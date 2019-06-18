WWE SmackDown Results – June 18, 2019

We are in Ontario, California and your announcers are Tom Phillips, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton.

The New Day make their way to the ring.

Kofi welcomes everyone to Smackdown. Xavier mentions that we will see Kofi Kingston facing Dolph Ziggler on Sunday in a steel cage. That is only if Dolph makes it through him tonight. With that on the horizon, they want to keep the show fresh. Big E suggests that for the second hour of Smackdown, or the freaky hour, that there be a slip and slide.

Dolph Ziggler interrupts and he talks about the smoke and mirrors to distract from what we know from Super Showdown. Kofi, you don’t deserve to be WWE Champion. They won’t have your back and you won’t be able to stand on your own. The next time you go to Ghana, it won’t be a celebration, it will be an apology tour. You will have to look at everyone in the face and tell them that when the cards were down and everything was on your shoulders and you were backed into a corner and defend the title by yourself, you failed.

At Stomping Grounds, it will be me slamming your body into that unforgiving steel. It will be me grinding your body into that steel. I will be taking names on Sunday.

Kofi says that Dolph is out here like Kofi doesn’t know about steel cages. Do you remember where this journey began? It began in the Elimination Chamber. Kofi says he is aware of the brutality that will occur inside a steel cage and he is good with that. Whether he pins you in the ring or climbs over the cage to go to the floor, or maybe he will hit you with Trouble in Paradise and he will walk out that front door. No matter how it happens, I will beat you at Stomping Grounds. Kofi says he will remain the WWE Champion.

Kofi says that is Sunday, but you need to worry about tonight. His brother, Xavier, has been itching to pop you in the mouth, like he did at Super Showdown.

Dolph tells Kofi he wants him to pay close attention to what is going to happen to his buddy. If it wasn’t for your buddies, I would be WWE Champion right now. After tonight, he will never be able to help you again. Onto Sunday, at Stomping Grounds, all of the positivity, all of the bad inside jokes, the colors, the laughter, all of the pretending of things that you are not come down when you are in a steel cage with him. At Stomping Grounds, Kofi, you will no longer be WWE Champion because it should have been me.

We see Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley walking in the back.

We go to commercial.

Match Number One: Dolph Ziggler versus Xavier Woods (with Big E and Kofi Kingston)

Ziggler blocks Woods’ attempt to go for the legs and Ziggler goes for the leg but Woods with a waist lock into a rollup for a near fall. Ziggler gets a near fall. They lock up and Ziggler goes for the leg while Woods with a rollup for a near fall. Ziggler with a rollup for a near fall. Woods with a wrist lock and Ziggler pushes Woods on a break and Woods pushes back and sends Ziggler into the ropes with a drop toe hold. Woods with a drop kick to the back for a near fall. Ziggler with a kick to the knee.

Ziggler rakes the eyes across the top rope. Ziggler with a neck breaker for a near fall. Woods with a punch but Ziggler punches back. Woods with an Irish whip but he runs into a boot. Ziggler sends Woods into the turnbuckles. Ziggler with an Irish whip but he runs into a boot and Woods with an Honor Roll. Woods goes up top but Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn attack Kofi and Big E on the floor. Woods is stopped by Ziggler but Woods sends Ziggler away. Woods with a cross body onto Owens and Zayn as they are sent to the back. Ziggler with a DDT for a near fall.

Kofi and Big E are also sent to the back by the officials. Woods with an elbow and he sends ZIggler into the turnbuckles. Ziggler kicks Woods in the knee again. Ziggler waits for Woods to get back to his feet. Ziggler with a drop kick for a near fall. ZIggler rakes the eyes while he has Woods over the middle rope. Ziggler with a crossface chicken wing on Woods but Woods with an arm drag to escape. Woods misses a splash into the corner when Ziggler moves and Ziggler gets a near fall. Ziggler with an arm bar and chin lock. Woods with punches and Ziggler goes for a neck breaker but Woods counters into a back slide for a near fall. Woods with forearms and a kick to the knee and chest.

Woods with a roaring elbow and he gets a near fall. Woods sends Ziggler to the floor and Woods with a drop kick through the ropes and Ziggler hits the announce table. Woods sends Ziggler back in and Woods presses Ziggler over his head and he hits a double knee gutbuster for a near fall. They go to the apron and Ziggler backs Woods into the ring post and Ziggler wtih a super kick to send Woods to the floor.

They return to the ring and Ziggler with the Zig Zag but Woods rolls to the apron. Ziggler says that is not good enough and he puts Woods in the ropes and he applies an arm bar but the referee warns Ziggler. Dolph with a super kick for the three count.

Winner: Dolph Ziggler

We take a look back at Seth Rollins making a stand with a chair for anyone who wants to be the referee on Sunday.

We also take a look at what happened at the end of Raw when Baron showed that Seth is not the only one who can use a chair.

We see Baron Corbin’s dressing room and The B Team and Shelton Benjamin are waiting outside. Curtis says he does not care about what happened yesterday. Bo says he is looking forward to being in a high profile match. Shelton says that he does not mind using Baron for his purpose. Matt Hardy emerges and he tells Senor Benjamin he is next. Shelton corrects Matt and enters the room.

We see Alexa Bliss and her Best Friend Nikki Cross in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back with A Moment of Bliss with Alexa Bliss and Best Friend Nikki Cross by her side.

Alexa welcomes everyone and introduces her special friend who will be in her corner on Sunday, Nikki Cross. Alexa asks Nikki where is her coffee and her guest barista is Bayley, but Bayley has her own coffee.

Alexa says she is not surprised that Bayley is drinking her coffee and she says that Bayley is selfish.

Bayley says that she would never say anything negative about Nikki and Alexa cuts her off and says that Bayley dashed Nikki’s dreams of being a tag champion.

Bayley says that Alexa is using Nikki. She says she is tired of Alexa talking behind her back and she dares Alexa to say it to her face.

Alexa says she knows the real Bayley. She says everyone told her that she did not belong so Alexa turned to the ‘nice person’ and Bayley made her feel worthless. The only person who had time for her was Charlotte. You come out here and say that you are just like everyone else. You are not a hugger, you are a liar.

Bayley says that you are lying and you are doing the same thing to Nikki that you did to Nia and Mickie. You are not a goddess, you are an entitled princess who does not deserve a thing.

Alexa says she is not entitled, she is better than Bayley. She has always been better than Bayley. Because she does not wait for autographs from John Cena after a show, she is better.

Bayley says that Alexa has tried to hang onto anyone who can help her get ahead.

Alexa says that Bayley is a placeholder because you peaked in NXT. The one person you found so undeserving is the one who is living out the career that you wanted.

Bayley punches Alexa and the furniture is messed up. Nikki pulls Bayley off and yells at Bayley. Alexa hits Bayley from behind.

Zelina Vega is in the back and Apollo Crews stops by. Zelina asks Apollo if she can help him. Apollo says he is looking for Andrade. Zelina wonders if he is really looking for Andrade or is he flirting with her. Almas attacks Apollo and sends him into one of the cases.

Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan are talking in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan are joining the commentary team for the next match.

Match Number Two: Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight versus Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas

Tucker and Axel start things off and Dallas distracts Tucker and Axel with forearms. Tucker with a punch but Axel with kicks. Axel kicks Tucker and he tags Axel back in. Bo with a clothesline and knee while Axel hits a DDT for a near fall. Tucker with punches and he flips over Axel and hits a clothesline. Both men are down. Bo and Otis tag in and Otis with shoulder tackles to Bo and Axel. Otis with a spinning slam and he clotheslines Axel over the top rope to the floor. Bo with kicks and Otis shimmies. Otis with a slam and Axel goes into the corner. Otis with a splash and Bo goes down.

Otis with a caterpillar. Tucker tags in and they hit Compactor for the three count.

Winners: Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight

After the match, Seth Rollins hits Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas with chairs since they were outside Baron’s office. Seth with more chair shots.

We see a limo arrive at the arena and Shane McMahon emerges.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens tell Shane what Seth just did and Sami says he does not feel safe. Kevin says that bad people do what Seth is doing. Sami says there is a problem with both champions. Kevin says Kofi is a bad person.

Shane says that Kevin and Sami can face Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston in a two out of three falls match.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Aleister Black asks what does it take to change the essence of a man. He understands why no one has come knocking on my door and why no one has picked a fight with him. He can hear the whispers while you pass by. He was told he would not amount to anything. He was destined to fall from grace. Black says this is not a woe is me story. This is a woe my opponent story. Someone will come knocking at my door. Someone will pick a fight with me. When we fight our fight, I shall change the essence of that man.

Shane McMahon makes his way to the stage and he is joined by Elias and Drew McIntyre.

Shane mentions that he had an incident with Roman Reigns last night, but we need to put the spotlight on the right man, Drew McIntyre. The man who will kick ass and take names in five days at Stomping Grounds when you defeat Roman in the middle of this ring.

Drew tells Roman that he prays you are listening right now. Drew says he did you a favor. Shane wanted him to end Roman’s career tonight, but they are better than that. They are better than Roman Reigns. They were having a private function and Roman tried to ambush them and he sucker punched them. On Sunday, he wants Roman at 100 percent. He wants no excuses.

Miz’ music plays and he makes his way to the stage.

Miz says he needs Drew, you, and the hairy guy with a guitar to watch this and we see what happened last night with Roman Reigns and Shane’s Squad.

Shane asks Miz if he thinks that is funny.

Miz says that is not as funny as ‘this’ and we see Shane running in slow motion as Roman chases him and a slow motion shot of the Superman punch and spear.

Miz says he did not know it was possible to sweat more in slow motion.

Shane cuts off Miz and says that if anyone in the truck plays any more footage, they will lose their job tomorrow.

Miz says Shane is the kid who always played because the coach was your father. He says that he will do a special MizTV on Raw about Drew’s loss. Miz says when you came back to Smackdown, you pushed for this show to be different from Raw. The only opportunities on either show goes to you and your friends. You suck up all of the time and we are sick of it. This all started at World Cup when for the first time in his career, he got injured. You won the match and became the ‘best in the world’. Miz says that Shane is his responsibility because he sent you down this ego trip and he will be the one to end it.

Shane says you did not give him anything, you could not get the job done. He did what you could not do. Since you are all revved up and ready to go, why not do that and do that next. We can have a tag match. Drew McIntyre and Elias will face you and . . .

Miz is shocked that Shane would put him in a handicap match.

Shane tells Miz he can pick a partner of his choosing as long as it is in the next ten seconds.

R Truth shows up at ringside and Miz sees Truth and says that the Awesome Truth is back.

Shane says this is an elimination match.

We go to commercial.

We see Akam and Rezar in the back and then we see Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.

They walk in the back and they stop to see Asuka and Kairi Sane with Paige.

Paige suggests that Asuka and Kairi face Peyton and Billie for the titles. Billie says they are booked this month.

Paige says they are traveling to the same places and she says they will have a match next week in Tokyo. Paige tells Billie and Peyton to listen. If they win, they get a tag title match and it will be Iconic.

Match Number Three: Elias and Drew McIntyre versus R Truth and Miz in an Elimination Tag Match

Elias and Miz start things off and they lock up and they lock up again. Miz with a side head lock and Elias with a top wrist lock into a side head lock. Elias with a shoulder tackle but Miz with a knee to the midsection. Miz with a wrist lock. Truth tags in and they hit a double hip toss and Miz with a kick. Truth with a spinning leg drop for a near fall. Truth with a side head lock. Truth with a split and leg lariat to Elias. Drew tags in and Truth punches Drew and kicks him. Truth misses the scissors kick and Drew backs Truth into the corner and then tosses Truth across the ring.

Drew with chops and forearms. Elias chokes Truth and the referee stops Miz from getting involved. Drew with a suplex for a near fall. Elias tags in and connects with a shoulder tackle. Elias wit a kick but Elias goes over the top rope to the floor when Truth ducks down. Drew sends Elias back into the ring and Truth crawls around to make the tag. Shane pulls Miz off the apron and Elias with a running knee into the corner.for a three count.

R Truth Eliminated

Since the 24/7 rule is restored, the 24/7 chase team make their wayt to the ring. Shelton takes the belt and the referee explains the rules to him. Truth takes the belt back and the chase is on into the crowd.

Miz with punches to Drew and Drew is sent to the floor. MIz misses a drop kick through the ropes and Drew with a clothesline. Drew with a suplex on the floor. Drew chops Miz and they return to the ring. Drew stomps on the hand and he rakes at the face. Elias tags in and he kicks Miz. Elias with a side head lock and Miz is sent to the floor. Shane kicks Miz in the ribs while Elias distracts the referee. Drew misses Miz when Miz moves and Elias sends Miz into the ringside barrier.

Elias goes up top and comes off the turnbuckles into a boot. Miz with punches to Elias followed by kicks in the corner. Miz with two running double knee strikes and he follows with the Awesome Clothesline. Miz with a rollup for a near fall. Miz with a DDT and he gets a near fall. Miz with kicks to the chest. Elias blocks a round kick and he gets Miz on his shoulders but Miz gets to his feet and Miz with an O’Connor Roll but Drew with a head butt from the floor. Drew tags in. Drew with a Claymore for the three count.

Winners: Drew McIntyre and Elias

After the match, Shane picks up Miz for another Claymore. Drew with another Claymore.

Ember Moon walks in the back and she sees Carmella and asks if Carmella has seen Mandy and Sonya. Carmella asks Ember if she saw Truth.

We see Mandy and Sonya eating doughnuts.

Ember says she has been dealing with people like Sonya and Mandy all her life.

Sonya offers a doughnut and she knocks them out of Mandy and Sonya’s hands. Ember and Sonya fight and they have to be separated.

We see Kofi and Seth talking in the back with Mr. Chair.

We go to commercial.

We are back with the Firefly Funhouse

We see R Truth outside looking for Carmella so he can leave. Truth sees one of the referees and he thinks that the ref is also an Uber Driver. Drake Maverick is dressed like Carmella and he rolls up Truth and gets the three count. Drake drives away and announces that he is getting married and he is the champion. Truth is very angry that he did not know that Carmella was getting married and that he was not invited.

We go to commercial with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens talking in the back.

Match Number Four: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn versus Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins in a Two Out of Three Falls Match

Fall Number One

Kofi with Trouble in Paradise on Zayn and Rollins stops Owens from breaking up the cover for the three count.

Rollins and Kingston One Fall Owens and Zayn Zero Falls

Fall Number Two:

We go to commercial.

Owens with forearms and knees to Rollins and he sends Seth into the turnbuckles. Owens with punches and Rollins with Slingblade. Kofi tags in and he connects with a double sledge from the turnbuckles. Rollins tags in and he goes up top and hits a double sledge to the arm. Rollins is distracted by Zayn and Owens slams Rollins off the ropes and he hits a DDT for a near fall. Owens with more near falls.

We see Paul Heyman sneering at a monitor in the back.

Zayn tags in and he punches Rollins. Zayn with a back breaker for a near fall. Zayn with more near falls. Zayn with punches and a snap mare. Zayn with a sleeper. Zayn punches Rollins in the corner and he puts Rollins on the turnbuckles. Zayn sets for a superplex but Rollins blocks it and head butts Zayn to the mat. Owens tags in and punches Rollins. Rollins punches back from the turnbuckles. Rollins with a blockbuster and both men are down. Zayn and Kofi tag in and Kofi with a springboard clothesline and chops to Zayn followed by a drop kick.

Kofi with a leaping clothesline followed by the Boom Drop. Kofi sets for Trouble in Paradise and Sami moves out of the way. Sami gets a boot up and Kofi with a double jump cross body for a near fall. Sami with a punch and Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. Owens tags in and Kofi with a drop kick and Owens rolls to the floor. Zayn is sent to the floor and Rollins tags in and he hits a suicide dive on Zayn and then Owens. Rollins sends Owens back into the ring and hits a springboard clothesline. Zayn grabs Rollins’ foot but Kofi stops Zayn. Owens with a rollup and super kick but Rollins avoids the pop up power bomb. Rollins rolls through and hits a super kick. Rollins with an enzuigiri. Rollins with Black Out for the three count.

Winners: Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins

We go to credits.

