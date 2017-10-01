WWE SmackDown Results – January 10, 2017

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens up with a look back at last week’s show.

– We’re live from Baton Rouge, LA with Mauro Ranallo, JBL, David Otunga and Tom Phillips.

– We go to the ring and out comes new WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose as Greg Hamilton does the introduction. Ambrose welcomes us to the first Ambrose Asylum on 2017. Ambrose announces himself for the 30-man Royal Rumble main event.

Ambrose introduces his guest and out comes The Miz with Maryse. Miz says Ambrose taints the title every day he holds it. Miz also announces himself for the Rumble. Miz threatens legal action due to last week’s outside interference and gives Ambrose the chance to do the right thing – hand the title over. The segment looks to end with Miz blindsiding Ambrose and beating him down after Ambrose presented Maryse with a Miz Participation Award. Maryse goes for a low blow but it backfires and she hits Ambrose. Ambrose with a Dirty Deeds on Miz. Ambrose gives her the award and walks off as his music hits.

– Still to come, John Cena vs. Baron Corbin. Also, The Wyatt Family gets their rematch.

– The announcers lead us to a video on Nikki Bella vs. Natalya. Nikki is walking through the back when Natalya attacks her and leaves her laying. We go to commercial.

Nikki Bella vs. Natalya

Back from the break and out comes Natalya to the ring. Nikki Bella’s music hits and she finally makes her way to the ring. Nikki immediately attacks Natalya and they brawl. Natalya goes to the floor for a breather. Nikki tackles her on the ramp. They continue the brawl at ringside as the referee warns them. Natalya brings Nikki back in the ring and nails a big boot for a 2 count.

Nikki turns it around as the brawl continues. More referees are out. They keep breaking through the wall of referees to attack each other. Natalya takes out the injured knee and works it over. Natalya with a Sharpshooter on the floor to end it.

– Dasha Fuentes is backstage with Dolph Ziggler. We see him attacking Kalisto and brawling with Apollo Crews last week. Ziggler vs. Kalisto will happen tonight. Dasha asks for an explanation on his actions last week. Ziggler just walks off. We go to commercial.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Kalisto

Back from the break and out first comes Kalisto. Dolph Ziggler is out next.

The bell rings and Kalisto strikes first. Kalisto unloads and Ziggler regroups. Back and forth on the mat now. We go to commercial with Ziggler standing tall after sending Kalisto to the floor.

Back from the break and Ziggler keeps control of Kalisto. Kalisto fights back but eats a boot to the gut. Kalisto with another kick and a scissors takedown. Kalisto catches a superkick and rolls Ziggler up for a 2 count. Ziggler nails a dropkick for a 2 count. Kalisto rolls him right back over with a crucifix pin for the win.

Winner: Kalisto

– After the bell, Kalisto goes to celebrate but Ziggler floors him and leaves him laying. Ziggler strikes again and brings a steel chair into the ring. Ziggler with a big chair shot over the back. Ziggler with another chair shot. Apollo Crews meets Ziggler at ringside and stops him from leaving. They fight into the ring but Ziggler takes control and nails Crews with the chair. Ziggler with another chair shot to Crews. Kalisto goes to get up but Ziggler whacks him again. Ziggler leaves.

– Chad Gable and Jason Jordan are backstage warming up. Dasha asks about facing The Wyatt Family tonight and they’re confident about retaining.

– Back from the break and John Cena cuts a fiery backstage promo on the new era and tonight’s match with Baron Corbin.

– We cut to The Wyatt Family. They’re here.

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: The Wyatt Family vs. American Alpha

We go to the ring and out comes Randy Orton, Luke Harper and Bray Wyatt. SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha are out next as we go to commercial.

The match is underway as we return from commercial. Alpha take control early on after a bit of chaos. Jason Jordan works Bray Wyatt over in the corner and slams him for a 2 count. Jordan dominates Wyatt until Orton comes back in. More back and forth between the two teams. Chad Gable and Wyatt collide and Wyatt covers for a 2 count now.

Orton comes in to keep up the attack on Gable. Orton sends Gable to the floor and uses the barrier. Orton brings it back in and covers for a 2 count. Orton starts stomping on Gable now. Wyatt comes in and keeps control of Gable. Wyatt with a backbreaker into a pin for another 2 count. Wyatt keeps Gable grounded now.

Orton with more offense and another 2 count on Gable. Jordan finally gets the tag. He unloads on Wyatt and tosses him with a suplex. Orton also takes a suplex. Jordan with spears in the corner for each man. Jordan with a 2 count on Wyatt. Jordan goes to the top but Luke Harper distracts him, allowing Wyatt to nail a lariat. Orton drops Jordan over the top rope, sending him to the floor. We go to commercial with Orton standing tall.

Back from the break and The Wyatts are in control. Wyatt with a 2 count on Jordan. Wyatt with the senton splash for another 2 count. Gable finally gets a hot tag to unload on Orton. Gable fights both opponents and nails a German on Orton for 2 as Wyatt breaks the pin. Wyatt blocks Jordan and sends him to the floor. Gable dumps Wyatt to the floor. Gable with a forearm and a top rope clothesline on Orton for a close 2 count. Harper ends up trying to get involved but Orton knocks him off the apron. Orton with the second rope draping DDT on Gable. Orton readies for the RKO but Harper distracts the referee from the apron. Orton turns his attention to Harper and they lock eyes. Gable runs Orton into Harper, knocking Harper to the floor, and rolls him up for the win.

Winners: American Alpha

– After the match, American Alpha celebrates and leaves with their title as there is tension between Harper and Orton. They argue. Harper shoves first but Orton shoves him back. Bray gets in between them. Orton goes after Harper but Harper delivers a superkick that accidentally nails Bray. They face off again but Bray gets in between them again. Bray leaves as Orton and Harper look on. Harper leaves next.

– We get a video warning from Baron Corbin as he prepares to face John Cena tonight.

– Back from the break and we get a look at today’s WrestleMania 34 announcement in New Orleans.

– Becky Lynch is backstage showing Daniel Bryan what happened with SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and La Luchadora last week. Bliss walks in and tells Bryan not to fall for Becky’s latest attempt at getting another title shot. Bliss says she was trying to figure out who Luchadora is last week. Bryan ends up announcing Becky vs. Bliss in a steel cage match for next Tuesday with the title on the line.

Carmella vs. CJ Lunde

Carmella ends up getting the win over a local enhancement talent thanks to an assist from James Ellsworth, who was at ringside.

Winner: Carmella

– After the match, Carmella and Ellsworth celebrate together.

– We get more Rumble hype from the announcers.

– Back from the break and Carmella is with James Ellsworth. He thinks he’s getting a kiss but she has a shopping trip planned for next week.

– Baron Corbin is backstage with a promo on how tonight will be the End of Days for John Cena. WWE Champion AJ Styles walks up. He says tonight is Corbin’s night. AJ’s music hits as he heads out to join the announcers on commentary.

John Cena vs. Baron Corbin

The WWE Champion makes his way out to a pop as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Noam Dar plugs WWE 205 Live. We go back to the ring and out comes Baron Corbin. John Cena is out next to a pop.

They stall some to start but Corbin strikes first with a big boot. Corbin works Cena over and taunts AJ. Corbin tosses Cena out to the floor and stands tall as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Cena tries to power up but he collapses and Corbin goes back to work on him. Cena fights back on the floor but Corbin hits him with a bunch of elbows against the barrier. Corbin brings Cena back into the ring but wastes time by talking trash to AJ. Corbin enters the ring but Cena dumps him back to the floor. Cena jumps off the apron and decks Corbin. Corbin fights back and charges but Cena moves and Corbin crashes into the steel steps.

Corbin turns it back around and hits a big powerslam for a 2 count. Cena makes a comeback but Corbin catches him in Deep Six for another 2 count. Corbin talks some trash and Cena fights back. Corbin catches him in a bear-hug now. Cena makes a comeback and hits the tornado DDT out of the corner. Cena keeps control and hits the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Cena nails the Attitude Adjustment for the win.

Winner: John Cena

– After the match, Cena’s music hits and he stands tall as AJ stands up at the announce table. Cena and AJ taunt each other as SmackDown goes off the air.