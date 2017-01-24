LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE SmackDown Results – January 24, 2017

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens up with The Miz, Maryse and SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan backstage. This leads to a No DQ Lumberjack Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title against Dean Ambrose being made for later.

– We’re live from Toledo, Ohio with Mauro Ranallo, JBL, David Otunga and Tom Phillips. They discuss Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper.

Luke Harper vs. Randy Orton

We go to the ring and our comes The Wyatt Family.

Bray Wyatt heads to ringside to watch the match as we get formal ring introductions from Greg Hamilton. The bell rings and fans start chanting for the RKO. Orton and Harper have words before locking up and going to the ropes.

They go at it and Harper takes control. Orton comes out of a corner with clotheslines. Harper misses a big shot and Orton misses the powerslam. Wyatt watches from his rocking chair as Orton hits the draping DDT. Orton keeps control and takes the fight back to the floor. Orton slams Harper on the barrier and then the announce table. They both go down after a Harper big boot. Wyatt comes over and rolls them both into the ring. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Harper has Orton grounded. Orton cuts Harper off in the corner and climbs up for a superplex. Orton hits it but Harper kicks out at 2. More back and forth. Orton catches Harper in a big powerslam for another 2 count. Harper catches Orton in a Michinoku Driver for 2. Harper dodges a RKO and rolls Orton up for 2. More back and forth and pin attempts as Wyatt laughs. Harper looks to finish Orton and points out at Wyatt. Orton counters with a roll up for 2. Harper goes for the big clothesline but Orton counters and nails the RKO for the win.

Winner: Randy Orton

– After the match, The Wyatt Family music hits as Bray enters the ring. He grabs Harper and kisses him on the head before dropping him with Sister Abigail. Wyatt and Orton leave together as Harper looks on from the ring.

– Back from a break and WWE Champion AJ Styles will call out John Cena later.

– We go to the ring and Renee Young is waiting to give an interview. She brings out the newest SmackDown roster member, former Women’s Champion Mickie James.

Mickie is doing a version of the crazy chick again. There’s some tension early on as she avoids a question. Mickie says she never stopped WWE. She knocks the women’s revolution and says they almost got away with ignoring her contributions if it weren’t for one person – SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. Mickie says Bliss has been fighting the self-righteousness of the revolution since day one. Mickie goes on and says she has a lot of respect for Alexa. If it weren’t for Alexa, she wouldn’t be standing here right now. Renee asks about helping Bliss cheat to defeat Becky Lynch last week. Mickie says this is not about the revolution, it’s about the return of Mickie James.

Becky’s music hits and out she comes. They brawl in the ring until Mickie retreats and jumps over the barrier. Bliss appears and drops Becky as she comes over the barrier. Mickie and Bliss bring Becky into the ring for the double team now. Mickie says Becky should have learned this from Alexa a while back – always be one step ahead. Mickie’s music hits as she stands tall with Bliss.

– Still to come, a Lumberjack Match main event.

– Back from the break and the announcers plug Royal Rumble weekend on the WWE Network.

– We see footage from last week’s shopping trip with Carmella and James Ellsworth. Carmella isn’t thrilled with any of Ellsworth’s choices so she picks an outfit for him. Ellsworth comes out of the dressing room looking like a Jersey Shore reject. She calls him fabulous and he’s happy.

– Baron Corbin comes out for commentary as we go to commercial.

Battle Royal: Heath Slater, Rhyno, Simon Gotch, Aiden English, Curt Hawkins, Konnor, Viktor, Mojo Rawley, Tyler Breeze, Fandango

Back from the break and we have an over-the-top battle royal with the winner earning a Royal Rumble spot. The bell rings and Rhyno tries to toss Slater. This leads to them eliminating The Vaudevillains.

Slater and Viktor go at it now. Hawkins beats Mojo Rawley down but wastes time. Mojo eliminates Hawkins.

Mojo and Konnor go at it now. Tyler Breeze works on Rhyno. Slater eliminates Viktor but Konnor eliminates Slater with an assist from Viktor.

Rhyno and Konnor brawl now. Breeze and Fandango try to interrupt them. Mojo dumps Konnor and Rhyno. Mojo unloads on Breezango now as they try to double team him. Breeze inadvertently eliminates Fandango with a superkick. Mojo dumps Breeze for the win and the Rumble spot.

Winner: Mojo Rawley

– After the match, Mojo celebrates as we go to replays.

– We see video from earlier today of Nikki Bella and Natalya brawling after Nikki arrived to the arena.

– Still to come, Styles calls Cena out.

– Back from the break and out comes WWE Champion AJ Styles to the ring. AJ points out how Cena is front & center on the Royal Rumble poster but he’s way in the back. AJ calls Cena to the ring and out he comes wearing his new gear.

AJ ends up showing us footage from the NBC “Today” show where AJ was just referred to as “guy from Atlanta” several times by Cena and his co-hosts. AJ says Cena seemed to have forgot that he is “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles, the champ that runs the camp and the one that has held SmackDown since Cena’s been gone. AJ says nobody has missed Cena, nobody. AJ says he didn’t just take Cena’s place, he’s the face that replaced Cena. AJ goes on about how he’s the man on SmackDown, not Cena. AJ calls Cena a “sorry excuse for a wrestler” and Cena smirks. AJ wonders what he has to do to get some respect around here. AJ wonders if he will get it after he beats Cena at the Royal Rumble. AJ says he’s not settling for an inch at the Rumble, he’s taking a foot and putting it in Cena’s ass.

Cena says AJ is a little tense and is complaining about respect tonight. Cena goes on and says AJ’s been hot for like 6 months, he held this place down for over a decade. Cena brings up AJ’s comment on him being a bad wrestler and how he didn’t put in time on the indie scene. Cena says he wasn’t built for the indie scene, he was built for WWE for moments like this. Cena says AJ isn’t even on the level below him. Cena says he gets more done in a day than AJ does in a career. He never talks about what he’s done or his critics, he just earns and shuts mouths. Cena says AJ isn’t a guy from Atlanta, he’s just a guy… just a guy holding onto the WWE Title because Cena lets him. Cena says AJ is so unoriginal. He goes on and says AJ will find out what everyone else knows on Sunday… there’s only one John Cena and he’s a bad, bad man and his time is now. Cena tells AJ to recognize and drops the mic before walking out. AJ looks on as Cena turns on the stage.

– Still to come, Miz vs. Ambrose in the main event. Also, Kalisto vs. Dolph Ziggler. Back to commercial.

