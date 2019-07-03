WWE SmackDown Results – July 2, 2019

We are in San Antonio, Texas and your announcers are Corey Graves, Byron Saxton, and Tom Phillips.

We start off with a look at the explosion of the TitanTron during the Falls Count Anywhere Match. We are told about the reports about what may have happened to Braun Strowman. We will hear from Bobby Lashley.

Kevin Owens makes his way to the ring with his note cards for the Kevin Owens Show.

Kevin welcomes everyone to the Kevin Owens Show. Kevin says his guests will face a team people never thought would be a team, the Big Dog Roman Reigns and the Legend, the Phenom, the Under . . . Taker. Kevin brings out Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon.

Shane demands a proper introduction since Kevin’s was not as good as Shane wanted.

We take a look at what happened when Undertaker appeared during Shane and Drew’s segment on Raw.

Shane says ‘spooky’ and Kevin asks if that is sarcasm and whether Shane is afraid of the Undertaker. Shane says he is not afraid of the Undertaker. Shane says he is on a hot streak. He is too hot. He ran through the Miz and Roman Reigns. Now they are going to run through Roman Reigns again with the Undertaker. Shane tells Drew it is a No Holds Barred match.

Drew says Roman Reigns and the Undertaker stepping into the ring with the Best in the World and the Most Dangerous Superstar in the World. Everybody knows what Drew is capable of in a regular match. Everyone knows what Shane is willing to do in order to win a regular match. Now it is No Holds Barred at Extreme Rules. Drew says this will be a vicious, physical assault like nobody has ever seen before.

Shane says that is spooky and Kevin agrees.

Kevin says there is one part of the footage Kevin wants to see again so he puts it on the TitanTron and it is Shane telling Drew to get out of the ring when Undertaker makes his way to the ring. Kevin says it looks like Shane is a tiny bit afraid of the Undertaker. Kevin says he knows why Shane did that. Kevin says when you hear the gong, it is a gutteral reaction and you end up in the fourth row.

Shane does not appreciate when Kevin is doing and he tells him to do what was written on the cards. Kevin reads a prepared question but Kevin changes things and he asks Shane how did it feel to return in 2016 after 7 years away and lose to the Undertaker.

Drew says the interview is over and Kevin says it is on the card.

Dolph Ziggler makes his way to the ring and Kevin interrupts and tells Dolph he is not going to talk about how it should have been him. Kevin tells Dolph to get over it.

Dolph says everyone in this arena knows that Dolph should be WWE Champion right now. All of his loyalty and hard work means it should be him. Dolph looks like the type while Kevin looks like he should be in a hot dog eating contest. Kevin says if he was, he would win, which is more than Dolph can say about a wrestling match. Kevin says he wants a title match, just like Dolph. Kevin wants to know who deserves the next title match.

Shane says it is neither of them. Shane says if it will shut you up, then you can be a tag team since teams do not get along. Shane says you can face Heavy Machinery and the winner will be added to the Smackdown Tag Title Match because the match will now be a Triple Threat Match.

Shane and Drew leave the ring while Dolph and Kevin have words for each other.

Kevin wants his music to be played so he can get out of here.

Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan walk in the back and they are asked about Shane’s announcement.

Daniel says his reaction is that Shane McMahon has been making a lot of bad decisions lately but we need to accept them since he is management. Daniel says Shane is making their chances mathematically more difficult. He asks Kayla if she knows math, but they will walk into Extreme Rules as Tag Team Champions and will walk out as Tag Team Champions.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Xavier Woods and Big E are in the Gorilla Position. They are asked about the announcement about the tag match. Xavier says that now as it is a Triple Threat Match, they don’t have to be pinned or forced to submit to lose. They are always ready for a fight. They will take back what is theirs. Big E says they will kick in the door and become your tag team champions for the sixth time.

Match Number One: Daniel Bryan (with Erick Rowan) versus Big E (with Xavier Woods)

Big E claps before locking up. Bryan with a side head lock into a waist lock. Big E gyrates and takes Bryan down with a hip lock take down. Big E with a waist lock and Bryan with an elbow. Bryan goes for a shoulder tackle and bumps off Big E. Bryan goes for a second one with the same result. Bryan goes for a third one and Big E with an abdominal stretch and spanking. Big E with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Big E blocks a hip toss and Bryan runs into a clothesline and goes to the floor.

Big E goes to the floor and Rowan blocks Big E’s path and Bryan gets back into the ring. Bryan begs for mercy and goes to the floor again. Bryan gets back into the ring and they go for a Test of Strength but Bryan with a kick and punches from the turnbuckles. Bryan with kicks in the corner. Big E with punches to Bryan and then Big E gets on the turnbuckles to punch Bryan. Bryan with a kick and he clips Big E. Bryan with a knee bar into a single leg crab. Bryan works on the leg in the ropes and Bryan kicks Big E in the thigh and knee. Bryan with a drop kick to the knee.

Bryan slaps Big E and Big E punches Bryan. Big E with an Irish whip but Bryan flips out of the corner. Big E with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex followed by a second one. Bryan misses a clothesline but he blocks the belly-to-belly suplex and kicks Big E in the injured leg. Bryan with more kicks. Bryan misses a round kick and Big E with a belly-to-belly suplex followed by a Warrior Splash for a near fall. Bryan goes to the apron and Big E goes for the spear through the ropes but Bryan moves and Big E goes to the floor. Bryan with a suicide dive attempt but Big E with a forearm. Rowan sends Big E into the ring post and then he sends Big E back into the ring. Rowan punches Woods.

Bryan with a flying boot for the three count.

Winner: Daniel Bryan

Kayla is in the back with R Truth. Truth is asked about what happened yesterday on Raw but Truth does not want to see what happened.

Truth says he remembers when he went on his honeymoon. They started to go but couldn’t go there. Then it rained. In the sensitivity of essence, they didn’t go on their honeymoon. Truth says Hornswoggle and his wife are in San Antonio. Mr. 7/11 European TV Champ, I am coming for you and I want my baby back.

Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss walk in the back and Alexa says that Nikki is going to host A Moment of Bliss. Alexa wants Nikki to host the show. You beat Bayley and Carmella, you deserve it. Alexa says Nikki will be great. She is going to kick Nikki out of the nest and Nikki is going to fly.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Nikki Cross comes out for A Moment of Bliss.

Nikki says hello to San Antonio. Nikki wants to take a moment to thank someone she admires the most. She says she loves Alexa Bliss. Nikki welcomes everyone to a special edition of A Moment of Bliss with your host Nikki Cross. She says that she is from Glasgow, Scotland and she has a bit of an accent. She says she will talk slow so she can be the best host possible. Nikki brings out the Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley.

Nikki thanks Bayley for coming out and Bayley likes that Alexa is giving Nikki the spotlight. Nikki says Alexa is a lot more generous than Bayley thinks. Bayley says that Nikki does not have to do Alexa’s bidding. Nikki says she is here to ask the tough questions.

Nikki asks Bayley why did she call Alexa a liar. Bayley says she called Alexa a liar because she is a liar. Nikki says that is not the Alexa she knows and after what she has done for the division, it is wrong about how you treat her.

Bayley reminds Nikki that she won last week and you beat Carmella when Alexa couldn’t. Bayley asks why is she facing Alexa at Extreme Rules when it should be her?

Nikki says she doesn’t know. Nikki wants to know why she is not facing Bayley in that ring right now.

Bayley says if that is a challenge, then she accepts.

Nikki goes to the ring and we have a match.

Match Number Two: Nikki Cross versus Bayley in a Non Title Match

Bayley with a drop kick and she gets a near fall. Bayley wtih a suplex for a near fall. Bayley with punches. Bayley wtih a back elbow for a near fall. Bayley with a hard Irish whip. Bayley with a forearm and arm bar. Nikki with a jaw breaker but Bayley with a knee. Bayley kicks Nikki in the corner and follows with an Irish whip and elbow into the corner. Nikki with a sleeper and she leaps onto Bayley’s back. Bayley with a snap mare to escape. Bayley is sent to the floor and Nikki with a kick to the head. Nikki goes up top and hits a cross body for a near fall.

Nikki with forearms and an Irish whip. Nikki with a splash and bulldog. Bayley with a backslide for a near fall. Nikki with a double thrust to the throat. Nikki goes for a tornado DDT but Bayley blocks it and sends Nikk to the mat and Bayley with a belly-to-belly suplex for the three count.

Winner: Bayley

Kofi Kingston walks in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and Ali says the chase is real because they know it means money. Ali does not want that. He wants the title to force change. To change a lie that where you come from and your name defines you. He says he is going to be the one to change that. If you believe that lie, he will change your mind. When he becomes WWE Champion and the announcer says his name and it sounds like yours, it will change your mind. When the champion looks like you, it will change your mind. When the champ talks about the trials and tribulations he had to overcome and it sounds like yours, it will change your mind.

Kayla Braxton is in the ring and she brings out the WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and his challenger Samoa Joe.

Joe says they are going to discuss some sensitive subjects so he suggests she leave the ring to avoid collateral damage. Joe says that was an act of generosity and benevolence. You seem to be on the receviving end of a lot of benevolence. The New Day is always by your side. Joe says game recognizes game and he knows a hustler when he sees one. You come off as the nice guy but Joe says he knows the truth. You are using the people just like him and you are no better than Joe. Xavier can by your hype man and Big E can be your butler.

Kofi says he will say it again for Joe. At Wrestlemania, he beat Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship and he did it by himself. He beat Dolph Ziggler at Stomping Grounds by himself. He beat Kevin Owens by himself. What have you done by yourself? You lost the US title to Ricochet. What happened to the old Samoa Joe who would take on all comers head on? Now Samoa Joe is creeping around and sneaking around backstage attacking people. You are out here hiding. Kofi tells Joe his ass is too big to play hide and seek.

Joe says you are always slick with an answer. It is like going back to Wrestlemania. You celebrate in the ring and you have your celebration. You make sure that your son has your new shirt on so he can peddle it to the mindless idiots.

Kofi says this is where Joe insults his family and fans. Kofi says he knows why Joe is doing it. It is because you are jealous. Kofi says he knows why Joe is jealous. You will never have a moment with your kids like Kofi had at Wrestlemania.

Joe says it does not matter how much truth he tells because he is dealing with willful ignorance. Joe wants Kofi to shake his hand because for the past two weeks when he locked you up and put you to sleep, you realized that what is standing in front of you is the next WWE Champion. All deals have two sides. For this small gesture of you putting your ego aside, he guarantees Kofi’s safety and all of those dear to you until Extreme Rules. Just shake his hand.

Are you the man you pretend to be? They can all be safe.

Joe holds out his hand and he tells Kofi the seconds are counting down and he can slap Kofi until he shakes his hand.

Kofi shows Joe what number he thinks Joe is and Kofi with Trouble in Paradise.

We go to the interview area for Heavy Machinery. They are asked about their match tonight and the chance to be in the Tag Title Match at Extreme Rules. Tucker wants Otis to show what he did when they found out. Otis says it is a big chance. They face Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens, who have 18 titles. Otis says they have not won a match together. Tucker says they have a lot of respect for Kevin and Dolph. They are not brothers like him and Otis. Kevin and Dolph will implode and they will take care of business. Otis says they are going to get the Smackdown Tag titles at Extreme Rules.

Apollo Crews walks in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back with an update on Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley.

We go to a video from Bobby Lashley. He says Braun got what he deserved. That was not wrestling. Braun knocked him off the stage into a dangerous area. Braun knew what he was doing and he didn’t care. Bobby says he is all beaten up and bruised. Braun got the worst of it. Bobby says the next time he sees that son of a bitch, he won’t send him to the hospital, he is going to send him to the morgue.

Match Number Three: Andrade Almas (with Zelina Vega) versus Apollo Crews

Crews with punches but Almas with forearms and kicks to Crews. Almas with a running double knee strike for a near fall. Crews sends Almas into the air and face first to the mat. Crews clotheslines Almas to the floor and then hits a moonsault off the apron. They return to the ring and Crews gets a near fall.

Almas goes to the floor. Almas puts Vega in the way and Crews punches Almas and they return to the ring. Crews gets a near fall. Crews presses Almas over his head but Almas rakes the eyes and gets to his feet and knocks Crews to the floor. Almas with a chop. Crews is sent back into the ring and Almas sends Crews into the corner and kicks Apollo. Almas sets for the running double knees but Crews moves and Almas hits the turnbuckles.

Crews with a thrust kick and boot to the head followed by clotheslines. Crews with a flying clothesline and kip up. Crews with an enzuigiri but Almas with a back elbow and kick. Almas goes to the turnbuckles but Crews with an enzuigiri. Crews presses Almas over his head and drops him behind Crews and Crews with a standing moonsault for a near fall. Almas with a back elbow but Crews with a forearm to the back. Almas lands on his feet. Crews avoids a boot but Almas with a back elbow that sends Crews to the floor. Crews catches Almas on a pescado and Crews with a hot shot onto the apron. Vega with a head scissors off the apron and Almas with the hammer lock DDT for the three count.

Winner: Andrade Almas

Kevin Owens tells Dolph Ziggler this won’t work unless they have a plan. He tells Dolph to stay on the apron and look pretty. Dolph says Kevin can stay on the apron. Kevin says they have not had a good track record since their return. They are good on their own, but together they can be better. Kevin says why not try because what is the worst that can happen. Dolph says he has done worse so let’s go out and win.

Ember Moon walks in the back and Carmella does some sort of Charades deal to wish her luck as we go to commercial.

We are back and Aleister Black says last week there was a knock on his door, but when he opened the door, no one was there. Aleister applauds you because not only are we fighting on a physical level, but we are fighting on a spiritual plane. Black says he does not care about your reveal, but where . . . at Extreme Rules. If we fight in the heavens, we fight in the seven levels of hell. If we fight in purgatory, we shall. Black says he finds himself invigorated for if you are man enough to knock on his door, and to reveal yourself at Extreme Rules as the person who picks a fight with him.

Match Number Four: Ember Moon versus Mandy Rose (with Sonya Deville)

Sonya distracts Ember and Mandy hits Ember from behind. Ember with a forearm and punches. Ember with a back heel kick but Mandy blocks it and hits a reverse suplex for a near fall. Mandy with punches. Mandy chokes Ember in the ropes. Mandy with a hard Irish whip. Mandy with a running knee for a near fall. Mandy with a Japanese stranglehold. Mandy with a forearm and Irish whip but Ember with a Codebreaker out of the corner followed by Eclipse for the three count.

Winner: Ember Moon

Shelton Benjamin is asked who will win the WWE Championship at Extreme Rules and he does not answer as he looks around and smiles.

Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens walk in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and The New Day, Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan are at the announce table.

Match Number Five: Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler versus Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight in a Winner Gets Added to the Smackdown Tag Title Match at Extreme Rules Match

Dolph and Otis start things off and Dolph goes for the leg but Otis stays on his feet. Otis with a waist lock take down. Otis with another waist lock take down. Dolph with a back elbow and drop kick. Dolph tries for an Irish whip but Otis blocks him and then hits a splash into the corner. Otis looks around and Kevin pulls Dolph to the floor. Woods and Big E go after Bryan and Rowan because they are not part of the match. Bryan with a flying knee to Big E and Woods with a super kick to Bryan. Rowan with a clothesline to Woods followed by a claw slam through the announce table.

We go to commercial.

Tucker and Owens are in and they lock up to a stalemate. Owens with a waist lock and side head lock. Tucker with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Tucker gets a near fall. Tucker with a drop kick and he gets a near fall. Owens with punches in the corner. Tucker with a kick and he goes over the top rope when Ziggler pulls down the ropes. Dolph sends Tucker into the ringside barrier after tagging in and getting a near fall. Owens tags in and kicks Tucker. Owens with a splash for a near fall. Ziggler gets a near fall on Tucker. Ziggler wtih a front face lock. Tukcer tries to get to his corner but Ziggler runs Tucker into his corner to tag Owens in.

Owens sends Tucker into the turnbuckles and chops him. Owens mocks Otis and he runs into an elbow and Tucker with a cross body off the turnbuckles and both men are down. Otis and Ziggler tag in and Otis with clotheslines. Otis with a head butt and spinning slam. Otis with an exploder for a near fall. Ziggler with a hesitation DDT on Otis and both men are down. Owens tags in and Owens with a super kick and Otis sends Owens to the floor. Ziggler goes for a Zig Zag but Otis holds on to the ropes. Otis with a splash to Ziggler and Otis with a Caterpillar. Owens with a super kick to Otis followd by an attempted stunner but Otis escapes. Ziggler super kicks Owens and Tucker takes care of Ziggler. Otis and Tucker with Compactor for the three count.

Winners: Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight

After the match, Ziggler says something to Owens and Owens with a kick and stunner. Kevin says this is his show.

We go to credits.

Credit: PWInsider.com