WWE SmackDown Results – January 16, 2018

Welcome to SmackDown Live. There a recap video package of last week’s show. The New Day make their way to the ring for the opening match. Kofi says tonight the future of the United States is at stake when Xavier Woods of the New Day faces who? The self proclaimed Modern Day Maharaja as the New Day rev up the end of Maharaja. Xavier says he will defend the principles of what makes America great: Life, liberty, and the power of positivity. Xavier says that people do not talk about the principle of pancake. Big E says individually, the ingredients are strong, but together they are pretty good. Kofi says they bring people together. Xavier says a vote for him as United States Champions is a vote for three.

They mention things that come in three. Big E mentions Home Alon but Xavier says three was not that good, but Jinder dislikes all three. Kofi says that Jinder does not like anyone in the building. Xavier asks if that if that is who you want as champion. Xavier gets everyone to say ‘Nay’. Xavier asks for the strength to beat Jinder and become the United States Champion.

Samir and Sunil Singh introduce Jinder Mahal.

Xavier Woods (with Kofi Kingston and Big E) versus Jinder Mahal (with Samir Singh and Sunil Singh) in a United States Tournament SemiFinals Match

Mahal with a thrust kick to the head and then he stands over Woods. Mahal with a punch after he picks up Woods. Mahal with forearms and punches before he chokes Woods in the ropes. Mahal with a snap mare and knee to the back followed by a leaping knee drop. Woods with punches but Mahal with a back elbow for a near fall. Mahal with a rear chin lock and his knee in the back as Big E and Kofi try to fan the aroma of the pancakes to motivate Woods. Woods with a drop kick but he runs into an elbow in the corner.

We are back and Mahal with a half nelson and chin lock. Woods with punches and a jaw breaker followed by a thrust kick to the knee. Mahal with a clothesline and he gets a near fall. Mahal chokes Woods in the ropes. Mahal chokes Woods in the corner. Mahal with knee drops using the ropes for extra leverage. Mahal with a side head lock on Woods. Woods with punches and then he is dropped on the top rope by Mahal and Woods holds his ribs. Mahal using the ring skirt to choke Woods and then he connects with a forearm to the throat.

Woods tries to get back into the ring while the referee makes his count. Mahal kicks Woods but Woods with punches. Mahal with a hard Irish whip. Mahal puts his knee in Woods’ back and he connects with crossfaces before applying a rear chin lock. Woods with punches but Mahal with a shot to the throat. Woods with a knee and he tries for the Honor Roll but Mahal counters with a Harley Race knee and he gets a near fall.

Woods with a punch and chops. Woods with a kick as he comes off the ropes but Mahal with a clothesline. Mahal returns to the rear chin lock and then he applies a seated abdominal stretch. Woods with a hip toss to escape but Mahal with another shot to the throat to send Woods to the mat. Mahal with kicks to Woods.

Woods with punches to stop Mahal and he follows with head butts, sending Mahal to the mat. Woods with a missile drop kick and both men are down. Woods with a chop and he blocks a punch. Woods and Mahal exchange punches and Woods gains the advantage. Mahal returns to the throat to stop Woods. Woods with a running forearm or two. Woods with a rolling elbow. Woods is sent to the apron but Woods with a shoulder. Mahal avoids the slingshot DDT but Woods hits an enzuigiri. Woods with a Shining Wizard for a near fall. The New Day go after The Singhs and everyone goes up the ramp.

Woods with a belly-to-back suplex and he goes up top but he misses the springboard elbow drop. Mahal sends Woods throat first into the bottom rope and the referee checks on Woods. Mahal sets for Khallas and he hits it and gets the three count.

Winner: Jinder Mahal (Advances to Finals)

We see a video from Baron Corbin where he says he was built for the Royal Rumble. No friends and anything goes. There are no distractions. All he sees is a ring of potential victims and a lifetime of opportunities. If you get in his way, you are going over the top rope. Baron says it is his time to main event Wrestlemania.

We are back with a look at the headlines about Goldberg being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

Renee Young is in the interview area with AJ Styles.

Renee asks about the confidence of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. AJ says they have a three on one advantage. He considers Kevin as two people. They are just like each other. AJ mixes the names and calls them Kami. AJ says he likes that. The thought of Kami being co-champions makes him want to spew his guts out. AJ got here by overcoming obstacles and he will do everything in his power to make sure the YEP Movement comes to an end. AJ says this isn’t the Kami Show, this is Smackdown, the House that AJ Styles Built.

Carmella says the Royal Rumble will be fabulous because when it comes to making history, we know what she can do. Natalya says it will take cat like reflexes to beat twenty-nine others. Tamina says she will make you all believe you can fly when she flings everyone over the top rope. Lana says she will have the last laugh when she crushes at the Ravishing Rumble. Naomi says no one is safe and no one can be trusted. She says everyone will feel the glow. Ruby Riott says creating chaos is in her DNA. You might not like her but you cannot stop her. Sarah says you either fight or you run when you deal with wolves and she never runs. Liv Morgan says that when she wins the Royal Rumble, she will liv forever. Becky Lynch says she was the first woman drafted to Smackdown and she will be the last one in the Royal Rumble.

Bobby Roode versus Mojo Rawley in a United States Title Tournament SemiFinal Match

They lock up and Rawley sends Roode face first into the mat and Rawley pie faces Roode. They lock up again and Roode with a side head lock into a waist lock and take down. Roode floats over on Rawley and then he does the Glorious pose. Roode with a side head lock and Rawley backs Roode into the corner. Rawley with a clean break for a moment but he misses a punch. Roode with a punch and chop. Roode with a clothesline and he gets a near fall. Roode with a reverse chin lock. Roode with a front face lock into a waist lock. Rawley with an elbow to the top of the head.

Mojo with a POUNCE on Roode and Mojo argues with the referee for getting in his way. Mojo with a head butt and knee lift to Roode. Rawley sends Roode into the turnbuckles and Roode with a chop. Rawley sends Roode into the turnbuckles and then to the floor. Mojo with a running shoulder tackle that sends Roode into the ringside barrier.

We are back and Mojo with an abdominal stretch on Roode and he connects with forearms to the ribs. Roode with a hip toss to escape but Mojo with a boot to the head for a near fall. Mojo with a seated abdominal stretch. Mojo with knees to the midsection. Mojo with an Irish whip and clothesline into the corner. Mojo with a running shoulder tackle into the corner. Mojo misses a running shoulder tackle into the corner when Roode moves and Mojo hits the ring post shoulder first.

Roode punches Mojo and hits a running forearm and clothesline. Roode with a running clothesline into the corner followed by a neck breaker. Roode goes to the turnbuckles and hits a blockbuster for a near fall. Roode holds his ribs and he sets for the Glorious DDT but Rawley counters and gets Roode on his shoulders and then sends Roode chest first into the mat for a near fall. Mojo sends Roode into the turnbuckles and then he sets for the running forearm but he mocks Roode too much and Roode gets his boots up and Roode leaps over Rawley and then Roode with a spinebuster.

Roode with a kick and the Glorious DDT for the three count.

Winner: Bobby Roode (Advances to Finals)

After the match, Samir and Sunil Singh attack Roode and then they leave the ring.

Jinder says next week he puts a Glorious end to Bobby Roode’s charade as he becomes the next United States Champion.

Bobby tells Jinder they don’t have to wait until next week. Why don’t they do this tonight.

Mahal shakes his head no. He says they will do it when he wants and on his time. He wants Bobby to have a week to think about how bad the Modern Day Maharaja will embarrass you when he beats you.

Daniel Bryan comes out and he says that we will have the United States Championship Match . . . TONIGHT

We are back and Randy Orton says some people prefer the calm before the storm. Some prefer the silence because it makes them think more clearly. Randy says he prefers the storm and the noise. The Royal Rumble is his match. Thirty men with their own agendas. Friends turning into enemies to win the most coveted prize in the WWE. Randy says he will win for the third time and he will main event Wrestlemania.

Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, and Liv Morgan versus Charlotte Flair, Naomi, and Becky Lynch

Charlotte and Liv start things off and lock up with Charlotte sending Liv to the mat. Charlotte blocks a kick and sends Liv face first into the mat. Charlotte with a waist lock take down for a near fall. Charlotte with a front face lock and take down for a near fall. Liv with a kick and forearm but Charlotte with chops and a German suplex. Ruby tags in and Charlotte with a leg sweep and a cover. Charlotte with a kick to the head and a snap mare into a figure four head scissors. Charlotte rolls Ruby around the ring while holding on to the head scissors. Charlotte with a front face lock and Becky tags in.

Charlotte with a chop and Becky with a European uppercut. Charlotte with another chop and Becky with a flying forearm. Naomi with a sliding clothesline and Becky tags in and takes Ruby down from the apron.

Ruby with punches to Becky but Becky sends Ruby back into the ring. Becky with a waist lock and Ruby with an elbow. Becky sends Ruby to the floor. Sarah is Irish whipped into the corner and she sends Becky to the apron. Becky knocks Liv off the apron. Sarah with kicks to Becky followed by a running knee to the head and she gets a near fall. Ruby tags in and Sarah picks up Ruby and drops her onto Becky. Ruby gets a near fall. Ruby with a reverse chin lock.

Ruby send Becky to the mat and tags in Liv. Liv goes to the turnbuckles and Ruby sends Becky into the knees. Liv gets a near fall. Liv gets down on her knees and taunts Becky. Liv grabs Becky by the hair to keep her from making the tag. Sarah tags in and she kicks Becky and applies a half Japanese Stranglehold into a Cobra Clutch. Sarah with a running shoulder tackle. Becky sends Sarah over the top rope to the floor but Sarah knocks Charlotte off the apron and then keeps Becky from making the tag.

Becky with a clothesline and she tags in Naomi. Liv tags in and Naomi with a flying forearm and a springboard round kick. Naomi with speedball kicks and a drop kick. Naomi is sent to the apron and she connects with a round kick. Naomi with a springboard cross body for a near fall. Charlotte spears Sarah and they go to the floor. Liv goes for an O’Connor Roll but Naomi holds on to the ropes. Ruby with a round kick and Liv with a Codebreaker for the three count.

Winners: Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, and Ruby Riott

The Usos are in the interview area and they are asked about their match at Royal Rumble. Jimmy asks how do Shelton and Chad become a tag team in the first place since Chad is playing rebound after Jason Jordan went to Raw and became champion. Jimmy says that Shelton and Chad cannot tell them apart but at the Royal Rumble they will find out.

Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin attack Jimmy and Jey from behind. Chad says they know who they are. Former Champions.

We are back with a video package about the WWE Championship Title Match at Royal Rumble and how it started at the end of 2017.

Shinsuke Nakamura says thirty men, one destiny, one winner, him. Let’s Rumble.

Shane McMahon comes out to shuffle his way to the ring for the main event. He sits on one side of the title belt while Daniel Bryan will be on the other side.

We see footage from the Fashion Files and Aiden English says last week was a fluke and they will have a match next week on Rusev Day. Fandango says Rusev and Aiden will face The Ascension next week.

Bobby Roode versus Jinder Mahal for the United States Championship

They lock up and Mahal with a clean break after some encouragement from the referee. Roode blocks a kick and punches Mahal and follows with a chop and another punch. Roode with a chop but Mahal with a kick. Mahal kicks the ribs and puts a knee against the midsection. Roode with a punch and he sends Mahal into the turnbuckles. Roode climbs the turnbuckles and he punches Mahal. Mahal with a kick and then he goes over the top rope to the floor when Roode drops down.

Roode goes to the floor and he is backed into the apron. Mahal sends Roode’s midsection into the ring steps. Roode is dropped on the ringside barrier as we go to commercial.

We are back and Mahal with a bow and arrow around the ring post as Mahal continues to work on Roode’s ribs. Mahal pulls Roode midsection first into the ring post. Mahal with a running shoulder tackle that knocks Roode off the apron and into the ringside barrier. They return to the ring and Mahal with an abdominal stretch. Roode escapes and he punches Mahal. Mahal with a knee to the midsection followed by a knee to the ribs and he gets a near fall. Mahal with knees and kicks to the ribs to inflict more harm on Roode.

Mahal and Roode exchange punches and Roode with a chop and punches. Mahal with a Harley Race knee for a near fall. Roode with an elbow and punch followed by a chop. Roode with a sunset flip for a near fall. Mahal with a thrust kick and he gets a near fall. Mahal with crossfaces to Roode followed by a kick to the back. Mahal with kicks to the ribs. Roode with an elbow and clothesline that sends Mahal over the top rope to the floor. Roode with a clothesline from the apron.

Roode goes up top and Roode with a cross body but Mahal rolls through and gets a near fall. Mahal with a punch but Roode with punches. Mahal with a kick and he tries for a shoulder but Roode gets his knee up. Roode with a running clothesline and he kicks Mahal when Mahal escapes the neck breaker. Roode with a blockbuster for a near fall. Roode sets for the Glorious DDT but Mahal blocks it. Roode goes for a sunset flip but Mahal drops down and gets a near fall. Roode and Mahal with clotheslines at the same time and both men are down.

Roode with a spinebuster and Roode appears to have a second wind as he sets for the Glorious DDT. Mahal counters with a rollup and a near fall. Roode escapes the Khallas into a Glorious DDT for the three count.

Winner: Bobby Roode

Thanks for watching along and we will see you next time.

Credit: PWinsider.com