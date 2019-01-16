WWE SmackDown Results – January 15, 2019

We see Becky Lynch arrive at the arena. Becky is asked about becoming the number one contender for the Women’s Title and if she is ready for Asuka. Becky says we know the answer and she will tell everyone in the ring. She tosses the keys to Kayla.

She walks by The New Day and Heavy Machinery as the New Day is disgusted by what Otis is making in the blender. Otis asks Becky if she would like a sip and she samples it and says it is a little weak.

We are in Birmingham, Alabama and your announcers are Corey Graves, Tom Phillips, and Byron Saxton.

Becky Lynch makes her way to the ring.

Becky says in two short weeks, she gets the opportunity to take back her title. This is the same title she got the whole world talking about. Where is it now? The whole roster things that what she is doing is a fluke. They think getting the world to listen, connecting with the fans, main eventing, and being the man is easy, but they see how hard it is. Everyone is trying to be a badass since she broke through. Asuka is finding out how hard it is to lead this division.

Becky says there are those who tried to discredit her and say that she is hype. Becky says she delivers on everything she says every time. If you really want to talk about hype, Asuka walked into last year’s Wrestlemania indestructible and undefeated, but not only did she lose. Asuka fell off the radar after that lost. The invincible Asuka was not able to beat the woman that Becky has defeated all over the world for five months and Asuka is asking if Becky is ready.

Asuka makes her way to the ring.

Asuka says Becky likes hype and talk and she is a bee without sting. After the Royal Rumble, you will not be in Charlotte’s shadow. You will be in hers.

Peyton Royce and Billie Kay come out. Billie say that is not how a proper champion should behave by making scary faces and threats. Where is the dignity and class? Peyton says you might talk about Asuka, but did you see Becky bully Kayla around. Typical behavior of a man. Peyton says it does not matter who wins at Royal Rumble because they are going to win the Royal Rumble match and they will be the first ever WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Then they will make Wrestlemania ICONIC.

Becky says you want to know what the buzz is about. She will show why she is the talk of the industry. She wants to know which one of them wants to get in the ring with the Man.

Match Number One: Becky Lynch versus Peyton Royce (with Billie Kay)

Becky punches Peyton and she goes to the floor. Becky sends her back into the ring and Becky gets a near fall with a rollup. Becky with a back heel kick and then Becky goes for DisArmHer but Peyton escapes. Becky with another punch and a leg lariat. Becky with a back slide for a near fall. Becky with an arm drag into an arm bar. Becky gives Peyton a noogie while on the mat.

We see Lacey Evans sipping a beverage while looking in the general vicinity of the monitor in the back. Peyton goes to the floor and Becky with a baseball slide. They get back into the ring and Peyton with forearms and punches. Peyton gets a near fall. Peyton kicks Becky in the corner and punches her. Becky with a knee and forearms. Peyton with an Irish whip and clothesline in the corner. Peyton with a forearm to the back.

Peyton chokes Becky in the ropes and applies a reverse chin lock. Becky with elbows. Peyton sends Becky to the mat. Peyton runs into a boot and Becky with a flying shoulder tackle for a near fall. Peyton goes to the floor and Billie checks on Peyton. Becky pulls Billie out of the way and Peyton with a clothesline. Peyton sends Becky back into the ring and kicks Becky in the back. Peyton chokes Becky in the corner. Peyton misses a gingerly made charge into the corner and Becky gets a rollup for a near fall. Peyton gets a near fall. Peyton stretches Becky in the ropes and kicks her back into the ring.

Becky with punches and a European uppercut. Peyton with a drop kick for a near fall. Peyton works on Becky’s back and follows with knees to the back and a reverse chin lock. Becky with punches and she goes for a slam but Peyton gets to her feet and pulls Becky to the mat by her hair. Peyton chokes Becky in teh ropes and connects with knees. Peyton with a snap mare and elbow to the collarbone. Peyton with a rear chin lock.

Lacey still has her drink in her hands and she is looking towards the monitor.

Back in the ring, Becky with punches and forearms. Becky with a European uppercut. Becky with a Thesz Press and punches. Becky with an exploder. Peyton kicks Becky on the turnbuckles and pulls her to the mat to get a near fall. Becky blocks a suplex and rolls through into DisArmHer and Peyton taps out.

Winner: Becky Lynch

After the match, Asuka gets in the ring and yells at Becky in Japanese. It appears that she wants to face Billie Kay.

Match Number Two: Asuka versus Billie Kay in a Non Title Match

Asuka with a hip attack and a sliding knee for a near fall. Asuka with DisArmHer on Billie but Billie with a rollup for a near fall. Asuka with an Asuka Lock and Billie taps out.

Winner: Asuka

After the match, Asuka and Becky Lynch have a stare down in the ring until . . .

AJ Styles’ music plays and he makes his way to the ring. AJ walks past Becky and Asuka before he goes into the crowd and up the aisle into the concourse.

We are back and AJ is at a concession stand and he has soda, hot dogs, and popcorn. Daniel said these people were not healthy and happy but look at them. These people spent their hard earned money to be here. These people are no different than the people in Phoenix who will see him kick Daniel’s ass at the Royal Rumble. AJ also gives out some of his t-shirts.

A hooded person attacks and it is Daniel Bryan. AJ knocks over the relish but AJ gives Bryan a spinebuster through the hot dog table.

The Usos are in the middle of a photo shoot and Jimmy is given a gift. Jimmy thinks it might be an early anniversary gift.

Jey reads the note and it tells Jimmy that she has been a naughty girl and needs to be locked up in the Uso Penitentiary. It is signed Love Mandy.

Jey shows Jimmy the key to Mandy’s hotel room.

Samoa Joe walks in the back and he stops to watch EC3 pose in a mirror.

We go to commercial.

We are back and we see photos of Truth and Carmella’s trip to exotic Stamford, Connecticut.

Zelina Vega and Andrade Almas are in the interview area. He is asked about facing Rey Mysterio tonight. Andrade says Rey was his idol but he showed Rey that times have changed. Now he is the future. Zelina says it is 2019. It is time to focus on the future. In that future, Andrade defeats Rey tonight and then eliminates 29 other people at the Royal Rumble, and then wins the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania.

Match Number Three: Samoa Joe versus Mustafa Ali

Joe attacks Ali while he poses for the crowd on the turnbuckles. Joe with an enzuigiri and Ali goes to the floor. Joe sends Ali into the ring post.

Joe starts to go up the ramp but he is not done. Joe with punches to Ali and head butts. Joe asks Ali if he understands and then he send Ali into another ring post. Joe is not done and he thinks about power bombing Ali through the announce table, but he decides to send Ali into the ringside barrier.

Sonya Deville is in the back and she is asking Mandy if she wants to do this.

Mandy says yeah. Sonya says it is kind of scandalous to give someone your hotel room key. Mandy says she cannot stand Naomi and if she can make Naomi’s life miserable, she is going to do it. If she can break up Naomi’s marriage, it will be worth it. Mandy says she has a date.

Rey Mysterio walks in the back and Nikki Cross is shaking a cage and she wants to play with Rey.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a look at what Samoa Joe did to Mustafa Ali before their match.

Samoa Joe is asked by Kayla what provoked that attack. Joe says that was a statement and declaration. Joe says he will be entering his first Royal Rumble match and he will win it. What he did to Ali is the amount of respect he has for you. Anyone who is a champion is a target and he will hunt you down.

Match Number Three: Rey Mysterio versus Andrade Almas (with Zelina Vega)

Almas pushes Rey away after locking up. They go for a test of strength and Almas pulls Rey over and Rey with an arm drag out of a wheelbarrow move. Rey with a leg sweep and he gets a near fall. Almas with a leg sweep and he gets a near fall. Almas chops Rey. Rey with a side head lock and Rey holds on when Almas tries to send Rey off the ropes. Almas with a forearm and he sends Rey into the corner but Rey floats over. Rey returns to the side head lock. Almas with a rollup for a near fall.

Almas drops down after sending Rey off the ropes and Rey with a side head lock. Rey lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex and Almas with a kick. Almas with a hammer lock. Almas with a slingshot snap mare but Almas holds on to the hammer lock. Rey with elbows and Almas sends Rey shoulder first into the turnbuckles. Almas returns to the hammer lock. Rey with a kick but Almas continues to work on the arm. Rey uses the ropes and takes Almas down with a head scissors. Rey with another head scissors take down and Almas goes to the floor.

Rey sends Almas into the ropes and Almas is stuck in the ropes but Almas is able to drop down when Rey goes for the 619. Rey counters a hammer lock DDT into a rollup for a near fall. Almas with a kick in the corner but he misses a drop kick when Rey holds on to the ropes. Rey with a kick and a springboard move to Almas’ shoulders. Rey sends Almas over the top rope but Almas holds on and hits a power bomb on the floor as we go to commercial.

We are back and Rey with a sunset flip power bomb but Almas lands on his feet. Almas goes for a running double knee strike but misses and hits the turnbuckles. Rey with a springboard seated splash and a head scissors. Rey with a tornado DDT for a near fall. Almas with an elbow. Almas goes for a sunset flip and Rey rolls through but Almas avoids the kick. Rey is sent into the turnbuckles and Almas with a running double knee strike for a near fall.

Almas is sent into the turnbuckles but Rey. Rey goes up top but Almas pulls Rey off the turnbuckles and he is caught on the middle turnbuckle. Almas with a punch and he goes up top for a double stomp but Rey moves and Almas is sent into the top rope. Rey goes up top and hits a rana that sends Almas off the apron to the floor. Rey gets back into the ring and then he goes up top and hits a seated splash onto Almas.

Almas and Mysterio struggle to get back to their feet and they both get back in time. Rey returns to the apron and he goes up top. Almas with a drop kick as Rey comes off the turnbuckles. Rey and Almas exchange forearms and punches. Rey with a kick and Code Red for a near fall. Rey with a head scissors and Almas holds on and gets a near fall with a sunset flip. Rey with an enzuigiri but Almas with a kick and back elbow for a near fall. Almas with an Alabama Slam. Almas goes up top for the double jump moonsault and he gets a near fall.

Rey with a boot to Almas and Rey with a destroyer for a near fall. Almas blocks the 619 but Rey with a crucifix bomb for a near fall. Almas is sent into the ropes and Vega cannot trip Rey when he sets for the 619. Rey hits the 619. Vega gets on the apron to distract the referee and Rey. Almas crotches Rey and Almas with an elevated Hammer Lock DDT for the three count.

Winner: Andrade Almas

We take a look back at Jimmy Uso’s present from his secret admirer who is Mandy Rose.

We then take a look at Sonya asking Mandy if she is doing the right thing.

Jimmy Uso is at the hotel and he heads to Mandy’s room.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Jimmy is still outside the hotel room. Despite having the key, he knocks on the door before using the key. Jimmy enters the room and Mandy is sitting in a chair wearing a robe.

Mandy wants Jimmy to get closer. Mandy says the time to play is over. She takes off the robe to reveal her lingerie. She asks him what does he think and what will his wife think.

Jimmy says they can’t do this and Mandy says they can.

A photographer runs out of the bathroom to take picture.

Jimmy wants to know what just happened.

Mandy says this is not about you. She never wanted him. Mandy says she despises his wife. She walks around like she owns the place. Naomi will never look like her and everyone knows it. When she sees the photos of them in her hotel room, it will destroy Naomi’s life.

Jimmy leaves the room and Naomi enters.

Naomi with punches and she sends Mandy into the dresser. They fight onto the bed and Naomi sends Mandy into the television. Mandy with punches and Naomi throws Mandy to the floor and slaps her. Mandy sends Naomi into the chair and leaves the room.

Jimmy checks on Naomi to see if she is okay. Naomi says she didn’t get Mandy the way she wanted.

We take a look at the announcement of the Women’s Tag Titles.

We run through the card for Royal Rumble.

Miz makes his way to the ring for the Shufflingest Birthday Celebration ever.

We go to commercial.

We are back and we see the spread for Shane’s birthday celebration.

Miz welcomes everyone to the best birthday bash in the world. This cannot be a bash without the birthday boy. Miz brings out his bestie, Shane McMahon. Shane shuffles his way to the ring and then once he gets to the ring it is Shufflemania.

Miz says on behalf of himself and everyone in the locker room as well as everyone watching at home, Happy Birthday.

Shane thanks Miz and everyone in the arena. Shane tells Miz he is usually uncomfortable when it comes to birthdays. Miz says it isn’t Chuck E Cheese. He didn’t get any cheap cake. He went to Shane’s favorite bakery and got two cakes.

Shane asks why is there a picture of them on one of the cakes. Miz mentions that the Best in the World Trophy is in the photo too. Miz gives Shane his present. Miz says it is hard to get a gift for Shane.

Shane opens the present and it is Jordan 33s.

Shane appreciates them.

Miz says that is not all. He has a video feature for Shane McMahon with more shuffling than most mortals can do.

Shane says he is speechless. Shane thanks Miz for the video and he thanks Miz for coming out and opening up about how much it means for your relationship with your dad. Shane says ever since he was a kid, he always dreamt about being a tag team champion. His first partner was going to be Andre the Giant, but he is proud to be walking into the Royal Rumble this (sic) Sunday with Miz as his partner.

Miz tells Shane their dream is going to come true because they are going to capture the Tag Titles. Miz wants everyone to join him in singing Happy Birthday for Shane.

The Bar interrupt and Sheamus says that was embarrassing. It is more embarrassing that they did not invite the tag champs. Cesaro points out that they didn’t even invite Shane’s dad. Sheamus says he was invited but Vince doesn’t give a damn about Shane. He will care less when the greatest tag team win at the Royal Rumble.

Shane says you teamed up on the Miz last week and you are real tough for doing that and kicking Miz when he wasn’t looking. Let’s see how tough you are tonight. Why don’t you and the Miz go at it tonight.

Miz stops Shane and tells him he is in his suit. Shane says he wasn’t dressed when he won Best in the World. Shane reminds Miz who he is. Shane tells Miz he can do it. Shane tells Miz that is his birthday wish.

Miz accepts the match.

Match Number Four: Sheamus (with Cesaro) versus Miz (with Shane McMahon)

They lock up and Sheamus backs Miz into the corner. Miz with punches. Sheamus misses Miz and almost goes into the cake. Sheamus clotheslines Miz on the floor. Sheamus sends Miz back into the ring. Sheamus sends Miz into the turnbuckles and connects with a shoulder and running knee. Sheamus with forearms to Miz on the apron and Miz goes to the floor. Miz gets back into the ring and Sheamus gets Miz on his shoulders but Miz with a rollup for a near fall.

Sheamus with a knee to the midsection. Sheamus with a reverse chin lock. Miz with elbows and Sheamus goes for a slam but Miz gets to his feet and tries for a Skull Crushing Finale. Sheamus wit a snap mare and Miz with kicks. Miz with punches. Sheamus charges into the corner and hits the ring post when Miz moves. Miz with running drop kicks into the corner and Sheamus with a clothesline when Miz goes for a third one. Cesaro punches Miz from the apron and Shane gets on the apron and throws Cesaro through the table with the vanilla cake.

Miz with a rollup for the three count.

Winner: Miz

After the match, Sheamus attacks Miz and Shane punches Sheamus and hits a corkscrew back elbow. Miz with a Skull Crushing Finale. Miz and Shane put Sheamus in the corner and Shane goes up top for a coast to coast into a piece of cake.

We go to credits when Miz and Shane standing tall in the ring.

Credit: PWInsider.com