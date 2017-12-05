WWE SmackDown Results – December 5, 2017

Welcome to SmackDown Live. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn make their way to the ring and we see the stipulation that Shane McMahon added to the Randy Orton versus Kevin Owens match. Then we see what happened when Kevin’s friend Sami attacked Randy Orton. Kevin welcomes everyone to the Sami and Kevin Show. Sami reminds everyone it is the Kevin and Sami Show.

Kevin says when you are as great an athlete as he is and Sami is one too, you never stop learning. When you are part of a McMahon family vendetta, they will stop at nothing to get their pound of flesh. He says, just ask Daniel Bryan. Sami brings up Bret Hart. Kevin brings up Steve Austin. Sami says you can just ask them.

Kevin says they are better than any of the people they just mentioned, and Sami adds ‘combined’. Kevin says that is why they are the latest victims of the McMahon family wrath. That is why the man who had the best interests of the WWE at heart tried to use his vessel of destruction Randy Orton to finish him off. Sami says that Shane now uses Randy as the person who does his dirty work because Stephanie used him as well.

Kevin says they have had to fight to earn everything in WWE. Shane cannot get over the fact that they humiliated Shane at Hell in a Cell. Shane cannot get over his failure at Survivor Series.

Sami says that Shane’s plan didn’t even work last week. Kevin says he saw Shane’s song and dance and he made it a No Disqualification Match with Sami banned from ringside. Kevin says he had to beat up Randy so bad that he would not be an option for Shane. Kevin says he had to send a message to Shane. He also had to outsmart Shane McMahon. Kevin says it is not hard to outsmart a man so blinded by his shortcomings.

Sami says that even the best deserve a reminder. Sami says that now he is in the ring. Sami rolls to the floor and he says he is outside the ring. Sami says this is ‘ringside’. Ringside, you might see a terrible announce team. You might see the bellman. You get an up close look at the WWE Universe, and tonight it is not the most pleasant sight in the world. Sami says you boo because you know it is true.

Sami starts to go up the ramp and he says when you cross the line, it is something very different altogether. This area is where he laid waste to Randy Orton with a steel chair. You can call that heinous or vicious, but you cannot say it happened at ringside. Shane, you need to watch your words so carefully. You try to get him and Kevin to conform to the system and they conformed to the system and they won.

Randy Orton hits Kevin Owens with an RKO out of nowhere.

Shane McMahon’s music plays and he comes out onto the stage as Sami backs up and moves closer to ringside.

Shane thanks Sami for the tutorial, but that is not why he is out here. He says that Sami and Kevin think he has a vendetta against them and that is not true. Sami will be teaming with Kevin Owens to face the duo of Randy Orton and a partner of Randy’s choosing.

Shane says they need to do something about all of the energy that Sami has. Tonight, Sami will face Randy Orton.

Shane says that Kevin is welcome to join him at ringside. Kevin will be handcuffed to the ring rope.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Sami and Kevin are in the back and Sami says it is bad. Kevin says he cannot turn his head. He asks Sami what did Shane say. Sami says that he is wrestling Randy Orton. Kevin asks if he is barred from ringside. Sami says Kevin is allowed at ringside but he will be handcuffed to the ring ropes. Kevin says it is embarrassing to be handcuffed in front of these idiots. Kevin says he is going to fix this by talking to Daniel Bryan.

Aiden English and Rusev are in the ring and Aiden has the mic. He says every day is Rusev Day, but around this time of year there is a special 12 Days of Rusev. Aiden starts singing and the first day of Rusev is a Tag Team Victory. The second day is Rusev shirts.

The New Day interrupt things before we can find out what we get on the Third Day of Rusev.

Rusev and Aiden English versus Big E and Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods)

Aiden and Big E start off and Aiden with a kick and elbow. Aiden with a waist lock but he cannot get Big E off his feet and Big E shimmies and he takes Aiden down. Kofi tags in and kicks Aiden for a near fall. Aiden with an Irish whip and he runs into boots. Kofi with a double jump cross body for a near fall. Kofi with a take down and he sets for the Boom Drop but Aiden is pulled to safety. Kofi teases a dive to the floor.

Aiden returns to the ring after discussing strategy with Rusev. Rusev is tagged in and he kicks Kofi and applies a wrist lock. Kofi with kicks to Rusev’s legs and then he starts to work on the arm. Kofi with an arm bar. Rusev with a forearm and Irish whip but he runs into an elbow. Kofi goes to the turnbuckles and Aiden distracts Kofi. Aiden pulls the ropes down and Kofi goes over the top rope to the floor. Aiden works over Kofi and sends him back into the ring and he gets a near fall. Kofi kicks Aiden but he cannot get out of the corner. Aiden chokes Kofi in the ropes.

Rusev kicks Kofi when the referee has to deal with Aiden. Aiden with kicks and a reverse chin lock. Kofi gets to his feet and he connects with an elbow and hits a jawbreaker. AIden keeps Kofi from making the tag and he runs Kofi into the turnbuckles. Rusev tags in and he kicks Kofi. Rusev with a bear hug. Kofi with head butts to escape but Rusev with a jumping heel kick for a near fall. Rusev with an Irish whip but he runs into a boot from Kofi. Rusev stops Kofi from making the tag.

Kofi with a double stomp as Rusev charges into the corner. Aiden and Big E tag in and Big E with two overhead belly-to-belly suplexes followed by a standard belly-to-belly suplex. Big E with a Warrior Splash. Big E gets Aiden up but Aiden rakes the eyes. Rusev tags in and he runs into a uanagE for a near fall. Kofi tags in and Rusev pulls Big E to the floor and sends him into the ring steps. Kofi with a plancha onto Rusev. Rusev hits the ropes when Kofi goes for a springboard move. Rusev with a jumping thrust kick to the back of the head for the three count.

Winners: Aiden English and Rusev

We take a look at the end of the Hype Bros when Mojo Rawley hit Zack Ryder with a cheap shot.

Mojo Rawley is in the interview area and he is asked why he did what he did last week. Mojo says everybody keeps getting on him for what he did to Zack Ryder. Why don’t you ask him about what Zack did to him. Mojo reminds us that he won the Andre The Giant Battle Royal on his own. When things started to go his way, Zack came back to drag him down. Zack is dead weight. Mojo says he is a serious competitor. He is nobody’s tag team partner. If there is anybody in the locker room or in the arena who has an issue with what he did to Zack Ryder, they can shove it.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Rusev and Aiden English are now part of the Tag Title Match but all four teams will have a competitor and

Daniel Bryan is in his office and Lana, Tamina, and Carmella are talking. Carmella reminds Daniel that she got rid of Carmella so she deserves a spot on Night of Champions. Lana reminds us about Natalya walking out on her team and Tamina deserves to be facing Charlotte.

Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan enter and Ruby reminds Daniel that she pinned Charlotte, but she is not in the Smackdown Women’s Title Match. She wants to know why is that. Do the tattoos scare you. Liv says it is because Daniel is superficial. Because you are partial to brunettes, you should not discriminate against blondes. Sarah says that Daniel is prejudiced against the South.

All six women argue and Daniel screams to shut them up. Daniel says they will be at Clash of Champions because the women’s title match is now a lumberjack match.

Baron Corbin asks Bobby Roode about making the match a Triple Threat Match and Dolph does not belong in the match. Roode says that he can beat Corbin in a one on one match. Roode says his chances to win at Clash of Champions go down by a third. Corbin says his chance of retaining goes down by a third.

Dolph Ziggler shows up and he says he is in the match because he is a two time World Champion, a five time Intercontinental champion. He successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase. Dolph says their chances to win at Clash of Champions mathematically dropped to zero.

We go to commercial.

Luke Harper and Erick Rowan versus Adam James and Josh Carr

Rowan with a boot to James and then they send Carr to the floor. Harper with a clothesline on the floor. Harper with a splash to James and then Rowan with a spinning side slam. Rowan slams Harper onto James. Harper tags in and they hit the T Gimmick for the three count.

Winners: Luke Harper and Erick Rowan

We take a look at Charlotte Flair on Psych The Movie.

Sami Zayn is pacing in the locker room and Kevin enters and he asks about what happened. Sami says if he has to be cuffed to the ropes, they can get a lawyer. Kevin says Daniel will think about it. Sami wants to know if that is a good thing or a bad thing. Kevin says we will have to find out.

We go to commercial.

Baron Corbin versus Bobby Roode in a Non Title Match

They lock up and Corbin with a break and he pushes Roode. Roode with a side head lock and Corbin with a shoulder tackle. Roode chops and kicks Corbin. Roode with a drop kick to the knee and to the ribs that send Corbin to the floor. Roode apparently does the GLORIOUS pose and then he knocks Corbin off the apron. Corbin punches Roode and he returns to the ring and punches Roode. Corbin with an Irish whip and clothesline into the corner.

Corbin with a quarter nelson and chin lock. Roode with punches and a chop. Roode with a kick to the leg and chop. Corbin sets for a choke slam but Roode gets to his feet and Corbin runs into a boot. Roode goes to the turnbuckles but Corbin moves. Roode and Corbin with clotheslines and they go down.

Ziggler gets up from the announce table and he enters the ring. Ziggler with a Zig Zag to Roode and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Bobby Roode (by disqualification)

After the match, Ziggler hits a zig zag on Corbin.

Natalya is talking to Lana, Carmella, and Tamina about being at ringside at Clash of Champions. Carmella reminds Natalya that they are lumberjacks. Natalya says that she will have Tamina’s back tonight in her match against Charlotte. Natalya wants to know if they have her back if the Riott Squad go after her at Clash of Champions. Natalya says they won’t let three stray cats ruin her match.

The Riott Squad show up and Natalya says they want to formally welcome them to Smackdown. Natalya thanks them for taking out Becky Lynch and Naomi. Natalya says she knows why Charlotte is jealous of the three of them. She says that Charlotte will sucker punch them but Natalya is honored to be side by side with them.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a look at the WWE Title Match between AJ Styles and Jinder Mahal in video package form.

Charlotte Flair versus Tamina Snuka (with Carmella, Lana, and Natalya) in a Non Title Match

They lock up and Charlotte with a waist lock. Tamina with an elbow and she sends Charlotte into the turnbuckles. Charlotte returns the favor and chops Tamina. Charlotte with a wrist lock. Tamina with a head butt and she tries for a slam but Charlotte gets to her feet and she hits a shoulder tackle and boot for a near fall. Tamina with an Irish whip and Charlotte does the Flair Flip and connects with forearms from the apron. Tamina runs Charlotte into the turnbuckles and connects with shoulders.

Tamina back drops Charlotte into the turnbuckles. Tamina with punches but she runs into a knee in the corner. Tamina runs into an elbow. Tamina with a super kick for a near fall. Tamina with a reverse chin lock. Tamina with a clothesline and then she chokes Charlotte in the ropes. Tamina gets a near fall and returns to the chin lock. Tamina with elbows to the head. Tamina with an Irish whip but she misses a splash into the corner. Tamina with a clothesline for a near fall.

Tamina goes for a slam but Charlotte gets to her feet. Charlotte with a neck breaker and chops and she gets a near fall with a rollup. Tamina with a kick to the midsection and then she tries for a Samoan drop but Charlotte lands on her feet and she hits a running boot and applies the figure four leg lock and she bridges to force Tamina to tap out.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

After the match, Natalya asks Charlotte if she is done. She congratulates her on her victory and she should enjoy her last little taste of victory because Natalya says she will be getting her title back at Clash of Champions. She tells Charlotte that she better have her head on a swivel because . . .

The Riott Squad interrupts and Ruby says she agrees with Nattie. They should give the champion a preview of the title match, but they need the stars. They are here for your feature presentation.

Sarah says that as her papaw said, you look like a bunch of long tailed cats in a room of rocking chairs. Liv says no one is safe when a Riott is about to break out.

Tamina attacks Logan and Ruby and Liv hold Sarah back while Carmella and Lana hold Tamina back.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn walk in the back and they see Daniel Bryan. Kevin thanks Daniel for listening to his side of the situation.

Daniel says he thought about it and on one hand, you think it is insulting to have Kevin cuffed to the ring rope like a rabid dog but Shane does not want interference. Daniel says he agrees with the Commissioner.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are now arguing with Daniel Bryan at ringside. Kevin and Sami explain the technicality about last week. Daniel says Kevin will be suspended if he does not comply with the ruling. Kevin gets cuffed to the ropes and he tells Daniel that he knows this is crap.

Sami Zayn (with Kevin Owens) versus Randy Orton in a Kevin Owens is Handcuffed to the Ropes Match

They lock up and Orton backs Zayn into the corner and Orton punches Zayn. Orton with a kick and he sends Zayn to the floor. Orton sends Zayn over the announce table. Orton with a backdrop driver onto the ringside barrier and then Zayn is sent back over the announce table. Zayn escapes a suplex attempt and he goes into the ring and then back to the floor behind Owens. Orton punches Zayn when Zayn tries to attack him from behind. Orton sends Zayn into the ringside barrier. Zayn with chops but Orton with a European uppercut.

Orton sends Zayn’s head into the announce table a few times and then he hits a backdrop driver onto the announce table. Zayn is sent back into the ring and Owens has some words for Orton. Orton comes towards Owens and Zayn with a baseball slide. Zayn sends Orton into the ring steps. Zayn gets a near fall. Zayn with a series of crossfaces and a front face lock. Orton is sent to the floor in front of Owens.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Zayn with a reverse chin lock and then he punches Orton. Zayn with more punches and an Irish whip but Orton with two clotheslines and he avoids a clothesline from Zayn and hits a power slam. Zayn rolls to the apron. Zayn drops Orton on the top rope and then he goes under the ring but Orton stops him. Zayn with a punch and he gets bolt cutters but Orton stops him. Orton with a punch to Owens and he sends Owens into the ring post. Zayn hits Orton from behind.

Zayn goes up top but Orton crotches him when Zayn takes too much time. Orton with a superplex and both men are down. Owens tries to use the bolt cutters and he succeeds in getting free. Orton with a punch to Owens and then he hits the IEDDT on Zayn. Orton twists to the mat and pounds on it but he kicks Owens on the apron. Zayn with a rollup for a near fall. Orton goes for an RKO but Zayn pushes him out of the way. Zayn misses a Helluva Kick and Orton gets the three count with a rollup.

Winner: Randy Orton

After the match, Owens attacks Orton and he kicks and punches Randy. Zayn joins in with the attack.

Zayn and Owens attack Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura’s music plays and he hits a drop kick on Owens and then he takes Zayn down with strikes and an axe kick. Nakamura with a spinning heel kick followed by Kinshasa to Owens. Orton gives Zayn an RKO.

Nakamura picks up Owens and passes him to Orton for an RKO.

Orton picks up Zayn for Kinshasa.

Shane and Daniel watch in the back and Shane says this was one of the best finishes in Smackdown history. Daniel asks if Shane is done punishing Kevin and Sami. Shane says he is not done. He will be the guest referee and if Sami and Kevin lose, they are fired, not just from Smackdown, but the entire WWE.

Credit: PWinsider.com.