WWE SmackDown Results – January 8, 2019

We are in Jacksonville, Florida and your announcers are Tom Phillips, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton.

Daniel Bryan is at the concession stand and he says AJ Styles would be out here with the people. He is here to take AJ on an educational journey. This is a ‘concession stand’, but the only concessions being made are to your health. You at the people around you. Are you happy and healthy? How do you feel after eating this garbage. You eat this because you are filling a void. You shove candy and popcorn down your throat. That is why you cheer for AJ Styles. You cheer for him to fill a void in your lives. AJ Styles is like this hot dog as he takes it out of a fan’s hand. It is toxic, just like the people who chant for AJ.

Bryan throws the hot dog back to the fan. Daniel Bryan says they take a large cup of high fructose syrup and you drink it with a plastic straw. He throws the drink at the fan and calls him fickle. Daniel asks the merchandise stand employee for a Yes Movement T-Shirt but there aren’t any because the Yes Movement is Dead. He does not want to pollute this world with this merchandise. Look at the AJ Styles shirts and gloves. It makes it look like he actually cares. It is just useless plastic garbage.

Daniel goes to the aisle and he says he is making this world a better place. In order to get change, you need to change. These people are weak, submissive, and impotent. These people reek and are submissive. Daniel says he is here changing the planet one person at a time. Daniel grabs an AJ Styles sign and says he is the champion. AJ fills a void for 30 seconds. AJ says he will tear apart that void and fill it with something meaningful and valuable. Daniel says he will build this world with something these children can be proud of.

Daniel says you boo him but he is changing the planet for the better while you change it for the worse.

R Truth attacks Daniel Bryan at ringside as he waits for Bryan to come to the ring for his match. The referee pulls Truth away after Bryan is sent into the ringside barrier.

Match Number One: Daniel Bryan versus R Truth in a Non Title Match

The match is joined in progress and Truth with a hip toss followed by punches. Truth with an Irish whip and Bryan flips out of the corner but Truth with a drop kick. Bryan with kicks in the corner followed by a snap mare and kick to the back. Bryan slaps Truth and he calls Truth the problem. Truth with punches but Bryan with a European uppercut and he sends Truth into the turnbuckles. More kicks from Bryan and a running drop kick into the corner. Bryan with a second one. Bryan goes for a third one but Truth with a flying corkscrew forearm. Truth with a suplex into a cutter for a near fall.

Bryan lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex. Bryan avoids a splash into the corner and Bryan with a flying knee for the three count.

Winner: Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan gets to the stage and AJ Styles attacks him. Security stops AJ for a moment but AJ outsmarts them and sends Bryan into the matrix board. Styles picks up a chair and Bryan goes to the back. Styles throws the chair down.

Match Number Two: Rey Mysterio and Mustafa Ali versus Andrade Almas (with Zelina Vega) and Samoa Joe

Ali and Joe start things off and Joe pushes Ali on the break. They lock up and Joe misses a back fist and Ali with forearms. Ali with a running forearm and Joe with a shoulder tackle. Joe with a chop and Joe with jabs. Ali with drop kicks but Joe stays on his feet. Rey tags in and they hit a double drop kick to knock Joe down. Joe tags Almas in. Almas with a kick to the midsection followed by a hammer lock. Rey with a slingshot flying mare followed by a kick. Almas gets Rey on his shoulders but Rey with a satellite arm drag. Rey flips over Almas but Almas with a spinning back elbow for a near fall.

Joe tags in and he punches Rey. Joe sends Rey into the turnbuckles and connects with jabs and elbows. Joe tags Almas back in and Almas chops Rey. Rey with punches and Rey with a wheelbarrow into a victory gourdbuster. Ali tags in and he hits a head scissors. Ali sends Almas into the turnbuckles and chops Almas. Ali slides out of the way and connects with an enzuigiri. Ali with a rolling X Factor for a near fall.

Almas with a back elbow but Ali with a drop kick. Joe tags in and Ali drop kicks Almas into Joe. Ali with a tornado DDT and Ali goes for a pescado onto Almas but Joe catches him and hits a fallaway slam onto the announce table.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Ali is in the tree of woe but he sends Almas to the mat from the turnbuckles. Ali gets out of the turnbuckles and he crawls to make the tag. Almas misses and Rey tags in. Rey with a springboard head scissors take down. Almas with a sunset flip but you don’t sunset flip Rey and Rey rolls through and hits a drop kick. Joe interferes but Rey with a springboard seated splash. Rey with a Destroyer to Almas but Joe breaks up the cover. Joe misses a splash in the corner and hits a 619 on Joe. Ali goes up top and hits the 450 splash on Joe. Ali lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex attempt. Rey sends Almas into the ropes and Ali with a plancha onto Joe. Almas blocks a 619 and hits a gutbuster and hammer lock DDT for the three count.

Winners: Samoa Joe and Andrade Almas

Carmella says she hears what they are saying. No one thinks she can win tonight. They call her the third wheel. Is it because Charlotte used a kendo stick or because Becky found a personality? Carmella says that she was champion for 130 days and she beat Charlotte and Asuka twice. All she needs is an opportunity. She will use that opportunity to prove that she is everything that she says she is. Mella is Money.

The Usos are in the back and Jimmy asks if they only have to beat the Bar for a tag title opportunity. They are going to step up tonight.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Miz knocks on the door and enters. Miz wants to know if Shane had anything to do about the Usos’ match. He says it must have been another McMahon who gave them the match since they are tag title contenders. Shane says they are not close to the title. Miz says that they can take short cuts since he is a McMahon. Shane says he will not use short cuts. They need to train and scout their opponents. Shane asks if they are on the same page and Miz says they are. Miz asks about their outfits and he brings up the white leather. Shane has to take a phone call and walks away.

United States Champion Rusev is in the ring and he has something to say.

He says last week, Lana, his wife, his love, his heart, got hurt because of the selfish actions of one man, Shinsuke Nakamura. Lana is at home resting, but he stands before you, not as a United States Champion. He stands before not as the Bulgarian Brute with the body of a thousand Hemsworth brothers. He stands before you as a husband. You can mess with him all you want, but Shinsuke, once you mess with his wife, you cross a line. You cross a line you cannot come back from. He tells Shinsuke to come out and he will break every bone in your fragile body. Rusev vows to crush Nakamura.

We see Shinsuke Nakamura in the production truck and he tells Rusev you want people to believe it was his fault that Lana got hurt. You are the one seeking sympathy. Nakamura is going to prove that this is not his fault, but it is Rusev’s fault.

We see the footage from last week.

Rusev, you crushed Lana.

Rusev says that if you don’t come to him, he will come to you.

Rusev looks for the TV Truck but it is a trap and Nakamura attacks Rusev and uses a production case. Nakamura kicks Rusev and then he is asked to leave by agents and officials.

Nakamura with a running boot to the head and he leaves.

Becky Lynch says she has to jump through hoops to get back to the championship no one beat her to have. The title that woke up the entire industry. She can do whatever she wants. At the Royal Rumble, Asuka will have to do a lot more than climb a ladder. She knows she is on borrowed time until the Man settles the score.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a look at the Mean Gene Okerlund tribute from Raw.

Match Number Three: Sheamus and Cesaro versus Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso in a Match Where if the Usos win they get a Future Title Match

Jey and Sheamus start things off and they lock up. Sheamus with a side head lock take down. They lock up again and Jey with a wrist lock. Sheamus with a forearm to knock Jey to the mat. Jey with a kick and clothesline that sends Sheamus over the top rope to the floor. Sheamus returns to the ring and Jey with a drop kick for a near fall. Cesaro tags in. Jimmy tags in as well. They lock up and Cesaro with a side head lock. Cesaro with a shoulder tackle and then he catches Jimmy on a leap frog but Jimmy gets to his feet and he sends Cesaro into the corner with a head scissors. Sheamus pulls Cesaro to the floor to avoid a running hip strike in the corner. Jimmy chases Cesaro back into the ring and he blocks a kick and punches Cesaro.

Jey tags in and he hits a running forearm into the corner. Cesaro with a knee and then he tags Sheamus in. Sheamus with a punch and European uppercut. Jey with punches and Sheamus punches back. Jey slides into the corner and punches Sheamus and follows with chops. Jey with a clothesline and he gets a near fall. Cesaro drops Jey on the top rope and Sheamus with a clothesline.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Sheamus with a side head lock on Jey. Jey with punches but Sheamus pushes Jey into the corner. Jey with a kick to Sheamus and an elbow to Cesaro. Sheamus catches Jey and hits a Finlay Slam and Cesaro tags in and hits an elbow drop from the turnbuckles for a near fall. Sheamus tags in and he punches Jey in the midsection. Sheamus chokes Jey in the ropes. Sheamus with a key lock but Jey with an arm drag to send Sheamus to the apron. Sheamus with forearms across the chest. Jey with an enzuigiri. JImmy and Cesaro with tags and Jimmy with punches followed by a round kick and Samoan drop.

Jimmy with a running hip strike into the corner. Sheamus is sent to the floor and Jey with a plancha. Jimmy with a suicide dive that sends Cesaro into the crowd. Cesaro is sent back into the ring and Jimmy goes up top and hits a cross body for a near fall. Sheamus tags in and he misses a Brogue Kick. Jey tags in as Jimmy goes to the apron. Jey with a super kick for a near fall. Jey goes up top and he kicks Cesaro away. Jey comes off the turnbuckles but he is met with knees from Sheamus and he gets a near fall when Jimmy breaks up the cover. Cesaro with a pop up European uppercut and then he tags in and hits a running European uppercut on Jey for a near fall. Sheamus tags in and they go for a double STO for a near fall.

Cesaro with the Giant Swing and then he applies a Sharpshooter. Jey tries to get to the ropes and he gets there so Cesaro has to release the hold. Sheamus with a knee from the apron and Cesaro gets a near fall. Sheamus tags in and Jey with forearms to Cesaro and Sheamus. Jey with head butts to Sheamus. Jey goes to the turnbuckles but Sheamus with a running knee into the corner. Sheamus goes up top and has Jey on his shoulders. Jey with punches and he gets to the mat and hits a super kick. Cesaro tags in and he comes off the turnbuckles into a super kick. Both men are down.

Jimmy waits for the tag on the apron but . . .

Mandy Rose comes out and she is wearing a towel. Mandy asks Jimmy for some help. She asks if she left her tiny gold shorts and tiny gold top in Jimmy’s hotel room. Sheamus knocks Jimmy off the apron and Cesaro with a Gotch Neutralizer for the three count.

Winners: Sheamus and Cesaro

After the match, Miz comes out and he shows Greg Hamilton how to announce the Bar’s victory. Miz says he wants to be among the first with Shane McMahon for dominating all of the tag teams on Smackdown, but one. Miz says he is granting them the opportunity of a lifetime. An opportunity to put the tag titles on the line in front of 50,000 screaming fans against the one tag team you have not been able to dominate. The best tag team in the world . . .

Cesaro takes the mic and he asks Miz if he wants the team that defeated everyone on Raw and Smackdown against an untested dysfunctional duo with daddy issues. Cesaro says he wants to consult with his tag team partner and . . . Sheamus with a Brogue Kick. They accept.

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville laugh about what they just did and Naomi happens to be nearby and she attacks Mandy and Sonya. Sonya and Mandy kick Naomi and Jimmy shows up to stop them.

Charlotte Flair says Carmella was last year’s hottest thing. Becky Lynch, this year’s hottest thing. Charlotte Flair, the hottest thing on Raw and Smackdown the last four years running. She has main evented Raw, Smackdown, and pay per views. She is not here to prove this for anyone but herself. Her focus is on Carmella and Becky tonight. At the Royal Rumble, her focus will be on Asuka.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Daniel Bryan is walking in the back and he is asked about his night. Daniel asks if he had a bad night because some fat, ignorant, impotent man spilled mustard on his shirt. He is asked about AJ Styles. Is it because he is filling the void that AJ Styles could not. Did AJ attack him unprovoked because Daniel is the champion and AJ is not. Do you think what AJ did was vicious? That is not half as vicious as the new Daniel Bryan. AJ will see it at the Royal Rumble and he may see it before. AJ will never take the WWE Championship from him because Daniel says he is fighting for a cause bigger than anything AJ ever fought for in his life. Daniel says he will be the champion forever.

We take a look at the six new faces from NXT.

Miz is in the back and Shane McMahon stops by. Shane says he cannot believe . . . and Miz says they got a tag title match and Shane’s plan worked. Shane says they need to train for the title shot. Miz says Shane talked about having the confidence. If they are not challenging themselves going for the Bar, what does it mean? Miz says he is doing this for his dad. Shane says this is not how he wanted it to go down. Shane asks if he thinks they can win and Miz says he knows they can win.

Match Number Four: Charlotte Flair versus Becky Lynch versus Carmella in a Number One Contender Match

Becky tells Charlotte to bring it but Charlotte wooos instead. Carmella sends Becky to the mat and Charlotte goes for a slam on Carmella but Carmella gets to her feet and she gets a near fall with a rolup. Becky with a European uppercut to Charlotte followed by a back heel kick to Carmella. Becky kicks Charlotte to the floor and then hits a forearm off the apron to Carmella and follows with a clothesline to Charlotte.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Charlotte with a shoulder from the apron and she drops Becky on the top rope. Charlotte goes up top and Becky with a forearm and press slam onto Carmella. Becky drop kicks Charlotte and hits a back senton onto Carmella and Becky gets a near fall. Charlotte with chops and Becky with forearms while Carmella watches from the floor. Charlotte with the advantage but Becky with a Thesz Press and punches. Charlotte with punches to Becky but Carmella kicks Charlotte. Carmella with a Flatliner to Becky and Charlotte goes for the figure four but Carmella counters into Code of Silence.

Charlotte gets Carmella up but Carmella with a victory roll for a near fall. Carmella with a jaw breaker and Becky with a missile drop kick to Carmella. Charlotte with a fallaway slam into the turnbuckles. Charlotte with a back breaker and boot to Carmella. Charlotte puts Becky next to Carmella and sets for a moonsault onto both. Becky gets up and Charlotte kicks Becky and Charlotte with a moonsault onto both and she gets a near fall on Becky and then Carmella.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Becky and Charlotte fight on the turnbuckles. Becky goes for a superplex but Charlotte blocks it and Carmella pulls Becky off the turnbuckles. Carmella with a handstandcanrana attempt but Charlotte blocks it. Carmella with a Frankensteiner for a near fall. Carmella kicks Charlotte to the floor and then she kicks Becky off the apron. Carmella with a suicide dive onto Becky. Charlotte goes for a moonsault to the floor and Carmella and Becky move. Becky with an exploder to Carmella on the floor. Becky kicks Carmella against the ringside barrier.

Charlotte kicks Becky off the apron and Carmella with a rollup on Charlotte. Charlotte with Natural Selection on Becky as Becky tries for DisArmHer on Carmella. Carmella with a super kick and she gets a near fall on Becky. Charlotte breaks up the cover. Carmella slaps Charlotte and then connects with forearms. Charlotte slaps Carmella and then applies the figure four leg lock and Charlotte bridges. Becky with a leg drop off the turnbuckles to Charlotte and Becky gets a near fall. Becky with DisArmHer on Charlotte but Carmella with a super kick. Carmella sends Charlotte to the floor.

Becky blocks a suplex from Carmella and Charlotte with a spear on Becky. Carmella with a super kick to Charlotte and Becky with DisArmHer on Carmella and Carmella taps out.

Winner: Becky Lynch

After the match, Smackdown Women’s Champion Asuka makes her way to the ring.

Asuka and Becky exchange some words.

We go to credits.