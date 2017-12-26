WWE SmackDown Results – December 26th, 2017

Welcome to SmackDown Live. Daniel Bryan makes his way to the ring. Daniel says it is great to be back in Chicago. Last week was quite a roller coaster edition of Smackdown. One of the most shocking moments of 2017 came from an unexpected place. We see footage of Dolph Ziggler from last week. Daniel says he has tried to contact Dolph all week, but Dolph has not responded. Due to Dolph’s actions, he has voluntarily relinquished the US Title. If you are watching, everyone in the WWE Universe wishes you the best of luck. Daniel says that Dolph is one of the all time greats, but we do need to move forward. They are proud to have the history and prestige of the US Title on Smackdown so there will be a tournament to crown the new US Champion. That tournament starts right here tonight. Baron Corbin will face Bobby Roode.

Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin come out and Chad wants to know what is Daniel going to do about the Tag Titles. Daniel asks them if they just got a title opportunity two weeks ago at Clash of Champions. Chad asks if that was fair. Shelton says they never got their one on one match against the Usos and two other teams were added. Chad wants to know why the New Day or Aiden English and Rusev were in the match. Shelton reminds Daniel they beat the Usos last week so if it was one on one at Clash of Champions, they would be the Tag Team Champions. Aiden English interrupts and he is joined by the man who is the reason for the season . . . Rusev. Aiden sings and asks why do they deserve to face the Usos, they will disclose. They beat the champs two weeks ago. At Clash . . . did they lose? No. You don’t want to miss this, you know what days comes right after Christmas . . Chad correctly states that it is Boxing Day. Rusev calls Chad a fool and says it is RUSEV DAY.

The New Day come out and pour pancakes on people in the crowd. Xavier says all these other teams are wasting your time. If you want to find out who the number one contenders really are, all you have to do is take the Kofi Kingston True/false Challenge. Did Chad Gable and Jason Jordan . . . Shelton Benjamin get pinned at Clash of Champions? True. Did the oddly charismatic team of Rusev Day get pinned last week? True. Who else but the New Day deserve a title shot? Kofi says true.

Woods says logic states that it is the New Day who are the rightful number one contenders for the Smackdown WWE World Tag Team Titles. Rusev tells them to shut up and says no one wants to see your spinning hips. Rusev asks Daniel to make up his mind or does he have to ask his mommy, Shane McMahon. Daniel says that everyone has valid points so there will be a Triple Threat Match with the winners facing the Usos for the Tag Team Titles.

That match is now. Before the match can start, the Usos make their way to the ring to watch.

Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin versus Aiden English and Rusev versus Big E and Xavier Woods (with Kofi Kingston) in a Number One Contender Match

Gable, English and Woods start. Gable kicks Woods and English with a side head lock. Woods with a rollup for a near fall. Woods and Gable push each other. Rusev, Shelton, and Big E square off on the floor while English sends Gable to the floor. Rusev punches Gable and Benjamin takes care of Rusev and Big E takes care of Benjamin. English gets clotheslined over the top rope by Woods and then Xavier with a plancha. Woods gets a near fall on English and Big E power bombs Woods onto English and Big E gets a near fall. English with a waist lock and Gable with a German suplex on English and Big E. Gable gets a near fall on both men.

Benjamin tags in and they kick Big E. Benjamin kicks English and then Benjamin returns to Big E before kicking English to the floor. Benjamin with a suplex to Big E and English breaks up the cover. English punches Big E and Rusev tags in. Rusev kicks Big E and Benjamin and Gable attack Rusev. Rusev is sent to the floor and Benjamin tags in and they connect with knees and kicks followed by a double jumping knee and Benjamin gets a near fall.

Gable tags in and English works over Big E and then Gable kicks Big E. Gable and English discuss strategy and they Irish whip Big E but Big E comes out of the corner with a double clothesline. Woods tags in and he connects with forearms and he hits a thrust kick on English and follows with a hesitation drop kick to the back. Gable with an Irish whip to Woods but Woods with a kick and Honor Roll to Gable. Woods with a rolling elbow and he gets a near fall on English.

Benjamin tags in and they work over Woods. Benjamin with knees to English and he sends him into Rusev. Benjamin with a spinebuster to English but Woods with an enzuigiri. Gable tags in and he knocks Big E off the apron. Gable with a suplex to Woods but English with a flying kick to Gable. Rusev tags in and he clotheslines Gable and Woods. Rusev with round kicks to both men and then he hits running hips to Gable and Woods in the corner. Rusev with a spinning heel kick to Big E and a jumping thrust kick to Benjamin.

Rusev goes for a suicide dive but Gable with a forearm. Gable goes for Chaos Theory but English makes the tag and English with a clothesline. Woods with a missile drop kick for a near fall. Woods chops Gable. Big E makes the tag and Woods kicks Gable. Big E hits the UranagE onto a lungblower from Woods but Gable kicks out at two. Gable sends Big E into the turnbuckles. Benjamin hits Paydirt on Woods and Gable with a moonsault for a near fall.

English with a drop kick to Benjamin and Gable with a waist lock on English. English grabs Woods’ hair to stop Chaos Theory and English with a kick to Woods. Woods kicks Gable and hits a slingshot DDT but English with a Death Valley Power Bomb for a near fall. Benjamin puts English on the turnbuckles. English blocks the superplex and Gable joins in. Rusev goes under and hits a double power bomb while English stays on the turnbuckles. English with a frog splash but Gable kicks out.

Rusev tags in and he stomps on Gable’s back but Woods with a rollup for a near fall on Rusev. Rusev with a thrust kick and he is down next to Gable. Rusev puts Woods on top of Gable and he puts both men in the Accolade. Benjamin kicks Rusev to force him to release the hold. Benjamin tags hin and he punches English on the apron. Benjamin kicks Big E and Big E sends him to the apron and Big E spears Benjamin to the floor. Big E sends Benjamin into the ring and he goes for the Big Ending but Benjamin with elbows. Big E with an elbow and Benjamin with a knee to Big E on the turnbuckles. Gable tags in and Benjamin has Big E up for the assisted power power bomb for the three count.

Winners: Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin

We are told that Chad and Shelton will get their chance next week on Smackdown.

Daniel Bryan watches in the back and Shane McMahon enters. Daniel asks Shane about his Christmas. Shane says he has been thinking about what Daniel said last week and it upset him. Shane did not like that Daniel said he was turning into Mr. McMahon. Vince can be ruthless, cold and calculating. Shane says he has had to deal with it. You have to give the man his due. He has turned sports entertainment into what it is today and he has redefined the business and he is Shane’s father.

Daniel says that Shane has been throwing his weight around a lot lately and those are some of Vince’s negative attributes.

Shane mentions that he has some questions about the US title tournament. Baron is entitled to a rematch so why not make the match against Roode for the title.

Daniel says that he wants to give a number of people an opportunity.

Shane says he does not like the idea of Kevin Owens versus AJ Styles. Even though it is a non-title match, is Sami banned from ringside? Shane says he wants to make sure that Daniel is not showing a lot of favoritism towards Kevin and Sami.

Daniel says that AJ and Kevin was one of the most vicious rivalries of 2017, so why not end the year with another match.

We see footage from the Fashion Files. Viktor tells Fandango and Breeze that they got them the gift of redemption against the Bludgeon Brothers. Fandango is disappointed they didn’t get sexy astronaut suits.

Tyler Breeze and Fandango versus Luke Harper and Erick Rowan

Fandango and Breeze with drop kicks to Rowan and Harper and Fandango with an elbow to Harper. Harper with a Bossman Slam while Breeze is worked over by Rowan and send into the ring apron face first. Fandango is sent to the floor. Rowan tags in Harper and Harper slaps Rowan and Harper Irish whips Rowan into Breeze and Harper with a boot to Breeze. Rowan tags in and they hit a spike sit out power bomb and Rowan pulls up Breeze at two.

Harper tags in and knocks Fandango off the apron. Rowan sends Fandango into the ring steps and ringside barrier. Konor and Viktor come to the ring and attack Harper to get the referee to call for the bell.

Winners: Luke Harper and Erick Rowan (by disqualification)

Naomi walks in the back.

We see Breezango and the Ascension.

Viktor stops the interview and he says on behalf of their best friends, what the Bludgeon Brothers did crossed the line. Viktor says that is why they are challenging the Bludgeon Brothers to a rematch next week.

Ruby Riott talks about how a rumble is a fancy word for a riot, so that gives her an advantage. At the Royal Riott, she will be the winner and Naomi will be the first person she elimiantes.

Ruby Riott (with Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan) versus Naomi

They start off exchanging punches and forearms. Ruby sends Naomi to the mat and connects with more punches. Naomi escapes a slam attempt and Naomi with a springboard round kick and she gets a near fall. Liv gets on the apron and Naomi knocks her off the apron. Naomi with a shoulder tackle to knock Logan off the apron. Ruby kicks Naomi in the back of the leg and then she hits a Riott Kick for the three count.

Winner: Ruby Riott

After the match, they continue the attack on Naomi until Charlotte Flair’s music plays. Charlotte takes care of Logan on the floor and then she takes down Ruby and Liv. Logan with a boot to Charlotte and then Ruby with a Riott Kick.

Natalya makes her way to the ring and she is joined by Carmella, Lana, and Tamina Snuka.

Ruby, Sarah, and Liv leave the ring.

Tamina, Carmella, Lana, and Natalya attack Ruby, Sarah, and Liv until the Riott Squad goes to the back.

Renee Young is in the interview area with AJ Styles. He is asked about his match against Kevin Owens and having to deal with Sami Zayn. AJ says he plans for Sami the same way he did with the Singhs when he faced Jinder. When he steps in the ring, he is the favorite. His opponents are the underdogs. He challenged himself in 2017. He started the year as WWE champion and he will end the year as WWE Champion. He does not care if Sami is in Kevin’s corner. You do not get handed things.

If Kevin Owens is going to beat him, he will have to outwork him, outsmart him, and outhustle him. It did not happen in 2017 and it will not happen tonight. It will be the same in 2018 because Smackdown is the house that AJ Styles built.

Bobby Roode versus Baron Corbin in a First Round Tournament for the United States Championship

They lock up and Roode with a side head lock and he holds on to the side head lock. Corbin has a punch blocked and Roode punches and kicks Corbin. Roode punches Corbin when he returns to the ring and Roode with a clothesline into the corner followed by a neck breaker for a near fall. Corbin goes to the floor and he pulls Roode to the floor and sends him into the apron. Roode is sent into the ringside barrier. Corbin puts Roode in the ropes and punches him.

Corbin punches Roode in the midsection and then hits a running shoulder into the corner. Corbin sends Roode face first into the mat and punches Roode. Roode with chops but Corbin with a side slam for a near fall. Corbin kicks Roode in the ribs and applies a waist lock. Roode with elbows but Corbin sends Roode to the floor. Roode with a shoulder from the apron and Corbin with a forearm to send Roode to the floor. Corbin slides to the floor and hits a clothesline.

Corbin sends Roode back into the ring and he runs into a knee from Roode. Roode drops down when Corbin charges and Corbin goes to the floor. Roode with a knee to send Corbin into the ropes. Roode clotheslines Corbin over the top rope to the floor. Roode with a clothesline off the apron. Roode with a clothesline into the corner but Corbin avoids the bulldog. Corbin runs into boots from Roode and Roode with a blockbuster for a near fall.

Corbin with a punch and he sends Roode shoulder first into the ring post. Corbin sets for End of Days but Roode escapes. Corbin charges into the corner and Roode moves so Corbin slides around the ring post. Roode with a spinebuster when Corbin returns to the ring. Roode sets for the Glorious DDT but Corbin counters with Deep Six for a near fall. Corbin puts Roode on the turnbuckles and he connects with a forearm. Roode punches Corbin from the turnbuckles but Corbin with forearms. Corbin sets for a superplex but Roode with punches to stop him.

Roode with head butts to send Corbin to the mat. Roode is caught by Corbin by the throat but Roode counters the choke slam into a sunset flip for the three count.

Winner: Bobby Roode

We go to commercial.

We are back and Tye Dillinger says that he had a chance at the US Title before and it is not going to slip through his fingers again. There will be eight men for one title, but the important number is 10.

Tye Dilinger versus Jinder Mahal (with the Singh Brothers) in a First Round Tournament Match for the United States Title

Mahal with a take down and front face lock. Dillinger with a waist lock but Mahal with an elbow. Dillinger with an elbow and a backslide. Mahal goes to the floor. Mahal pulls Dillinger to the floor but Dillinger sends Mahal into the apron. Dillinger goes for a sunset flip but Mahal holds on to the ropes and kicks Dillinger. Mahal with forearms and a neck breaker. Mahal with a knee to the back and then he applies a quarter nelson and chin lock.

Dillinger with punches but Mahal kicks Dillinger. Mahal with a cross face and then he drops a series of knees on Dillinger. Mahal returns to the quarter nelson and chin lock. Dillinger with a forearm and chop to Mahal. Mahal with a double thrust to the throat. Dillinger with a boot to Mahal followed by chops. Dillinger with a flying forearm and back elbow. Dillinger with a knee lift and clothesline followed by a boot to the head.

Dillinger kicks Mahal in the chest and he sets for the Tye Breaker but Mahal stops Dillinger and Tye is sent to the apron. Tye with a forearm and he goes up top and hits a cross body but Mahal rolls through and gets a near fall. Mahal gets Tye on his shoulders and hits a double knee gutbuster for a near fall. Dillinger with a kick and DDT for a near fall. Dillinger climbs the turnbuckles and punches Mahal but Mahal with a shot to the back of the leg and he hits the Khallas for the three count.

Winner: Jinder Mahal

We go to commercial.

We are back and Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are walking in the back and Kevin has a bottle of champagne. He says he won’t open this bottle until he beats AJ Styles. Kevin says this is the bottle that Daniel Bryan would not accept. Kevin says the last time he faced AJ, there was a special guest referee who likes to shuffle a lot and is Vince McMahon’s son. He was a man who had a vendetta against Kevin. That was then and this is now. Kevin says he has an advantage tonight because he has a guardian angel by his side. Daniel believes in Kevin and Sami and he will use this bottle to show that he is better than phenomenal. He is Kevin Owens. No one in Chicago is invited to this party because they don’t want to seem like they are gloating.

Renee Young is with Randy Orton in the interview area. Randy was asked about last week and how he got redemption in last week’s six man tag match. Randy says there is not much to say now other than he has been dealing with everyone else’s issues but his. He has been sticking his nose in everyone’s business when he has to deal with himself. The only thing he has to concern himself with is throwing 29 other people over the top rope at the Royal Rumble. Randy says he is in the match.

Shinsuke Nakamura shows up and he says that is a good idea and let’s rumble.

AJ Styles versus Kevin Owens (with Sami Zayn) in a Non Title Match

Owens charges at Styles but AJ with a drop kick. Styles sends Owens into the turnbuckles and punches Owens. Styles with a snap mare and a leaping knee drop. Owens with an elbow and a waist lock but Styles with a standing switch. Owens with a leg trip but Styles with a head scissors. Styles punches Owens and Owens sends Styles into the turnbuckles. Styles sets for the Calf Crusher and he applies it but Owens gets to the ropes immediately. Owens goes to the floor and Styles kicks Owens in the back of the leg against the ringside barrier.

They return to the ring and Owens limps and Styles focuses on the leg. Styles pulls Owens away from the ropes but Owens kicks AJ through the ropes and to the floor. Styles holds his wrist. Owens goes to the floor and he hits a running forearm. Owens sends Styles back into the ring and Owens with a back senton for a near fall. Owens with a reverse chin lock. Owens with a knee to the back and he returns to the reverse chin lock. Owens with a elbow to the chest from a chin lock and we go to commercial.

We are back and Owens with a reverse chin lock. We see footage of a back body drop from the commercial break. Styles with punches but Owens with an elbow to the back of the head and he connects with another one followed by a boot to the head for a near fall. Owens with a knee to the back and a reverse chin lock. Styles with elbows and a sit out gourdbuster. Styles misses a clothesline in the corner. Owens runs into a boot. Styles misses a moonsault out of the corner and lands on his feet. Owens with a clothesline for a near fall followed by a neck breaker onto the knee for a near fall.

Styles with the Ushigoroshi and both men are down. Owens with a forearm and Styles fires back. They continue with the strikes and Owens with a knee and he misses a clothesline. Styles with a series of strikes and a clothesline followed by a sliding forearm. Styles sets for the Styles Clash but Owens escapes. Styles with a Pele Kick and both men are down. Owens sends Styles to the apron and Styles with a forearm. Owens with a gutbuster followed by an elbow drop from the middle turnbuckle and he gets a near fall.

Owens puts Styles on the turnbuckles and chops him. Owens sets for a shoulder breaker but Styles escapes and hits a spinning sit out power bomb for a near fall. Owens goes to the floor and Styles with a pescado that hits Zayn. Styles sends Owens into the ring post and then Styles sets for the Phenomenal Forearm but Zayn complains to the referee. Owens with a super kick for a near fall.

Shane McMahon comes to the ring and he tells the referee to eject Zayn and the referee does it.

Styles with an inside cradle but the referee was not in position. Owens with a rollup for the three count.

Winner: Kevin Owens

After the match, Styles goes up the ramp and he looks at Shane and if looks could kill.

Meanwhile, back in the ring, Kevin and Sami have a Boxing Day celebration.

