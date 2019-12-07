WWE SmackDown Results – December 6, 2019

We start off with a look at last week’s show when Daniel Bryan accepted Bray Wyatt’s challenge for the Universal Title and then we see footage of Bray’s under the ring haircut he gave Daniel.

We are in Fayetteville, North Carolina and your announcers are Corey Graves and Michael Cole.

Miz makes his way to the ring for MizTV.

Miz says he was going to start off tonight’s show with MizTV and his guest was supposed to be Daniel Bryan. Due to what happened last week, that is not going to happen. Daniel has disappeared since last week’s attack. Miz says he has known Daniel since he first stepped foot in a WWE ring and they might not be friends, but he knows how much Daniel Bryan means to the fans.. We saw the real Daniel Bryan last week and the rebirth of the Yes Movement. Then the Fiend yanked that away and Daniel has not been seen. Miz says he does not like Daniel Bryan, but he cares. Miz says he will get to the bottom of this and he will find out what happened to Daniel Bryan.

We go to the Firefly Funhouse on the TitanTron. Bray says hello to Miz and he says Miz put on his big boy pants and thinking cap to try to solve the mystery. Bray tells Miz you don’t want to know what happened to Daniel Bryan. Bray says he doesn’t want to know what happened. Daniel could be with HIM. Bray says HE may not be done wtih Daniel Bryan. Daniel was coming to play with him at TLC, but now he doesn’t look like he will be there. Bray suggests that Miz play with him instead.

Miz says this is not about him, it is about Daniel and Daniel is like family.

Bray asks if Miz said family and Ramblin Rabbit says Family is the word of the day and he tells Miz to run while he can. Bray says he had a family and now he can join a new family. If you believe it, you can achieve it. Bray shows a photo of Miz, Maryse and their children. Bray asks Miz if he wants to play with him now.

Miz leaves the ring and Bray says it is time to say goodbye.

We are back and Miz is on the phone. He tells Maryse to calm down and everything will be fine. He tells Maryse to lock the doors and turn on the alarm. Miz says he is going to do something about this and he has no choice. Miz says he is coming home.

Match Number One: Mandy Rose (with Sonya Deville) versus Alexa Bliss (with Nikki Cross)

They lock up and Alexa takes Mandy to the mat. Alexa with an elbow and drop toe hold. Mandy rolls to the floor. Alexa misses a baseball slide and Mandy with a bicycle kick. Mandy sends Alexa into the apron a few times. Mandy gets a near fall. Mandy removes Alexa’s eyelashes. Alexa with forearms and Mandy with a punch and Irish whip. Mandy with a drop kick. Mandy with a running boot and the referee does not count because Mandy’s foot was under the ropes. Mandy goes for a butterfly driver but Alexa gets a near fall. Mandy with a knee.

Alexa grabs Mandy by the throa and gives her an STO. Alexa with a slap and punch. Alexa with a drop kick. Alexa stands on Mandy’s head. Alexa with a knee drop and Sonya gets on the apron to distract Alexa but Nikki with a cross body off the steps. Mandy with a rollup for a near fall. Alexa with a take down and she goes up top and hits Twisted Bliss for the three count.

Winner: Alexa Bliss

We go to Dana Brooke in catering and Drake Maverick brings up her date with Batista. Dana says she is excited about it. Drake says he is excited for both of them. Drake says he is feeling rejected because they had something. Drake asks Dana what does Batista have that Drake doesn’t.

Elias stops by and he has a song. Elias points out Batista is a millionaire and is tall. He says Drake has a better chance of getting lucky with a blow up doll. He suggests that Drake is still having trouble sealing the deal with his wife. Elias suggests that Renee has been in his bed and Drake slaps him and walks away.

Dana asks Elias if that happened and Elias says it did not but something will happen.

We are back and Drake Maverick is in the ring and he says everyone thinks this is funny. Drake Maverick’s life is a joke to everyone? Elias thinks this is funny. Drake tells Elias nobody makes a mockery out of him, makes a mockery of his marriage, or a mockery of his beautiful wife. He wants Elias to come out, not to compete, but to fight.

Elias makes his way to the ring with Dana Brooke.

Drake is stopped by Elias and Elias palms Drake and keeps him at least arm’s length away. Drake is sent to the mat. Drake misses a punch and then Elias picks up Drake and drops him to the mat. Elias puts Drake over his knee and then spanks Drake. Elias kicks Drake in the rear end and Drake falls to the floor. Dana sends Drake back into the ring and Elias with a kick and Drift Away.

Dana stands on Drake and Elias makes the count.

Miz walks in the back with a purpose and he has his bags with him. Miz sees a room bathed in red and he enters as the camera perspective changes.

We see a photo with Bray replacing Miz with Maryse and the children. Bray tells Miz to say cheese and then Bray hits Sister Abigail.

We are back and Miz is helped up. Miz asks where Bray is and where the photo went. The referee says he will get the doctor for Miz.

Michael Cole mentions that they filmed Tribute to the Troops earlier and we go to the comments on social media about Tribute to the Troops.

The New Day make their way to the ring.

Match Number Two: Mustafa Ali and Shorty G versus Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson versus Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado(with Kalisto) versus Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight in a Number One Contender Elimination Match

Shorty and Metalik start things off and Shorty with a front face lock. Metalik with a wrist lock but Shorty with a drop toe hold into an arm bar. Ali tags in and hits a double stomp off the ropes to the arm. Ali with a wrist lock and Metalik with a reversal. Ali with a reversal and wrist lock. Metalik with an arm drag but Ali with an arm drag and Metalik kicks Ali away. Ali with a head scissors and Metalik with a cartwheel to land. Dorado and Tucker tag in and Tucker with a shoulder tackle and both men go for drop kicks at the same time. Tucker and Dorado with punches and drop kicks to Dawson and Wilder.

Tucker knocks Ali, Shorty, Dawson, and Wilder off the apron using Dorado. Dorado with a handspring cutter and Otis tags in. Dorado sends Otis to the floor. Dorado and Metalik with springboard moonsaults onto everyone. Dawson suplexes Dorado on the floor but Metalik with a kick to Dawson. Otis catches Metalik and Tucker tags in and they hit Compactor to pin Metalik.

Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado Eliminated

We are back and Shorty with an arm bar on Tucker. We see Otis being sent into the ringside barrier by the Revival during the break. Tucker with a slam and Dash tags in and he punches Ali off the apron. Wilder with a double leg take down and Tucker kicks Dash into the turnbuckles. Shorty tags in and Tucker with an arm drag. Dawson tags in and Tucker with a back body drop. Otis gets back on the apron and tags in. Otis with body blocks to Dawson and a spinning slam. Dawson with kicks and it only makes Otis shimmy more. Dawson with a chop and forearm. Otis is Otising up and he hits an exploder on Dawson. Otis with a splash into the corner. Wilder tags in and Otis knocks Wilder off the apron.

Otis sets for the Caterpillar and hits it on Dawson but Wilder with a sunset flip and he pins Otis.

Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight Eliminated

The four remaining men in the match stare each other down. Wilder has some words for Dawson and they all exchange punches. Shorty and Dawson go to the floor and so do Wilder and Ali. Dawson and Wilder with kicks and they send Shorty and Ali into the apron. Dash and Scott have some words for the tag champs. Dawson and Wilder are thrown over the announce table and the New Day have words for both teams as we go to commercial.

We are back and Dawson with a Gory Stretch on Shorty. Shorty with a sunset flip for a near fall. Shorty with a belly-to-back suplex on Dawson. Wilder tags in and he stops Shorty from making the tag. Shorty with a double German suplex. Ali tags in and Shorty with a German suplex to Dawson. Ali with a super kick to assist on a third German suplex but Dawson breaks up the cover. Shorty and Dawson go to the floor. Ali with a kick and he goes for the rolling X Factor but Wilder with a clothesline. Wilder with a power slam as Ali comes off the turnbuckles and Wilder gets a near fall. Wilder goes for a suplex but Ali escapes and gets a near fall with an O’Connor Roll. Ali with a tornado DDT.

Ali goes up top but Dawson pulls Wilder out of the ring on a 450 splash. Ali goes for a suicide dive but Wilder and Dawson catch Ali and send him into the time keeper’s area. Shorty with a moonsault but Wilder moves and Shorty lands on his feet. Shorty with an ankle lock. Wilder escapes and Dawson with a forearm. Dawson tags in and hits Shatter Machine for the three count.

Winners: Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder

After the match, Scott Dawson tells The New Day not to leave. He says the fun and games are over. They take this seriously. No more pancakes or unicorns. No longer will you disgrace the Tag Team Championships. Dash says it is a new day no more. They are taking this back to the old days. They are taking it back to what brought them to the dance. The fundamentals. They will beat you by doing what they do best. Old School and old fashnioned tag team wrestling. Scott says after TLC you can go to your podcast and then you can complain and then talk about being beaten by the best tag team in this company.

We take a look at the situation involving Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin as well as Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

Kayla Braxton is in the back with Roman Reigns. Roman is asked if he will do the same to Dolph Ziggler. He says he will do what he always does. Roman is asked about Baron Corbin embarrassing him. Roman wonders why does Baron need anyone with him. Roman says he will embarrass Baron at TLC, whether it is with a table, a ladder, or a chair, he will embarrass him.

We are back and Sheamus says you can’t go home and you won’t like what you find. That is true. Smackdown has become weak. It has become lazy. The titans he faced have become pale shadows of themselves. In his absence, they did not face any real compeition. No one fierce enough to stand against him. They say you can’t go home again and he disagrees. The Celtic Warrior is home and he is ready to ravage whoever gets in his way.

Match Number Three: Lacey Evans versus Haley Jones

Lacey with an arm drag into an arm bar. Haley goes into the corner and then they lock up again. Haley with a kick on the break followed by forearms. Lacey with the Woman’s Right for the three count.

Winner: Lacey Evans

After the match, Sasha Banks’ music plays and she makes her way to the stage.

Sasha asks Lacey if she thought she was going to leave because they have some business to take care of.

We are back and Sasha asks Lacey if she thinks she is funny because of one sucker punch. Sasha says she is the blueprint, the legit boss and the leader of the women’s division. Look at you. You are pathetic. You are a Mary Poppins wannabe. Sasha tells Lacey never to mess with her or Bayley again. Just because you are a terrible role model to your bratty six year old . . .

Lacey tells Sasha never to say anything about her daughter again. Lacey says she is not only a mother, but a US Marine. She tells Sasha that she does not want her to put those boots on again. She says she interrupted last week because she did not want to hear Sasha and Bayley blame everyone for your nasties’ failure. Lacey says leadership is what the Marines instilled in her. To call yourself and Bayley leaders is pathetic. The Marines taught her about fighting. She will drop Sasha where she stands.

Sasha gets in Lacey’s face and Sasha falls to the mat when Lacey winds up for the Woman’s Right. Lacey leaves the ring.

Before Lacey can go to the back, Bayley attacks Lacey from behind and then Sasha and Bayley continue the attack.

We take a look back at what happened earlier tonight between Miz and The Fiend.

We are told that Miz will face Bray Wyatt at TLC. Roman Reigns faces Baron Corbin in a TLC Match.

We are back with footage from the Tribute To the Troops that was filmed today.

Match Number Four: Roman Reigns versus Dolph Ziggler

Dolph backs into the ropes to avoid Roman. Dolph goes for the leg but Roman blocks it and Dolph gets to the ropes. Dolph with a kick to the knee and another kick to the knee. Dolph with a neck breaker for a near fall. Dolph runs the laces of his boot across the eyes. Dolph with a chin lock and arm bar and Dolph sends Roman to the mat. Roman stops Dolph and then he goes for the Drive By but Roman is caught and sent into the ring steps as we go to commercial.

We are back and Ziggler with an arm bar but Roman with a rollup for a near fall. Ziggler with a drop kick for a near fall. Ziggler wtih kicks to the back and then he slaps Roman in the back of the head telling him to do something. Roman does something and he punches Ziggler. Ziggler sends Roman into the turnbuckles. Ziggler goes to the floor after Roman and Ziggler sends Roman into the ringside barrier. Roman is sent back into the ring and Ziggler gets a near fall. Ziggler wtih a sleeper into a reverse chin lock. Roman gets to his feet and Dolph kicks Roman in the leg.

Roman avoids a neck breaker and hits two clotheslines and then he clotheslines Ziggler over the top rope to the floor. Roman sets for a Superman punch off the steps and Ziggler with a thrust kick.

Baron Corbin’s music plays and Baron is carried to the ring.

We are back and Roman misses a Superman punch but Ziggler does not miss a DDT. Dolph gets a near fall. Dolph waits for Roman to get up and he sets for teh Zig Zag but Roman is in the ropes and Ziggler with a sunset flip for a near fall. Roman with a Superman punch for a near fall. Roman tries for a spear but Dolph with a knee and he sends Roman into the ring post and hits a Zig Zag for a near fall.

Baron gets closer to the ring to watch what is going on and then he gets on the apron. The referee tells Baron to get down. Roman with a Superman punch to Corbin and Ziggler with a rollup for a near fall. Roman with a spear for the three count.

Winner: Roman Reigns

After the match, Roman with a Drive By on Corbin. The Black Shirt Security attack Roman and he is sent into the ring. Roman fights back and then Corbin with a forearm and he sends Roman to the floor. Roman punches Corbin and someone grabs Roman from under the ring. Corbin sends Roman into the ring post but Roman sends Corbin over the announce table. Roman adjusts the announce table and then Roman sets for a power bomb through the table but Ziggler with a super kick to stop Roman. Ziggler gets handcuffs from under the ring, making sure that we don’t really see the person who grabbed Roman earlier.

Roman fights off everyone but eventually Roman is cuffed and the chain is around the ring post. Corbin punches Roman in the ribs. Ziggler with punches. Baron and Ziggler pour dog food on Roman.

We go to credits.

