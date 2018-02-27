WWE SmackDown Results – February 27, 2018

Welcome to SmackDown Live. John Cena makes his way to the ring and he has something to say.

John says that there are mixed emotions in here tonight. John introduces himself and he is going to tell us why he is here tonight. He is here for the reason why 99.99 percent of the people on Smackdown are here. There is only one person with a guaranteed match at Wrestlemania, Shinsuke Nakamura. John says he is trying to find his road to Wrestlemania. John mentions the Fatal Five Way Match at Fastlane and he says he wants in. John says he is not here for a handout. He is here to do whatever it takes to earn a spot in that match. John wants to know what he has to do to make it to Wrestlemania.

Shane McMahon’s music plays and he shuffles his way to the ring and then he shuffles when he enters the ring.

Shane says that John is one of the most decorated superstars in the history of the WWE and he is in the middle of the ring on Smackdown. Shane welcomes him back and Shane says we all heard what John said. Shane says that everyone is looking for their role on the grandest stage of them all, but the pathway that you propose puts you into the WWE Championship match.

John says half the people want him to win and half want him to lose so it makes sense to put him in that match.

Shane says the pathway puts you smack dab in the middle of the WWE Championship match at Fastlane. If you win, not only would you main event Wrestlemania, history would be made. You would be walking into Wrestlemania as the seventeen time champion. This is the Land of Opportunity, however . . .

Daniel Bryan makes his way to the ring.

Daniel says tonight they are on the same page. Smackdown is the Land of Opportunity. Every superstar in the Fatal Five Way earned their chance to fight for the title. Daniel says he will give John an opportunity. Tonight, if you win the main event, you will be in the WWE Championship match at Fastlane.

John likes the idea and he asks who will be his opponent.

Daniel says it is someone that John is familiar with, AJ Styles.

We go to commercial.

Match Number One: Sami Zayn versus Baron Corbin

They lock up and Zayn pats Corbin on the chest on a break and goes to the floor. Sami with a shoulder from the apron and he flips over Corbin but Corbin with a shoulder tackle and Zayn goes to the floor. Corbin follows and Zayn with punches. Zayn sends Corbin into the announce table. Zayn punches Corbin and goes for a slingshot move but Corbin with an uppercut to send Zayn to the floor. Corbin sends Zayn into the ringside barrier and then Zayn back drops Corbin over the ringside barrier and into the crowd.

We see Shane McMahon asking Daniel Bryan why Kevin Owens is allowed to do commentary. Daniel says that Kevin is contributing. Shane suggests that Kevin will get involved in the match.

Meanwhile, the match continues and Zayn goes back into the ring to break up the count. They return to the ring and Zayn with punches and crossfaces. Zayn with a reverse chin lock. Corbin gets Zayn on his back and snap mares Zayn to escape the hold. Zayn with a drop toe hold to send Corbin into the ropes. Zayn with kicks and he chokes Corbin. Zayn with a punch and Corbin punches back. Zayn with a front face lock and Corbin blocks a suplex attempt. Corbin suplexes Zayn. Zayn with punches to Corbin. Corbin runs Zayn into the turnbuckles but Zayn with a back elbow and boot.

Zayn with a double jump cross body for a near fall. Zayn with a reverse chin lock. Corbin with punches and Zayn with a forearm.

Shane is back watching the match with Daniel and Shane has popcorn. Daniel talks about Kevin’s commentary and Shane does not appear to care.

Back to the match and Zayn comes off the turnbuckles but Corbin catches Zayn and hits a Chokebreaker. Zayn punches Corbin from the turnbuckles and tries for a tornado DDT but Corbin stops Zayn. Corbin slides around the ring post and hits a clothesline for a near fall. Corbin charges at Zayn and Zayn drops down and Corbin goes over the top rope to the floor. Corbin hot shots Zayn on the announce table.

Corbin has some words for Owens and then Corbin returns to the ring. Zayn with an inside cradle for a near fall. Zayn with a tornado DDT for a near fall.

Dolph Ziggler attacks Kevin Owens and hits a super kick. Zayn with a back elbow but Corbin with End of Days for the three count.

Winner: Baron Corbin

After the match, Ziggler hits a Zig Zag on Corbin.

We go back to the office and Shane offers some popcorn to Daniel and he tells Daniel to check on his boys. Daniel asks if he can go home and check on his wife and daughter. Shane says it is okay and tells Daniel to say hello for him.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Two: Ruby Riott (with Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan) versus Naomi (with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair)

Naomi and Ruby exchange forearms and then Naomi kicks Ruby away and slides into a slap. Ruby goes to the floor and so does Naomi as we have synchronized group walking as we go to commercial with a standoff.

We are back and Ruby with a full nelson. We see footage of Ruby sending Naomi into the ring apron during the commercial break.

We go to Carmella responding to tweets in the locker room and ignore the match going on in the ring.

Back to the action in the ring and Naomi with a punch and each miss round kicks the first time but then they both connect at the same time and both are down. Naomi with rapid fire kicks and a flying clothesline followed by a spinning heel kick. Naomi with a split and then she hits a springboard round kick for a near fall. Ruby with a forearm to the back of the head followed by a thrust kick. Naomi goes to the apron and Naomi hits a round kick and goes up top.

Naomi misses a cross body but lands on her feet. Naomi with a scorpion kick and she sets for the running bulldog into the turnbuckles but Ruby escapes. Ruby with the Riott Kick for the three count.

Winner: Ruby Riott

After the match, Charlotte and Becky check on Naomi.

We see the Fashion Police and Josh Duhamel shows up. Josh says they are his fashion icons. Tyler says they solve all of their cases while Josh is on a show called Unsolved. Josh says those aren’t real cases, just a way to do parodies. Fandango says they solved their case and they show him Big E.

The New Day show up and Josh says they are solving the death of Biggie, not Big E.

Fandango reminds Josh that Big E won a rap battle.

Josh tells Fandango and Tyler that he is not a real detective, it is all make believe. Fandango and Tyler are in shock.

Xavier wishes Josh luck with the show.

We go to commercial.

The New Day make their way to the ring and they have something to say.

They say that with Wrestlemania on the horizon they are looking to establish their place at Wrestlemania. Kofi says at Fastlane they face their biggest rivals for the tag titles. Big E says that rivalry is hotter than his inner thighs in the summer or winter. Big E wants to be spritzed as he interrupts Xavier. Xavier says in less than two weeks, they will do it again. They won last week to be first in line for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles.

Kofi says they respect the Usos, but this is about winning. When they win, they will make their way to the Big Easy and party on Bourbon Street.

The Usos make their way to the ring. Jimmy says there they go again, spreading the power of positivity through pancakes. They have gone head to head and gone to war and there was one tag team standing tall, with the titles. Jey says they haven’t looked back since. Jey says they used to be just like the New Day. Singing around and dancing looking like a box of Skittles. That didn’t take them to the next level. Jimmy says they have been grinding for the last nine years. They have tried to prove to everyone that they belong on Wrestlemania. Jey says year after year, they have been getting passed over. Nine years in the game and zero Wrestlemanias.

They say that this year is their time. Jey says it is the goal line at Fastlane and they will run through the New Day into the end zone. Jimmy says the New Day will be on the sidelines. Jey says they have adapted and they are the future.

Big E says they have been at the top where they belong for the last five years. They hosted Wrestlemania when you were in the back eating catering. They didn’t get here because of their daddies. They didn’t stand on the sidelines because they rushed the field and took what was theirs. They will take the titles at Fastlane and the will become Five Time WWE Tag Team Champions.

While they stand face to face in the ring, the Bludgeon Brothers’ music plays and they appear on the stage. They make their way to the ring.

All five men leave the ring.

We see footage of Shane McMahon on the phone when Aiden English and Rusev enter the office. Aiden tells him not to patronize them by wishing them a Happy Rusev Day. You have kept them off television for two weeks. Shane tells them that there will be a match tonight. Aiden English will have a match tonight. It will be against Shinsuke Nakamura.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Dolph Ziggler says he did not come back to get lost in the shuffle. He says he is the greatest superstar in WWE history. He will even beat the golden boy if he has to. He will win at Fastlane and go on to Wrestlemania.

Bobby Roode is in the interview area and he is asked about his US title match at Fastlane against Randy Orton. Bobby says he is excited. He wants to be the greatest United States Champion and he needs to beat the best. Randy is one of the best. After all that Randy has accomplished, is Randy worried that Bobby is ranked ahead of him on the Top Ten list?

Randy Orton shows up and he says it isn’t about the list, it is about that title. The US Championship is the only title he never got his hands on. Bobby, you are the guy he has to run through to get it.

Aiden English and Rusev are in the ring and Aiden English serenades the people of Los Angeles.

Match Number Three: Aiden English (with Rusev) versus Shinsuke Nakamura

They lock up and Aiden with a back elbow. Aiden with a wrist lock and Nakamura with a reversal. Aiden with a shoulder tackle and he bows over Nakamura but Nakamura with a kick and he tells Aiden to ‘come on’. Nakamura with a knee and snap mare followed by a knee drop. Aiden rolls to the floor and Rusev checks on Aiden. Nakamura kicks Aiden on the floor and sends Aiden back into the ring. Rusev with a round kick to Nakamura.

Aiden sends Nakamura back into the ring and he goes up top and hits a diving head butt and gets a near fall. Aiden with a kick to the bck and a punch. Aiden with a snap mare and kick to the back before applying a reverse chin lock. Nakamura with punches but English with a thrust kick to send Nakamura into the corner. Aiden with kicks and the referee warns him. Aiden with a hard Irish whip.

Aiden kicks Nakamura and sends him into the turnbuckles. Aiden puts Nakamura on the turnbuckles and Nakamura knocks him off with forearms. Nakamura misses a kick when Rusev gets on the apron. Aiden with a spinning round kick into the corner and then he hits a Death Valley Bomb for a near fall. Aiden with an Irish whip and he charges into the corner but Nakamura puts Aiden on the top rope but Nakamura misses the knee. Aiden with a cross body but Nakamura with a flying boot to the head.

Nakamura with a punch and more strikes. Nakamura with kicks to the chest followed by a drop kick. Nakamura with an Irish whip and running knee into the corner. Nakamura with kicks and then he puts Aiden on the top turnbuckle and hits a running knee. Nakamura with Kinshasa for the three count.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

As Nakamura leaves the ring, John Cena makes his way to the ring for his match against AJ Styles.

Cena points to the Wrestlemania sign and so does Nakamura.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Four: John Cena versus AJ Styles in a Non Title Match but if John wins, he is added to the Main Event of Fastlane Match

We see Kevin Owens watching while Sami Zayn stands next to the monitor.

They lock up and Styles with a waist lock and Cena with a back elbow. Cena with a reverse chin lock into a side head lock. Cena with a shoulder tackle and he gets a near fall. Cena punches Styles in the corner. Cena with a snap mare for a near fall. Cena with a reverse chin lock. Cena with a half nelson but Styles with an elbow and chop. Styles with an Irish whip but he runs into a boot. Cena with a tornado DDT for a near fall.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Cena with a Blue Thunder Bomb and a Five Knuckle Shuffle. AJ gets his hands on the ropes when Cena goes for an Attitude Adjustment. Styles with a Ushigoroshi for a near fall. Styles sets for the Styles clash but Cena with a double leg take down into a catapult and a TKO. Cena puts Styles on the turnbuckles and John sets for a Super Attitude Adjustment but Styles counters with a torture rack bomb and a near fall.

We go to Dolph Ziggler watching a monitor in the locker room.

Styles is on Cena’s shoulders for a sit out gourdbuster and a near fall.

We go back to Kevin and Sami watching the match.

Cena tells Styles not to get up but AJ does not listen. Cena with a clothesline and he gets a near fall. AJ with an enzuigiri as Cena charges at him.

We go to commercial.

We are back and both men are down. We see Styles hitting a Styles Clash but Cena kicked out. Then we see Cena with an Attitude Adjustment but Styles kicks out at two. Styles with a clothesline for a near fall. Styles goes for a Lionsault but Cena moves. Cena with Code Red for a near fall and then he applies an STF. Styles rolls througn and gets a near fall. Cena misses a forearm in the corner and Cena hits the turnbuckles ribs first. Styles with a Phenomenal Forearm for a near fall.

Styles goes to the apron and he tries for a springboard 450 but he lands on Cena’s knees. Cena with an Attitude Adjustment and he rolls through but Styles goes to the floor. Cena follows and he charges at Styles, but AJ moves and Cena hits the ring steps and both men are down. Styles gets back into the ring and the referee starts his count, but AJ stops it. Cena with an Attitude Adjustment through the announce table.

Cena rolls into the ring as the referee checks on Styles. The referee starts his count. Styles gets back in the ring at nine. Cena picks up Styles and AJ counters into a Calf Crusher. Cena thinks about tapping out but he sees the Wrestlemania sign and he picks up Styles for an Attitude Adjustment and the three count.

Winner: John Cena

After the match, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn make their way to the ring, but Baron Corbin attacks Cena from behind. Zayn and Owens join in the attack on Cena and then Owens goes after Styles.

Dolph Ziggler with a super kick to Corbin and Zayn.

Ziggler, Cena, and Styles stand in the ring together and Ziggler punches Styles but Cena hits Ziggler with an Attitude Adjustment as we go to credits.

