WWE Smackdown Results – July 9, 2019

We see Dolph Ziggler arriving at the arena and he is asked about the issues with Kevin Owens last week. Dolph calls Kevin a worthless tub of excuses. Dolph says he carried Kevin on his back like he has this company for ten years.

Kevin Owens shows up and honks his horn so we don’t have to hear Dolph.

Dolph yells at Kevin for interrupting his interview. Kevin asks if this is the interview that Dolph says it should have been him. Kevin goes through all of Dolph’s lines and then Kevin punches Dolph. The Singhs and B Team try to break up the fight but they do not do a great job of it. Shane McMahon and more security come out and Shane tells Kevin to get out of here and their match is off.

Shane McMahon is asked about why the match between Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens is off. Shane says that was out of control and he is here to make sure these things happen in the ring. Since Kevin started it, he was sent home. Shane is asked about tonight’s main event and Shane says he is working on something.

We are in Manchester, New Hampshire and your announcers are Tom Phillips, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton.

Kevin Owens shows up at ringside and he has something to say. Kevin says he talked the truth about Dolph Ziggler and now someone else needs to hear the truth. That man is Shane McMahon. Kevin says he tried to be a company man. Kevin says that the McMahons said they would listen to the fans, and since then, Shane has gotten more power, authority, and TV time and nobody watching ever wanted that. We have to listen to Shane being called the Best in the World every week and Kevin says it makes him want to bang his head on the table every week.

Shane tells them to cut Kevin’s mic.

Kevin takes another mic and he tells the idiot there is more than one mic. Every time you call yourself the best in the world, it is an insult to everyone in the back who fights every week. When you call yourself the best in the world, everyone in the back want to tell Shane to kiss his ass.

Kevin takes a headset and he says he is not done. Kevin says Shane takes TV time from Buddy Murphy, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Apollo Crews, Ali, Authors of Pain, and more.

Kevin leaves through the crowd and then goes to the back.

Finn Balor walks in the back in an extraordinary manner as we go to commercial.

We are back and Finn Balor says he has known Shinsuke Nakamura for 15 years. He is dangerous and he is capable of painting a picture of chaos. He is facing a man who is desperate to get his career back on track. If he thinks he is doing at Finn’s expense, Nakamura is in for a surprise.

Match Number One: Shinsuke Nakamura versus Finn Balor in a Non Title Match

They lock up and Nakamura with a waist lock and Balor goes for a reversal but Nakamura with elbows. Nakamura with a sunset flip but Balor rolls through and hits a drop kick. Balor with a front face lock and Nakamura backs Balor into the corner and hits a series of shoulders.

Nakamura chokes Balor in the corner. Nakamura with a cravate. Nakamura with a snap mare and knee drop for a near fall. Nakamura with kicks to Balor and Balor blocks a kick but Nakamura with an enzuigiri for a near fall. Nakamura with a reverse chin lock. Nakamura gets a near fall. Nakamura with a gourdbuster followed by knees to the ribs and back for a near fall. Nakamura with a rear chin lock and he applies a side head lock. Nakamura with a boot to the chest followed by a knee to the back of the head.

Nakamura with a knee and Irish whip but Balor with a boot and Slingblade followed by a forearm and double stomp. Nakamura misses a round kick and Balor with an elevated elbow to the chest for a near fall. Nakamura sends Balor into the corner and Nakamura with a kick to the back followed by a sliding German suplex. Nakamura sets for Kinshasa and Balor with Slingblade. Balor goes to the turnbuckles and Nakamura crotches Balor and Nakamura with a running knee to the ribs.

They go to the apron and Nakamura goes to the turnbuckles for a knee to knock Balor off the apron and to the floor. Nakamura sends Balor into the ring post and ringside barrier. Balor is sent into the ring post again. Both men beat the count and get back into the ring but Nakamura sends Balor to the floor. Nakamura with Kinshasa on the floor. Balor beats the count back into the ring and Nakamura with a kick and he sends Balor to the floor again. Nakamura sends Balor into the ringside barrier and the ring steps. Nakamura continues to kick Balor and Nakamura gets back into the ring and so does Balor.

Nakamura with Kinshasa for the three count.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

Shane McMahon is in the back with Drew McIntyre and Elias. They talk about what happened last night. Drew says they will take care of Cedirc Alexander. Drew says they tried to get the advantage but Drew says they beat Roman and Cedric. Elias says he is working on the perfect funeral song.

Dolph Ziggler tells Shane what he did was bogus. Dolph was going to stop Kevin. Shane tells Dolph he should main event tonight. Shane wants Dolph to take care of a problem for them. Dolph can face Roman Reigns and they will be out there with Dolph.

Bayley walks in the back as we prepare for the contract signing.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a video package for the WWE Championship match between Kofi Kingston and Samoa Joe.

Samoa Joe says you can deny the truth all you want, but it does not change the facts. Last week, he showed Kofi compassion and he offered clemency to the ones Kofi loves. He offered him safety but he knew Kofi would not take it because Kofi is everything that he said Kofi was. Joe says he sees the hustle. At Extreme Rules, he will beat Kofi down to the bare essence of what he is. Then he will put Kofi to sleep and to all of those you have called brother and family. From those you have taken from to get to the top, he will take everything back of what Kofi has taken. Joe says he will take the WWE Championship.

Kayla Braxton is in the ring and she brings out Nikki Cross. Bayley makes her way to the ring.

Kayla reminds us of the reason why we have a handicap match at Extreme Rules. Kayla asks Bayley why did she attack Nikki last night.

Bayley says she is sad to see that Alexa is not here but she is glad Nikki is here. Bayley says they are a lot alike. She was starstruck and she was used by people when they needed her. Bayley became a champion on her own.

Nikki says she is glad to know that the Bayley we saw last night was the real Bayley.

Bayley says Alexa is manipulating Nikki and she asks Nikki if she is okay helping someone else win a championship. Bayley says she understands that she is facing impossible odds, but Nikki does not need Alexa. Bayley says she is bringing everything on Sunday. What happens when Alexa loses and blames you for the loss?

Bayley signs the contract.

Nikki says she wants to help her friend, but Bayley would not understand that because she says Bayley’s friends have abandoned her. Alexa is not using her. Alexa promised that when they win on Sunday, they will be co-champions.

Nikki signs the contract.

Nikki tells Bayley to stick around for Nikki’s match with Carmella. She will show that when it is time to play, Nikki gets all the fun.

Match Number Two: Nikki Cross versus Carmella

Nikki with a cross body and punches to Carmella. Nikki runs Carmella into the corner and connects with shoulders. Nikki with kicks. Nikki with a snap mare and drop kick for a near fall. Nikki with forearms to the back followed by a suplex for a near fall. Nikki with a crossface and Regal Lock combination but Carmella rolls over to get a near fall. Nikki with a top wrist lock. Carmella with punches but Cross with a clothesline. Nikki says something to Bayley and Carmella with a punch. Nikki with forearms. Nikki misses a cross body when Carmella moves. Carmella with an atomic drop and a kick in the corner. Carmella with a moonwwalk and Bronco Buster.

Nikki blocks a kick and Carmella with an inside cradle for a near fall. Carmella has another super kick blocked and Nikki with a swinging neck breaker for the three count.

Winner: Nikki Cross

We take a look at the match between The Kabuki Warriors and Iiconics in Tokyo that saw the Kabuki Warriors getting the win.

We go to the door for the Women’s Locker Room and The Iiconics emerge. They see Paige, Kairi Sane, and Asuka. Paige says they will take their title match tonight.

Peyton says Billie is sick and Peyton says that Billie has Mad Cow Bird Flu Disease.

Paige says all you have done is run and make excuses since you won the titles. Paige says they are overrated, underwhelming, shrill clowns.

Paige slaps Billie and she wants to make sure Billie is sick. Paige says the match is coming.

Dolph Ziggler sits in his locker room as we go to commercial.

Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan walk in the back and it is almost time for a summit.

We take a look at what happened last night in the main event of Raw.

We go to the back for Roman Reigns in the interview area.

Roman is asked about his match against Dolph Ziggler tonight and whether it will affect his match on Sunday. Roman says these have made his career. Dolph will not be ready for him tonight and on Sunday, him and the Dead Man will be ready and Shane and Drew will rest in peace.

The New Day make their way to the ring as the first party in the summit.

Xavier Woods says he has a match against Daniel Bryan and Otis tonight, and on Sunday they have a Triple Threat Tag Title match. Big E says that isn’t what he had in mind when he heard he was going to be in a three way on Sunday. Big E says all three of them will be able to hold their championship tips together.

Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan come out and Daniel says that you should be booing the New Day. Even though they won last week and Xavier was sent through a table, the New Day come out gyrating and joking about touching tips. They do not take things seriously. When the New Day win the tag titles, no one takes them seriously.

Xavier says Bryan talks too much without saying anything and he wants to hear what Rowan has to say. You confuse us because you were taking orders from Bray, then Harper, and now Daniel. Xavier wants to know who Rowan’s daddy is.

Daniel says that The New Day deflects true criticism with jokes and humor. New Day are some of the best athletes in WWE. They have had some of the best tag matches in WWE history. Yet, somehow, New Day never escapes the middle of the card and are not seen as anything more than comedy acts. They would be the worst thing for the tag titles, other than those buffoons Heavy Machinery winning the titles. They follow in the New Day’s lead and act like jokes.

Heavy Machinery’s music interrupts Daniel and Otis and Tucker make their way to the stage.

Tucker says they get it, you are one of the best and the champ. At Stomping Grounds, in their first PPV match, there was no denying that they took Rowan and Bryan to the limit. They showed you what they are about. They got back to work and they beat Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens to earn their spot in this match.

Otis says they are blue collar solid. Tucker says that means you overcome any obstacle, including the longest reigning tag team champions, the New Day. Tucker says they will have to put their sixth reign on the side because Heavy Machinery are winning on Sunday.

Tucker says they will show the world there is no party like a Blue Collar Party. Otis says that is Sunday, but tonight, Woods and Daniel, we have a match. Otis says he is coming.

Match Number Three: Otis Dozovic (with Tucker Knight) versus Daniel Bryan (with Erick Rowan) versus Xavier Woods (with Big E)

Bryan goes to the floor because why should he suffer any damage leading into the match on Sunday. Woods with a side head lock. Woods runs into a shoulder tackle from Otis and Bryan with a sleeper on Otis but Otis backs Bryan into the turnbuckles. Otis with a biel. Woods goes for a suplex but Otis blocks it. Bryan kicks Otis and helps Woods go for the suplex but Otis blocks it and hits a double suplex on Bryan and Woods. Otis gets a near fall on Bryan. Otis with an Irish whip to Woods followed by a series of Irish whips. Otis sends Bryan face first to the mat and Otis runs into a boot from Woods. Rowan with clotheslines to Otis and Woods. Rowan grabs Big E and Tucker but they send Rowan over the announce table.

The referee sends everyone not in the match to the back.

Bryan goes to the apron but then he clips Otis and sends Woods to the floor. Bryan Irish whips Woods into the ringside barrier and punches Woods. Bryan with a European uppercut to Otis. Otis with a hard Irish whip to Bryan and Woods hits a drop kick on Otis followed by a rolling elbow. Woods forces Otis to the floor. Woods with a pescado but Otis catches him and Woods gets to his feet. Woods drop kicks Otis into the apron and Bryan with a flying knee off the apron to Otis.

Woods with a forearm to Bryan and he sends Bryan into the ringside barrier. Woods sends Bryan back into the ring and Woods goes up top for a missile drop kick. Woods gets a near fall. Woods gets Bryan on his shoulders and Bryan gets to his feet after elbows. Bryan runs into an elbow from Woods. Woods goes for the Honor Roll but Bryan side steps him and applies the LeBell Lock. Otis breaks up the hold. Bryan kicks Otis in the chest and legs. Otis blocks the round kick and Otis with a spinning slam. Woods with an enzuigiri to Otis but Otis blocks the slingshot tornado DDT for a back drop.

Otis with a splash on Woods and then he htis a splash on Bryan and Bryan falls down with the Caterpillar Flop to set up the Caterpillar. Bryan goes to the apron and drops Otis on the top rope. Woods with a super kick to Otis and Woods presses Bryan over his head and hits a gutbuster. Woods with a super kick to Otis and Otis with a power slam for the three count.

Winner: Otis Dozovic

We have a video package for the scheduled match between Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens. We see what happened at the start of Smackdown.

We go to catering and we see Drake Maverick hiding under the table while Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville jump in line ahead of Ember Moon. Mandy says this isn’t Twitter where you can troll your fellow superstars. Ember says she is justified because she won last week. Sonya says they are over it and now they are even closer. Mandy tells Ember to find a tag team partner and they can meet next week. Ember agrees to the match.

Sonya wonders if Ember can find a partner. Ember says if she can’t, she will do it on her own.

Aleister Black is in the back getting ready to find out who is knocking on his door for a match at Extreme Rules.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Ali says when you see evil, you are supposed to run, but not him. He runs to it. It is not because he is a man without fear. He knows evil wins when the good does nothing. It does not matter what evil looks like, he will fight it. He saw it every night working the midnight shift as a cop. He saw evil among the people who swore to protect and serve. There is no monster who can scare him and no evil he won’t battle. If the devil wants to face him again, he will ask him to have this dance. For anyone out there facing their own evil, evil only wins when you won’t show up to fight.

Aleister Black is in his room and he has a chair in split screen. Tom says the contract has been signed and your opponent will not identify himself at this time.

Black says that is good. He says he sees what you are doing. It is something he would have done. Black applauds him for doing it. It is really smart, but at this point, he does not care any more. This Sunday, he will walk out and. . .

We see someone walk around the chair and we see that it is Cesaro.

Cesaro says he is the one who knocked at your door. He says he is here to pick a fight . . . with you.

Black says this is so very good. This Sunday, he is going to fight you.

Black leaves the room.

Shelton Benjamin is still staring at a camera and he is asked about Dolph Ziggler against Roman Reigns. Shelton looks around and he walks away.

Dolph Ziggler and Roman Reigns walk in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and Paul Heyman shows up and walks past Kayla.

Kofi Kingston shows up for his interview. He is asked about what he did to Joe last week and whether he is afraid about Sunday. Kofi says nothing that Joe can do or say will affect his mindset. Joe is a lethal weapon who will do anything to win and get inside the head of his opponent. Last week, he got inside Joe’s head and then hit Trouble in Paradise. Kofi says he knows how dangerous Joe is and he welcomes that challenge with open arms.

Match Number Four: Dolph Ziggler (with Shane McMahon, Drew McIntyre, and Elias) versus Roman Reigns

Ziggler goes for the leg but Roman pushes him away. They lock up and Roman with a clean break but Dolph pushes Roman. Roman pushes back. Dolph with punches. Roman with a punch to Dolph. Roman sends Dolph into the turnbuckles. Roman with a back elbow and he gets Dolph up for a Samoan drop but Ziggler gets to his feet and Dolph with a drop kick and leaping elbow drop for a near fall. Dolph sends Roman into the turnbuckles and punches Roman and follows with a splash into the corner. Dolph goes for another splash in the corner and Roman with an uppercut to Dolph. Dolph rolls to the floor.

Roman goes to the floor and hits a Drive By. Roman sends Dolph into the ring and then Drew has something to say to Roman and Dolph grabs Roman but Roman with a punch. The referee checks on Dolph and Drew sends Roman into the ring post. Dolph sends Roman into the ringside barrier and then back into the ring. Dolph gets a near fall. Ziggler with a leaping elbow drop for a near fall. Ziggler with a crossface on Roman. Ziggler with a sleeper and then he sends Roman to the mat. Ziggler with a neck breaker.

Ziggler with a chin lock on Roman. Roman with a Samoan drop on Ziggler. Roman counters the hesitation DDT and hits a series of clotheslines followed by a flying clothesline. Roman with NeverEnding Story followed by a boot to the head. Roman sets for the Superman punch and hits Elias. Ziggler with a Zig Zag for a near fall. Ziggler sets for a super kick but Roman with a Superman punch for a near fall. Roman sets for the spear and Drew pulls Ziggler to the floor. Roman with a plancha onto Elias and Drew. Shane gets into the ring and Ziggler super kicks Roman.

Kevin Owens comes into the ring and hits a stunner on Shane. Roman with a spear to Ziggler for the three count.

Winner: Roman Reigns

We go to credits.

Credit: PWInsider.com