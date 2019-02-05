WWE SmackDown Results – February 5, 2019

We are in Everett, Washington and your announcers are Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, and Corey Graves.

Charlotte Flair makes her way to the ring.

Charlotte says they say the only thing more dangerous that ignorance is arrogance and that got the best of Becky Lynch. She refused medical attention and attacked Stephanie McMahon. It was her behavior that got Becky suspended. Charlotte says she hopes Becky is okay for Wrestlemania. Charlotte says she knows someone who is 100% healthy and would like to face Ronda Rousey at Wrestlemania.

Charlotte points to the Wrestlemania sign.

Becky Lynch makes her way through the crowd and Charlotte tells security to make sure that this fan has a ticket. It is one thing to take her dad’s catchphrase, but it takes a lot to take Roman’s entrance.

Becky makes her way into the ringside area.

Becky tells Charlotte to stop boring the people to death. Becky says The Man is back on Smackdown.

Charlotte says that Becky is limping on Smackdown.

Becky and Charlotte talk over each other until . . .

HHH’s music plays and he tells Becky to go home because she is suspended. Hunter tells Becky to see a doctor if she wants her suspension ended. Hunter tells Charlotte to leave because it does not concern her.

Hunter says it is between him and Becky. If you want to go to Wrestlemania and face Ronda Rousey, see the doctor and get cleared.

Becky says she does not trust Hunter or anyone.

Hunter says Becky doesn’t have to trust it. It is what it is. See the doctor and get medically cleared and see Ronda Rousey. Until then, go home.

Becky asks Hunter how is Steph as he leaves the ring and she asks if Stephanie was medically cleared after he punched her in the face.

Hunter says he did not see it until now. Hunter says he bought into the “i’m the Man” crap like everyone else. You are not the man. You are just a self destructor, afraid of failure. You can stand there with that smug look on your face, but Hunter says she knows he is right. You are looking for a way out of this thing. When you scratched and clawed your way to the pinnacle of your career. You got your match at Survivor Series and you came to Raw and wrecklessly found a way out of the match. You knew it was a suicide mission and you did it. You came out the next night and claimed to be a martyr. You said you are in medical prison and it is a convenient excuse.

You scratched and clawed your way back to get a match at Wrestlemania. Now, here we are with the convenient excuse looking for a way out. The truth is that you are afraid. You are scared. That is what this is all about. You are afraid to go to the doctor and scared of what they will say. Hunter says he does not believe that Becky is injured. He asks if this is an act to get out of the match. You’ll say that you are scared and then they will tell you that you cannot go to Wrestlemania. You are scared that the doctor will say that you can go to Wrestlemania and you can face Ronda Rousey. If you do, you are afraid that at Wrestlemania, Ronda Rousey will expose you as the fraud you are.

Hunter says that Becky is afraid that on the biggest stage of them all with the world watching, that you will show that Becky Lynch fears Ronda Rousey.

Becky slaps Hunter.

Hunter and Becky stare each other down. Becky smiles and walks away.

Becky leaves through the crowd.

Match Number One: Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura versus Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Gallows with a splash to Rusev when Nakamura moves. Anderson tags in and connects with a knee and round kick. Rusev tags in and Nakamura does not appreciate what Rusev did. Anderson with a rollup and Nakamura breaks up the cover. Gallows sends Nakamura to the floor and Rusev sends Gallows to the floor. Rusev is sent to the floor and Anderson with a slingshot senton.

Anderson tries to Irish whip Rusev but Rusev with an Irish whip. Anderson with a boot and he goes for a cross body but Rusev catches Anderson and hits a uranage for a near fall. Rusev kicks Anderson in the back. Nakamura tags in and kicks Anderson. Nakamura sends Anderson into the turnbuckles and chokes him. Nakamura puts Anderson on the turnbuckles and hits a running knee to the midsection. Nakamura gets a near fall and then he kicks Anderson in the head.

Anderson with a punch to Rusev and Rusev knocks Gallows off the apron. Rusev mocks Gallows with a Nakamura taunt and he gets a near fall. Nakamura tags in and he kicks Anderson. Nakamura with a front face lock. Nakamura with kicks but Anderson with a European uppercut. Nakamura with an Irish whip and he misses a splash into the corner. Anderson misses a boot and Nakamura with a reverse exploder. Nakamura runs into a spinebuster.

Rusev and Gallows tag in and Gallows with shoulder tackles followed by a kick to the head. Gallows with a splash into the corner followed by a thrust kick. Gallows with a sit out choke slam to Nakamura. Rusev and Gallows go for clotheslines and both are down. Lana tells Nakamura to get up and she tells him what to do while holding her shoe. Anderson tags in and he hits a splash on Rusev. Nakamura breaks up Magic Killer. Nakamura kicks Gallows. Anderson with a flying boot and Rusev with a Machka Kick for the three count.

Winners: Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura

Mustafa Ali says no one expects him to survive Randy Orton or the Elimination Chamber. What if the Viper tries to strike and misses. What if he survives the Elimination Chamber and becomes WWE Champion.

Paige is in the back and she has clips from Fighting for My Family.

We are back and next week Miz and Shane McMahon will have The Usos as guests on MizTV.

The Usos are in the back and Jimmy says at Elimination Chamber it is the Usos taking on the Tag Champs. Jey says they are calling themselves the Best Tag Team in the World. Jimmy says you have in one hand a guy trying to make his daddy proud and on the other hand, you have someone whose dream was to be tag team champions. Jimmy says they know when to be hot and cold at the same time. Are you your Brother’s keeper? Jey says next week things will get locked down.

Randy Orton says he is not going to bother learning his opponent’s name tonight because he is like so many previous opponents. He will not see names, just faces. He will leave bodies in the way of becoming WWE Champion.

Match Number Two: Randy Orton versus Mustafa Ali

They lock up and Orton backs Ali into the corner. Ali with punches and chops. Orton with a clothesline and he stomps on Ali. Orton drops Ali on the top rope and then Orton with a backdrop driver onto the announce table. They return to the ring and Orton gets a near fall. Orton with a reverse chin lock and Ali with elbows. Orton with a punch and Irish whip but Ali floats over. Orton with a power slam for a near fall.

Orton puts Ali on the turnbuckles. Ali goes up top and Orton crotches Ali. Orton with a superplex for a near fall.

We are back and Orton sends Ali into the turnbuckles. We see Orton catapulting Ali’s throat into the bottom rope from the commercial break. Orton with a near fall as we return to the live action. Orton with a reverse chin lock. Ali with punches and Orton with a forearm to the back. Ali with a drop kick to Orton. Orton goes to the floor and Ali follows. Orton with a kick and he sends Ali into the announce table. Ali avoids a back drop driver onto the announce table and he lands on his feet. Ali drop kicks Orton over the announce table and then hits a cross body against the ringside barrier.

Ali with a thrust kick and a second one. Orton sends Ali to the apron and kicks him but Ali escapes the IEDDT and kicks Orton. Ali with a rolling X Factor for a near fall. Ali with an elbow and Ali goes for a tornado DDT but he fakes Orton who was waiting for an RKO. Ali with a tornado DDT for a near fall. Ali goes up top but Orton pulls Ali off and hits an RKO for the three count.

Winner: Randy Orton

After the match, Samoa Joe attacks Orton and applies the Coquina Clutch. Joe kicks Ali to the floor.

As Joe goes up the ramp, Daniel Bryan comes out and Erick Rowan runs interference for Bryan. Joe goes to the back while Daniel makes his way to the ring.

We are back and Samoa Joe says tonight we learned a lesson. Physics work different in his world and you learned about that Extreme Reaction Randy Orton. At Elimination Chamber it will be different. It will be about devastation, evisceration, and domination. The ends will be Joe holding the title belt over his head.

Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan are in the ring.

Daniel says finally he gets to talk to people who understand what he is trying to do. The people of the great State of Washington are intelligent people. You are smart people and you realize that we need change. Unfortunately as the WWE Champion, he speaks to a global audience. These people he speaks to do not understand that their crass behavior destroys their minds, kills their bodies, and damages the planet they live in.

They feed their faces with deep fried animal carcasses. Daniel says he is fighting an uphill battle. That is why he created this and he shows the title belt. It is a symbol for people to rally behind. The old title was a symbol of excellence but it was a symbol of excess. This belt is a symbol of excellence and a symbol for change.

Rowan says that great thinkers like Daniel Bryan and himself are considered dangerous because of their ideas. Their ideas have good intentions and that is why people fear them. They especially fear Daniel Bryan because he holds that title. As long as Daniel Bryan is WWE Champion, they will try to silence him.

Daniel tells people not to ‘What’ Rowan. They tried to silence him because he is not their champion. Daniel serves a greater power than corporate greed, money, or fame. He is the Planet’s Champion. The suits back there don’t like that. They never wanted him to be champion. That is why he was put in a match he should not be in, the Elimination Chamber. Daniel says he has been there before and he knows what it takes. That only reinforces how dangerous and painful this situation is.

We have a video package for the Elimination Chamber.

AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Mustafa Ali, Samoa Joe, and the man he faces tonight, Jeff Hardy. Those are the men who will be locked inside the Elimination Chamber with him. They want to win the championship and take it backward. They want to put a leather strap on this and he cannot allow that. You need him as WWE Champion. The ignorant masses need him as WWE Champion. The planet needs Daniel Bryan as the WWE Champion.

Jeff Hardy is in the back. He says as a former champion, that makes him sick. He has the scars from defending the title. Jeff is asked if he thought about confronting Daniel. Jeff says he cannot change Daniel’s mind but he will take care of Daniel tonight and win the title at Elimination Chamber.

AJ Styles shows up and he asks if Jeff Hardy is the guy to hold up that legacy with his recent history.

Jeff says that AJ cannot beat the New Daniel Bryan.

AJ brings up Rowan.

Jeff says if AJ had done his job against Daniel Bryan, they wouldn’t have this problem now. He says they can finish it in the Chamber.

Naomi says Mandy Rose told the phoniest sob story about something that happened four years ago on Tough Enough. Carmella says Naomi wanted a tag team partner and she came to Carmella. They will come out on top at the Elimination Chamber.

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce say being the first tag team champions would be full circle for them over the last fourteen years. It would be all worth it.

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose are asked about their opponents. Sonya says Carmella and Naomi are way over their heads. Sonya says you don’t laugh your way to victory like the Iiconics. Mandy says that they are the only ones in this match who have been inside the Elimination Chamber. Mandy says that Naomi hasn’t pinned her yet so she must be doing something right.

Match Number Three: Carmella and Naomi versus Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville versus Peyton Royce and Billie Kay

Sonya and Carmella start things off and lock up. Sonya sends Carmella to the mat and Mandy tags in and kicks Carmella. Carmella with a waist lock and wrist lock. Carmella with an arm bar. Naomi tags in and so does Billie. Naomi with a kick and snap mare followed by a sliding clothesline.

Naomi tags Carmella in for a double DDT on Billie and Carmella gets a near fall. Peyton tags in and kicks Carmella in the corner. Billie holds Carmella and Peyton with a spin kick. Billie tags in and she gets to close to Mandy who tags in. Sonya tags in and Mandy with a suplex followed by a sliding kick from Sonya for a near fall. Sonya backs Carmella into the corner and tags Mandy in. They kick Carmella and Billie and Peyton tag in and Peyton with a snap mare and reverse chin lock on Carmella.

Billie tags in and Peyton with a face buster onto Billie’s knee and she gets a near fall. Peyton tags in and she kicks Carmella. Carmella kicks Peyton and punches Billie on the apron. Carmella with a crucifix for a near fall. Carmella with a thrust kick but Billie tags in. Carmella kicks Billie into the corner and Mandy tags in and stops Carmella from making the tag. Mandy kicks Carmella in the corner. Mandy with an abdominal stretch.

Mandy keeps Carmella from making the tag for a moment and Naomi tags in. Mandy tags Sonya in and Naomi chases Mandy. Naomi with a round kick followed by a scorpion kick and springboard round kick. Peyton tags in and Naomi with a kick. Naomi kicks Billie off the apron. Naomi sends Peyton into Mandy and the tag is made. Naomi punches Mandy. Naomi with boots to Peyton followed by a Rear View. Mandy with a sit out gourdbuster for the three count.

Winners: Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

Andrade Almas is in the back and he says the legend of Rey Mysterio. Zelina Vega says that Rey Mysterio is a folk tale and read in books about the past. Last week, he stomped out a legend because he had to. You cannot fight fate. The legend of Andrade begins with Rey Mysterio’s end.

It is time to celebrate Black History Month with footage from the Civil Rights Museum about Birmingham.

We are back with a video feature on Asuka.

Match Number Four: Jeff Hardy versus Daniel Bryan in a Non Title Match

They lock up and Bryan with a side head lock into a hammer lock. Hardy gets to the ropes and Bryan releases the hold. Hardy with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Bryan with a knee to the midsection. Bryan with a European uppercut followed by kicks in the corner. Bryan runs into a flying clothesline from Hardy and Hardy with a splash for a near fall. Hardy sends Bryan into the turnbuckles and hits a back body drop. Hardy with shoulders in the corner but Bryan with an Irish whip and running drop kick into the corner. Bryan with two more running drop kicks into the corner.

Bryan with a knee to the ribs before applying a bow and arrow. Hardy with a counter into a lateral press and he gets a near fall. Bryan with kicks to the ribs and chest. Hardy with boots to Bryan followed by a drop kick that sends Bryan to the apron and then a drop kick that sends Bryan to the floor. Hardy goes to the floor and sets for a move off the ring steps but Rowan gets between Jeff and Bryan. Bryan with a leg sweep that sends Hardy face first onto the ring steps.

We are back and Bryan with a hammer lock and Hardy with elbows to escape. Hardy with a drop toe hold and kick to the back. Bryan returns to the arm and bends the wrist. Bryan stomps on the shoulder. Bryan with a knee drop and elbow drop for a near fall. Hardy with an Irish whip and Bryan flips out of the corner but Hardy with a reverse atomic drop followed by a leg drop and drop kick for a near fall.

Hardy with punches and Bryan with European uppercuts. They go back and forth until Bryan gets the advantage. Bryan is sent over the top rope to the floor. Hardy with a flying clothesline off the apron. Hardy sends Bryan into the ring and Bryan rolls away to the other side of the ring. Hardy is sent into the turnbuckles and Bryan kicks the ropes into Hardy’s face and Bryan gets a near fall. Bryan with kicks to the chest but he misses the round kick when Hardy ducks. Hardy with a Twist of Fate and then Hardy goes up top for a Swanton. Hardy hits it but Rowan pulls Hardy out of the ring and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Jeff Hardy (by disqualification)

Rowan sends Hardy into the ring steps and then back into the ring. Bryan applies the Labell Lock.

Samoa Joe attacks Erick Rowan and then he goes into the ring and applies the Coquina Clutch on Bryan.

Randy Orton comes to the ring and he exchange punches with Joe. Mustafa Ali with a missile drop kick and suicide dive to Joe. Ali with a suicide dive to Rowan but Rowan catches Ali and palms Ali and sends him into the announce table.

AJ Styles’ music plays and he makes his way to the ring. Styles with strikes to Orton and then AJ with a sliding knee to Joe on the apron. AJ with a Phenomenal Forearm to Hardy.

Daniel Bryan wants to know why he is being harassed. Daniel says he did not need Rowan’s help. He did it on his own. Daniel says he is the greatest. Rowan is not his bodyguard, they are intellectual peers. Why did they interfere in his match? They will not get his title. The New Daniel Bryan will be the champion forever because that is what the planet needs.

We go to credits.

