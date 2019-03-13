WWE SmackDown Results – March 12, 2019

We are in Dayton, Ohio and your announcers are Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, and Corey Graves.

Shane McMahon makes his way to the ring and he is not in a mood to shuffle. The Best in the World trophy is in the ring.

Shane has Greg Hamilton make his way into the ring to introduce Shane as the Best in the World. Shane tells Greg to say it with conviction.

Shane says everyone wants to know why would he beat up his so called Bestie. Shane says he is tired of people asking him for help. His entire life, people have rubbed up against him to see how they can get ahead in life. Shane says you do not know what he does behind the scenes to make things better for all of you. It is all about them. It stopped on Sunday when he beat the holy hell out of the Miz in his own home town.

Shane says he is not the best in the world because of a trophy or because he won a title. It is because he was born that way. Shane is going to do things for himself. It felt so good when he was beating up The Miz. The last thing Miz say in front of his potato faced father. It felt so good and it lit a spark that will never go away. Shane tells The Miz that this is not a request because you work for him. Shane says he had such an amazing time beating his ass and he will continue that on the grandest stage of them all . . . at Wrestlemania. Shane tells Miz to get ready for another Best in the World beating and it is going to feel AWESOME.

Match Number One: Aleister Black, Ricochet, Matt Hardy, and Jeff Hardy versus Shinsuke Nakamura, Rusev, Sheamus, and Cesaro

Black and Nakamura start things off. Nakamura with punches and kicks. Nakamura blocks a kick and Black with a leg sweep and front face lock. Ricochet tags in and Black with a kick and Ricochet with a standing moonsault for a near fall. Ricochet with a front face lock and Matt tags in and Sheamus tags in as well. Sheamus runs into a boot and Matt with a screaming elbow drop to the back of the head from the turnbuckles. Jeff tags in and Jeff with a leg drop while Matt hits a baseball slide. Cesaro distracts Jeff and then he tags in. Cesaro with a kick and a leg drop for a near fall.

Cesaro sends Jeff into the corner and Rusev tags in. Rusev with shoulders in the corner. Rusev with a reverse chin lock. Rusev pulls Hardy to the mat. Jeff with elbows but Rusev pulls Jeff down by the hair. Rusev kicks Jeff. Nakamura tags in and he kicks Jeff. Cesaro tags in and kicks Jeff. Rusev tags back in and Jeff with a sit out jaw breaker. Ricochet makes the tag and he punches Rusev. Ricochet with a handstand head scissors and drop kick. Ricochet with a running shoulder into the corner and he kicks Nakamura on the apron. Rusev punches Ricochet when Ricochet goes for a springboard move.

Cesaro sends Ricochet into the announce table and then he hits a gutwrench suplex onto teh apron. Cesaro with a reverse chin lock. Sheamus tags in and he kicks Ricochet. Sheamus and Cesaro with a double clothesline followed by a knee drop. Sheamus with a reverse chin lock. Ricochet with a jaw breaker and Rusev tags in. Rusev with a double sledge to the back. Rusev gets a naer fall. Rusev puts Ricochet on the turnbuckles and tags in Nakamura for the running knee. Nakamura with a rear chin lock and knee drop. Cesaro tags in and punches Ricochet.

Cesaro runs into a boot and Ricochet with punches out of the corner. Rusev tags in and kicks Ricochet when Ricochet tries to make the tag. Rusev punches Matt and has words for Black. Sheamus tags in and he kicks Ricochet. Sheamus with a back breaker and reverse chin lock. Ricochet with punches and Ricochet sends Sheamus over the top rope to the floor. Cesaro pulls Sheamus to the ring and he tags in and stops the tag by kicking Black off the apron. Ricochet with a back body drop and Matt tags in.

Matt with clotheslines to Cesaro followed by punches and he sends Cesaro into the turnbuckles. Jeff tags in and they Irish whip Cesaro and Jeff with Poetry in Motion and Matt with a Side Effect. Sheamus with a Brogue Kick to Matt. Black with a knee to Sheamus. Ricochet with a clothesline while Nakamura kicks Ricochet and Jeff with a kick to Nakamura. Hardy with a Twist of Fate and he goes up top and hits a Swanton for a near fall. Sheamus and Matt with punches and then everyone pairs up.

The New Day make their way to the ringa and they go after Nakamura and Rusev so the referee calls for the bell.

Winners: Rusev, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sheamus, and Cesaro (by disqualification)

After the match, Woods with a drop kick to Sheamus. Big E sends Sheamus into the ring steps. Big E runs Csearo into the ringside barrier. Big E chokes Rusev. Woods with a Shining Wizard to Nakamura. Kofi with Trouble in Paradise to Rusev.

The Usos walk down steps and they talk about seeing the New Day trying to take what is theirs. They want to know who will they face at Wrestlemania.

Randy Orton makes his way to the ring.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Randy says there is something he has to get off his chest. This is the house that AJ Styles Built? What he does not understand is that in 2002 AJ was wrestling for $10 in a gymnasium in front of 12 people. Randy says he was making his debut. In 2004, AJ was shaking hands in bingo halls while he was the youngest WWE Champion. In 2005, AJ was in Florida getting a tan with Dixie Carter while Randy was facing Undertaker. Randy says he has been a champion. This is not the house that AJ built. This is the house that Randy Orton built.

AJ Styles makes his way to the ring.

AJ says for someone who looks down on the indies, you sure followed his career pretty close. AJ says he is flattered. He says he is proud that he came through the indies. People like you were not made for his world, but are made for the WWE. AJ says guys like you would not make it in his world. Not with things like this (and AJ does Randy’s pose) or a knockoff Diamond Cutter.

Randy says none of you or your indie pals ripped anyone off (and Randy does the Too Sweet gesture).

AJ says Randy is surrounded by those indie guys. They didn’t go to their fathers to get a job. In your first year, you had the help of Triple H, Ric Flair, and Batista so you would not fail.

Randy says he accomplished more before he was 24 than anyone has. He is a thirteen time champion and has won the Royal Rumble. He has main evented every pay per view.

AJ mentions Evolution and the Legay as well as Rated RKO. Randy reminds Orton about the Wyatt Family. It seems like you had a lot of babysitters. AJ says you are who you say you are. You are a viper and you use everyone and throw them to the curb when you are done. AJ says he made the first step by attacking him at Fastlane.

Randy says that AJ is renting a room in his house and he is the landlord. You can make your check out to R.K.O.

AJ points to the sign and he tells Randy to come and take it.

Randy leaves the ring.

We are reminded that Harlem Heat is going into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Match Number Two: Asuka versus Sonya Deville in a Non Title Match

They lock up and Asuak with a front face lock but Sonya with a reversal. Asuka goes for the ankle and Sonya gets to the ropes. Sonya with kicks. Asuka with kicks and she sends Sonya face first into the mat. Asuka misses a round kick and Sonya with a rollup for a near fall. Asuka misses a missile drop kick and Sonya with a spear for a near fall. Sonya gets another near fall. Asuka with strikes and a pop up knee. Asuka with a running knee and Sonya goes to the floor.

Asuka kicks Mandy when Sonya moves. Mandy pulls the ring skirt and Sonya slips. Asuka with the Asuka Lock and Sonya taps out.

Winner: Asuka

After the match, Mandy checks on Sonya but Sonya is not happy with Mandy.

Peyton Royce and Billie Kay are in the back and Peyton and Billie want to know where Sasha Banks and Bayley are. They were at Fastlane to see their title defense. You beat Nia and Tamina, but you cannot run from them forever. Their future is Iiconic.

Becky Lynch limps to the ring as we go to commercial but she throws her crutch aside.

We are back and Becky is in the ring, but we take a look at what happened between Becky and Charlotte at Fastlane. Then we hear Ronda’s comments from Raw.

Becky says it feels good to walk down that ramp on her own two feet. Everyone else got brave when she got injured, suspended, unsuspended, arrested, and then in the main event of Wrestlemania. Becky says this is the match that she set in motion. She picked Ronda Rousey and Charlotte got shoe horned in by Vince McMahon. Becky says she had to earn her way into her match twice. First, by winning the Royal Rumble, and then by playing Ronda Rousey like a fiddle. Do you know how hard it is to play mind games on a woman with no brain, but she did it. She got Ronnie so wound up that Ronnie did her dirty work for her. Becky says she will repay Ronda at Wrestlemania by winning her title and breaking her arm.

Becky says she does not care who she has to beat at Wrestlemania to take back what people have taken from her.

Charlotte Flair’s music plays and she makes her way to the ring.

Charlotte congratulates Becky for finally making it into her main event. The golden girl’s main event. Whil you were getting suspended and arrested to stay out of the ring, Charlotte says she has done all of the work. it is one thing to be hot for six months. Charlotte says she has been hot for four years. That is why she was chosen. She was chosen to get the job done. Charlotte says the WWE Universe supports Becky because they felt sorry for her. Like she feels sorry for Becky. Like Ronda felt sorry for you on Sunday. You got a hand out. Never in her life has she seen someone do so little and take credit for so much.

Charlotte says that is why she will have to make you and Ronda relevant when you bow down to the queen.

Becky tells Charlotte to shut up. You did nothing with this for four years and Becky came in and main evented Wrestlemania. We don’t need a queen, we need a man.

We see Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan leaving the McMahon’s office and he is asked about what they discussed. Daniel says as the WWE Champion, the Planet’s champion, and winner at Fastlane, he decided to tell Vince what he thought about Kofi. Daniel says they are in a match tonight against Mustafa Ali and Kevin Owens.

Match Number Three: Rey Mysterio and R Truth (with Carmella) versus Samoa Joe and Andrade Almas (with Zelina Vega)

Almas and Truth start things off and Almas with a back elbow and Truth floats over and hits a hip toss and then does a split. Truth with a flying corkscrew forearm. Rey tags in and Rey with an assisted head scissors Almas catches Rey and Rey sends Almas into the ropes with a head scissors. Joe makes the tag and he sends Rey into the air and then he punches Rey and sends him to the floor.

Joe with a head butt to Rey and they return to the ring. Joe with a slam and elbow drop. Joe kicks Rey and tags in Almas. Almas with a sliding kick to the ribs and he gets a near fall. Almas with a boot to the midsection. Joe tags in and he kicks Rey in the ribs and connects with a forearm. Joe works on the neck and Rey with elbows. Joe with a power bomb into a Boston Crab and then he applies a crossface. Truth kicks Joe to force Joe to break up the hold. Almas tags in.

Almas with a knee and then he hits two suplexes and then sets for a third but Rey blocks it and hits a Code Red. Rey tries to make the tag and Vega grabs Rey and Carmella pulls Vega out. Truth with a tag and two flying shoulder tackles and a Blue Thunder Bomb. Truth with a five knuckle shuffle and he gets Almas up for the Attitude Adjustment but Joe tags in and Truth with a leg lariat and kick. Rey makes the tag and Truth misses a clothesline. Joe with a super kick to Truth but Rey with a springboard drop kick and Joe is sent into the ropes. Almas is sent into the ropes and he hits a 619 on both men.

Rey with a splash to Almas but Joe with a back senton. Rey blocks a uranage with a rollup for the three count.

Winners: R Truth and Rey Mysterio

After the match, Joe gives Truth a uranage and then he gives one to Almas.

We take a look back at the announcement of the host at Wrestlemania.

Match Number Four: Kevin Owens and Mustafa Ali versus Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan

Owens and Bryan start things off and Owens with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Owens with a back elbow and back senton. Rowan tags in and he connects with a knee but misses a splash into the corner. Rowan with an elbow and running shoulder tackle. Owens with an elbow and enzuigiri. Ali tags in and he goes for a cross body but Rowan catches him. Ali gets to his feet and avoids Rowan in the corner. Ali with an enzuigiri and Rowan with a cross body to counter the rolling X Factor. Rowan knocks Owens off the apron.

Bryan tags in and he kicks Ali. Bryan with a head butt and then he works on the ankle. Bryan rakes at the face. Bryan with a side head lock and a back elbow. Bryan with a suplex for a near fall.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Rowan runs Ali chest first into the turnbuckles. Bryan tags in and he punches Ali and climbs the turnbuckles for a butterfly superplex and Bryan gets a near fall. Bryan goes for the LeBell Lock and Ali tries to get to the ropes and does with his foot. Bryan tells the referee he has UNTIL FIVE. Ali with a kick and a drop kick. Bryan grabs Ali to stop him from making the tag and Ali lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex attempt and Ali with a lungblower for a near fall. Owens with a super kick to Rowan and then Ali joins in for a double super kick. Rowan trips Owens on the apron and sends him into the ringside barrier.

Ali with a baseball slide and then Ali with an O’Connor Roll but Bryan reverses. Rowan tags in and he catches Ali off the turnbuckles and hits a claw slam for the three count.

Winners: Erick Rowan and Daniel Bryan

After the match, Vince McMahon makes his way to the ring.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Vince says he is here to give you what you want. He is here to give Kofi what he wants. He is going to give Kofi a chance to wrestle for the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania.

We take a look at what happened on Sunday when Vince was confronted by The New Day.

Vince says Kofi Kingston and people like you hear what you want to hear. He did not say that Kofi was going to be in the Triple Threat match, he made a Triple Threat Match. Vince sent Kofi out and he failed. You better listen to what he says because this is a teachable moment.

The New Day’s music interrupts and they make their way to the ring.

Big E says if he is being honest, he is not in the mood to have Vince teach them a damn thing. Woods says they are tired of watching what they say. Big E says they have been there for WWE for anything. Woods says they never threatened to leave despite being treated like garbage. Big E says that Kofi has been grinding for 11 years and he deserves more.

Vince says Kofi doesn’t deserve a damn thing. The New Day doesn’t deserve a damn thing. You don’t deserve a damn thing. Vince says he created everything in WWE and he doesn’t deserve a damn thing.

Kofi says this is bigger than the New Day and nothing bigger than Vince’s ego. Vince says nothing is bigger than his ego.

Woods says they deserve because they earn. Woods says that Kofi has defeated champions but never got title matches. That is just one of the many reasons Kofi deserves a WWE Title match. Big E says the WWE Universe has one demand. They demand that Kofi be given the opportunity to compete for the WWE Championship.

Vince says he wishes Kofi deserved this. Vince says he is a pretty good judge of talent. If you were worthy of being in a title match, it would have happened a long time ago. You are impressive and an extraordinary athlete. Your recent performances have been awesome. You are an extraordinary representative of this product. You will be in the Hall of Fame, but not by yourself, it will be as a member of New Day. You have these two young bucks to take the glory and let them do all the work. You have a lot of qualities. Vince says he wishes Kofi was up to par. He is not championship material. Vince says he was speaking to someone in the back, Daniel Bryan.

Daniel says he hit it right on the mark. Daniel says Kofi is awesome and he is a good B Plus Player.

Kofi says he is not asking for a free ride or a handout. He is not demanding a title match at Wrestlemania. Eleven years ago, he was a kid with a dream and he is living that dream. He is providing for his family and he is entertaining the fans. He feels that he has proven many times that he is worthy, but you don’t see it that way. Kofi says he does not complain about things. He does not complain about being in the ring busting his ass while you give others opportunities because you feel they are more worthy. He does not complain about missing special moments in his family’s life. He has never taken his kids trick or treating. He missed seeing his son losing his first tooth and he did not see his son’s face when he got money from the Tooth Fairy.

Kofi says he has never complained that someone like him has never received a title match. He is not going to complain. Kofi says he needs to know what he needs to do to get that chance. Kofi says these people believe in him.

Randy Orton’s music plays and Vince says that all he has to do is beat that man and get a chance in the promised land. Samoa Joe comes out and Vince says he has to beat him too. The Bar comes out and he has to beat them too. Rowan also makes his way to the stage and Vince says that Kofi has to win a gauntlet next week for that match.

Kofi’s opponents come to the ring and the New Day fight them off.

We go to credits.

