LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

Welcome to SmackDown Live. We see Daniel Bryan’s announcement at the end of Smackdown that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will both face AJ Styles.

Dolph Ziggler comes to the ring for his match against Baron Corbin.

Baron Corbin’s music plays but he does not come out to the ring. His music plays a second time and there is no Baron Corbin.

We see Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens attacking Baron Corbin in the back. Kevin and Sami walk away and Corbin starts to get up. Corbin fights back and he punches Zayn but Owens hits Corbin from behind and they send him into a container.

Kevin says one down, one more to go. Dolph Ziggler is ready for Kevin and Sami.

Kevin and Sami go to the stage and Sami goes through the crowd. Ziggler attacks Zayn in the crowd but Owens hits Ziggler from behind. Owens with forearms and Zayn with punches. Ziggler is sent into a trash can. Ziggler is sent back into the ringside area. Ziggler punches Zayn but Owens stops Ziggler and sends him into the ring post. Zayn with a Helluva Kick to Ziggler.

Corbin comes to the ring and he attacks Zayn but Owens and Zayn stop him and Corbin is sent into the ringside barrier. Officials try to stop Kevin and Sami from the assault.

Sami and Kevin go to the back as we go to commercial.

We are back with a Moments Ago Moment of the attacks on Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Match Number One: Sarah Logan with (Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott) versus Charlotte Flair in a Non Title Match

Before the match starts, Becky Lynch makes her way to the ring. Not to be alone at ringside, Naomi comes to the ring with her full entrance too.

They lock up and go to a stalemate. Charlotte pushes Sarah away. Sarah with a waist lock and hip lock take down into a waist lock. Sarah with a waist lock take down. Sarah with another waist lock take down. Sarah with a front face lock. Charlotte escapes and applies a front face lock. Charlotte with a hip toss and boot to the head.

Sarah rolls to the floor. Sarah returns to the ring and Charlotte with a waist lock and take down. Logan with a side head lock. Logan with a shoulder tackle and a near fall. Charlotte with a boot to Logan followed by a kick to the head. Charlotte struts and then they exchange forearms. Charlotte with a back elbow. Charlotte sends Sarah into the turnbuckles but Sarah returns the favor. Sarah with an Irish whip and Charlotte does the Flair flip and a shoulder on the apron into a rollup for a near fall. Charlotte with a rollup and bridge for a near fall.

Sarah with a knee to the midsection and then she sends Charlotte to the floor with a baseball slide. Sarah with forearms follwoed by a snap mare and a Cobra Clutch. Sarah with a waist lock and Charlotte with a standing switch and a German suplex. Sarah with a chop and Charlotte decides to show Sarah how to chop. Charlotte with more chops and she tries for a slam but Logan gets to her feet and Logan with a tackle for a near fall.

Logan with forearms and punches. Saraha with a butterfly suplex for a near fall. Sarah with a chin lock using Charlotte’s arm. Sarah with an Irish whip but she misses a charge into the corner. Charlotte with a Harley Race knee but Logan with a drop kick for a near fall. Logan kicks Charlotte and then connects with forearms to Charlotte. The referee checks on Charlotte and Logan gets a near fall.

Logan with an arm bar and her knee on the shoulder. Logan with a short arm clothesline for a near fall. Charlotte with a kick and chop but she misses a boot and gets caught in the ropes. Logan with a German suplex for a near fall. Sarah with forearms to Charlotte and Charlotte with a forearm that staggers Logan. Sarah sends Charlotte face first into the middle turnbuckle but she misses a charge into the corner. Charlotte with a back breaker followed by a flatline into the turnbuckles. Charlotte with Natural Selection for the three count.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

Daniel Bryan is in the office and Shane McMahon shows up. Shane asks Daniel if Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are the people he wants to be champion. Shane says it is not going down. He says Baron and Dolph will get shots tonight. Baron Corbin will face Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler will face Sami Zayn. If Dolph or Baron win, they are in the title match at Fastlane. Shane also tells Daniel that if Kevin or Sami get involved in the other’s match, they are out of the Fastlane match.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Two: Kevin Owens versus Baron Corbin in an If Baron wins, he is in the WWE Title Match at Fastlane Match

Owens runs Baron into the corner and kicks and punches Corbin. Corbin with punches but Owens goes to the floor. Corbin punches Owens and connects with a knee while Zayn watches in the back on the monitor. Back in the ring, Owens kicks Corbin in the ribs. Owens with more kicks and a forearm to the back. Corbin with an Irish whip but he runs into a boot. Owens goes to the turnbuckles and Corbin with a punch and Owens falls to the mat and rolls to the floor. Corbin goes to the floor and he sends Owens into the ringside barrier. Corbin with a knee to the midsection and he sends Owens into the ringside barrier.

They return to the ring and Owens goes back to the floor. Owens runs Corbin’s back into the apron and then Corbin is sent shoulder first into the ring post. They return to the ring and Owens with a punch to the ribs followed by an elbow to the head and a kick. Owens sends Corbin into the corner and follows with an Irish whip but Corbin slides around the post and returns to the ring. Owens with a thrust kick and cannonball for a near fall.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Corbin Irish whips Owens into the ringside barrier. Corbin charges at Owens but Owens moves and Corbin hits the ring steps and is down. We see Sami continuing to watch the match on the monitor in the back. Owens with a back senton for a near fall. Owens with a reverse chin lock. Owens with knees to Corbin but Corbin with a chokebreaker. Both men are down.

Corbin with forearms and Owens goes down. Corbin misses a charge into the corner and he slides around the ring post and he is able to hit the clothesline. Corbin gets a near fall. Corbin puts Owens on the turnbuckles and he connects with a forearm. Corbin goes for a superplex but Owens stops Corbin and sends him back to the mat. Owens avoids a charge into the corner and Corbin hits the ring post shoulder first. Owens with a rollup for a near fall.

Owens goes up top but Corbin grabs Owens by the throat. Owens escapes and he drops Corbin on the top rope. Owens returns to the ring and Corbin gives Owens Deep Six. Corbin tries for End of Days but Owens escapes and hits a super kick. Corbin with End of Days for the three count.

Winner: Baron Corbin

We take a look at the Top 10 List from last week.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Bobby Roode comes to the ring. He says that when he won this title, he wanted to be the greatest US Champion in history. He wants to start a tradition started by the man he wants to surpass, John Cena. Say what you want but John Cena defended this title week in and week out against anyone and everyone. It gives him great pride and respect to say that the US Open Challenge will continue. The Open challenge is for anyone in the locker room. For tonight, he is hoping the man who accepts his challenge and meets him face to face, rather than coming out here and hitting him with an RKO out of nowhere.

Match Number Three: Bobby Roode versus Randy Orton for the United States Championship

Before the match can start, Jinder Mahal comes out with Sunil Singh. Jinder says that the people respect you, but the people in the back do not. Jinder says that they have had their ups and downs and he even beat Randy for the WWE Championship. Jinder says he respects Randy. He says the rest of the Smackdown roster think that Randy has already peaked.

Randy gets a mic and he says he doesn’t give a damn about any top ten list. He never will.

Jinder says he does not believe that. After sixteen years in the WWE, you are number one. Jinder points out that after six months, Bobby Roode is number five. You have spent all of your time perfecting your craft and you are beaten out by an arrogant newcomer. Jinder says that Bobby Roode already fancies himself as a future Legend Killer.

Bobby says those are some pretty big words for someone who couldn’t even make the top ten. Bobby says Jinder didn’t make the list because nobody respects you. Speaking of respect, he has nothing but respect for what Randy has done. If you want to know his opinion about why you are only number nine. Maybe it is because everybody is sick and tired of being attacked out of nowhere.

Randy asks if he means something like that and Orton gives Sunil an RKO. Mahal gives Roode a Khallas and then he does the same to Orton.

We go to commercial.

We are back and we have a table in the ring and there are a lot of pancakes.

The New Day make their way to the ring and they throw pancakes.

Kofi says today is a very special day. Today is Shrove Day aka Fat Tuesday aka Pancake Tuesday.

Xavier says in order to celebrate their most favorite holiday, Big E will destroy the record of eating 113 pancakes in 8 minutes. Xavier asks Big E to tell everyone how he feels and Big E says he feels good. Kofi wants to know who wants to see Big E beat this record.

Big E starts eating pancakes but he is interrupted by the music for Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin.

Chad says this is great and awesome. Chad says when he was training for the Olympics this is what he dreamed of being part of, a pancake eating contest.

Shelton says he thinks this is great. What the New Day is doing for pancakes is phenomenal. They should take it on the road. Shelton says they could open their own version of IHOP. Shelton says they can leave the tag team division to a couple of serious competitors.

Xavier asks if they are saying Kofi is not a serious competitor. He asks if they are saying that Big E is not a serious competitor. He asks if they are saying that Xavier is not a serious competitor. Xavier reminds everyone that they set the standard for longest reigning WWE Tag Team Champions. Who wants to see Shelton and Chad as champions?

NOBODY

Chad tells them shush. He says they have a serious side. What if he did this (and he throws a pancake on the mat). What if Shelton did one of those (he tosses a pancake to the mat). Shelton says he would flap their jack.

Big E tells them not to touch their cakes.

Chad says he has some news for the New Day. Nobody likes pancakes.

Shelton says from now on they are eating waffles. They knock the plate of pancakes in the air.

Match Number Three: Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin versus Big E and Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods)

Big E with a clothesline to Chad as the bell rings (and we get a Denny’s pancake commercial). Kofi tags in and he does a dance in front of Chad before kicking him and he gets a near fall. Gable with a belly-to-belly suplex for a near fall. Benjamin tags in and they double team Kofi. Shelton with a knee to the head followed by punches. Shelton with an Irish whip but Kofi with a pendulum kick. Kofi goes up top and leaps over Shelton. Benjamin with a knee to Kofi and he gets a near fall.

Shelton with a hard Irish whip. Gable tags in and he drops a knee on the arm and he gets a near fall. Gable with an arm bar. Kofi with a punch but Gable holds on to the arm bar. Kofi with an arm drag but Gable with a rolling kick for a near fall. Benjamin tags in and Kofi with a punch and kick. Gable tags in and he kicks Kofi. Benjamin tags back in and he kicks Shelton and sends Gable to the floor. Benjamin goes for a belly-to-back suplex but Kofi lands on his feet. Gable pulls Big E off the apron as Kofi is about to make the tag.

Benjamin goes to the floor and punches Xavier. Kofi with a jumping double stomp and both men are down. Gable and Big E tag in and Big E with two overhead belly-to-belly suplexes followed by a belly-to-belly suplex. Big E gyrates before hitting the Warrior Splash. Big E goes for the Big Ending but Gable escapes and hits Chaos Theory but does not hold on for the cover. Benjamin tags in but Woods distracted the referee so he did not see the tag. Kofi sends Benjamin to the floor with a drop kick. Kofi tag in and they hit Midnight Hour for the three count.

Winners: Kofi Kingston and Big E

Dolph Ziggler walks in the back and he is asked by Renee Young about being away. Dolph says he has to be more selective picking his spots. Dolph has another opportunity and he says he loves this. It is about doing what he was put on this planet to do. Perform in that ring. No one is better than him and no one will outshine him. Kevin and Sami know that more than anyone. They know what he is capable of. They cannot stop him. The reason he is here right now, he wants to main event Wrestlemania. He will damned if he does not walk in there as WWE Champion.

We go to commercial.

We are back and the Usos are in the back. They say it is lights out to anyone who challenges them. They say that they are real brothers and nothing can break their bond.

The Bludgeon Brothers destroy the monitor and they stare at the cameras and say nothing.

Kevin apologizes to Sami and says that Sami cannot lose because their chances of winning will go down even more. Sami says he already let them down. Sami says there is no we in the Championship match, it is every man for themselves.

Match Number Four: Dolph Ziggler versus Sami Zayn in an If Dolph wins the Triple Threat Match that is Now a Fatal Four Way Becomes a Fatal Five Way Match at Fastlane Match

Zayn backs into the ropes to avoid Ziggler and he tells the referee to do his job. We see Kevin watching the monitor and able to see the screen. Ziggler gets Zayn into the ropes and the referee forces a clean break. Ziggler with a single leg take down into a front face lock. Zayn with a head butt to the midsection. They lock up and Ziggler backs Zayn into the ropes. Ziggler with a punch on the break followed by a neck breaker. Ziggler with a Stinger splash and another neck breaker for a near fall. Zayn goes to the floor.

Zayn returns to the ring and they lock up. Zayn with punches to the back of the head. Zayn kicks Ziggler to the apron. Zayn slingshots Ziggler throat first into the middle rope and then he works on the neck. Zayn punches Ziggler. Ziggler punches back and Zayn runs Ziggler into the corner. Zayn with forearms to the back. Zayn chops Ziggler but Ziggler with an Irish whip. Ziggler runs into an elbow and Zayn goes to the turnbuckles and comes off into a drop kick. Zayn goes to the floor as we go to commercial.

We are back and Zayn with a rear chin lock. Zayn with a clothesline and he gets a near fall. We see footage from commercial break when Zayn knocked Ziggler off the apron with a running forearm. Ziggler lands on his feet on a suplex attempt. Zayn with an elbow but Ziggler with a hesitation DDT. Both men are down while Kevin Owens continues to watch from the back. Zayn counters the Fameasser and gets a near fall with a rollup. Ziggler with a Fameasser for a near fall.

Ziggler goes to the apron and up top. Zayn tries to stop Ziggler but Ziggler kicks Zayn away. Zayn hits the ropes to crotch Ziggler. Zayn punches Ziggler and then goes up for a superplex. Ziggler punches Zayn but Zayn punches back. Zayn with a Super Exploder and both men are down. Ziggler with punches but Zayn with a kick to the knee. Both men with forearms and Zayn catapults Ziggler into the ring post.

Zayn misses a Helluva Kick and Ziggler hits the Zig Zag but Zayn kicks out at two. Ziggler sets for a super kick but Zayn avoids it and he sends Ziggler shoulder first into the ring post. Zayn sends Ziggler into the ring post shoulder first one more time. Kevin is shown in the back watching Zayn set for a Blue Thunder Bomb but Ziggler with punches and a rollup for a near fall. Zayn with an exploder into the turnbuckles. Zayn sets for the Helluva Kick but Ziggler with a super kick for the three count.

Winner: Dolph Ziggler

