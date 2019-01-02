WWE SmackDown Results – January 1, 2019

We are in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and your announcers are Byron Saxton, Tom Philips, and Corey Graves.

The New Day makes its way to the ring and Big E is dressed like Baby New Year while Kofi and Xavier are in tuxedos.

Xavier welcomes everyone to the first Smackdown of 2019. Xaver says they have a big announcement because they will be in the Royal Rumble. Big E tells the people in Las Vegas to be some money on them because when you look at the three of them and their odds compared to the other participants, but Xavier and Kofi stop Big E from doing any further Steiner Match.

Kofi says they will win the match and then go on to Wrestlemania to challenge the WWE Champion. Xavier says they could challenge for the Universal Championship, but he might not show up. Kofi says that he shows up every week for 11 years and he never gets a shot.

Kofi says they are going to win the Royal Rumble, but first they have to deal with some New Year’s Resolutions.

Xavier says they spoke to their doctors and their New Year’s Resolution should be that they no longer eat pancakes. Xavier says they will be giving out nice heads of lettuce with a balsamic . . . Kofi says it is doctor’s orders. Xavier says they will no longer be devouring these delicious and fluffy . . . Xavier yells at Big E for eating pancakes. Kofi says those pancakes came out of your diaper and Kofi says no one adheres to their New Year’s Resolution. Kofi says his resolution is to buy a new car. A Yellow Bug that he becomes friends with, but it is more than meets the eyes. Big E reminds Kofi that is the plot for Bumblebee.

Xavier says he will use the year to learn how to proceed through life with a blindfold while guiding his children to safety. Kofi advises that is the plot for Bird Box.

Big E mentions that we will have a match to see who joins the Fatal Five Way Match to see who faces Daniel Bryan at the Royal Rumble. It will be Samoa Joe versus Jeff Hardy.

We go to commercial.

Match Number One: Jeff Hardy versus Samoa Joe in a Qualifying Match for the Fatal Five Way Match to Determine the Number One Contender for The WWE Championship at Royal Rumble

They lock up and Joe backs Hardy into the corner and Joe kicks Hardy on the break. Joe with jabs and punches. Joe kicks Hardy in the legs and then Jeff blocks a kick but Joe rolls through into a knee bar. Hardy gets to the ropes and Joe releases the hold. Joe with a jab and chop. Joe with a head butt followed by a kick to the leg. Jeff with a sit out jaw breaker. Jeff pulls Joe to the corner and wrings the leg into the ring post. Jeff with more shots to the leg and knee. Hardy goes for a figure four leg lock but Joe escapes and goes to the floor.

Joe destroys the cover of the announce table in frustration. Joe pulls Jeff to the floor but Hardy with punches. Hardy sends Joe into the ringside barrier and then back into the ring. Hardy with a leg drop and he gets a near fall. Hardy sends Joe into the turnbuckles and then he punches Joe and gets a near fall. Jeff with a snap mare and drop kick to the back. Hardy sends Joe into the turnbuckles and then connects with a shoulder to the midsection and punches to the knee. Hardy with a baseball slide into the injured knee. Hardy with a kick and he goes for a Twist of Fate but Joe escapes. Joe with a clothesline. Joe with a chin lock trapping the arm. Hardy with an elbow to escape but Joe pulls Hardy to the mat by the hair.

Joe with jabs in the corner. Hardy with punches but Joe with a back elbow and he gets a near fall. Joe with forearms to Hardy in the corner. Joe with an Irish whip and he runs into an elbow. Joe puts Hardy in the tree of woe and hits a baseball slide on Hardy. Joe gets a near fall. Joe works on the neck. Hardy with elbows and punches to escape. Hardy with a running forearm and reverse atomic drop and leg drop followed by a drop kick for a near fall. Hardy with a Twist of Fate and then Hardy goes up top for the Swanton and hits it but Joe rolls to the floor after the impact.

Hardy with a drop kick but Joe blocks it and applies the Coquina Clutch on the floor. The referee starts his count and Joe releases the hold when the referee gets to eight. Joe wants the referee to continue his count, but the referee starts again from one. Jeff dives back into the ring at nine and then Joe reapplies the Coquina Clutch. The referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Samoa Joe

We take a look at what happened at the end of Smackdown between AJ Styles and Vince McMahon.

Vince McMahon and Shane McMahon are in the office and they talk about the Fatal Five Way Match.

There is a knock on the door and AJ Styles enters. AJ asks if they want to see him or are they sure they want to see him. AJ says maybe he should apologize for last week, but he won’t. You wanted the real AJ Styles, well watch what happens tonight. Unless, you want to see the real AJ Styles right now.

Shane and Vince get up and Vince tells The Best in the World to back off.

AJ leaves the office.

Shane asks Vince if he is sure he wants to see the real AJ Styles and Vince says absolutely. Shane warns Vince about what he wants.

We go to commercial.

We go to Kayla Braxton in the ring and she introduces the new United States Champion Rusev who is joined by Lana.

Rusev is asked about his victory last week. Rusev says it was the greatest Rusev Day of them all. Rusev is asked how will his reign as champion differ from Nakamura’s. Rusev says he takes pride in the US Championship and his title reign will be long and luscious, like his beard. Rusev says he will defend his title against any opponent with honor and strength, along with his animal magnetism. He will do it while smelling like a bacon flavored cinnamon bun. This is his pledge and he pledges allegiance to the United States Championship.

Nakamura attacks Rusev from behind with a thrust kick and then he connects with forearms in the corner. Lana gets on Rusev’s back to stop him. Rusev with a Machka Kick and Nakamura falls back and lands on Lana.

Rusev checks on Lana and Nakamura kicks Rusev. Nakamura with a jumping knee to Rusev. Nakamura picks up the title belt and then drops it on top of Rusev before leaving the ring.

We take a look at what happened last week when Jimmy Uso was confronted under the mistletoe by Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville and Naomi coming to protect her husband.

Match Number Two: Naomi versus Sonya Deville (with Mandy Rose)

Mandy removes her outer shirt to reveal an Uso shirt. Sonya attacks Naomi and Naomi with kicks. Sonya with a rollup for a near fall. Naomi with a kick to Sonya followed by a sliding slap. Mandy distracts Naomi and Sonya with a sliding knee for a near fall. Sonya with a reverse chin lock. Naomi stomps on Sonya’s foot and connects with an elbow and hits a springboard round kick.

Mandy takes a mic and she tells Naomi that when she was getting ready earlier today, she couldn’t help but think of Naomi’s husband so she sent him a photo and it is Mandy in a towel. Sonya with a kick to Naomi followed by a Hellevator for the three count.

Winner: Sonya Deville

Randy Orton says that Rey Mysterio knows what it is like to be his victim. More will learn tonight. After his win tonight, the WWE Champion will be known by the most devastating letters . . . R . . . K . . O.

Rey Mysterio says he proved to Randy Orton that he cannot be pushed around. He will prove it to everyone that he did not come back for nostalgia. He came back to be WWE Champion.

Mustafa Ali says he used to be known as the Heart of the Cruiserweights. Now he wants to be known as the Heart of Smackdown. He beat the WWE Champion because he has heart. He will step in the ring with four other men who have the same goal. He knows he is the underdog, but he has hope and heart.

We have some New Year’s Resolutions.

The Iiconics say they will be the first Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Karl Anderson says he will turn his eight pack into a ten pack. Luke says their resolution is to eradicate Smackdown of all of the nerds.

Shelton Benjamin says resolutions are a fraud because you will never live up to them. Shelton says it is time to put an end to this once and for all. Shelton pulls down the curtain to reveal they are in the locker room.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Samoa Joe says he proved that he was telling Jeff Hardy the truth. Your obsession over him was your downfall. When he wins the Fatal Five Way and then wins the WWE Championship, it will only send you further into your madness and rage.

John Cena makes his way to the ring.

John says the crowd is all over the place but it is good to feel that energy. John says New Year’s is a great time to look ahead and also to look back. He bought a ticket to Wrestlemania and he probably shouldn’t have had those beers before his match. His personal life was shown on television. He wrote a children’s book. He spent six months in China. He also thinks his hairstyle is a good thing. John says he still thinks he can float like a butterfly and sting like a bumblebee.

John says we need to ask one question. It is not ‘what’ or ‘wooo’. It is ‘Why’? Why is he here? John says he does not have a reason. The great thing is that in 30 seconds some man is going to come out and call him a broken down Hollywood wannabe who should leave as fast a Nikki Bella left him. John wants someone’s music to play.

It is not some man’s music that plays, but THE MAN’S music and Becky Lynch comes out.

Becky welcomes John back before getting into the ring.

Becky asks John how does it feel. Becky asks how does it feel that you were expecting a man to come out, but you did not expect THE MAN to come out. Becky says John said he felt like he was back where he belonged, but it is not that simple. Becky says she was not aiming to pass Charlotte on the posters and billboards, she was looking to pass John Cena. You personify everything that this company is . . . maybe was. It is time for someone to take over your spot and fill your shoes and that is her.

Becky tells John if you have a problem with that, Nikki Bella won’t be the only woman to drop you this year.

Andrade Almas’ music plays and he comes out with Zelina Vega.

Zelina says she hates to interrupt this testosterone battle between the two men in the ring. You are both former champions. The key word is former . . . past tense, old news. The McMahons promised a fresh start with new faces. The year just started and all they see is an older face in John Cena and in Becky Lynch, she sees a broken face. That didn’t really heal up did it?

Zelina introduces herself to John and she says she is the business manager to El Idolo, the future of Smackdown, Andrade Almas. The year 2019 will be the Year of Tranquilo.

John introduces himself and he tells Zelina how this is done. He says that Zelina is out of her weight class and he says Becky could beat up Almas. John makes a challenge for a tag match.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Three: John Cena and Becky Lynch versus Zelina Vega and Andrade Almas

Becky tells John that he has this and will start the match against Vega. They lock up and Becky with a side head lock. Vega with forearms but Becky with a shoulder tackle. Becky with a leg lariat and then she gets in Almas’ face but Almas waves her off. Vega tags in Almas and Becky wants to face Almas, but due to the rules Cena has to come in. Cena isn’t too excited to come in and he is willing to let Becky continue so Becky tags John in with some emphasis.

They lock up and Almas with a side head lock. Almas goes Tranquilo in the ropes and Vega joins. They go for a test of strength and Almas with a side head lock. Cena with a side head lock. Cena with a wrist lock and he wants to tag in Becky but Almas with kicks and punches. Almas with a forearm and side head lock. Almas with a side head lock take down. Cena with a kick and Vega distracts Cena and allows Almas to hit Cena from behind. Almas with forearms and knees in the corner. Vega with a kick to Cena while Almas distracts the referee. Almas gets a near fall.

Almas kicks Cena as he tries to get to his corner to make the tag. Almas goes for a suplex but Cena blocks it and Cena with a suplex. Almas with a clothesline and he gets a near fall. Almas kicks Cena in the corner and he sets for the double knee strike and connects. Almas gets a near fall. Almas stands on Cena’s ankle and then kicks Cena in the back. Almas with forearms. Almas goes to the turnbuckles for a moonsault and Cena moves but Almas hits the second one and gets a near fall. Almas with an arm bar. Almas with a forearm and he chokes Cena in the ropes.

Vega works over Cena in the ropes while Almas is with the referee. Almas kicks Cena in the corner and then he climbs the turnbuckles to punch Cena. Almas stands on Cena’s shoulders in the corner. Almas sets for the double knee strike but Almas misses when Cena moves out of the way. Both men are down and Cena crawls to his corner and he makes the tag. Becky with a slam to Vega followed by a back heel kick and flying forearm. Becky kicks Vega in the corner and connects with European uppercuts. Becky with an exploder. Becky goes up top and hits a missile drop kick for a near fall.

Becky sets for DisArmHer and Almas pulls Vega out of the way. Cena with the two flying shoulder tackles followed by a Blue Thunder Bomb and Five Knuckle Shuffle to Almas. Cena with an Attitude Adjustment followed by the Lightning Fist. Becky pushes Cena out of the ring and Vega tries for a rollup but Becky with DisArmHer and Vega taps out.

Winners: Becky Lynch and John Cena

After the match, Cena offers his hand to Becky but she walks away.

We take a look at last week’s MizTV with Shane McMahon.

Shane McMahon is in his office and Miz enters.

Miz thanks Shane for giving them a chance. Last week, he was a little embarrassed about opening up. Shane says he empathizes with Miz. Shane says he has so much going on and Miz wants to know if Shane is backing out. Shane says he is in. Miz says he has something for Shane and he says that a team thinks together and they dress together. Miz shows Shane their new look.

Shane says it feels like something in the Matrix and he does not feel it. Miz takes off his jacket and says he doesn’t even like it. Miz suggests something that shows their passion. Miz says if Shane thinks that is hot on the outside, wait until you see the inside. Shane asks whose body did he use. Shane suggests tapping into Miz’ creativity. Shane leaves while Miz brainstorms.

Miz looks for Shane as we go to commercial.

We are back with the New to The Main Roster video feature.

Asuka is in the back and Triple H stops by to congratulate her and he says it is that time of year. Hunter asks Asuka who she feels deserves a shot at the Women’s Championship. Asuka says she will fight anyone because NO ONE IS READY FOR ASUKA.

Charlotte Flair happens to be standing there. Charlotte says if it wasn’t for Ronda Rousey, she would be champion. She wants the title match. Carmella says she was champion for 130 days and she beat both of them. Becky says you can bicker all you want, but there is only one option to face Asuka and that is The Man.

Hunter says he will take it under advisement and will let them know when they make a decision.

Asuka walks away.

Match Number Four: Samoa Joe versus Mustafa Ali versus AJ Styles versus Randy Orton versus Rey Mysterio in a Number One Contender Match for Royal Rumble

Ali goes after Joe and Joe sends Ali face first to the mat and Ali rolls to the floor. Styles with an enzuigiri to Joe and then he goes after Rey and hits a tilt-a-whirl back breaker. Styles punches Orton and kicks him in the corner. Styles with a chop and Ali trips AJ and pulls him to the floor. AJ sends Ali face first into the ring post. Orton with a forearm to knock AJ off the apron. Orton sets for the IEDDT on Ali but Ali with an enzuigiri followed by a rolling X Factor for a near fall.

We see Daniel Bryan watching in the back as Rey hits a springboard seated splash. AJ kicks Rey and gives him a hard Irish whip. AJ with another hard Irish whip and Rey goes sternum first into the turnbuckles. AJ punches Rey. Rey with a kick and a springboard rana to send AJ to the floor. Orton cuts off Rey and hits a power slam on Rey. Ali with a drop kick to Orton. Joe with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex to Ali. Styles with a springboard moonsault into a reverse DDT and he gets a near fall.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Orton with boots to AJ. Rey with a kick to the leg and forearms. Orton drops down to give Rey a European uppercut. Styles with a series of strikes to Orton and then he kicks Rey and clotheslines Orton over the top rope to the floor. AJ with a baseball slide to Joe and then he sends Rey under the bottom rope to the floor. Styles with an Irish whip to Ali and AJ is sent to the apron and connects with a forearm. Joe with a leg trip to AJ on the apron followed by a back drop driver onto the apron by Orton and Joe with a uranage to send AJ through the announce table.

Ali with a corkscrew pescado onto Joe and Rey with a seated senton onto Orton. Rey and Ali get into the ring. Rey offerrs his hand and Ali shakes it but Rey with a waist lock. Ali with a standing switch. Rey with a satellite head scissors but Ali lands on his feet. Rey with a head scissors and Rey is sent to the apron. Rey with a forearm and Ali stops Rey on the turnbuckles. Rey pushes Ali off the turnbuckles and Ali lands on his feet. Ali with Spanish Fly to Rey. Ali gets a near fall but Joe breaks it up. Joe with knees to Ali.

Joe with an Irish whip to Ali and Joe misses a splash into the corner. Ali with a tornado DDT and he goes up top. Ali goes for the inward 450 but Joe moves. Joe with the Coquina Clutch on Ali and Ali gets to the ropes but that will not stop Joe from applying the hold. A Rey Mysterio 619 will stop Joe. Rey with a 619 to Ali but Orton pulls Rey to the floor. Orton with an RKO to Ali and Rey breaks up the cover with a springboard leg drop.

Rey with an enzuigiri that staggers Orton and he falls into the ropes. Rey with a 619. Joe grabs Mysterio but Rey with a rana. Styles with a springboard 450 splash for the three count.

Winner: AJ Styles

We go to credits.

Credit: PWInsider.com