WWE SmackDown Results – January 2, 2018

Welcome to SmackDown Live. We start off with a look back at last week’s main event when Shane McMahon got involved in the main event and it probably cost AJ Styles his non title match against Kevin Owens.

We are in Orlando, Florida and your announcers are Byron Saxton, Corey Graves, and Tom Phillips.

AJ Styles makes his way to the ring and he has something to say.

AJ wishes everyone a Happy New Year and welcomes everyone to Smackdown. He welcomes everyone to the House that AJ Styles Built. AJ says it is a new year and there are new beginnings. He says that there are a lot of people who have made New Year’s Resolutions to win the Royal Rumble. AJ says he made a few resolutions. He will take the title to Wrestlemania and walk out of the main event with the title still around his waist. With Shane and Sami getting involved last week, he won’t point fingers. His other resolution is to beat Sami Zayn. AJ wonders if Kevin Owens will be allowed to be at ringside with Sami Zayn.

AJ says that person will come out to make his decision.

Daniel Bryan comes out while Byron accuses Daniel of being in Kevin and Sami’s pockets while Corey discounts those conspiracy theories.

Before Daniel can say anything, Shane McMahon shuffles his way to the ring.

Shane says he had the best intentions last week when he came to the ring to have the referee eject Sami Zayn from ringside. Shane says we would rather see a match won by the wrestler’s abiltiies than by distractions. Shane says he may have caused AJ’s defeat and he aplogizes. Shane says he has been accused of having a personal vendetta against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. As much as he has a legitimate beef with them, Daniel has a kinship with Sami and Kevin. Why would you let Sami Zayn come to ringside? Shane says he has a bigger question.

Shane asks if Daniel is turning the Yes Movement into the Yep Movement. Shane says that he would not expect to keep Kevin from being at ringside for Sami. Shane says that he will be at ringside as well tonight.

Daniel says that was not what he was thinking. Since you will be at ringside, why not have Kevin Owens at ringside too. If you AND Kevin Owens will be out for the main event, then why not be out here too.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Jimmy says there is a tag team in the ring with a New Year’s Resolution to become tag team champions. Standing in front of that team are the champions. Jey says they will be three time tag team of the year.

Match Number One: Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso versus Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable for the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Titles

Shelton and Jimmy start and Jimmy with a punch but Shelton climbs the turnbuckles for a butterfly superplex and Gable with a moonsault for a near fall. Gable puts Jimmy’s leg in the rope and then he takes him to the mat with a dragon screw leg whip. Chad continues to work on the leg. Chad with a knee drop to the leg while Shelton tags in. Shelton with a shoulder in the corner and then he htis a running knee to the leg in the ropes. Shelton with a single leg crab. Jimmy tries to tag in his brother but Shelton pulls him back towards his corner and tags in Chad. Chad with spinning toe holds on the injured leg.

Chad keeps Jimmy from making the tag and he brings Jimmy back to his corner and he tags in Shelton. They hit kicks and a double knee strike for a near fall. Chad with another spinning toe hold. Jimmy kicks Chad and tries to make the tag. Jimmy misses a dragon whip the first time, but he hits a second one and both are down. Jey and Shelton tag in and Jey sends Shelton to the floor and he hits a plancha. Gable is sent to the floor and Jey with a plancha. Jey is tripped by Shelton and he is sent shoulder first into the ringside barrier. Gable is sent to the floor and Benjamin with a knee to Jimmy. Gable hits the Doomsday Clothesline for the three count.

Winners: Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin

After the match, Jey reminds the referee that he was the legal man in the match.

Another referee comes to the ring and he tells Chad and Shelton to stay where they are. The second referee shows the first referee about the legal man in the match.

The referee apologizes and he restarts the match.

We go to commercial.

The Usos knock Gable and Jordan off the apron and then they send them into the ringside barrier. Jey with a super kick and uppercut followed by a Samoan drop. Jey with a running hip into the corner that misses when Gable pulls Shelton out of the way. Chad takes care of Jimmy on the floor.. Shelton with a rollup for a near fall followed by a spinebuster. Jimmy with a super kick to Chad when Jey avoids the clothesline off the turnbuckles. Jey escapes the power bomb. Jimmy tags in and they hit super kicks. Jey tags back in and he hits the Superfly Splash for the three count.

Winners: Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn walk in the back and Renee Young wishes Sami luck in his match. She asks Kevin about everyone being at ringside. Kevin asks if tonight will be any different than last week? Kevin says he had an omelet last week and he had eggs sunny side up last week. That is different. Last week, they were in Chicago and tonight they are in Orlando. That was different. It will not be different when Sami beats AJ Styles. Sami with a few YEPs.

Sami says that Daniel Bryan is trying to make sure that everything is done right. Kevin says that Sami will defeat AJ and the House that AJ built and tear it down brick by brick.

Tyler Breeze and Fandango versus Luke Harper and Erick Rowan

Harper and Rowan attack before the bell and they take care of Breeze before hitting a cross body on Fandango.

The Ascension make their way to the ring and they get on the apron. Harper knocks Konnor off the apron and Rowan brings Viktor into the ring. Harper with a super kick to Konnor to knock him off the apron. Harper and Rowan with the T Gimmick on Viktor.

Xavier Woods is getting ready for his match in the locker room blindfolded and Big E takes away his kendo stick. They tell Xavier he has a gift for him. Xavier appreciates the pancakes and he says when he becomes United States Champion, they all become United States champion.

Aiden English and Rusev stop by to interrupt the festivities. Aiden says he wished for every day to be RUSEV DAY! Aiden says that is what is going to happen when he beats Xavier tonight and becomes US Champion.

Rusev says you are children with your fluffy pancakes and candles. Rusev blows out the candle and we go to commercial.

Mojo Rawley says next week after he beats Zack Ryder in the US Title Tournament, he will be back in the past where he belongs. Woo woo woo you know it.

Rusev takes the mic from Aiden and says to let him do it. Mark your calendar, save your dates, here is your new Champion of the United States. He is so tall he will make Woods pay. Aiden brings a victory to the Rusev Day.

Aiden English (with Rusev) versus Xavier Woods (with Big E and Kofi Kingston) in a United States Title Tournament First Round Match

They lock up and English with a side head lock. English with a shoulder tackle and waist lock. Woods with an elbow and he tries for a bulldog but English blocks it. Woods lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex. Woods with a rolling elbow for a near fall. Woods sends English to the floor and then Woods misses a pescado but he kicks English. Woods goes for the Honor Roll on the floor but English moves and sends Woods into the ring steps. English avoids pancakes and sends Woods back into the ring to get a near fall.

Jinder Mahal and the Singhs watch in a room with a giant Indian flag.

English punches Woods and applies a reverse chin lock. Woods with an arm drag and a super kick. Both men go down. Woods with punches but English with a kick. Woods with a torture rack into a double knee back breaker for a near fall. Woods runs into a knee but Woods with an O’Connor Roll for a near fall. English rolls through for a near fall. English with a fireman’s carry power bomb for a near fall. English goes to the turnbuckles and he brings Woods up with him.

English punches Woods and applies a reverse chin lock. Woods with an arm drag and a super kick. Both men go down. Woods with punches but English with a kick. Woods with a torture rack into a double knee back breaker for a near fall. Woods runs into a knee but Woods with an O’Connor Roll for a near fall. English rolls through for a near fall. English with a fireman’s carry power bomb for a near fall. English goes to the turnbuckles and he brings Woods up with him.

English goes for a power bomb from the turnbuckles but Woods blocks it and he back drops English to the mat. Woods goes up top and he hits a springboard elbow drop for the three count.

Winner: Xavier Woods (advances to face Jinder Mahal)

The New Day celebrate in front of the title belt while eating and throwing pancakes.

Natalya, Carmella, Tamina, and Lana are in the back and it is revealed that they are in the Royal Rumble match.

Natalya says they are feeling pretty good. Before there was a Riott Squad, there was a Welcoming Committee. Carmella says they had their fun in 2017, but it is 2018 and it is over for the Riott Squad. Lana says they showed their hand. Natalya says that while imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, there is no substitute for the real thing.

We go to commercial.

Tamina Snuka, Natalya, and Carmella (with Lana) versus Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, and Liv Morgan

Liv and Natalya start things off and they lock up. Natalya with a side head lock take down and Liv with a head scissors. Liv with a side head lock and take down. Natalya with a head scissors and Liv escapes. They lock up and Natalya with a wrist lock. Liv with a reversal and Liv with an matrix on a clothesline attempt. Natalya with a discus clothesline for a near fall and then she tries for the Sharpshooter but Liv goes to the floor.

Natalya with a knee and punches while Liv is in the ropes. Liv with a forearm and Ruby tags in. Ruby and Liv send Natalya to the mat. Natalya runs Ruby into the corner and tags in Carmella. They kick Ruby in the midsection. Carmella with a moonwalk after avoiding a clothesline. Carmella with a satellite head scissors and drop kick. Ruby with an Irish whip but she runs into an elbow. Carmella stops Sarah on the apron but Ruby stops Carmella. Sarah tags in and she punches Carmella. Sarah with a Cobra Clutch. Carmella with a jaw breaker but Sarah knocks Natayla off the apron. Carmella with an O’Connor Roll for a near fall. Tamina tags in and she connects with clotheslines and punches. Tamina with a Samoan drop and she goes up top.

Ruby distracts the referee and Liv pushes Tamina off the turnbuckles and Sarah with a cartwheel knee drop for the three count.

Winners: Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, and Liv Morgan

After the match, Ruby has a mic and she says she bets everybody in Orlando believes in magic. Magic isn’t real. It is just like each and every one of you . . . phony. You pretend your way through your dreary lives and you are all miserable. You all need a strong does of reality. Take a good look. The Riott Squad is real. Their destruction is real. Their success is real. That is why Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan are joining her by officially joining the first Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

All those other women . . .

Charlotte Flair’s music interrupts and she comes out with a mic.

Charlotte congratulates them on their victory. That was quite the speech. Charlotte says she is a dreamer. She believes in the power and magic of her dreams. Find something you are passionate about and your world can change. If you believe in reality, here is a dose of reality. Actions have consequences. Charlotte introduces someone who will teach each of you a lesson.

Naomi comes out.

Charlotte says she wants to bring out someone who wants to make you pay for your actions.

Becky Lynch comes out.

They make their way to the ring and the Riott Squad meet them in the aisle. Charlotte with a boot to Logan. Naomi with a springboard round kick to Liv. Becky with an Exploder to Ruby. Becky gives Liv an Exploder.

We go to commercial.

We are back and John Cena will be back at the Royal Rumble.

Baron Corbin is in the back and he stares at the camera. He says if there is a fight ever designed for him it is the Royal Rumble match. He says he cannot wait. It is every superstar for himself. He cannot wait. Baron says he is in the Royal Rumble Match and he cannot wait to main event Wrestlemania.

AJ Styles versus Sami Zayn (with Kevin Owens) also featuring Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan at ringside

Styles with a clothesline as the bell rings and he follows with shoulders in the corner. Zayn is sent into the turnbuckles. Styles with a suplex and he gets a near fall. Zayn punches Styles but Styles with chops. Zayn with a back body drop and he gets a near fall. Zayn with a chop. Styles with chops and Zayn with a forearm and punches. Styles with a Phenomenal Drop Kick and Zayn goes to the floor. Styles goes to the floor and Shane tells Kevin to back up when Kevin wasn’t doing anything. Daniel gets in the middle of things between Shane and Kevin. Styles sends Zayn back into the ring.

Zayn kicks Styles as he gets back into the ring and Zayn with a fisherman’s buster for a near fall. We go to commercial.

We are back and Zayn with a rear chin lock. Styles gets to his feet but Zayn takes him back to the mat and holds on to the reverse chin lock. Styles with elbows and Zayn with a forearm. Styles with strikes and a clothesline followed by a flying forearm. Styles with a clothesine into the corner and a pump handle gut buster for a near fall. Styles gets Zayn on his shoulders but Zayn with elbows and he goes to the apron. Zayn drops Styles on the top rope and then Zayn goes up top but Styles crotches him.

AJ gets Zayn on his shoulders and hits the Ushigoroshi but Styles gets a near fall. AJ sets for the Styles Clash but Zayn drops down to a knee. Styles goes for a power bomb but Zayn escapes and Zayn with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. Zayn sets for a Helluva Kick but Styles meets him in the center of the ring and Styles applies the Calf Crusher. Zayn tries to get to the ropes but Styles pulls Zayn into the center of the ring. Zayn gets to the ropes to force Styles to release the hold. Zayn with forearms but Styles with a forearm of his own. Styles with a Pele Kick after an exchange of forearms. Zayn sends Styles to the apron and Styles with a forearm. Styles sets for the Phenomenal Forearm and he leaps over Zayn. The referee goes to the floor when Styles sets sets for an O’Connor Roll. Styles has a crucifix cover but Zayn kicks out because the referee was not in position.

Shane pushes Owens and the referee sends Owens to the back. Daniel tells Shane if Owens is leaving, he can leave too. Styles kicks Owens and Zayn with a Helluva Kick for the three count.

Winner: Sami Zayn

AJ asks if this is the way it is going to be. AJ says he does not know whose side Daniel Bryan is on, but stop bickering like children. He is the champion and he wants to entertain these people without anyone involved. AJ suggests making a handicap match.

Daniel says at the Royal Rumble, AJ Styles will defend the title against both Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a handicap match.

