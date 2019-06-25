WWE SmackDown Results – June 25, 2019

Last night, Roman Reigns was in a handicap match but then he found help from an unlikely source, the Undertaker.

We are in Portland, Oregon and your announcers are Tom Phillips, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton.

Shane McMahon says that Roman Reigns had to face his two toughest rivals and Roman became desperate and he called on the Undertaker. Shane says he fears no man dead or alive. Shane says that Roman will be a dead man at Extreme Rules. Shane tells the roster not to get on his bad side because he is pissed.

The New Day make their way to the ring.

Kofi says hello to the people of Portland. He says since he won the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania, he has faced some of the greatest moments of his career and of his life. On the flip side, he has also experienced some of the most painful, agonizing and brutalizing moments. Defending the title in a steel cage on Sunday was a combination of those. Kofi says he had to take an actual leap of faith over Dolph Ziggler to be victorious. Before he had a chance to celebrate and take a victory lap, this happened on Raw.

We see Samoa Joe attacking Kofi on Raw.

Kofi says that was brutal, devastating, agonizing, and incredibly painful. Samoa Joe is not a complicated man. He is like a force of nature. When he has the Coquina Clutch around you, it is like a great white shark. Samoa Joe thinks that at Extreme Rules, he is a shark that has found his prey, but he will be damned if he will let Joe eat him alive.

Dolph Ziggler makes his way to the stage. Dolph says he will not let this happen again. Dolph says he did the heavy lifting and the hard work and someone is going to take his spot? It is not going down that way. You know better than this.

Kofi asks how many times does he have to beat him.

Dolph says this is not a joke. This is his life and career. You know that Xavier Woods saved you at Super Showdown. At Stomping Grounds, we went face to face inside a steel cage for the WWE Title and what happened? You took the coward’s way out and leapt through the door to save your title. Everyone knows he should be WWE Champion right now.

Dolph says if he wins his match against Kofi tonight, he will be added to the WWE title match at Extreme Rules. Then and only then will he truly get what he deserves, the WWE Championship.

Dolph says since he was talking with management that you cannot take the coward’s way out. It is a two out of three falls match. Dolph wishes Kofi luck.

Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan walk in the back as we go to commercial.

Elias is in the hallway and Miz wants to know if Shane is in his office. Elias says that Shane is not in a good mood after what happened last night. He tells Miz that he is dead man walking if he goes in there. Elias strums his guitar and Miz wants to know if Elias is done. Elias says he will keep on playing but Miz stops him and he tells Elias if he strums it again, he will shove it up the dark side of his moon. MIz tells Elias to tells Shane that they are not done and he wants another shot at Shane before the Undertaker puts him six feet under.

Miz leaves and Shane comes into the hall. Elias tells Shane that Miz wants another shot at him. Shane says he has his match, but if Miz can beat Elias, two out of three falls.

Match Number One: Xavier Woods and Big E versus Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan in a Non Title Match

Woods and Bryan start things off and they lock up. Bryan with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Bryan wants a Greco Roman knuckle lock and then rethinks his plans. They go for the Greco Roman knuckle lock and Bryan with a wrist lock and side head lock. Bryan with a shoulder tackle and Woods with a drop kick for a near fall. Woods runs into a boot and Rowan tags in and hits a running shoulder tackle. Rowan with a head butt and he kicks Woods in the corner. Bryan with a few kicks while the referee deals with Rowan and Big E. Rowan with an elbow drop for a near fall.

Rowan with a knee to the back and a rear chin lock. Bryan tags in and Rowan puts Woods in the ropes and Bryan goes up top for a knee drop to the back of the head and Bryan gets a near fall. Rowan tags in and Rowan with an Irish whip but he runs into a boot from Woods. Rowan with a splash and forearms. Rowan with an Irish whip and he runs into a boot. Rowan catches Woods off the turnbuckles and Woods gets to his feet and Woods with a thrust kick and chops. Woods with a kick but Rowan with a running cross body.

Woods is sent to the floor and Big E checks on him before the referee sends him back to his corner. Rowan with boots to Woods as Woods gets back into the ring just before the ten count. Woods is sent into the turnbuckles and Bryan tags back in. Bryan with a running drop kick into the corner and Rowan with a splash. Bryan punches Woods. Woods with punches to Bryan followed by chops. Woods with a kick but Bryan with a single leg take down and Bryan tags Rowan back in. Rowan with an elbow drop to the back and then to the chest. Rowan with a pump handle back breaker.

Rowan works on the neck and then he applies the Atomic Noogie. Woods with elbows and punches to escape followed by a jaw breaker. Rowan with a kick to the midsection. Woods lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex attempt but Rowan stops Woods. Bryan tags in and so does Big E. Big E with two overhead belly-to-belly suplexes followed by a belly-to-belly suplex. Big E with a Warrior Splash but Bryan gets his knees up. Bryan with a LeBell Lock. Woods makes the save but Rowan sends Woods to the floor. Woods with a drop kick to Rowan. Bryan with kicks in the corner.

Bryan charges into the corner but Big E with the UranagE. They hit Midnight Hour on Bryan for the three count.

Winners: BIg E and Xavier Woods

After the match, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn attack Big E and Xavier. Rowan joins in the attack.

Heavy Machinery’s music plays and they make their way to the ring. Tucker with a clothesline to Owens and Otis with a body block to Zayn. Rowan takes care of Otis but Tucker with a kick. Woods with a super kick and Big E clotheslines Rowan over the top rope to the floor.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Two: Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Daniel Bryan, and Erick Rowan versus Big E, Xavier Woods, Otis Dozovic, and Tucker Knight

Everyone goes at it as the bell rings and Zayn focuses on Tucker. Zayn with punches and Owens tags in. Bryan tags in and kicks Tucker. Rowan tags in and he punches Tucker and puts him on the turnbuckles. Rowan with a punch and Rowan sets for a superplex. Tucker stops Rowan and Rowan with a chop. Rowan with a hard Irish whip. Rowan sets for a superplex and he hits it. Everyone breaks up the cover. Bryan with a flying knee to Big E. Rowan with a claw slam to Woods. Bryan tags in and Rowan with a splash. Bryan goes up top and misses a knee. Tucker with a clothesline.

Otis and Zayn tag in and Otis with clotheslines to anyone who he sees. Otis with a spinning slam that confuses Owens. Otis with a splash into the corner followed by another splash. Otis sets for the caterpillar and Owens walks away. Tucker tags in and they hit Compactor for the three count.

Winners: Otis Dozovic, Tucker Knight, Big E, and Xavier Woods

We take a look at what happened during Raw with Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss.

We see Nikki telling Alexa that she will make things up for Alexa. She says if she beats Bayley tonight, Alexa gets a title match against Bayley at Extreme Rules. Alexa is hesitant but Nikki says as long as she believes in Nikki, that is enough.

Miz walks in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back with the Mustafa Ali video where he says he is fighting for everyone so their dreams can be realized and to protect everyone from harm. He says he will fight until his body breaks and his heart does not beat again.

Match Number Three: Miz versus Elias (with Shane McMahon) in an If Miz Wins, He Gets A Match Against Shane Two Out of Three Falls Match

Fall Number One

Miz with punches and a clothesline that sends Elias to the floor. Miz with a drop kick through the ropes and then he sends Elias back into the ring. Miz with a rollup for a near fall. Miz with a knee to the midsection and an Awesome Clothesline. Miz with a punch from the apron and Shane grabs Miz’ leg on a springboard move. Elias with a jumping knee and Drift Away for the three count.

Winner of Fall: Elias

Fall Number Two

Elias drops Miz on the top rope and punches Miz in the corner. The referee warns Elias and Elias with kicks and he chokes Miz. Elias gets a near fall. Elias with punches. Shane saunters close to Miz while Elias chokes Miz in the ropes. Elias with a suplex and he gets a near fall. Elias with a reverse chin lock. Miz with elbows but Elias pulls Miz back to the mat with a reverse chin lock. Miz with punches and kicks in the corner. Miz with running knees into the corner followed by a second one. Elias misses a jumping knee. Elias with a snap mare but Miz with a DDT for a near fall.

Miz with kicks to Elias while he stares at Shane. Miz misses the round kick and Elias with a rollup for a near fall. Miz with a kick to the shoulder. Miz knocks Shane off the apron and Elias gets Miz on his shoulders. Miz escapes and hits the Skull Crushing Finale but Shane attacks Miz and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner of Fall: Miz (by disqualification)

Fall Number Three

Since the fall has not officially started by the referee, Shane and Elias continue to attack Miz and Elias sends Miz to the floor. Shane slams Miz’ head into the announce table and then over the announce table. Shane sends Miz into the ringside barrier and then Elias and Shane enter the ring. Shane sets for the spear and he hits Miz with the spear.

The fall starts and Elias goes up top and hits the elbow drop for the three count.

Winner: Elias

After the match, Shane and Elias leave the ring but they return for Shane to hit the Coast to Coast and he lands around Idaho. Shane tells Miz never to come after him again.

Finn Balor is in the interview area and he is asked about what is different about being the Demon. Finn says that Andrade pulled something out of him and Finn says the better the opposition, the better he needs to be. Finn is asked who is next and we see Shinsuke Nakamura show up and he touches the belt and walks away.

We see Miz in the ring and he is helped to the back.

We see Nikki Cross and Bayley in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and Bayley says that Alexa might be able to confuse Nikki Cross but she knows about Alexa. Bayley says if Nikki can beat her to get a title match for Alexa, she is okay with that. Bayley says that she is the true champion.

Match Number Four: Nikki Cross versus Bayley in an If Nikki Wins Alexa Gets Another Title Match Match

Nikki with punches as the bell rings and then Nikki with a reverse chin lock but Bayley with a snap mare and clothesline. Bayley gets a near fall. Bayley with a side head lock and elbows followed by a cutter in the ropes for a near fall. Nikki kicks Bayley and then goes up top for a cross body and Nikki gets a near fall. Bayley with a hot shot into the turnbuckles. Bayley puts Nikki in the tree of woe and Bayley with a double jump elbow for a near fall.

Bayley with an arm bar. Nikki with forearms but Bayley with a back elbow. Nikki goes to the floor and Bayley with the baseball slide through the corner. Bayley with a sliding clothelsine for a near fall. Bayley works on the arm and Irish whips Nikki. NIkki floats over and Bayley with a back elbow for a near fall. Bayley with an arm bar. Nikki with a jaw breaker and forearm. Bayley runs into the corner and is met with a back elbow. Bayley misses a splash into the corner and Nikki with a splash and bulldog. Nikki with a reverse DDT for a near fall.

Bayley sends Nikki to the floor and Bayley misses a suicide dive when Nikki moves. Nikki with a neck breaker for a near fall. Bayley blocks a kick and hits a knee and gets a near fall. Bayley goes up top and misses a cross body. Nikki with a crucifix for a near fall. Bayley with a crucifix for a near fall. Bayley with an inside cradle for a near fall. Bayley with a knee to the shoulder and Bayley goes for a La Magistral but Nikki blocks it and gets the three count.

Winner: Nikki Cross

After the match, Nikki celebrates like she did something for herself. Nikki says she cannot wait to tell Alexa.

Carmella is walking in the back looking for R Truth and she sees Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. Sonya says that she is going to beat up her friend Ember.

R Truth shows up and he says he has to hide.

Drake Maverick shows up and he says he does not have a referee and he has nothing. He says Truth invaded his wedding. It was his special day. He spent thousands of dollars of his mother in law’s money to walk down the aisle as 24/7 Champion. He says he has nothing and he tells Truth that Truth has ruined his life.

Truth hugs Maverick and he says he is sorry. Truth says he thought it was Carmella’s wedding. Truth tells Hornswoggle if this means so much to him. He tells Truth to get a ref and do it. Truth tells Drake psych and he says he loves the title more than Drake loves his wife. Truth runs away and the Benny Hill Gang knocks Drake over as they chase after Truth.

Ember Moon walks in the back as we go to commercial.

Match Number Five: Ember Moon versus Sonya Deville (with Mandy Rose)

Sonya with punches and a take down followed by more punches and a sliding knee for a near fall. Sonya with a knee to the head and she pie faces Ember. Ember with a forearm and another forearm that knocks Sonya down. Ember wtih a series of kicks. Ember with forearms and Sonya rolls to the floor. Mandy distracts Ember and Ember sends Sonya back into the ring. Ember kicks at Mandy and Sonya sends Ember into the ring post and gets the three count.

Winner: Sonya Deville

Aleister Black is in the back and he says he does not get it. He says he has been sitting here for weeks and he wants someone to come in and ask him to fight. He says the WWE is the highest form of competition. Black says he cannot be the only condemned man who walks these halls. He says he thinks there is not one single person who is man enough to pick a fight with him.

The lights go out and then there is a knock on the door.

The lights go on and Black smiles.

Match Number Six: Dolph Ziggler versus Kofi Kingston in a Non Title Two Out of Three Falls Match Where Dolph Gets A Spot in the WWE TItle Match at Extreme Rules if He Wins The Match Match

Fall Number One

They lock up and they go around the ring. Kofi with a clean break. Ziggler with a waist lock and Kofi with a standing switch. Ziggler with a standing switch of his own. Kofi with a wrist lock but Ziggler gets to the ropes. Ziggler with a drop kick for a near fall. Ziggler with a reverse chin lock and body scissors. Ziggler keeps Kofi from grabbing the ropes but Kofi with an elbow to escape followed by a punch. Ziggler with a kick and he leaps into the corner. Ziggler with a monkey flip and Kofi lands on his feet and hits a drop kick for a near fall. Ziggler gets a near fall. Kofi gets a near fall.

Ziggler and Kofi continue to exchange near falls. Ziggler with a knee and he sends Kofi to the apron. Kofi goes for a sunset flip but Dolph drops down and grabs the ropes but the referee sees it. Kofi with a sunset flip for the three count.

Winner of Fall: Kofi Kingston

Ziggler sends Kofi into the ringside barrier before the official start of the fall. Ziggler with a Zig Zag on the floor.

We go to commercial.

Fall Number Two

Ziggler misses a splash into the corner and Kofi with a rollup for a near fall. Ziggler with a super kick for the three count.

Winner of Fall: Dolph Ziggler

Fall Number Three

Kofi blocks punches but Ziggler with a kick and neck breaker for a near fall. Ziggler chokes Kofi in the ropes and rakes the eyes. Ziggler with a hard Irish whip and he gets a near fall. Ziggler with a reverse chin lock and body scissors. Ziggler escapes and head butts Ziggler. Ziggler with a punch. Kofi with a hard Irish whip and both men are down. Ziggler sends Kofi face first into the turnbuckles. Ziggler with a leaping elbow drop for a near fall. Kofi punches Ziggler but Ziggler with a kick and punches. Ziggler goes for a neck breaker but Kofi with a back slide for a near fall. Kofi with chops and a drop kick attempt but Ziggler blocks it and he catapults Kofi into the turnbuckles and Kofi with a double jump cross body but Ziggler rolls through and gets a near fall.

Ziggler with a DDT for a near fall. Kofi with a jumping clothesline followed by a Boom Drop set up but Ziggler rolls to the ropes and sends Kofi to the floor. Kofi kicks Ziggler in the head. Kofi with a springboard chop to the head for a near fall. Ziggler with a punch and kick to the leg but Ziggler blocks the Fameasser into a sit out power bomb for a near fall. Kofi tries for Trouble in Paradise but Dolph blocks it. Kofi with an inside cradle for a near fall. Kofi is sent shoulder first into the ring post and Ziggler with a Zig Zag for a near fall.

Ziggler wants Kofi to get up and Ziggler misses a super kick. Kofi misses Trouble in Paradise but he blocks a super kick and Kofi hits Trouble in Paradise for the three count.

Winner: Kofi Kingston

We go to credits.

