LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE SmackDown Results – February 14, 2017

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens with a video package looking back at Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

– We’re live from Anaheim, California with Mauro Ranallo, JBL, David Otunga and Tom Phillips.

– We go right to the ring and out comes new WWE Champion Bray Wyatt as fans light the arena up.

Wyatt hits the ring and a “you deserve it” chant breaks out. Wyatt laughs. Wyatt says “she” never said this would be easy. She warned him they would lie to him, they would try to denounce him, they would try to steal his gift. Wyatt says she was right, Sister Abigail always spoke the truth and so does he. Wyatt goes on and says he can truly say he has the whole damn world in his hand right now. Fans pop for Wyatt. Wyatt says too much power can be a very scary thing. Not for him but for all of us. Wyatt tells everyone to open their eyes and ears for him, walk by his side and he will lead us to paradise but stand in his way and you will burn in the fire. Wyatt welcomes us all to The Era of Wyatt. The music interrupts and out comes John Cena to a loud mixed reaction.

Cena comes out and comments on how lively the crowd is tonight. Cena gives it up for the new WWE Champion. Cena realizes Wyatt has some followers in the arena tonight and says Wyatt’s done the job of brain-washing them, because they chanted “you deserve it” to him. The chant starts up again. Cena says no man deserves anything around here, they earn every single inch they get. Cena says Wyatt doesn’t have the whole world in his hands, the entire world is looking at the target on his shoulder. Cena wants to cut the chit-chat and have their match right now. The music hits and out comes AJ Styles to interrupt.

AJ says Cena is wrong if he thinks he’s getting his rematch first. Fans chant for AJ as he walks to the ring and talks. AJ says Cena isn’t getting away with line-jumping tonight. AJ enters the ring and reminds us he’s already beat Cena several times. Styles says he knows he can beat Wyatt. Styles wants his one-on-one rematch for the WWE Title right now. SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan is out next as his music interrupts and a “yes!” chant breaks out. Bryan congratulates Wyatt on winning the WWE Title. Bryan says we have a conundrum on our hands – Cena and AJ are both owed rematches but we have promised the people of Anaheim a WWE Title match. Bryan makes Cena vs. Styles vs. Wyatt in a Triple Threat for the WWE Title as tonight’s main event. Cena, AJ and Wyatt have words as Bryan’s music hits. AJ isn’t happy but Cena looks ready to go.

– We go to the announcers for discussion on tonight’s show. Still to come, Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James. Also, new SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi will speak. We see SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha walking backstage. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and an angry WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose is backstage looking for Baron Corbin.

American Alpha vs. The Ascension

We go to the ring and out comes SmackDown Tag Team Champions Chad Gable and Jason Jordan for this non-title match. Konnor and Viktor are out next.

Gable and Viktor start things off with a lock up. Gable takes Viktor down first and goes for a quick pin attempt. More back and forth. We go to commercial after American Alpha hits dropkicks to send their opponents out of the ring.

