and round kick to the temple for a near fall. Nakamura escapes the set up for the Accolade and goes to the floor. Rusev sends Nakamura into the ringside barrier. Nakamura with a kick on the apron and then he sends Rusev into the ring steps. Nakamura sends Rusev into the announce table and then Nakamura with a knee drop to the back of the head with Rusev hanging over the apron. Nakamura goes to the turnbuckles and hits a jumping knee. Nakamura sets for Kinshasa but Rusev with a Machka Kick for a near fall.

Rusev stomps on the back and goes for the Accolade but Nakamura escapes and he applies the triangle on Rusev. Nakamura with forearms. Rusev picks up Nakamura for a one arm power bomb. Nakamura side steps Rusev when Rusev charges into the corner. Nakamura with a rollup for a near fall. Nakamura with a running knee to the head for a near fall. Nakamura sets for Kinshasa and Rusev misses a Machka Kick. Rusev with a clothesline. Rusev with a Machka Kick for the three count.

Winner: Rusev (new Champion)

After the match, Rusev celebrates in the ring with Lana.

AJ Styles walks in the back and Vince McMahon is in his office. Vince asks AJ what is his name. He wants to know who he is. AJ tells Vince his name, that he is the Phenomenal One, a two time WWE Champion and that Smackdown is the House that AJ Styles Built.

Vince wants to know why AJ is not fighting if this is his house. Vince says he wants to know who the real AJ Styles is. He has seen people come and go. They win championships and earn their money. Then they get complacent and go home. Vince says they are a lot alike. You have a black hole in your heart and he knows that AJ has a tremendous soul. You cannot let it go and what would happen if you cannot control it. Vince says he wants to see it from AJ. If you harness all of that, you will brutalize that locker room and terrorize anyone who gets in front of you in the squared circle. There is an animal in there and it is begging to get out. That animal is eating you alive. You want it to come out and Vince says he wants to see it. Vince says he is going to see it and he slaps AJ.

AJ punches Vince and officials come to escort AJ away while an official checks on Vince. He asks Vince if he is okay and Vince says he thinks he is good.

We go to credits.

