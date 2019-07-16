WWE SmackDown Results – July 16, 2019

Last week, Kevin Owens told Shane McMahon what most of the people were thinking. Tonight, it is time to see if anyone else in WWE has issues with Shane or the WWE, or anything else.

We see footage from earlier today when Shane McMahon tells security that Kevin Owens is arriving and they know what to do if there are any problems.

Shane welcomes Kevin and he tells Kevin that he is going to have a town hall meeting tonight in case anyone has grievances or suggestions.

Kevin asks if Shane is going to listen and he says he will.

Shane says he won’t deal with insubordination.

Kevin says he works for WWE. Shane points out that the McMahons control WWE. Shane says he will not let Kevin speak any lies or untruths about him. Shane gives Kevin the night off and he is not welcome.

Kevin leaves the building.

We are in Worcester, Massachusetts and your announcers are Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, and Corey Graves.

The roster is on the stage and Shane McMahon is in the ring.

First, we take a look at Shane and Drew versus Undertaker and Roman Reigns.

Shane is introduced as only Shane McMahon can.

Shane says that Kevin Owens has the night off and he is not allowed into the building. Kevin gave him the idea for the first Smackdown Town Hall. Any Superstar, as long as they are respectful, Shane will listen to whatever they have to say.

Roman Reigns is the first to speak. He says Shane doesn’t get it. Nobody respects you. As far as diplomacy, he tells Shane to kiss his ass.

Shane says that is not ‘respectful’ and Roman will be fined.

Shane asks for anyone else to speak. He asks Charlotte if she has anything to say.

Charlotte says that was uncalled for. From one family to another, thank you. The McMahon has been nothing but gracious to her since the day she was born. It makes her sick to her stomach that Kevin Owens would take advantage of your kindness.

Liv Morgan asks Charlotte to stop being such a phony. Is there anything real about you?

Charlotte asks Liv who is she and does she work here? Charlotte says everyone has blue tongues and Charlotte did not know she was still here until Kevin belched out her name.

Shane stops Liv and asks Buddy Murphy to speak.

Buddy says Kevin Owens mentioned his name, but he does not need Kevin to fight his battles. Kevin should keep his name out of his mouth or he will slap it out of Kevin’s mouth.

Shane says he likes Buddy and will talk to him.

Shane asks for Apollo Crews to come up to speak.

Apollo says he has something to say and he hopes it is ‘healthy dialogue’. Everyone agrees with what Kevin said last week.

Zelina Vega and Andrade Almas come up and Zelina says that they do not like Apollo kissing up to the WWE Universe. If you want a healthy conversation, why not prove it in the ring tonight? Almas repeats what Zelina said but in Spanish.

Elias plays a chord as he says he is not Kevin Owens.

Xavier woods and Big E cut off Elias. Big E says Elias is the greatest jackass in Smackdown history.

Shane wants it to be kept clean.

Kofi Kingston says he is not going to say he likes Kevin Owens. He says Kevin is making some good points. How long did it take for him to get a shot at the title? Too long. Everybody has the potential to do great things, but you are not giving them to anybody.

Shane cuts off their mic.

Shane apologizes for the technical issues. He says this went well and he thanks everyone for coming out to address this. Shane says the town hall is concluded.

Cesaro says he has something to say and Shane points out that Cesaro is on Raw.

Cesaro says he is here as a wild card to challenge someone who is on Smackdown. Cesaro challanges Aleister Black to pick a fight with him.

Shane asks Cesaro when he wants that match and if he wants it tonight. Shane gives Cesaro his match.

Shane says he hopes this demonstrates a number of things. He does not have to rule with an iron fist . . .

Kevin Owens shows up behind Shane and kicks him and eventually hits a stunner and then shuffles in front of Shane before going back through the crowd.

We go to commercial.

Match Number One: Cesaro versus Aleister Black

They lock up and Cesaro with kicks and European uppercuts. Black with a knee and round kick that sends Cesaro to the floor. Black with a springboard into a seated position in the center of the ring. Cesaro returns to the ring and Black with kicks but Cesaro with an uppercut. Cesaro sends Black over the top rope to the floor. Cesaro sends Black back into the ring and he connects with a knee to the head. Cesaro with a European uppercut but Black with a knee. Cesaro with European uppercuts in the corner followed by a suplex for a near fall. Cesaro with a chin lock using the arm. Cesaro with an Irish whip but Black with an elbow and Meteora.

Black with Euroepan uppecuts and Cesaro with a pop up European uppercut for a near fall. Cesaro with a flying European uppercut for a near fall. Cesaro with a reverse chin lock. Cesaro with knees and he returns to the reverse chin lock. Black with kicks to the leg but Cesaro returns to the sleeper. Black with forearms but Cesaro with a knee. Black with a clothesline and back elbow followed by a leg sweep and kick to the head. Black with a quebrada for a near fall. Black misses a knee and Cesaro with a European uppercut. Cesaro with a European uppercut and boot to the head. Cesaro gets a near fall.

Cesaro with a cross face on Black. Black rolls through and gets a near fall. Cesaro misses a splash and Black with a knee followed by Black Mass for the three count.

Winner: Aleister Black

Shane McMahon is in the back and Dolph Ziggler stops by and talks about they need to make tonight about them. Dolph says he needs to teach Kevin a lesson. Shane says that Kevin is probably long gone. Dolph says he could probably get Kevin back if he knows it is the main event. Shane says if Dolph can do it, the match is on.

Charlotte Flair walks in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and Tom mentions Daniel Bryan’s announcement later tonight and we see what Daniel said after losing the tag titles. Daniel says he failed in his attempt to raise the tag team division. He says he tried to take these jokers to the main event and he failed. If he wants to change the planet and save the planet, he he has to go where Daniel Bryan has not gone before.

Match Number Two: Liv Morgan versus Charlotte Flair

They lock up and Charlotte pushes Liv to the mat. Liv with a matrix and forearms. Liv with a head scissors take down followed by a drop kick. Liv waves at Charlotte in the corner. Liv with a waist lock and Charlotte with an elbow and forearm to the back of the head. Charlotte with a kick and she chokes Liv in the ropes. Charlotte with chops but Liv with an enzuigiri. Liv with a double stomp to the back and Liv gets a near fall. Charlotte blocks a head scissors take down with a power bomb and Charlotte with the bridging figure four and Liv taps out.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

After the match, Liv takes the headset from Corey and says that Charlotte was right and when she comes back, she will be real.

Dolph Ziggler asks Drake Wuertz for Kevin Owens’ number so Dolph can make the call.

Ember Moon walks in the back and does she have a tag team partner for her match against Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Three: Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville versus Ember Moon and Bayley

Mandy and Sonya attack Bayley and Ember before the match starts. Mandy goes after Ember and Sonya with knees to Bayley. Mandy tags in and hits a bicycle knee and Sonya with a sliding knee. Mandy gets a near fall. Mandy chokes Bayley in the ropes and applies a reverse chin lock. Bayley with a Saito suplex to escape. Ember tags in and Ember with a drop kick to Mandy followed by a series of kicks. Ember with an Iris hwhip and clothesline into the corner. Ember goes to the turnbuckles and Sonya tries to interfere but Bayley with a belly-to-belly suplex to Sonya and Ember with Eclipse on Mandy for the three count.

Winners: Bayley and Ember Moon

After the match, Bayley and Ember are congratulated on their victory and Bayley is asked about her opponent for SummerSlam. Bayley says she is happy to be done with Alexa so she can help elevate the Smackdown Women’s Division. She wants to face someone with charisma, someone she has never faced before, and someone who is dedicated to the title.

Bayley thinks about it and she looks to her tag team partner and offers her the match.

Ember accepts the challenge.

We go to Shinsuke Nakamura in the back and he is congratulated for his victory. Nakamura says now he is free to rain down chaos.

Mustafa Ali shows up behind Nakamura and he congratulates the new champ and walks away.

Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan walk in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back with a look at the start of the show when Kevin Owens was told he was not needed tonight, and then Kevin attacking Shane, followed by Dolph trying to get Kevin back for a match.

The New Day make their way to the ring.

Kofi says now that they don’t have any more ‘techincal difficulties’, they can talk about things.

Xavier says you may as well call Kofi ‘Simon Phoenix’ because he dismantled the Samoan Submission Machine and he is the Demolition Man. Kofi mentions Xavier and Big E’s victory at Extreme Rules to become Smackdown Tag Team Champions. Now they are three African American Leprechauns because they have all the gold. Big E says we all know what Daniel Bryan’s big announcement is and before a ten minute lecture on fracking and licking ice cream, they will accept Daniel and Rowan’s rematch tonight in Worcester.

Daniel Bryan makes his way to the stage with Erick Rowan.

Daniel and Rowan go to the back without Daniel saying anything.

Daniel comes back out and he starts to say something but goes to the back again.

The third time is the charm and Daniel still says nothing and he drops the mic before going to the back.

Samoa Joe’s music plays and he makes his way to the stage.

Joe says Daniel Bryan is not in the mood for a championship opportunity but Joe is not the same. Joe says Kofi’s back up dancers are giving out title matches like it is Christmas in July. Why follow their lead and give him a title match tonight.

Elias comes out and he tells Joe with all due respect you had your chance at Extreme Rules and it did not work out. If there is anyone who is primed and ready to take the title from Kofi, it is Elias.

Randy Orton joins the party on the stage.

Randy apologizes and he says it has been a while since he had that gold around his waist. Randy says he is going to take it and he will do it using the three most destructive letters in the WWE . . . RKO

Elias says they all cannot have championship matches tonight, but they can give a message to the three in the ring.

Xavier suggests a six man tag match . . . playa? Big E says that sounds like a challenge . . . playa. We have a New Day huddle and Kofi says they accept . . . playa.

Randy says no and Kofi says that you would expect the Viper would be up and ready to strike at any time, but it appears that he has gone a little limp.

Randy has been McFly(ed) and he makes his way to the ring as we go to commercial.

Match Number Four: Randy Orton, Elias, and Samoa Joe versus Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods

Kofi and Elias start things off and Elias with a side head lock. Elias with a shoulder tackle but Kofi with a jumping back elbow for a near fall. Elias with a kick and Joe tags in. Elias and Joe kick Kofi and Joe with jabs. Joe with a hard Irish whip but Kofi with a double stomp out of the corner for a near fall. Kofi with a back heel kick and snap mare. Woods tags in and Kofi with a kick, Woods with a sliding clothesline and Kofi with a springboard splash. Woods with an elbow drop and Big E tags in and hits a Warrior splash for a near fall. Joe with punches and Elias tags in.

Big E with an abdominal stretch and he plays the bongos on Elias. Big E with a back elbow and Woods tags in. Big E drops Woods onto Elias for a near fall. Woods with a chop but Elias with an Irish whip. Woods with a boot and Honor Roll for a near fall. Orton hits Woods while the referee deals with Elias. Elias with punches and kicks in the corner. Elias with a back elbow for a near fall. Elias punches Woods and sends Woods to the floor.

Joe tags in and sends Woods back into the ring. Joe tells Woods to tag in but he kicks Woods. Orton tags in and he stomps on Woods’ hand. Orton with a boot to the midsection and then he stomps on the leg. Orton sends Woods to the floor and follows. Orton with a back drop driver onto the announce table. Orton gets a near fall. Elias tags in and Woods with punches but Elias keeps Woods from making the tag. Woods with more punches and Elias sends Woods to the mat. Elias knocks Kofi and Big E off the apron and Joe with a shoulder tackle to Big E on the floor. Elias sets for a superplex but Woods blocks it. Woods knocks Elias off the turnbuckles and Woods with a missile drop kick.

Orton and Kofi tag in and Kofi with a springboard chop followed by more chops and a drop kick. Kofi with a jumping clothesline followed by a Boom Drop. Kofi sets for Trouble in Paradise but Orton avoids it and Orton goes for an RKO. Kofi with a double jump cross body but Elias breaks up the cover. Big E with a belly-to-belly suplex to Elias. Joe clotheslines Big E and Woods with punches to Joe. Joe goes over the top rope to the floor and Woods with a plancha. Elias runs into an enzuigiri. Joe pulls Woods off the apron and Joe with the Coquina Clutch on Woods. Elias with a knee to Big E on the floor. Kofi with Trouble in Paradise to the ribs but Orton with an RKO to Kofi for the three count.

Winners: Samoa Joe, Elias, and Randy Orton

Kairi Sane, Asuka, and Paige walk in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and Carmella is looking for R Truth. Truth says he is hiding but he is stuck. Truth says he doesn’t know how Kane did that since there is no bathroom. Carmella tells Truth he can hide in plain sight but he will need to be in a costume. Carmella tells Truth he should go to ComicCon. Truth says not to call him a con because he has done community service.

Match Number Five: Asuka and Kairi Sane (with Paige) versus Peyton Royce and Billie Kay for the Women’s Tag Team Championship

Sane and Royce start things off and Royce slaps Sane. Sane with a chop and Royce goes down. Asuka makes the tag while Sane hits a head scissors. Asuka with a gutbuster followed by a blockbuster from Sane. Asuka gets a near fall. Asuka misses a hip attack and Kay tags in. Kay with a kick and she gets a near fall. Asuka with a round kick to shut up Kay and Billie falls to the floor. Peyton checks on Billie on the floor as the referee makes his count. Billie gets on the apron at eight and Peyton pulls Billie off the apron to force the ten count.

Winners: Asuka and Kairi Sane (by count out) [Iiconics retain championship]

After the match, Sane and Asuka attack Kay and Royce. Peyton is sent into the ring post while Kay is sent into the ringside barrier. Royce is sent back into the ring and Asuka with a hip attack and round kick. Sane with an elbow drop.

Andrade Almas and Zelina Vega walk in the back as we go to commercial.

Match Number Six: Andrade Almas (with Zelina Vega) versus Apollo Crews

Almas attacks Crews as Apollo enters the ring. Almas with kicks to Crews. The referee checks on Crews to see if the match can start.

The match starts and Almas with a knee. Crews with punches but he misses an enzuigiri. Almas with forearms to Crews. Almas with forearms and he misses a boot but hits a spinning back elbow. Almas with a running double knee strike in the corner for a near fall and Crews with a crucifix for the three count.

Winner: Apollo Crews

We take a look back at the return of Bray Wyatt to Raw.

Dolph Ziggler walks in the back as we go to commercial.

Match Number Seven: Dolph Ziggler versus Kevin Owens

Owens with a kick and he goes for a stunner but Ziggler escapes and goes to the floor. Owens with a plancha onto Ziggler. Owens sends Ziggler back into the ring and Owens with a swanton but Ziggler gets his boots up. Ziggler with a Fameasser for a near fall. Ziggler with a leaping elbow drop for a near fall. Ziggler with a second leaping elbow drop for a near fall. Ziggler with an arm bar and crossface. Ziggler rakes the eyes and hits a neck breaker for a near fall.

Ziggler with a reverse chin lock and body scissors. Owens with an elbow and punches. Ziggler with a kick to the knee but Owens with an Irish whip. Owens misses a splash. Ziggler with a splash and Ziggler with a DDT for a near fall. Ziggler misses a splash into the turnbuckles and Owens hits a super kick. Owens goes up top and hits a swanton for a near fall.

Shane McMahon and a lot of people make their way to the ring to surround the ring.

Ziggler with a Zig Zag but Owens kicks out. Ziggler sends Owens shoulder first into the ring post. Owens with a slap but Ziggler with a kick and punches. Ziggler sends Owens shoulder first into the ring post again. Ziggler sets for a super kick but Owens avoids it and Owens with a stunner but Shane pulls Owens to the floor. Owens with a stunner to Shane and Owens runs to the back.

No Contest

Shane is asked about his plans and how they backfired tonight with Kevin. Shane says that Kevin is going to pay.

We go to credits.

