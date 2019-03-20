WWE SmackDown Results – March 19, 2019

We are in Indianapolis, Indiana and your announcers are Byron Saxton, Tom Phillips, and Corey Graves.

The Miz makes his way to the ring.

We see what happened last week when Shane McMahon made the match between him and Miz.

Miz says he has been laser focused on one road for the last ten years, the Road To Wrestlemania. But at what cost? He has taken advantage of people and sacrificed every relationship in this business except with his wife. That is what his friendship with Shane McMahon meant to him. It was all to prove to one man to make him proud of him, his dad. When his dad was in the ring with him, it was the first time he heard him say that he loved him and was proud of him. Shane made that happen. Miz says he gave Shane his dream of being a tag team champion. Miz says that he was warned about Shane.

Miz says at Fastlane, Shane McMahon attacked him from behind in front of his 68 year old father. Miz says his father watched Shane decimate him. What human being would do that? Then Shane put his hands on his father. Shane grabbed him by the throat while asking for help for his son. He calls Shane rotten to the core, like his father. You weren’t born best in the world, you are a McMahon, you were born worst. You think you are something special because you are a billionaire and can do whatever you want. You may own this company, but you don’t own him. You don’t own Kofi.

Miz says he was not born of privilege. He was told by everyone that he was average and would not amount to anything. Miz says he went out on his own and proved everyone wrong. He went on the Real World and then came to WWE and became a champion. Miz says he did that on his own. Miz says he prided himself on hard work. Miz says he is a proven success story. He had to earn his father’s love. He had to earn the fan’s respect. Miz says it has been thirteen years and he feels that he has earned it.

Miz tells Shane that he deserves the one thing that he earned by himself, an ass whipping at Wrestlemania.

We are back and Billie Kay is surprised that Bayley and Sasha are on Smackdown. Peyton says they look strange and small in their ring. It is like their parents paid for them to get into an Ivy League School they couldn’t get into. Peyton says they even went to NXT. Billie points out that they were run off on Raw by Nia, Tamina, Natalya, and Beth. Peyton says they will have to face the best tag team in unfamiliar territory.

Match Number One: Sasha Banks and Bayley versus Peyton Royce and Billie Kay in a Non Title Match

Billie and Bayley start things off and they lock up. Peyton tags in and Bayley gets out of the corner. They lock up and Peyton with a knee and forearm followed by a kick. Peyton swings at Sasha on the apron. Peyton goes to the floor but sees Sasha and returns to the ring. Bayley with a clothesline for a near fall. Sasha tags in and Sasha kicks Peyton and Billie tags in. Sasha sends Billie into the turnbuckles and tags Bayley in. They hit a cross arm clothesline and Bayley follows with a clothesline for a near fall.

Lacey Evans makes her way towards the ring as Billie hits Bayley from behind. Lacey is forced to turn around because of the force field around the ring. Peyton makes the blind tag and gets a near fall.

Peyton with elbows to the collarbone and follows with a side head lock on Bayley. Peyton sends Bayley into the turnbuckles and Bayley with a boot to Peyton. Peyton with a spinning heel kick for a near fall. Billie tags in and they kick Bayley. Billie with another kick and forearm to the back. Billie chokes Bayley in the ropes and Peyton tags in and kicks Bayley. Bayley with forearms and Peyton with an Irish whip. Bayley with a rollup for a near fall. Peyton sends Bayley to the floor.

Peyton sends Bayley back into the ring and kicks Bayley. Billie tags in and they kick Bayley. Billie with an arm bar. Bayley with punches but Billie sends Bayley into the turnbuckles. Bayley goes to the apron and Billie sends Bayley into the turnbuckles and follows with a clothesline. Peyton tags in and stretches Bayley in the ropes. Billie tags in and keeps Bayley from making the tag. Billie with an Irish whip and both with hair based take downs.

Peyton and Sasha tag in and Sasha with clotheslines and a drop kick. Sasha blocks a kick and Sasha with a kick of her own. Sasha with a running double knee strike and then Sasha with Meteora for a near fall. Sasha sends Billie to the floor after Billie breaks up the cover. Peyton with a rollup for a near fall. Sasha with a back slide for a near fall. Sasha kicks Billie on the floor. Sasha with a kick and a slingshot into the ring. Billie kicks Bayley and gets the three count with some help from Peyton.

Winners: Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

Rey Mysterio is in the locker room and he is asked about his plans for Wrestlemania. Rey is joined by his son Dominic. Rey says after pinning Samoa Joe last week, he will face Joe for the United States Title at Wrestlemania. Dominic is asked about his father facing Samoa Joe. Dominic says that Joe is a bully and he will be in the front row watching his father take care of a bully.

Kevin Owens makes his way to the ring for the KO Show with his guests Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

We are back and Kevin is in the ring and he welcomes everyone to the new and improved Kevin Owens Show. Kevin points out the new fancy graphics and improved because of the way that he is dressed. Kevin says it has been quite the bumpy ride and it looks like it is going to get worse. Kevin mentions that he calls Wrestlemania KOMania and this year it is all about Kofi. Kevin says he will watch that match closely tonight to see if Kofi can face Daniel Bryan at Wrestlemania.

Kevin brings out his first guest, Becky Lynch.

He then brings out his second guest, Charlotte Flair.

Kevin welcomes his guests and he says nobody knows better than him that friendships can go wrong. No one can get under your skin more than your best friend. A lot of things have been said back and forth over the last few months. Kevin brings up a few things that have been said. Kevin brings up Ronda Rousey and how Ronda called Becky a joke. Ronda said that WWE could make this a handicap match with Charlotte and Becky against Ronda and it would be fine. Kevin says that Ronda attacked security and Ronda’s husband had to intervene.

Kevin points out that Ronda is not here but Charlotte is. Kevin says that Becky said that Charlotte and Becky are the chosen ones and Charlotte was shoe horned into the match and does not belong.

Kevin says that you have said a lot and Kevin says that nobody really wants to see you talk any more. This is the Kevin Owens Show and he always says Fight Owens Fight. Kevin says it should be Fight Becky Fight. It should be Fight Charlotte Fight. Kevin wants to know what they have to say.

Charlotte says she would beat the holy hell out of Becky.

Kevin leaves the ring before he lets Becky answer Charlotte’s statement.

Becky slaps Charlotte and Charlotte spears Becky over the table. They exchange punches. Charlotte leaves the ring and she runs Becky into the apron and ringside barrier. Referees come out and hold their arms up and wave them to tell Charlotte and Becky to stop fighting. They continue to battle towards the announce table. Charlotte slaps a member of security while Becky sends one into the ringside barrier.

Charlotte with another slap to Becky. The officials are not doing a good job since Becky runs Charlotte into the announce table.

We go to the back for AJ Styles. AJ is asked about his match against Randy Orton at Wrestlemania. AJ is asked if he has what it takes to beat Randy. AJ says Randy has advantages most of us in the WWE do not have. He is a third generation star and is more agile than most people his size. Randy is a great wrestler. The difference is that Randy is a first round draft pick and AJ is a walk on. Look at him now. On April 7th, Randy will be standing across the ring from someone who did not have his advantages. He says that Randy will have the home field advantage. AJ says he is not coming to Wrestlemania to build, he is coming to tear the house down.

AJ wishes Kofi good luck tonight.

Daniel Bryan makes his way to the ring with Erick Rowan as we go to commercial.

We are back and Daniel Bryan talks about injustice. Kofi Kingston says being in this gauntlet match is an injustice. Kofi Kingston does not deserve the opportunity. Daniel says he knows what it is like to have the deck stacked against him and have the authority hold him down. That is not what has happened to Kofi Kingston. Kofi was chosen to replace Mustafa Ali in the gauntlet match before the Elimination Chamber. He was hand picked and given an opportunity that he had never earned. In that gauntlet match and in the Elimination Chamber, Kofi fought valiantly and he lost both times. Kofi has earned nothing.

Because Kofi Kingston, unlike him, is nothing more than a B+ player. That is okay for all of you because to all of you B+ is good enough. That sounds like a good idea for a shirt to go with all of the crap people don’t need to buy. B+ is not good enough. No matter how much you chant for Kofi, it won’t change the fact that he lost in the gauntlet and Elimination Chamber. When Kofi was given another chance at Fastlane, he lost again.

The New Day come out and Xavier Woods and Big E wish Kofi luck before he goes to the ring for the gauntlet match.

Match Number Two: Kofi Kingston’s Wrestlemania Fate Gauntlet Match (Featuring Samoa Joe, Randy Orton, Sheamus, Cesaro, and Erick Rowan)

Segment One: Kofi Kingston versus Sheamus

They lock up and Sheamus backs Kofi into the corner. They lock up again and Sheamus misses a punch in the corner. Sheamus goes for the leg but Kofi avoids Sheamus and applies a waist lock. Sheamus gets to the ropes. Sheamus with a kick and side head lock take down. Sheamus gets a near fall. Kofi with a near fall on a rollup while Sheamus holds on to the side head lock. Kofi with a hammer lock but Sheamus with a wrist lock. Sheamus with an arm drag but Kofi holds on to the arm bar and Kofi gets a near fall. Sheamus with an Irish whip and Kofi floats over and Kofi with an arm drag into an arm bar.

Kofi gets a near fall. Sheamus with a forearm but Kofi sends Sheamus over the top rope to the floor. Kofi with a plancha onto Sheamus. Sheamus with a running knee lift to Kofi when he gets back into the ring. Sheamus with forearms across the chest and a forearm to the lower back. Kofi with a crescent kick to Sheamus. Kofi with kicks but Sheamus sends Kofi into the ropes and Cesaro with a European uppercut to Kofi and Sheamus gets a near fall.

Sheamus with a knee drop for a near fall. Kofi with an elbow but Sheamus with a back elbow.

We are back and Kofi chops Sheamus. Sheamus misses a punch and Kofi with more chops. Kofi with a drop kick and flying clothesline. Kofi with the Boom Drop. Kofi sets for Trouble in Paradise, but first, he points to the Wrestlemania sign. Sheamus blocks Trouble in Paradise and Kofi kicks Sheamus away. Sheamus runs into a boot from Kofi. Kofi with a double jump cross body for a near fall.

Kofi pulls Sheamus back into the ring and Sheamus pulls Kofi into the ropes throat first. Sheamus with a uranage back breaker for a near fall. Sheamus goes for the Cloverleaf and applies it. Kofi pulls himself up and gets an inside cradle for a near fall. Sheamus with a knee for a near fall.

We see The Usos with Big E and Xavier in the back.

Sheamus sets for the Brogue Kick and Kofi moves and gets a near fall with a rollup. Kofi with Trouble in Paradise for the three count.

Sheamus Eliminated

Segment Two: Kofi Kingston versus Cesaro

Cesaro with a running European uppercut to the back for a near fall. Cesaro gets another near fall. Cesaro with punches and a European uppercut. Cesaro with a gutwrench suplex for a near fall. Cesaro works on the leg. Kofi kicks Cesaro away. Cesaro with an Irish whip but Kofi with boots to a charging Cesaro. Cesaro with punches. Kofi with punches from the apron and Kofi goes for a springboard moe but Cesaro catches Kofi and hits a tilt-a-whirl back breaker for a near fall.

Cesaro with a back breaker and he keeps Kofi over his knee to add pressure to the back. Kofi with punches but Cesaro with a European uppercut and then he slams Kofi’s throat into the apron. Cesaro catapults Kofi’s throat into the bottom rope. Cesaro with an elbow drop and he gets a near fall. Kofi punches Cesaro. Kofi with a cross body for a near fall.

More wrestlers join the watching party in the back as Cesaro continues to work on Kofi’s back. Kofi with kicks but Cesaro with a double leg take down and giant swing. Cesaro with the Cloverleaf on Kofi. Kofi tries to get to the ropes but Cesaro pulls Kofi into the center of the ring. Cesaro turns the Cloverleaf into a suplex and Cesaro gets a near fall. Cesaro tries for a Boston Crab but Kofi blocks it. Cesaro with a single leg crab with his knee in Kofi’s back. Kofi kicks Cesaro in the head. Cesaro sets for the Gotch Style Neutralizer but Kofi with a back body drop and Cesaro lands on his feet. Kofi with SOS for the three count.

Cesaro Eliminated

Segment Number Three: Erick Rowan versus Kofi Kingston

Rowan with a clothesline and he sends Kofi into the corner and chops Kofi. Rowan with a splash into the corner and he sends Kofi to the floor. Rowan follows and hits a running cross body on Kofi. Rowan Irish whips Kofi into the ringside barrier. Rowan sends Kofi into the ringside barrier and then he hits Kofi with a steel chair.

Erick Rowan Eliminated (by disqualification)

Rowan with a bear hug on Kofi and he runs Kofi into the ring post. Rowan sends Kofi over the ringside barrier into the timekeeper’s area. Rowan looks at the announce table and he hits the clawslam through the announce table.

Segment Four: Kofi Kingston versus Samoa Joe

Joe with a running back elbow. Joe follows with a head butt. Joe with jabs in the corner and a forearm to the back of the head. Joe with a knee but Kofi with a slap and kicks. Kofi with punches and kicks. Joe iwth an Irish whip and running back elbow and enzuigiri. Joe gets a near fall. Joe works on the neck. Kofi with punches but Joe with a clothesline. Joe gets a near fall. Joe with a chin lock using Kofi’s arm for more pressure. Kofi with a jaw breaker when Joe goes for the Coquina Clutch. Joe with an STJoe for a near fall.

Kofi with a forearm and he lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex attempt. Kofi with a double leg take down. Joe chops Kofi in the back and Joe puts Kofi on the turnbuckles. Joe sets for a Muscle Buster but Kofi counters and gets the three count.

Samoa Joe Eliminated

Joe applies the Coquina Clutch on Kofi in the ropes. Officials finally get Joe to release the hold but Kofi is out in the ring.

Segment Five: Kofi Kingston versus Randy Orton

Orton sends Kofi into the ringside barrier. Orton calls Kofi stupid and Kofi Irish whips Orton into the ring steps. They get back into the ring and Orton sends Kofi into the turnbuckles. Orton with European uppercuts and punches. Orton with kicks and he runs the laces of his boots across the eyes. Orton with a boot to the midsection and then a boot to the leg for a near fall. Orton with a reverse chin lock. Kofi with chops. Orton pushes a drop kick attempt away and Orton with the Garvin Stomp. Orton sends Kofi into the turnbuckles and Orton climbs the turnbuckles and punches Kofi.

We are back and Orton punches Kofi on the turnbuckles and connects with a European uppercut. Orton sets for a superplex but Kofi punches Orton and sends him to the mat. Kofi with a cross body but Orton rolls over and gets a near fall. Orton with a kick and he sends Kofi to the apron for an IEDDT and Orton hits it. Orton looks around and he prepares for the RKO. Kofi with a rollup and he keeps Orton from grabbing the ropes for the three count.

Randy Orton Eliminated

Winner: Kofi Kingston

After the match, Big E and Xavier Woods come into the ring to celebrate with Kofi..

After the match, Vince McMahon comes out and congratulates Kofi Kingston. What you have accomplished is miraculous so far. You are going to Wrestlemania. Vince says you are going to Wrestlemania as long as you can defeat one last opponent. Vince tells Xavier and Big E to leave the premises or he will lose this opportunity. Vince wishes Kofi good luck.

Match Number Three: Daniel Bryan versus Kofi Kingston in a Non Title Match

Bryan with kicks in the corner. Kofi with forearms and kicks to Bryan. Bryan with a knee to the midsection. Bryan puts Kofi in the tree of woe and Bryan with kicks. Bryan sets for a belly-to-back superplex and hits it for a near fall. Bryan tries to apply the LeBell Lock and Kofi gets his foot on the rope to break the hold. Bryan with kicks to the chest. Bryan misses the round kick and Kofi with SOS for a near fall.

Bryan with more kicks in the corner. Bryan with a running drop kick into the corner and he follows with a second one. Bryan goes for the third one but Kofi with a rollup for a near fall. Kofi with a back elbow and he misses the double jump cross body. Bryan with boots to the head. Bryan sets for the flying knee and he hits it and gets the three count.

Winner: Daniel Bryan

