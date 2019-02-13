WWE SmackDown Results – February 12, 2019

We begin with a graphic In Memory of Pedro Morales.

We are in Toledo, Ohio and your announcers are Corey Graves, Tom Phillips, and Byron Saxton.

We see Vince McMahon’s comments last night from Raw when he replaced Becky Lynch in the Raw Women’s Championship Match with Charlotte Flair and that is apparently the new TitanTron video for Charlotte, who makes her way to the ring.

We are told that a member of the New Day will replace Mustafa Ali in the Elimination Chamber Match.

Charlotte says that it has been her destiny to be in this match. She says her heart breaks for Becky, but it really does not. Charlotte says she thought Becky was taught not to get suspended. Then she dropped the ball before Survivor Series. Who did Becky choose when she got hurt? She chose Charlotte so the myth of the Man could continue. Charlotte says she is the backbone of this division and the franchise player. Charlotte says she is a winner.

If you think that she is Mr. McMahon’s favorite, that is not the case. He chose her because it was a smart business decision. He chose a future Hall of Famer over someone who had a few good months. Mr. McMahon chose her because the main event of Wrestlemania is the biggest match of the year and you are not going to waste it on a flash in the pan like Becky Lynch. You might not like the decision, but Wrestlemania will be like every other pay per view that she main evented. You will be chanting This Is Awesome.

Charlotte says to boo her now because you are welcome.

Charlotte says she wants to dedicate her history making victory to her best friend . . . Becky Lynch.

Charlotte says she has a front row ticket for Ronda’s match at Elimination Chamber. Maybe we will have a new champion and she will have a new Wrestlemania opponent.

We see the New Day in the locker room trying to figure out who goes into the gauntlet match.

Match Number One: Carmella and Naomi versus Billie Kay and Peyton Royce versus Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville in a Who Joins Becky and Sasha at the start of the Elimination Chamber Match Match

Peyton and Carmella start things off and Mandy is tagged in. They lock up and Mandy with a waist lock. Carmella with a standing switch and Mandy with an elbow. Sonya tags in and they kick Carmella and send her to the mat. Sonya gets a near fall. Carmella with a front face lock and Naomi tags in. They kick Sonya and hit a double suplex for a near fall. Naomi with a double wrist lock but Sonya backs Naomi into the corner and connects with shoulders. Naomi kicks Sonya away. Sonya sends Naomi to the apron and Naomi with a round kick and split splash for a near fall.

Carmella tags in and Sonya with knees to the midsection. Sonya with a snap mare but Carmella lands on her feet. She avoids a leg sweep and moonwalks. Carmella with a satellite head scissors and Naomi tags in. Mandy tags as well. Mandy goes to the floor and Billie and Peyton avoid a tag. Naomi with a pescado onto Mandy after Carmella distracts Mandy. Naomi throws Mandy back into the ring and Sonya tags in. Naomi with an arm drag and then Carmella tags in and they kick Sonya. Carmella with a bronco buster. Carmella with a kick but Mandy grabs her hair. Sonya with a spear for a near fall.

Mandy tags in and she kicks Carmella. Mandy with an abdominal stretch on Carmella. Carmella with a hip toss to escape but Mandy keeps Carmella from making the tag. Mandy with a jumping knee for a near fall. Mandy gets another near fall and then she applies a Japanese Stranglehold. Mandy sends Carmella to the mat and Sonya tags in. Mandy with a suplex and Sonya with a sliding knee for a near fall. Sonya with a body scissors on Carmella. Carmella leans back and gets a near fall. Sonya holds on to the body scissors and a chin lock.

Carmella with punches after escaping the hold. Sonya and Carmella both try for cross body blocks and both woman goes down. Mandy knocks Naomi off the apron to prevent Carmella from making the tag. Mandy makes the tag and so does Naomi. Naomi with a springboard cross body and forearms. Naomi with a spinning sit out jaw breaker. Naomi with a springboard round kick and then she sends Sonya over the top rope to the apron and Carmella with a super kick. Naomi with a split legged moonsault for the three count.

Winners: Carmella and Naomi (Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose start the Chamber Match)

After the match, Billie and Peyton attack Carmella and Naomi. They send Naomi into the ring post and then bulldog Carmella onto Billie’s knee. They send Carmella into the ring post.

We get comments from Bayley talking about how much heart Sasha has and she will be there on Sunday.

Nia says that no one will challenge them on Sunday.

Liv says that she will do anything for Sarah. Sarah says they will protect each other and will win the tag titles. Liv says you will see a different side of the Riott Squad on Sunday.

Miz and Shane McMahon make their way to the ring to host the Usos.

We go to comments from Mustafa Ali. He says he has taken some big hits but this is a big one. He has not been medically cleared for the Elimination Chamber on Sunday and he will not get to wrestle for the WWE Championship. He says this is not the end. He still holds that pen and he writes his story. It will take more than what happened to him last week. You keep trying to put him down, but he will not stay down.

Miz and Shane welcome everyone to tonight’s episode of McMiz TV. It has made them the best tag team in the world and the Smackdown Tag Team Champions. Last week, the Usos sent a strong message. A champion acts like a champion in and out of the ring. That is why Miz was filming a photo shoot for Miz and Mrs. Shane was filming NCIS:LA. Shane says something to Miz and Miz says they are all family.

Shane brings out their guests, The Usos.

Jimmy says they would rather stand up. Jey says to show some respect to the best tag team in the world. Jimmy says he sees a wannabe tag team in the center of the ring trying to be the Usos.

Shane says they are not trying to be the Usos, but they are the best tag team in the world.

Jimmy and Jey accept that. Jimmy asks if they ride together, train together, eat together, bathe together?

Jimmy says they need to do the tag team test.

Jey asks what is his favorite color, food, and team.

Miz accepts it and they do it with some whispering assistance.

Jimmy says they are not talking about Maryse or his daddy Kish.

Miz asks if they should be talking about Mandy Rose.

Shane says he will hit Jimmy so hard that Jey feels it.

Jey pulls the mic out of Miz’ hand and he tells Miz to do everyone a favor and shut up.

Jey says to call yourselves the greatest tag team in the world is an insult because of who you are standing in front of. They welcome Shane and Miz to the Uso Penitentiary.

Shane says the only thing that is real is the title belts. They will look real nice around their waists after the Usos go down at Elimination Chamber.

Jimmy and Jey give Shane and Miz super kicks.

The Usos walk in the back as we go to commercial.

WWE Champion Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan make their way to the ring. Daniel says he knows there are a lot of people who want to see him lose his title on Sunday. The truth is, you’re lying to yourselves. You are all fickle and you need someone like The New Daniel Bryan to show you how to live your pathetic lives. You need him as WWE Champion. Daniel says he does not want to participate in the Elimination Chamber Match because it is painful, it is horrible, and it will likely shorten his career. Daniel says he has to sacrifice. Daniel does not want to be called a martyr, but his sacrifice is necessary.

The New Day interrupt Daniel and make their way to the ring. Big E takes off his ring robe, but Xavier decides it is him, until Kofi takes the pole position and accepts the spot in the match.

Match Number Two: Gauntlet Match to Determine the Final Person to Enter the WWE Championship Match at teh Elimination Chamber (involving Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, and Kofi Kingston)

Segment Number One: Daniel Bryan versus Kofi Kingston

Bryan backpedals into the corner and ropes. They lock up and Kofi with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. They go for a Greco Roman Knuckle Lock and Kofi gets Bryan to the mat. Bryan with a wrist lock and side head lock. Bryan with a shoudler tackle and side head lock take down. Bryan with a bow and arrow. Kofi counters with a lateral press and a near fall. Bryan goes to the floor.

Bryan gets back into the ring. Kofi with a waist lock but Bryan with a wrist lock and Kofi with a reversal and arm wringer. Bryan with punches and European uppercuts in the corner. Bryan with an Irish whip and Kofi floats over and Kofi with arm drags and a near fall. Kofi with an arm bar. Kofi with a splash to the arm and he goes for a reverse chin lock before applying a top wrist lock. Bryan backs Kofi into the ropes and Bryan with a back heel kick and knee to the midsection. Bryan with another knee to the midsection. Bryan with a third knee to the midsection. Bryan with a knee to the back and then he goes for the surfboard.

Bryan gets a near fall when he gets Kofi’s shoulders on the mat in the surfboard. Bryan with a shoulder tackle but Kofi with a jumping back elbow for a near fall. Kofi iwth a side head lock and Bryan sends Kofi over the top rope but Kofi skins the cat and sends Bryan to the floor. Kofi with a plancha as we go to commercial.

We are back and Kofi is down. We see footage from the commercial break when Kofi was sent into the ring steps. Bryan gets a near fall. Bryan puts Kofi in the ropes and rakes the face. Bryan with a drop kick to the back while Kofi is in the ropes. Bryan tries to suplex Kofi back into the ring but Kofi blocks it and he connects with forearms to the back. Kofi punches Bryan but Bryan punches back. Kofi sends Bryan into the turnbuckles and follows with punches. Bryan with a knee to the midsection and he drops Kofi on the top rope. Bryan with kicks to the chest and Bryan goes up top with a knee to the back of the head.

Bryan gets a near fall. Bryan goes up top and misses the diving head butt. Kofi with chops and a drop kick followed by a jumping clothesline. Kofi sets for the Boom drop and hits it. Kofi with a standing senton for a near fall. Bryan flips out of the corner but Kofi with a back heel kick and double jump cross body for a near fall. Kofi charges into the corner but Bryan with a drop toe hold that sends Kofi into the turnbuckles. Bryan puts Kofi on the turnbuckles and puts him in the tree of woe. Bryan with kicks to the chest. Bryan with a baseball slide and he gets a near fall.

Bryan puts Kofi on the turnbuckles again and he sets for a belly-to-back superplex but Kofi shifts his weight to turn it into a lateral press and both men are down. Bryan with a punch but Kofi with a chop and he gets a near fall. Kofi goes to the apron and goes for a springboard move but Bryan blocks it and hits a butterfly suplex into a cross arm breaker. Kofi is able to block the application of the hold

Bryan with a chop and Kofi chops back. They go back and forth and add in European uppercuts. Bryan with head butts and kicks to the chest. Bryan hits the round kick but Bryan can only get a two count. Kofi lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex attempt and Kofi with a rana but Bryan with a sunset flip for a near fall. Bryan and Kofi alternate near falls. Bryan goes for the LeBell Lock. Bryan applies it and Kofi tries to roll over or get to the ropes and he gets to the ropes. Kofi goes to the floor and Bryan goes to the apron. Bryan hits the running knee to the head off the apron.

Bryan sends Kofi back into the ring and Bryan goes up top but he is met with a drop kick from Kofi. Kofi sets for Trouble in Paradise but Rowan trips Kofi when the referee is not looking. Rowan and Big E fight on the floor and Woods with a baseball slide to Rowan. The referee sends Woods and Big E to the back.

Bryan with a rollup for a near fall. Bryan with kicks in the corner followed by an Irish whip. Kofi with a pendulum kick and Rowan sends Kofi into the timekeeper area when Bryan distracted the referee. Rowan is sent to the back.

Bryan brings Kofi back into the ring and Bryan sets for the flying knee but Kofi with Trouble in Paradise for the three count.

Daniel Bryan Eliminated

Segment Two: Jeff Hardy versus Kofi Kingston

This segment is joined in progress and Hardy misses a clothesline but Kofi with a drop kick that sends Hardy to the floor. Kofi misses a splash off the steps and hits the ringside barrier. Hardy with a leg lariat off the ring steps. Hardy misses a Swanton when Kofi moves. Hardy with a running forearm and he hits a reverse atomic drop and leg drop. Hardy with a drop kick but Kofi counters with a near fall. Hardy with a mule kick and Hardy misses a hesitation kick in the corner.

Kofi goes up top and Hardy with punches to stop him. Hardy sets for a superplex but Kofi blocks it. Kofi with punches and he knocks Hardy off the turnbuckles with a head butt. Hardy with a punch that crotches Kofi. Kofi blocks the superplex again and Kofi with forearms and a punch. Kofi with a cross body but Hardy rolls through and gets a near fall. Hardy misses Trouble in Paradise but hits SOS for the three count.

Jeff Hardy Eliminated

Segment Three: Samoa Joe versus Kofi Kingston

The segment is joined in progress and Kofi with forearms. Joe wit a knee and slap to the back of the neck. Joe with a forearm but Kofi with an elbow and head butt. Kofi with a thrust kick and front kick. Kofi with forearms and kicks to Joe. Joe with an Irish whip and Joe with a running elbow into the corner and an enzuigiri for a near fall. Joe with a knee to the midsection followed by an abdominal stretch. Joe with a clothesline and he gets a near fall.

Joe with a rear chin lock and he adds crossfaces as he puts his body weight on Kofi to add more pressure. Joe is sent to the floor and Kofi with a pescado onto Joe. Both men get back into the ring at eight. Joe with a clothesline for a near fall. Joe misses a forearm and Kofi with punches and kicks. Kofi punches Joe in the corner but Joe with a reverse atomic drop. Joe stretches Kofi. Kofi with a mule kick but Joe with a back senton for a near fall.

Kofi punches Joe and he goes for a springboard move but Joe pushes Kofi off the ropes to the floor. The referee makes his count and Kofi gets back into the ring before the ten count. Joe works on the neck. Kofi punches Joe and hits a drop kick. Kofi with a jumping clothesline and he gets a near fall. Kofi goes for a clothesline and Joe catches Kofi and applies the Coquina Clutch but Kofi uses the turnbuckles to pin Joe.

Samoa Joe Eliminated

Joe with a uranage after he is eliminated. Joe applies the Coquina Clutch on the floor while officials come to the ring.

Segment Four: AJ Styles vesus Kofi Kingston

AJ punches Joe to get him to release the hold on Kofi.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Kofi gets back into the ring but AJ is letting Kofi get into the ring before doing anything. AJ tells Kofi he does not have to do this. Kofi pushes AJ and he says he has waited too long for this. Kofi tells AJ to fight him. AJ with a punch and he sends Kofi into the turnbuckles. AJ with kicks. AJ with a back breaker for a near fall. AJ with a hard Irish whip for a near fall. Kofi with kicks but AJ with a leg sweep and elbow drop to the leg and he works on the leg. Styles with an elbow drop to the leg. Kofi gets to the ropes.

Kofi with punches but AJ with a kick to the leg. AJ with a suplex and he gets a near fall. Kofi with punches but AJ with a knee and Kofi with a rollup for a near fall. Kofi with another rollup for a near fall. Kofi with a crucifix for a near fall. Styles with an STO back breaker. Styles sends Kofi into the turnbuckles but AJ is sent to the apron. Kofi with a kick to the knees. Kofi with kicks to the shoulder. AJ avoids Kofi and Kofi goes knee first into the ring post. Kofi gets into the ring before the ten count.

AJ with an Irish whip and splash into the corner. AJ puts Kofi on the turnbuckles and sets for a Frankensteiner but Kofi holds on to the ropes. Kofi goes up top and hits a cross body to the back for a near fall. AJ with the Calf Crusher and Kofi taps out.

Kofi Kingston Eliminated

Segment Five: Randy Orton versus AJ Styles

Orton comes from behind and hits the RKO for the three count.

Winner: Randy Orton

We go to credits.

