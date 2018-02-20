WWE SmackDown Results – February 20, 2018

Welcome to SmackDown Live. We are in Phoenix, Arizona and your announcers are Tom Phillips, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton. Renee Young is in the ring and she brings out the WWE Champion, AJ Styles.

Renee reminds AJ that he is in a five way match for the title at Fastlane and she asks him if he controls his destiny for Wrestlemania. AJ looks at the Wrestlemania sign and he says he is in control of his destiny. Any man who steps in this ring with him, he can beat him. AJ says it sounds cocky but he can back it up. This match at Fastlane is a problem. Anything can happen inside or outside this ring.

AJ shows Renee the announce table and it would feel good to put Kevin Owens through that announce table. There is a problem with that. AJ says in the middle of the ring, Dolph Ziggler could be pinning Sami Zayn and he would no longer be the WWE Champion. Speaking of the outside of the ring, AJ says the stairs are perfect for Sami Zayn and he would love to put his face in these steps. Back in the middle of the ring, AJ says that Dolph Ziggler has beaten Kevin Owens and he is no longer champion.

Individually, he can take them. Kevin Owens, former Universal Champion. Big and athletic. He knows what he is getting. Sami Zayn is ruthless when he wants to be. Dolph Ziggler is every bit the man he says he is. He is the Show Off, but he is not Phenomenal. Then we have . . .

Speaking of the other guy in the match, Baron Corbin makes his way to the stage.

Baron says if you were going to say that he could beat Baron, he will stop AJ before he makes a fool of himself. Baron says the last time they met in the ring, he beat AJ. He beat him for the United States Championship and then he beat AJ in their rematch. Baron says he has AJ’s number because there is a major difference between them. You are just an athlete, while Baron says he is a fighter. He will enjoy pinning AJ for the title, or he can pin someone else because there will be nothing that AJ can do about it.

You are looking at the new WWE Champion.

Kevin Owens comes out to the stage. Kevin says AJ will not have to worry about running around the ring because you will be going through the announce table thanks to a pop up power bomb. He tells Baron that he did not look too strong last week when he was down on the floor.

Baron reminds Kevin that he took care of Kevin when he got back to his feet.

Kevin reminds Baron that he was given his chance on a silver platter. Shane’s vendetta helped Baron. Shane has a vendetta against Kevin ever since the Head butt Heard Round the World and he has had to work for everything on Smackdown.

AJ tells Kevin he looks great and if he got that boil lanced off his back.

Kevin wants to know what AJ is talking about.

AJ says he was talking about Sami Zayn.

Kevin says he does not need Sami. Sami let him down last week because he had no time to prepare for Baron Corbin and Sami had all night to get ready for Dolph Ziggler. Shane wants to catch Kevin off guard.

Shane McMahon comes out and he bounces on the stage. He says there is a lot of talk emenating from this ring. We do not want talk tonight in Phoenix. We want action. Baron Corbin will face AJ Styles tonight. Kevin, you will get to see if you can do what your best friend could not do last week. You will have your match now.

Match Number One: Kevin Owens versus Dolph Ziggler

Ziggler with a forearm and punches as the bell rings. Ziggler with a take down and punches. Owens goes to the floor. Owens with a forearm and he sends Ziggler’s head into the announce table. They return to the ring and Ziggler with a drop kick. Owens goes to the floor and Ziggler punches Owens and sends him into the apron. Ziggler sends Owens into the announce table and back into the ring. Owens goes for a slam but Ziggler gets to his feet and he hits a drop kick. Owens goes to the floor again. Owens sends Ziggler into the ringside barrier. Ziggler drop kicks Owens off the apron and back to the floor.

Ziggler is sent into the ring apron and then sent back into the ring. Owens misses a back senton when Ziggler moves. Ziggler with a splash into the turnbuckles and he tries for a neck breaker but Owens blocks it. Ziggler blocks a suplex by Owens and Ziggler with a suplex of his own. Ziggler runs Owens eyes across the top rope. Ziggler with an uppercut and he misses a Stinger Splash. Owens with a cannonball for a near fall.

Ziggler rolls to the floor. Owens Irish whips Ziggler into the ringside barrier. Owens sends Ziggler back into the ring and he gets a near fall. Ziggler with an uppercut and punches to Owens. Owens hot shots Ziggler and then hits a forearm from a reverse face lock. Owens with elbows to the collarbone. Owens with a back senton for a near fall. Owens with a reverse chin lock. Ziggler lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex attempt and applies a sleeper. Owens backs Ziggler into the turnbuckles to get out of the hold but Ziggler reapplies the sleeper. OWens goes through the ropes to the floor and that forces Ziggler to release the hold.

Ziggler with a hesitation DDT and both men are down. Ziggler with an uppercut and then Owens goes into the ring post when Ziggler moves. Ziggler with a neck breaker for a near fall. Owens blocks a super kick and hits a gutbuster and an elbow drop from the turnbuckles for a near fall. Owens goes to the turnbuckles and Ziggler stops him. Ziggler goes for a superplex but Owens with a head butt. Owens pushes Ziggler off the turnbuckles. Owens goes for a senton but lands on Ziggler’s knees. Ziggler with a Fameasser for a near fall.

Owens holds on to the ropes to stop a Zig Zag. Owens misses a pop up power bomb and Ziggler with a Zig Zag but he can only get a near fall. Ziggler with a splash and then Sami Zayn’s music plays and he runs to the ring but stops short to allow Owens to hit a super kick to the back of the neck for the three count.

Winner: Kevin Owens

We see the Smackdown Top 10.

Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh walk in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and Jinder Mahal is in the ring with Sunil Singh.

Jinder says he made a startling discovery that has shook him to his core. He says that the WWE Universe deserves to know this discovery. Bobby Roode has a secret but Jinder says he believes in truth and transparency. It is time for a rude awakening. We see Bobby Roode’s top ten list and we see that Bobby put himself at number one, breaking the cardinal rule. Jinder says there is another name missing from the list. Where is Randy Orton? Bobby has the audacity to say that he respects Randy Orton and all that he has accomplished. If you haven’t put it together, Bobby Roode is a glorious egomaniac and an inglorious liar.

Bobby Roode’s music plays and he makes his way to the stage.

Bobby says he doesn’t know what that was but it was not his list. Bobby says he has a secret on Jinder. You can’t even make a top ten list. More importantly, you want to be US Champion and you want to be US Champion so bad that you are pitting Randy Orton against him to the point where Bobby has to look over his shoulder to make sure that he does not get attacked. Bobby says in a fair fight, Jinder cannot win.

Jinder says Bobby was right. Jinder says he wishes that he was US Champion. He wants Bobby to speak the truth and admit that you think you are better than Randy Orton.

Bobby says he never said that.

Jinder says that Roode believes his is better and the next Legend Killer.

Bobby denies it.

Jinder says that Bobby is scared of Orton.

Bobby syas he is not scared of Jinder.

Jinder reminds Roode about beating Randy Orton and Roode tells Jinder to forget about Randy. Bobby says it is about the two of them.

Randy Orton’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring and he is dressed to fight.

Orton gets in Roode’s face and they have some words for each other that cannot be picked up by the mics. Orton punches Mahal and Roode clotheslines Mahal over the top rope. Roode goes after Sunil and Orton tries for an RKO but Roode escapes and he hits a Glorious DDT. Roode says something to Orton and poses but that is stopped when Mahal hits the Khallas on Roode.

Daniel Bryan says that Jinder has a plan and it is working. Daniel says that Bobby Roode should face Jinder Mahal since Jinder has had the best of him.

Shane says that Randy Orton answered Bobby’s challenge last week.

Daniel and Shane talk about how they are not on the same page with the WWE Title. Shane says that Daniel wants two people to have the title and that is why he is giving Dolph and Baron a chance. Daniel says that Shane has blocked every decision. Shane says that Daniel is making decisions based on emotion so Randy Orton will face Bobby Roode for the US Title at Fastlane.

Match Number Two: Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Naomi versus Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan

Sarah and Charlotte start things off and they lock up. Charlotte wants Ruby but Sarah stays in the match. Charlotte with a wrist lock into a front face lock. Naomi tags in and Sarah is sent into Naomi’s rear end. Sarah with a shoulder tackle but Naomi kips up. Sarah misses a few punches and Naomi with a kick to the leg. Becky tags in and they hit a double hip toss. Becky with a leg drop and elbow drop followed by a twisting leg drop for a near fall. Sarah pulls Becky down by the hair and Ruby tags in. They set for a double suplex but Becky lands on her feet. Becky and Naomi with a double drop kick followed by a double hip toss to Liv.

Charlotte with a drop kick and we go to commercial.

We are back and Becky with arm drags into an arm bar on Ruby. Naomi tags in and hits a sunset flip for a near fall. Ruby with a knee and Liv tags in. Liv with a rollup for a near fall. Liv goes for an O’Connor Roll but Naomi holds on to the ropes. Both women go for a shoulder tackle. Liv with a matrix and Naomi with a split. Naomi with a bulldog into the turnbuckles followed by a split legged moonsault and Liv is pulled to the floor by Ruby and Sarah. Naomi with a pescado onto Ruby and Sarah. Liv sends Naomi into the ring steps.

Liv gets a near fall. Sarah tags in and she kicks Naomi in the back. Sarah with a Cobra Clutch on Naomi and Sarah takes Naomi back to the mat. Sarah with an elbow and she kicks Naomi in the corner. Sarah with a forearm but Naomi gets out of the corner. Naomi lands on her feet on a belly-to-back suplex attempt. Naomi with a head scissors and Charlotte tags in and Charlotte with a back elbow to Sarah followed by chops. Charlotte with a Harley Race knee and a neck breaker and boot to the head. Liv is kicked off the apron and Sarah clips Charlotte and she does it a second time.

Charlotte kicks Sarah away and Becky tags in and hits a missile drop kick. Ruby tags in and Becky with a leg lariat and back heel kick. Becky with a series of exploders and follows with a flying forearm. Becky knocks Sarah off the apron. Ruby with a rollup for a near fall but Becky applies DisArmHer. Liv breaks up the cover and Charlotte with a fallaway slam. Sarah with a knee to Naomi. Becky with an exploder to Sarah. Ruby with the Riott Kick to Becky for the three count.

Winners: Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan

Kevin Owens sees Sami entering the locker room and Kevin says he was looking for Sami to thank him. Sami says he has to thank Kevin. He was spinning his wheels until he joined Kevin. He is main eventing pay per views thanks to Kevin. Sami says he has Kevin’s back. Sami says he is about doing what is right. The right thing is to pay back your friend. That is why they have to turn things against Shane. Together, they are better than any one person in the Fatal Five Way Match. When it is down to the two of them, Sami says he will do the right thing. He will lay down for Kevin in the center of the ring.

Sami hugs Kevin and Kevin is not sure what is going on as he reciprocates.

The New Day walk in the back with their pancakes. We go to commercial.

Match Number Three: Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin versus Xavier Woods and Big E (with Kofi Kingston) in a Number One Contender Match

Woods and Gable start things off and Gable with a near fall. Woods lands on his feet on a belly-to-back attempt and Woods with a clothesline. Woods gets a near fall. Gable lands on his feet on a suplex attempt but Woods with an elbow. Benjamin makes the tag and kicks Woods from the apron. Benjamin with a spinebuster for a near fall. Benjamin punches Woods and slams him. Woods with punches to Benjamin and a back heel kick. Benjamin with a running knee to the head and he gets a near fall.

Benjamin gets Woods up and Gable with a knee to the head off the turnbuckles. Gable gets a near fall. Gable with a step over knee drop to the arm and an arm bar on Woods. Gable blocks a chop and he hits a Liger kick for a near fall. Benjamin tags in and he sends Woods shoulder first into the turnbuckles. Benjamin puts Woods on the turnbuckles but Woods with punches. Benjamin with a knee to stop Woods. Woods knocks Benjamin off the turnbuckles and hits a missile drop kick. Gable and Big E make the tags and Big E with two overhead belly-to-belly suplexes. Gable with an overhead belly-to-belly to Big E for a near fall. Gable knocks Woods off the apron and then Gable goes up top for a moonsault but Big E moves. Gable lands on his feet and he runs into a UranagE in the corner.

Gable runs into an elbow but Gable with a jumping palm strike and then Benjamin tags in. Kofi distracts the referee while Gable and Benjamin hit the bulldog off the turnbuckles. Woods breaks up the cover. Gable and Benjamin argue with the referee. Woods makes the tag and hits a Shining Wizard on Benjamin for the three count.

Winners: Xavier Woods and Big E

As the New Day leave the ring, the Bludgeon Brothers show up and head to the ring. The New Day know to stay away from them and Harper keeps Rowan from attacking them.

Charlote Flair tells Ruby Riott that she gets what she wants and she is always up for a fight. She will put her title on the line to get her shot at Ruby.

Match Number Four: Luke Harper and Erick Rowan versus Norval Rogers and Eduardo Especial

Harper and Rowan with drop kicks and then they run them into each other. Rowan slams Harper onto both of them and then they adjust the cover of the announce table. Rowan with a splash to both men. Rowan with a chop. Harper with an assisted sit out power bomb and then Rowan tags in. They set for the T Gimmick and hit it for the three count.

Winners: Luke Harper and Erick Rowan

Ruby Riott says one down, two to go. Naomi, do you want to press your luck, we can do it next week. The only way you get me is if you bring your title to Fastlane. The cracks in your perfect little world are starting to show. At Fastlane, it will all come down.

Baron Corbin says that people say he is arrogant, smug, and cocky. He says that he is better than AJ Styles. At Fastlane, you will know him as the new WWE Champion.

We have a Shinsuke Nakamura video package.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Five: AJ Styles versus Baron Corbin in a Non Title Match

Corbin pokes Styles and Styles with a kick and punches. Corbin sends Styles into the corner but AJ escapes and he chops Corbin and sends him into the turnbuckles. Styles with shoulders but Corbin with a clothesline after blocking an Irish whip. Dolph Ziggler stands next to a monitor in the back as Styles is sent into the turnbuckles. Styles with chops but Corbin with a punch and he sends Styles over the top rope but Styles lands on the apron. Corbin blocks a sunset flip and Styles with a drop kick. Styles with a flying forearm and Corbin goes to the floor.

Styles is caught by Corbin on a pescado and Corbin hits a choke breaker as we go to commercial.

We are back and Styles with a forearm but Corbin with a forearm. Corbin slides around the ring post and returns to the ring with a clothesline for a near fall. Corbin with a half nelson and chin lock. Styles with elbows to escape and Corbin with a waist lock. Styles runs Corbin into the turnbuckles. Corbin misses a shoulder into the corner and hits the ring post. Corbin falls to the floor. Styles with a baseball slide to Corbin and then he hits a running knee to the head on the apron.

Corbin throws Styles over the announce table but Styles bounces back and hits a Phenomenal Forearm for a near fall. Corbin with a punch but Styles with strikes. Corbin with a power slam for a near fall. Corbin punches Styles in the corner and then puts AJ on the turnbuckles. Corbin with forearms but Styles with head butts to knock Corbin back to the mat. Styles leaps over Corbin and then Corbin with Deep Six for a near fall.

Corbin sets for End of Days but Styles floats over and applies the Calf Crusher. Corbin slams Styles’ head into the mat. Corbin sends Styles to the apron and Corbin grabs Styles when AJ goes for a springboard move. Styles with a forearm and then he hits the Phenomenal Forearm for the three count.

Winner: AJ Styles

After the match, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn attack AJ Styles. Zayn slaps Styles. Corbin with End of Days to Zayn while Owens tries to adjust the announce table. Kevin Owens also gets End of Days.

