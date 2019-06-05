WWE SmackDown Results – June 4, 2019

We are in Laredo, Texas and your announcers are Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, and Corey Graves.

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods make their way to the ring.

Kofi says if there is one thing that he has learned over the last three months is that life is crazy. Life is full of surprised. Kofi says he thought he saw it all and did it all. Championships, friendships, and pancakes. It hasn’t all been highs. There have been a lot of lows, but Kofi says he fought through them all. Doing that, it gave him the opportunity of a lifetime. He won the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania.

Kofi says as amazing it was to win the WWE Title on the grandest stage of them all in front of his family, what is most important to him is to inspire people to do what they want to do and to believe that anything is possible. We see Kofi Kingston in Ghana.

After 26 years, he was finally able to go back to his home country, Ghana. He talks about the looks in the kid’s eyes. What you saw on the screen pales in comparison to being able to touch that child and tell them they can be whatever they want.

Dolph Ziggler interrupts and he says that Kofi is an inspiration, ask anyone in the arena. If this was Friday, he would be in the ring beating you up. Dolph says he respects the sacrifices and the journey you have made. Dolph says this is about why he is the way he is. Dolph says this is about him.

We have a video package for Dolph Ziggler. that shows his accomplishments but then it says he got nothing in return.

Dolph says he gave everything to you. Dolph says he gave his soul to WWE and you got the Wrestlemania moment. You won the WWE Championship and it should have been him. You are a hero, but one day all of you will realize that Dolph is the hero of this story and it should have been him.

Kofi says no one is saying Dolph has not had a great career. Dolph beat him to win titles before. Kofi says he knows about being passed over. After all of that footage, there was one thing you neglected.

Kofi shows a video package showing Dolph surrendering the US Title and leaving.

Kofi says you say it should have been you, it would have been you and it could have been you. When things didn’t go your way, you quit. You walked out. You turned your back. You took yourself out of the game. That is the difference. No matter how hard things got for him, Kofi says he never quit on himself, his brothers, or the WWE Universe. You keep saying it should have been you, and at Super Showdown it will not be you and as long as he is WWE Champion, Kofi says it will never be you.

Dolph shows a video package of the last few weeks.

Dolph says Friday it will be him.

Match Number One: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens versus Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods

Zayn and Woods start things off and Zayn with forearms and kicks. Zayn with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Woods with a drop kick for a near fall. Woods with a wrist lock. Zayn with a reversal. Woods with his own reversal. Kofi tags in and he goes up top and hits a double sledge from the turnbuckles. Dolph Ziggler is in teh back with a monitor next to him as we see Kevin Owens tag in.

Owens looks like he is going to tag out but he goes after Kofi and Kofi with a double leg take down and punches. Kofi with more punches in the corner but Owens with a kick and punches of his own. Owens kicks Kofi. Owens chokes Kofi in the corner and follows with forearms. Kofi with a round kick from the turnbuckles and Zayn tags in. Kofi with a drop kick and then he kicks Zayn in the corner. Woods tags in and kicks Zayn. Kofi tags in for more kicks. Woods tags in and he hits a drop kick into the corner for a near fall. Zayn goes to the floor on an Irish whip and he talks with Owens but Kofi with a trust fall plancha onto Owens and Woods takes care of Zayn.

Woods with chops to Zayn and then he sends Sami back into the ring. Owens grabs the leg and Zayn kicks Woods in the head. Owens tags in and he pulls Xavier to the floor and then sends Woods into the ringside barrier. Owens with a back senton to Woods when they return to the ring and Owens gets a near fall. Owens with a short arm clothesline. Owens with a back senton for a near fall.

Zayn tags in and punches Woods in the corner. Zayn chokes Woods in the ropes and Owens with a punch when Zayn distracts the referee and Kofi. Zayn with a snap mare and rear chin lock. Woods with punches and he tries to make the tag but Zayn keeps Woods in the ring and hits a drop toe hold. Owens tags in and he kicks Woods in the head. Owens mocks Woods trying to make a tag to try to piss off Kofi. Owens blows a kiss to Kofi and then goes for a back senton but Woods gets his knees up. Zayn tags in and he goes for a belly-to-back suplex but Woods lands on his feet. Woods with an enzuigiri and both men are down.

Owens tags in and he knocks Kofi off the apron before Woods can make the tag. Owens with chops and he puts Woods on the turnbuckles. Owens sets for a superplex but Woods with punches and forearms. Dolph is still in the back with the monitor as Woods hits a missile drop kick. Zayn and Kofi tag in and Kofiw ith a springboard clothesline and chops followed by a drop kick and jumping clothesline. Kofi with a Boom drop and then he sets for Trouble in Paradise.

Owens grabs Kofi’s leg and Woods with a clothesline off the steps. Kofi with a thrust kick and Trouble in Paradise for the three count.

Winners: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods

After the match, Ziggler comes into the ring and hits Kofi with a super kick. Ziggler gives Woods a super kick as well.

Shane McMahon is in the back and he says people think he brutalized Roman Reigns last night to soften him up for Friday. We see what happened last night.

Shane says this came about because Roman says Shane cannot hang with him in the ring. Shane says whatever Roman can do, Shane can do better. He is going to go to the ring and he is going to call out Roman. Will it be the Big Dog or a little pup with his tail between his leg.

Alexa Bliss makes her way to the set for A Moment of Bliss.

We are back and Alexa welcomes everyone to a special edition of A Moment of Bliss. She says it is an honor to be one of the wild cards from the more prestigious brand. Alexa brings out Bayley.

Alexa wants to know who made this incompetent swill as she dislikes her coffee choice. She samples a second attempt.

Bayley wants to know if Alexa is going to ask her any questions, but Alexa says she is waiting for her coffee. Alexa calls Bayley rude and then asks Bayley about how it started at Money in the Bank. Bayley says it started earlier than that. Alexa says Bayley had a good night and won the briefcase and cashed in. Bayley says it was not just that one night. Alexa reminds Bayley that she cashed in against Nia and it was spectacular. Alexa talks about what she did on Smackdown and she mentions the title meant something when she was champion.

Alexa asks Bayley if she thinks the title means anything around her waist. Bayley says that Alexa is trying to bait her in but Bayley is looking forward to the future. Alexa stops Bayley and she wants Bayley to wait for her coffee.

Bayley slaps the coffee cup away. Alexa asks if that is the type of champion she wants to be.

Carmella interrupts and she asks if you want to talk about former Smackdown champions or former Money in the Bank briefcase holders. If someone wants the title, it should be someone on Smackdown. Alexa asks if this is a challenge.

Charlotte Flair interrupts and apologizes. She says she talked to her good friend, Shane McMahon and she said there will be a match to see who will face Bayley at Stomping Ground. It will be tonight. Carmella will face Alexa Bliss . . . and Charlotte Flair.

Carmella walks in the back and she finds R Truth. Truth says things are not okay. He says this title is such trouble. Truth says that he has had to defend the title on holidays. He is waiting for Shane to call him back and Carmella gets a call from Shane and Truth says he has been using Carmella’s phone. Truth takes the call and he says this title is ruining his life. Truth asks if Shane will appreciate how sorry he was to interrupt Shane McMahon Appreciation Night. Truth is told he will have a standard match and it is right now. Truth wants to know who his opponent is and Truth says he is on the way to the ring.

Elias is in the ring and he is going electric.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Two: R Truth versus Elias in a 24/7 Championship Lumberjack Match

Truth with a rollup and then Elias sends Truth to the floor and Truth is attacked and sent back into the ring. Elias with a knee for the three count.

Winner; Elias (new Champion)

After the match, the 24/7 Chase Team get on the apron and they all brawl but Elias gets to the floor and he crawls under the ring but he crawls right up to Truth. Truth grabs Elias and they go under the ring and stuff goes on in the ring but there is a three count under the ring and R Truth is your new 24/7 Champion.

Drake Maverick goes after Truth but he cannot stop Truth before Truth gets into the crowd and he runs away.

Shane McMahon walks in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and Shane McMahon is in the ring and he is joined by Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. He gets introduced by Greg Hamilton. Shane asks if it is okay if they go to the end of what happened last night and he wants to see it again. Shane says imagine what he does on Friday. What he did was like training a dog. It runs around the place and you have to show it some discipline and who is the boss. There is that one dog that is a bit more high spirited, like Roman. What do you do with a dog like that? You have to take it to a different level. That is what he is going to do on Friday when he snips and he neuters the Big Dog and it lays at the heels of the best in the world.

Roman Reigns makes his way to the stage.

Scott and Dash go up the ramp and Roman with a Superman punch to Dawson and he sends Wilder into the set and then hits a Superman punch.

Roman sees Shane in the ring and Shane takes off his jacket and Roman makes his way to the ring.

Drew McIntyre with a Claymore as Roman gets to the ring. Roman is sent into the ring and Drew picks up Shane as Shane does the wind up and gives Roman a spear.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Three: Alexa Bliss versus Carmella versus Charlotte Flair in a Number One Contender Match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

Charlotte kicks Carmella and Alexa with a waist lock on Charlotte. Charlotte with an elbow and she sends Alexa to the floor. Carmella with an Irish whip and Carmella is sent to the apron. Charlotte with a punch but she misses a shoulder. Alexa with a Code Red for a near fall on Charlotte. Carmella with a head scissors to Alexa to send her to the floor. Charlotte with a rollup for a near fall but Carmella with a Code of Silence. Charlotte escapes and Carmella gets a near fall. Alexa with a punch to Carmella. Alexa with an arm drag but Charlotte with a boot to the head.

Carmella with a thrust kick and a super kick.

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose make their way to the ring.

Alexa sends Carmella into the ringside barrier. Charlotte chops Alexa. Charlotte says something to Sonya and Mandy and then chases Alexa around the ring to chop her. Alexa is sent back into the ring. Alexa gets a near fall on Charlotte and then Alexa throws a fit. Alexa gets another near fall. Alexa and Charlotte grab each other by the throat and Carmella with a cross body and she gets near falls on Charlotte and Alexa. Carmella throws a fit after sixteen near falls. Carmella sends Alexa into the ring post. Carmella with forearms to Charlotte and she puts Charlotte on the turnbuckles.

Carmella goes for a handstandcanrana but Charlotte blocks it and Charlotte sets for a power bomb but Carmella counters with a rana for a near fall. Carmella with kicks and then she moonwalks and hits a bronco buster on Alexa. Charlotte with a clothesline on Carmella and she goes for the figure four leg lock and Charlotte bridges and Alexa goes up top and hits Twisted Bliss on Charlotte and Carmella breaks up the cover.

Alexa with an STO on Carmella and hits a knee drop but misses the moonsault. Charlotte with Natural Selection on Alexa but Carmella breaks up the cover. Charlotte kicks Carmella off the apron and then Alexa sends Charlotte into the turnbuckles and gets a rollup with a handful of tights. Charlotte with a knee and Carmella with a super kick to Charlotte. Carmella is grabbed by Sonya and Mandy and Alexa with a DDT to Carmella for the three count.

Winner: Alexa Bliss

We take a look back at Brock Lesnar inflicting great damage on Seth Rollins on Raw and his refusal to cash in.

We are told by Tom Phillips that Seth Rollins has vowed to be at Super Showdown and so will Brock.

Kayla Braxton gets ready to interview Lars Sullivan.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Kayla Braxton brings out Lars Sullivan.

Lars is asked what drives him to do what he does. Lars asks if you would ever ask a nightingale why they sing a sweet song. Would you ask a lion why it waits for its prey before tearing its prey apart. Why would you asks a man like him what drives him. He says he is no man. For his entire life, I have been described by one word. He asks Kayla what is that word.

Lars says he has been called this word his entire life so he can take it.

Kayla says ‘freak’.

Lars says when a lion performs its primary function, people call it a lion. When I perform my primary function, people use that particular word. Lars says his primary function is to disect and dehumanize people. His primary function is to show that this world isn’t full of rainbows and sunshine. It is full of agony and a real life freak of nature like him.

Lars is asked if that is what he hopes to teach the Lucha House Party.

Lars asks Kayla if she likes nursery rhymes. He recites Three Blind Mic.

We see Goldberg’s door as we go to commercial.

Match Number Four: Andrade Almas (with Zelina Vega) versus Apollo Crews

Almas attacks Crews before the bell rings and Almas with the hammer lock DDT. Crews is taken out of the ring and Finn Balor’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring and takes Almas down with a double leg take down and double stomp. Balor with a Slingblade but Vega grabs the leg and Almas with a running double knee strike followed by a hammer lock DDT.

We take a look back at what Undertaker said last night on Raw.

We see security around Goldberg’s door as we go to commercial.

We are back and it is time to look at what happened between Triple H and Randy Orton on Raw.

Bill Goldberg emerges from his locker room and makes his way to the ring.

Goldberg says it is time to get down to business. He says he has been waiting over twenty years to experience what it would be like to be in this ring one on one with the Undertaker. Now he finally gets that match he wanted. Listening to Taker last night on Raw, he made an interesting point. He did not want to share the ring wtih the Family Man Goldberg. He would rather share the ring with the Icon Goldberg that went 173-0. Goldberg says he appreciates that advice and it made a light switch go off on his head. Goldberg says he would not want Family Man Goldberg in the ring with Taker because he would fall short.

That Goldberg was left at home. On Friday, as sure as hell as he is standing in the ring, you are going to get the Goldberg you have been watching for 20 years. The Goldberg you wonder how you stack up against. Goldberg says you are going to that Ass Kicking Goldberg you have been asking for. Once and for all, we will find out who the better man is. Undertaker . . . You’re NEXT to Rest . . . in . . . Peace.

The lights go out and a gong sounds.

The lights come back on and Undertaker is standing behind Goldberg.

They stand face to face.

The lights go out and a gong sounds. The lights come back on and Goldberg is alone in the ring.

Goldberg says Friday it is. He tells Taker to brings his jockstrap and tighten it up because it is going to be a fight.

We go to credits.

