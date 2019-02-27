WWE SmackDown Results – February 26, 2019

We are in Charlotte, North Carolina and your announcers are Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, and Corey Graves.

Stephanie McMahon and Shane McMahon are in the ring with Rowan and Daniel Bryan because it is contract signing time.

Stephanie introduces Daniel Bryan and points out that he is sitting in a leather chair. Daniel will be defending the title in twelve days at Fastlane.

Shane introduces his opponent, an overnight sensation for eleven years. We see footage of Kofi’s debut in 2008. Shane mentions what Kofi has done at the Royal Rumble. Shane says that he has been the Intercontinental Champion on numerous occasions as well as the United States Champion. He is also part of the New Day. Shane says we will no longer overlook this man.

Stephanie mentions that this man was a last minute substitute in a gauntlet match and earned a victory over Daniel Bryan. Then Kofi almost won the title at the Elimination Chamber. Stephanie points out that Kofi beat Daniel Bryan again.

Kofi makes his way to the ring with Xavier Woods and BIg E.

Kofi says it has been eleven years and all he wanted was a chance. After eleven years, it is happening. Kofi says he knows that none of this would have been possible if it wasn’t for the tweets, hashtags, smoke signals, and letters. Kofi says at Fastlane, he will do what everyone wants to see him do. He is going to beat Daniel Bryan and become the WWE Champion.

Shane asks Daniel to make it official and sign the contract.

Daniel signs the contract and then . . .

before Kofi can sign the contract Vince McMahon’s music plays and he comes out. Vince says before the contract signing is official, he wants to say how appreciative he is of what Kofi has done. However . . .to give everyone the best match with the best box office, he is replacing Kofi. He is appointing a man more deserving and more qualified than Kofi Kingston . . .

Kevin Owens.

Daniel Bryan almost moves in his chair after the announcement.

Kevin makes his way to the ring and he sits down at the table and signs the contract.

The New Day leaves the ring and Big E and Xavier are devastated by the news.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Kevin Owens is in the office with Shane and Stephanie and he says he knows they were not involved. Kevin says he appreciates that Vince understands his importance. Kevin mentions the smug look on Daniel and Rowan’s faces. Kevin says he would like to team with the man who is just as deserving as he is to face Daniel Bryan, Kofi Kingston, against Daniel Bryan and Rowan.

Match Number One: Sheamus and Cesaro versus Jeff Hardy and and Matt Hardy

Jeff and Cesaro start things off and Cesaro with a wrist lock. Jeff with a wrist lock and Matt tags in and he goes to the turnbuckles and hits an elbow to the arm. Matt works on the shoulder and Cesaro with a kick and European uppercut. Sheamus tags in and punches Matt. Sheamus with a knee to the midsection and Matt with a kick and punches. Jeff tags in and they hit a double back elbow and Matt with a fist drop and Jeff with a leg drop. Matt with a leg drop and Jeff with a head butt to Cesaro. Jeff with Poetry in Motion onto Cesaro and Sheamus.

Jeff sends Sheamus into the ringside barrier and then they return to the ring. Jeff with a kick but Sheamus with an Irish whip. Jeff with a boot and he goes to the turnbuckles but Cesaro knocks him off and Jeff goes to the floor. Cesaro goes to the turnbuckle and mocks Matt and hits a leg drop for a near fall. Sheamus tags in and Jeff blocks a punch and connects with punches of his own. Sheamus with a shoulder tackle. Sheamus with a front face lock on Jeff. Jeff with elbows and a sit out jaw breaker. Cesaro tags in and he stops Jeff. Cesaro with a giant swing to Jeff.

Cesaro with a Sharpshooter and he releases the hold. Jeff is sent to the apron by Sheamus and Sheamus with forearms across the chest. Sheamus with a head butt to Jeff and he brings Jeff back into the ring with a reverse suplex for a near fall. Sheamus with a reverse chin lock. Cesaro kicks Jeff and then Sheamus and Cesaro with a double clothesline. Cesaro gets a near fall. Sheamus runs into a forearm and Jeff punches Cesaro and hits Whisper in the Wind on both men. Cesaro and Matt tag in and Matt with punches and he sends Cesaro into the turnbuckles. Matt with a deletion clothesline into the corner but Cesaro escapes the bulldog. Matt with a Side Effect for a near fall.

Matt goes to the turnbuckles and hits an elbow drop for a near fall. Matt punches Sheamus off the apron and Cesaro with a drop toe hold that sends Matt into the ropes and Sheamus with a kick for a near fall by Cesaro. Sheamus tags in and Cesaro leaps over Sheamus and Jeff with a Twist of Fate to Cesaro. Hardy with a rollup on Sheamus. Matt with a Twist of tate to Sheamus followed by a Swanton from Jeff for the three count.

Winners: Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy

Ricochet talks to Aleister Black about being in the ring with the Hardys.

Lana shows up in the locker room and Ricochet asks if they can help her.

Lana says she does not know what all of the fuss is about. You are not former United States Champions or respected in the locker room.

Ricochet mentions that they beat the Raw Tag Team Champions. He loves seeing the reactions of people who underestimate him. Black says Lana fears the unknown. What you need to know is written on his flesh. Tonight, Rusev and Nakamura will Fade to Black.

R Truth makes his way to the ring with Carmella and it is time for a US Title Open Challenge.

We go to commercial.

We are back and the Honky Tonk Man will be going into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Truth says ever since he was a young kid, he wanted to be like his hero John Cena. Truth says he is going to follow in his hero’s footsteps and bring back the US Title Open Challenge. That open challenge starts . . .

Carmella says it starts right after this DANCE BREAK.

Andrade Almas makes his way to the ring with Zelina Vega.

Rey Mysterio runs past Almas and they are both in the ring.

Truth tells them to calm down and he wants everyone to get along. Truth says he has a dilemma. He is at a crossroads. Who does he face? Truth says in moments like this, he asks himself . . . what would John Cena do?

Carmella says John would face both opponents at once.

Truth says that John is brave. Truth says he was thinking no thank you and no thank you. Truth says he will make John proud.

Match Number Two: Rey Mysterio versus Andrade Almas (with Zelina Vega) versus R Truth (with Carmella) for the United States Title

Almas drop kicks Rey. Rey with a springboard drop kick to Almas. Truth with a corkscrew flying forearm to Rey for a near fall. Almas power bombs Truth off the apron and Rey with a baseball slide to Almas. Rey goes for a sliding splash off the apron to Truth but Almas with a drop kick to knock Rey off target.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Truth gets Almas on his shoulders and Rey with a springboard rana on Almas and he gets a near fall. Rey with a back heel kick to Truth followed by a kick. Truth with an elbow to Rey and then Rey and Truth go for cross body blocks at the same time and both go down. Almas with running double knees to Rey in the corner and then he goes for the double knees on Truth but Truth moves. Truth with punches and a forearm. Truth with a split and a jumping leg lariat. Truth with a split and then he hits a hip strike on Rey and a splash on Almas. Truth with a Blue Thunder Bomb and Truth goes for the Five Knuckle Shuffle and hits it on Almas. Truth gets a near fall.

Vega grabs Almas to stop Truth and Vega is pulled off the apron. Truth is sent into the turnbuckles by Almas. Rey with a springboard seated senton and then he sends Almas into the ropes and Rey misses the 619. Almas sends Rey into the turnbuckles and Rey with a kick but Almas with a back elbow. Almas catches Rey on a quebrada and then Rey sends Almas and Truth into the ropes and Rey hits a 619 on Almas but Truth with a rollup on Rey for the three count.

Winner: R Truth (retains championship)

After the match, Almas hits Rey and goes for the hammer lock DDT but Rey counters and sends Almas into the ropes but Almas is able to escape before Rey can hit a 619.

We are told that Kevin Owens has gotten his wish and he will team with Kofi Kingston against Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan.

Charlotte Flair walks in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back with a look at Vince McMahon’s announcement that Kofi was not the one to face Daniel Bryan in Cleveland at Fastlane.

Charlotte Flair makes her way to the ring and we see what Becky Lynch did last night and Ronda Rousey’s involvement as well.

Charlotte says it is not very often that the Queen gets to witness history instead of making history. She says that Vince made the main event of Fastlane even better. Kevin Owens versus Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship. Almost as important as Vince anointing her to save the main event of Wrestlemania against Ronda Rousey. She knows why he did it. He said it best and it was because Charlotte knows her lane and she stays in it. Unlike the criminal Becky Lynch or the quitter Ronda Rousey. Charlotte says she always delivers. Charlotte says she is the gold standard.

On Monday, Becky gets arrested and Ronda lays down the title that Charlotte carried so proudly. Charlotte says she would not have laid down the title. They were both thinking that they fear Charlotte. Fear makes you do irrational things. Becky fears that she will expose Becky for the fraud she is. Ronda fears that she will give her another beating of a lifetime like she got at Survivor Series. Charlotte says she fears nothing. A true champion fears no one. Ronda has said what a true champion is about.

Charlotte says she agrees with Ronda about something. The difference is that Charlotte will never quit and she will never lay down the title. Charlotte says she is the true champion. That is why next Monday on Raw, she will show up so Vince crown the new Raw Women’s Champion. Someone who deserves it. Your queen, Charlotte Flair.

Match Number Three: Aleister Black and Ricochet versus Rusev (with Lana) and Shinsuke Nakamura

Black and Nakamura start things off and Nakamura with a kick. Nakamura leans against Black’s chest and Black with a clean break. Black goes for a round kick but Nakamura avoids it. Nakamura tells Black to come on. Black avoids a round kick and sits down on the mat. Black avoids another kick and gives Nakamura an arm drag. Black with a drop toe hold and Ricochet with a baseball slide to the temple for a near fall. Nakamura with a kick to the knee. Rusev tags in and kicks Ricochet in the corner. Rusev punches Ricochet. Nakamura tags back in and he kicks Ricochet and Rusev with a punch. Nakamura with knees to the ribs and Rusev tags in.

Rusev kicks Nakamura in the leg. Rusev with a suplex for a near fall. Rusev with an Irish whip and Ricochet avoids Rusev and tags in Black. Black with forearms to Nakamura and follows with a leg sweep and kick. Rusev distracts Black and Nakamura sends Black to the floor. Rusev tags in and hits a clothesline. Rusev sends Black back into the ring and he gets a near fall. Rusev kicks Black and then he hits an elbow drop. Nakamura tags in and Rusev puts Black on the turnbuckles. Nakamura with a running knee to the ribs for a near fall. Nakamura with a rear chin lock. Rusev tags in and chokes Black in the ropes.

Rusev kicks Black in the back. Rusev stomps on Black’s hand. Black tries for a punch but Rusev blocks it and Rusev punches back. Rusev with a bear hug on Black. Black with elbows to the head to escape. Rusev with a clothesline and then he goes for a belly-to-back suplex on Black but Black counters with a lateral press on Rusev. Ricochet tags in and he hits a head scissors and running shoulder into the corner. Ricochet kicks Nakamura off the apron and hits a springboard elbow and standing moonsault for a near fall. Ricochet goes to the turnbuckles but Rusev moves on the Phoenix Splash. Rusev misses the Machka Kick. Rusev catches Ricochet off the turnbuckles and hits a uranage for a near fall.

Ricochet avoids the Accolade but Rusev with a forearm. Nakamura tags in and Ricochet wtih an elbow to Nakamura and Rusev goes over the top rope. Black tags in and Ricochet with a Fosbury Flop to Rusev. Nakamura with an elbow to Black and a reverse Exploder. Nakamura sets for Kinshasa but Black with Black Mass for the three count.

Winners: Ricochet and Aleister Black

AJ Styles is in the back and he says he is happy to hear the news from Roman Reigns. AJ is asked his position on Smackdown and his current slump. AJ says he is his harshest critic. AJ says he sets the standard for himself and anything less than perfection is a failure. He pushes himself to be the best and he has not been at his best lately. AJ says he is partly to blame for the rise of Daniel Bryan. That does not mean that he is not going to stop trying. AJ reminds everyone that it took him 15 years to get to the WWE. Nothing was given to him. AJ says he will stop listening to the critics and he will dust himself off and step up to the next challenger to show that this is the house that AJ Styles built.

AJ turns around and he sees Randy Orton.

Randy says the house that AJ Styles what? Orton walks away.

It is time for Lacey Evans to see if she can make it into the ring instead of the bottom of the ramp. Lacey stops and turns around to walk to the back.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a look back at Roman Reigns’ return to Raw.

Match Number Four: Kofi Kingston and Kevin Owens versus Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan

Kofi and Bryan start things off but Bryan tags Rowan in to start for his team. They lock up and Rowan sends Kofi into the corner. They lock up and Rowan slams Kofi. Rowan misses a splash into the corner and Kofi with a series of kicks. Rowan with a shoulder tackle. Owens tags in and Owens with punches but Rowan with a boot to Owens. Owens with a kick followed by chops and forearms. Rowan with a drop kick for a near fall. Bryan tags in and he kicks Owens in the midsection. Owens with a back elbow. Owens with punches in the corner. Kofi tags in and Owens with a snap mare followed by a kick from Kofi for a near fall.

Kofi sends Bryan over the top rope to the floor. Kofi tags Owens in and Owens with a flip dive onto Bryan.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Rowan brings Kofi back into the ring and gets a near fall. Rowan with knees to the back and he works on the neck. We see Kofi being sent into the ringside barrier during the break by Rowan. Rowan with a back elbow. Rowan with a pump handle back breaker for a near fall. Bryan tags in and he snap mares Kofi and stands on Kofi’s face. Bryan with a front face lock and Bryan with a European uppercut. Bryan rakes at the face in the ropes. Bryan with a drop kick to the back while Kofi is in the ropes. Bryan with a baseball slide on the apron to Kofi.

Rowan tags in and he slams Kofi on the floor. Rowan gets a near fall. Rowan with a splash for a near fall. Rowan with a back breaker on his shoulder and he runs Kofi into the turnbuckles. Bryan tags in and Rowan hits Owens on the turnbuckles and Bryan hits Kofi and sets for a superplex and hits it. Bryan gets a near fall. Bryan with another near fall. Bryan with an arm bar and wrist lock. Kofi with punches but Bryan with a kick. Kofi lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex. Kofi with a rollup and he gets a near fall. Bryan with the LeBell Lock and Kofi gets his foot on the ropes to force a break. Bryan with kicks in the corner.

Bryan with running drop kicks into the corner but he goes for one too many and Kofi with a running double stomp. Owens tags in and he connects with forearms and a back body drop. Owens with a clothesline into the corner followed by a missile drop kick. Owens punches Rowan and hits a back senton on Bryan. Owens kicks Rowan to the floor and Owens with a cannonball to Bryan. Rowan with a claw to Owens but Owens escapes. Owens super kicks Rowan off the apron. Owens with a pop up power bomb to Bryan for a near fall.

Rowan pulls Owens off the turnbuckles and sends Owens over the announce table. Kofi with a pescaod but Rowan catches Kofi. Kofi sends Rowan into the ring post. Kofi with a coffin drop onto Rowan from the ring post. Bryan sends Owens back into the ring and Bryan sets for the flying knee but Owens moves and hits a stunner for the three count.

Winners: Kevin Owens and Kofi Kingston

