WWE SmackDown Results – July 23, 2019

We start off with a look at the issues between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon over the last few weeks.

We are in Miami, Florida and your announcers are David Otunga and Tom Phillips.

Xavier Woods and Big E join David and Tom on commentary.

Shane McMahon makes his way to the ring.

Shane wants to address the Raw Reunion and how amazing the show was. We paid homage to superstars of the past and the present. There was one face that he was happy not to have seen was Kevin Owens. Where was Kevin? He was hiding behind social media. Kevin has challenged him to a match at SummerSlam. It is the biggest party of the Summer and it would not be complete without the Best in the World competing in it. Shane says he accepts Kevin’s challenge.

Shane says there were a few things that Kevin said. He said if he does not win the match, Kevin will quit. Shane says Kevin said those same words before. He said it a year ago from the same building where SummerSlam will happen. We go to the footage. Shane vows to beat Kevin at SummerSlam.

Kevin Owens’ music plays and he makes his way to the stage.

Kevin says he has said a few things about Shane over the last few weeks. He says that Shane proved he is smart. That video was the lowest point of his career. That was the version of Kevin Owens who was broken down and didn’t want to ruffle any feathers. That is not the Kevin Owens that he is today. Kevin says the lights don’t get much brighter than this year’s SummerSlam in Toronto. Kevin says he is not going to quit. The reason is that he will beat the living hell out of Shane.

Kevin asks Shane if he is talking too much. Maybe they don’t have to wait until SummerSlam and he can beat the hell out of Shane right now.

Shane tells Kevin not to do anything or he loses his match. Shane says he sees Kevin is fired up and he should fight tonight. How about Kevin faces Roman Reigns.

Shinsuke Nakamura walks in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and Shane’s buddies greet him in the back. Elias tells Shane when he thought had proved himself as a great leader, Shane outdid himself. Elias says the match between Roman and Kevin is brilliant.

Shane says this match needs something special. To make sure nothing happens, we need a guest referee. That is going to be Drew McIntyre. Elias is the guest time keeper. Shane will be the guest ring announcer.

Match Number One: Shinsuke Nakamura versus Apollo Crews in a Non Title Match

They lock up and Nakamura kicks Apollo’s hand away. Nakamura with a side head lock and Crews with a shoulder tackle. Crews with a leaping elbow drop for a near fall. Crews with a delayed vertical suplex. Crews gets a near fall. Crews blocks a kick and clotheslines Nakamura over the top rope to the floor. Crews with a moonsault off the apron onto Nakamura. Crews goes back into the ring but he goes to the apron and Nakamura with a kick to the leg and a running knee to the head. Nakamura with a knee drop to the back of the head. Nakamura sends Crews back into the ring and he gets a near fall. Nakamura with a cravate.

Naka,ura gets a near fall. Nakamura with kicks in the corner and Crews gets up but Nakamura with punches and kicks to send Crews to the mat again. Nakamura with a front face lock to send Crews to the mat. Crews sends Nakamura to the mat and follows with a clothesline. Both men are down. Crews with a boot to the head and a flying clothesline. Crews with a Samoan drop for a near fall. Crews presses Nakamura over his head but Nakamura gets to his feet and hits an enzuigiri. Nakamura sends Crews into the ropes and kicks Crews and hits a sliding German suplex. Nakamura sets for Kinshasa but Crews with an enzuigiri and Olympic Slam for a near fall.

Crews goes up top and Nakamura kicks Crews and hits a running knee to the midsection. Nakamura is sent into the air and then to the mat. Crews misses a shooting star press and Nakamura with Kinshasa for the three count.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

After the match, Nakamura attacks Crews and kicks him to the floor. Nakamura kicks Crews on the floor. Nakamura with Kinshasa to Crews on the floor.

Mandy Rose comes up behind Sonya. Mandy says she has been taking care of business. Mandy says that she was talking to Shane about what the Iiconics said about Shane. Mandy says they have a match next week. Sonya asks if it is a title match but Mandy says it is not, but if they win, they will deserve one.

The Miz walks in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and Ali says he has to rewrite the story. He needs to put the pen back in his hand. It won’t be the sob story of a guy who chased his dream for 17 years to get a title match. For him to get injured and replaced and then forgotten. That injury cost him everything, but he won’t let that be his story. Ali says he has the pen in his hand and he will put the pen to paper and it will say Ali is the WWE Champion. No one is writing his story but him. If that pen runs out of ink, he will use his blood to finish that story. Ali says he will write his story.

Miz is in the ring.

Miz mentions that Miz and Mrs returns tonight and we take a look back at the Raw Reunion.

Miz brings out his guest and Marine 6 co-star, Shawn Michaels.

Miz says he loved interacting with the legends while some felt it took away opportunities. Shawn says he was in both places. He was younger and wanted the legends to get out of there for the young talent to show what they can do. Shawn says Austin said it when he said they are all family. Miz sys everyone had a blast last night. Shawn says they inducted an honorary member into DX and the Kliq. Miz thanks Shawn for the invite but Shawn says they were co-stars in the Marine 6.

Shawn says it is cool to see Seth go from NXT to the WWE. Seth said he is going to face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam and has every intention of burning it down.

Dolph Ziggler’s music plays and he says enough with these so called legends. He says if he is ever in that position, put him out of his miseries.

Shawn says that Dolph has something to get off his chest so go ahead.

Dolph says he used to idolize Shawn and the emphasis is on USED TO. You had the chance to go off into the sunset as the greatest performer, but what did you do? Every chance you had, you shuffled out to wave to the crowd. It is as embarrassing as the legends last night or Goldberg in a wrestling ring. Last November when you came back to the ring, you broke his heart. Dolph says he will say what no one has the guts to say. You were embarrassing.

Shawn tells Dolph he won’t disagree with Dolph. He was embarrassed. What is more embarrassing to him is to work your entire career and still be left with nothing but being known as a second rate Shawn Michaels wannabe.

Dolph says there is only one second rate Shawn Michaels out here and he is looking at him. It is real fitting that you and Miz are out here. You will be known for kissing ass while Dolph says he made a career.

Miz tells Dolph to do something already. He says he is sick of ‘it should be me’. This company is about making things for yourself. Do something about it.

Miz, Dolph, and Shawn get ready to do something and Dolph walks away. Dolph swings at Shawn and punches Miz. Shawn punches Dolph. Dolph with a super kick to Shawn. Miz goes after Dolph but Dolph gets out of the ring before Miz can get to him.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Two: Charlotte Flair versus Ember Moon

Moon lands on her feet on a hip toss and Charlotte with a knee and kicks.

Bayley’s music plays and she comes to the ring and it distracts Charlotte and Moon with a rollup for the three count.

Winner: Ember Moon

After the match, Ember sends Bayley into the ring and Charlotte with a boot. Ember gives Charlotte an Eclipse. Ember hits one on Bayley as well.

Kofi Kingston walks in the back as we go to commercial.

Roman Reigns is in the back and David Otunga mentions all of the traps in his way tonight.

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston makes his way to the ring.

Michael Cole has joined Tom and David for commentary. Tom mentions that Byron is not here because of the passing of his father.

Kofi says before he gets into his match with Samoa Joe, he wants to make a challenge to the man he hopes will accept his challenge at SummerSlam.

Kofi says he wants to call out this person before he attacks him from behind and that man is Randy Orton.

Randy’s music plays and he comes out.

Kofi tells Randy that he called him out because they have a little history between them. Kofi says he remembers clear as day. November 16, 2009, Madison Square Garden, everyone chanting his name. They remember because that was the night he whooped your ass all over the arena. Here is a little reminder.

Kofi says that moment still gives him goosebumps. That was the moment that he was to have made it to the next level, but that didn’t happen. The truth is that you used your influence to hold him down and hold him back so he would never reach the main event again. That almost worked but it didn’t because Kofi says he kept grinding and he kept pushing. Kofi says he became what Randy never wanted him to be, your WWE Champion.

Randy says you think he used his influence to hold you back? You’re damn right I did. Randy says he was doing Kofi a favor because he was not ready then and he is not ready now. That title is a fluke. You talk about how hard you have worked, but Randy has been on top for 18 years. Randy says he never had to work hard to get where he is because he is Randy Orton. He never had to have a fake Jamaican accent, throw pancakes or shake his ass. Randy says he wins titles, Royal Rumbles, and Wrestlemanias. It is only because of him that you had a title shot against Daniel Bryan. Randy says he injured Ali before the Elimination Chamber and you took his place. Randy says that you don’t deserve that championship and he can take that title any time he wants.

Kofi says why not put it to the test at SummerSlam. Randy Orton versus Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship.

Orton says if you want it, you got it. When the 11 year fairy tale is over, it will be at the hand of the most destructive letters in WWE . . . RKO.

Randy Orton decides to stay at ringside to watch the next match.

Match Number Three: Samoa Joe versus Kofi Kingston in a Non Title Match

They lock up and Joe with a wrist lock and Kofi with a reversal. Joe with an arm bar into a wrist lock. Kofi with a reversal into an arm bar. Kofi with a waist lock but Joe with a wrist lock and fireman’s carry into an arm bar. Kofi with a kick to the head to get out of the wrist lock. Joe pulls Kofi to the mat by the hair when Kofi goes for a top wrist lock. Joe with a chop followed by a head butt. Kofi with chops to Joe but Joe with a head butt to stop Kofi. Kofi with a jumping back elbow.

Kofi with a drop kick that sends Joe to the floor and Kofi with a trust fall plancha onto Joe. Kofi with a forearm into the corner followed by punches but Joe drops Kofi on the turnbuckles. Joe misses an elbow into the corner and Joe with an STJoe. Joe gets a near fall. Joe with jabs and punches to Kofi followed by a chop. Kofi with punches and kicks but Joe with a back elbow. Joe with a snap mare and he works on the neck. Kofi with elbows but Joe with a knee. Kofi with chops to Joe followed by a drop kick and jumping clothesline. Kofi with the Boom Drop. Kofi with a double jump cross body and Orton comes into the ring and goes for an RKO and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Kofi Kingston (by disqualification)

After the match, Kofi and Randy square off and Joe goes after Orton and Randy with an RKO. Kofi with Trouble in Paradise to Orton.

We see Kevin Owens getting ready in the back for his match.

Finn Balor makes his way to the ring.

Finn Balor is asked about the last few weeks with him losing the Intercontinental Champoinship followed by the return of Bray Wyatt after Finn’s match last week on Raw. Finn is asked if he knows why he was in Bray’s crosshairs. Finn says they have crossed paths before and he wonders if Bray is out for revenge or if it is something new. Finn says he cannot explain this. Finn says Bray is more twisted and messed up than ever. Finn says he has stared fear in the eyes before and he did not back down then and he won’t back down now. Whatever you want to call yourself, he is challenging Bray to a match at SummerSlam.

We go to the Firefly Funhouse on the TitanTron and Bray shows up. Bray says hello to Finn and he says Finn is so brave. It is inspriing. It is also why Mercy, Ramblin Rabbit and him are such big fans of Finn’s. The fiend is not a fan no matter how many times they tell the fiend how super duper you are. Bray says the Fiend is accepting your challenge at SummerSlam. Bray says he should warn Finn. While you are an extraordinary man, the fiend is no man. The fiend is an abomination. The fiend is power. The fiend remembers. Let me in.

We go to commercial.

We take a look at the 24/7 Title changes on Raw.

Charlotte Flair is in the interview area and she says it was a slap in the face what happened. Not being on SummerSlam and not being chosen by Bayley is an insult. How do you leave the person who is responsible for the Women’s Revolution off SummerSlam. Charlotte says she will be at SummerSlam and she says her opponent will be better than Ember Moon. She will prove why she is the greatest female superstar of all time.

Match Number Four: Kevin Owens versus Roman Reigns with Guest Referee Drew McIntyre, guest time keeper Elias, and guest ring announcer Shane McMahon

Owens takes the mic and he says he has no problem going through Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and Elias tonight to go after Shane.

Roman has an issue with it and he says he is going to beat everyone up.

They lock up and Drew separates them in the corner. Owens with a side head lock. Drew pushes Roman and Kevin to tell them to listen to him. Roman punches Drew and sends him over the top rope to the floor. Owens punches Elias and then Shane is cornered by Roman and Owens. Shane is grabbed by Roman and Drew hits Roman. Owens punches Drew and Elias with a knee to Owens. Shane kicks Roman while Drew punches Roman. Elias adds kicks to Roman. Shane with punch like maneuvers and then Owens pulls Shane out of the ring and sends Shane into the ringside barrier. Owens with super kicks to Drew and Elias. Roman spears Drew and Owens gives Elias a stunner. Roman brings Shane back into the ring and Roman with a superman punch followed by a stunner from Owens.

Roman tells Owens to hit another stunner and Owens with a kick and stunner to Shane.

Kevin says tonight is nothing because he is going to make Shane enjoyable because he is going to destroy Shane at SummerSlam.

We go to credits.

