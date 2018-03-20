WWE SmackDown Results – March 20, 2018

Welcome to SmackDown Live. We begin with a look at the February 8, 2016 Raw when Daniel Bryan had to announce his in ring retirement. We go to earlier today with the announcement that Daniel Bryan has been cleared to return to wrestling.

We are in Dallas, Texas and your announcers are Corey Graves, Byron Saxton, and Tom Phillips. Daniel Bryan makes his way to the ring. Daniel thanks everyone. He says that something horrific happened to Shane McMahon last week, but the two people he needs to talk to are not here yet. With that said, Daniel says he is going to talk about something else. A little over two years ago, when he was forced to retire, it was one of the hardest days of his life. Daniel says he focused on one thing, being grateful. He continued to focus on those things. There were times when he was depressed on not doing what he loved to do. There were times when he was angry for not being able to do what he loves to do, but he became grateful.

Daniel says there is a lot to be grateful for. He says he has a great family and friends, and the best fans in the world. He also has an amazing wife. When she saw him want to get back into the ring, she told him that it is great to feel wonderful, but you need to achieve your dreams. He went to specialists and when they gave him good news, he went to another. When he was cleared, she told him he needs to fight for his dreams. When he got depressed, he wasn’t just grateful, he fought. There was a time when he wanted to quit, but instead of walking out, she told him you don’t walk out. You fight for your dreams and if you fight for your dreams, your dreams fight for you.

Every hard thing seems impossible until it becomes real. Over the last two months, he has asked WWE to re-look at his case. They sent him to the best neurologists all over the country. Every doctor has said the same thing. You are cleared.

There was a time when being cleared to compete in a WWE ring seemed impossible, but it is real. Daniel says he has a lot of thank yous. He wants to thank the WWE and its doctors. They looked at him as a person and not the wrestler and he is thankful for that. He is thankful for giving him a second look. Daniel thanks everyone here and everyone watching at home because you have supported him for this entire time. Every week, when he comes out, you chant YES and you chant his name. For that, Daniel says thank you.

Daniel says he wants to thank Brie. He says you don’t truly understand how much she has supported him for the last two years and he is truly grateful.

Now, on to the fun stuff. Daniel says he does not exactly when or where he will get back in the ring . . . the crowd points to the Wrestlemania sign and the they chant Wrestlemania.

Daniel thinks about it and he asks if that sounds like a good idea. He does not know about Wrestlemania but he asks if Daniel Bryan will compete again in a WWE ring and the crowd chants Yes.

We go to commercial.

Match Number One: Rusev (with Aiden English) versus Shinsuke Nakamura

They lock up and Rusev with a wrist lock. Nakamura uses the ropes to reverse the hold. Rusev with a side head lock and take down but Nakamura with a head scissors. They both get back to their feet. They have a test of strength but Nakamura avoids Rusev and tells him to COME ON. Nakamura with a knee and round kick. Rusev responds and they go back and forth. Rusev sends Nakamura into the corner and kicks Nakamura in the leg. Rusev with a spinning heel kick for a near fall.

Rusev with a short arm clothesline. Rusev with kicks to the back and he gets a near fall. Nakamura with forearms but Rusev with a back elbow. Rusev with a reverse chin lock. Nakamura with a jaw breaker but he runs into a boot from Rusev. Rusev with a kick to Nakamura followed by elbow drops and Rusev gets a near fall. Rusev chokes Nakamura in the ropes and Rusev follows with a belly-to-back suplex for a near fall. Rusev with a reverse chin lock.

Nakamura with elbows to escape the hold but Rusev with a knee. Nakamura with a flying boot to the head. Nakamura with strikes to Rusev followed by kicks to the chest. Rusev blocks a kick but Nakamura uses the other leg. Nakamura chokes Rusev in the corner and then puts Rusev on the turnbuckles for a running knee to the midsection. Rusev with a drop toe hold and he tries for the Accolade but Nakamura escapes. Rusev with a round kick to the temple for a near fall.

Rusev prepares to Machka but Nakamura moves out of the way. Nakamura floats over into a cross arm breaker attempt and Nakamura with a near fall. Rusev with a near fall. Nakamura with a rollup for the three count.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

After the match, English attacks Nakamura and Rusev joins in on the attack. Styles watches and then he takes his sweet time to get ready to help. Nakamura is able to fight off Rusev and English so AJ’s attempts to take off his jacket was for nothing.

We have a video package for the Smackdown Women’s Title Match and the challenger, Asuka.

Charlotte is in her dressing room watching the monitor. Natalya enters and she says that Charlotte is so busted. She says that she can see the look in her eyes because Charlotte is scared. She says the clock is ticking and it is only a matter of time until the Queen bows to the Empress.

Charlotte says she is looking forward to her toughest challenge.

Natalya says she is better than both of them. She complains about how Asuka came in and took her Wrestlemania moment.

Charlotte says that Natalya can face her tonight.

We go to commercial.

We are back and AJ Styles walks in the back and Shinsuke Nakamura tells AJ he did not need his help. AJ says he knows. AJ interrupts Nakamura to say what Nakamura is going to say about beating AJ at Wrestlemania. Nakamura says that AJ needs more confidence and he will do it with a knee to the face.

Match Number Two: Baron Corbin versus Tye Dillinger

Dillinger with a waist lock and Corbin backs him into the turnbuckles. Dillinger with a side head lock and he holds on. Corbin blocks a snap mare and Dillinger with a running forearm. Corbin misses a kick and Tye with a chop. Corbin with a punch. Corbin with a forearm and he sends Dillinger into the turnbuckles. Corbin slides around the ring post and Dillinger with a jumping boot and clothesline to send Corbin over the top rope to the floor.

Dillinger comes off the apron and Corbin catches him by the throat. Dillinger escapes and kicks Corbin. They return to the ring and Tye comes off the turnbuckles. Corbin catches Dillinger and then sends him to the floor. Corbin with End of Days for the three count.

Winner: Baron Corbin

Charlotte Flair makes her way to the ring for her match against Natalya. We go to commercial.

Match Number Three: Charlotte Flair versus Natalya in a Non Title Match

They lock up and Natalya with a wrist lock. Charlotte with an arm drag. They lock up again and Natalya with another wrist lock. Charlotte with a reversal. Natalya with a reversal and a double leg take down but Charlotte escapes and applies a front face lock. Charlotte with a waist lock take down and she gets a near fall. Natalya with an Irish whip and Charlotte floats over. Charlotte with a rollup for a near fall. Charlotte with a figure four head scissors and then she rolls Natalya around the ring.

Natalya with forearms and Charlotte with a Flair flip to the apron and then she gets a rollup as she returns to the ring. Charlotte with a neck breaker and boot to the chest that sends Natalya to the floor.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Natalya with an abdominal stretch and a back slide but Charlotte rolls through and hits a drop kick. Natalya with an elbow but Charlotte blocks a kick and connects with a forearm. Natalya avoids a knee drop and then sends Charlotte into the turnbuckles. Natalya with a snap mare and she runs over Charlotte’s back but Charlotte with a clothesline. Charlotte with chops followed by an Irish whip and a chop as Natalya comes out of the corner. Charlotte with an exploder but Natalya sends Charlotte into the turnbuckles. Natalya sets for a discus clothesline but Charlotte with a boot to the head.

Charlotte goes for the figure four but Natalya escapes. Charlotte misses a charge into the corner but Charlotte with a back breaker and flatline. Charlotte goes up top and Natalya crotches her and then hits a spinning sit out power bomb but Charlotte kicks out at two. Natalya sets for the Sharpshooter and she applies it. Charlotte gets to the ropes and Natalya has to release the hold. Natalya slingshots Charlotte into the rope. Natalya with a discus clothesline for a near fall. Charlotte with a near fall and then she goes for the figure four but Natalya kicks her to the floor.

Natalya goes to the floor but Charlotte stops her with a spear. Charlotte with the figure four leg lock and she bridges. Natalya tries to reverse and Charlotte goes to the apron and hangs from the apron with the figure four. Charlotte goes up top but Natalya with a forearm. Charlotte knocks Natalya off the turnbuckles. Natalya gets back up and hits a superplex. Both women are down and . . .

Carmella’s music plays and she makes her way to the ring.

Carmella gives the briefcase to the referee but Charlotte with a boot to Carmella. Natalya with a rollup for the three count.

Winner: Natalya

We are back and the Usos make their way to the ring.

Jimmy says at Fastlane it was Usos versus New Day to battle over the Smackdown tag titles. Jey says it was one of the hottest rivalries renewed and they put on a classic. The winner goes to Wrestlemania as tag team champions. Jimmy says until the Bludgeon Brothers got involved. They were not after the tag titles, they were there to hurt them. Jimmy says that Jey is still banged up. Jey says they are still here. Jey says they are holding down this tag division and they show their titles.

Jimmy tells the Bludgeon Brothers they don’t know how to back down. Jey says they only know how to go hard and be the best tag team the WWE has ever seen. Jimmy says they are not just going to stand there and let people take their chance at being on Wrestlemania. Jimmy says they are going to war tonight. Jey says it does not matter if they are at 100 percent or not, it is on lockdown when you get in the ring.

Match Number Four: Jimmy Uso (with Jey Uso) versus Luke Harper (with Erick Rowan)

Jimmy slowly goes to the floor before locking up. Luke follows and Rowan follows Luke. Jimmy gets back into the ring and he knocks Luke off the apron with a forearm. Luke stops a suicide dive attempt with a forearm and he sends Jimmy to the floor and then he sends Jimmy into the announce table. They return to the ring and Harper with a punch and he chokes Jimmy. Harper with chops. Jimmy with a punch and chops. Harper with an Irish whip and uppercut. Harper with a chop and a running forearm into the corner.

Jimmy goes down when Harper goes for a cross body into the corner and Harper goes over the top rope to the floor. Jimmy with a drop toe hold that sends Harper into the matrix board. Jimmy is frozen by Rowan on the apron. Harper is sent into Rowan and he is knocked off the apron. Jey hits Harper and Jimmy gets a near fall. Harper with a thrust kick and he sets for a power bomb but Jimmy gets to his feet. Jimmy with a kick but Harper with a thrust kick to crotch Jimmy and then he sends Jimmy into the top of the ring post. Harper with a discus clothesline for the three count.

Winner: Luke Harper

Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh walk in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and Sunil introduces Jinder Mahal.

Jinder says that all of the people who are booing him are hypocrites. He has sacrificed everything to be on the grandest stage. Jinder says he does not have to be here. He could be vacationing anywhere. He could be the biggest star in Bollywood. Jinder says he restored glory into the WWE Championship. He made Smackdown the premiere show. You shower him with your jealousy. Jinder says you should be worshiping the ground he walks on. You claim to be open minded and look for change, but all you want is the status quo with Randy Orton.

Bobby Roode’s music interrupts.

Bobby says the only hypocrite is you. Bobby says respect is a two way street and you don’t deserve any respect. As a matter of fact, the only thing you deserve at Wrestlemania is him beating Jinder in the middle of the ring to win back his United States Title. When he does it will be . . .

Randy Orton interrupts.

Randy tells Jinder to shut up. He does not understand why nobody respects you. You don’t understand why your name is not mentioned when the greatest champions of all time. It is because without the help of your little stooge, you suck.

Jinder leaves Sunil in the ring as he escapes. Randy stops Sunil and hits the IEDDT. Orton twists into position but Roode with a kick and he hits the Glorious DDT. Roode tries for a Glorious DDT on Orton but Orton escapes. Orton tries for an RKO but Roode escapes.

Naomi and Becky Lynch walk in the back as we go to commercial.

Match Number Five: Becky Lynch and Naomi versus Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan (with Ruby Riott)

Sarah runs Naomi into the corner as the bell rings and Liv tags in. Naomi avoids both and Naomi with kicks to both women and then she gets a near fall on Liv. Becky tags in and they hit a double hip toss. Becky with a back heel kick and knee. Liv goes into the ropes and she kicks Becky in the thigh. Becky with an Irish whip but Liv sends Becky into the turnbuckles. Liv sends Becky into Sarah’s boot and then Sarah tags in and kicks Becky. Sarah with a snap mare and a running knee to the head for a near fall. Sarah with a cobra clutch. Becky sends Sarah over the top rope to the floor. Sarah knocks Naomi off the apron to prevent the tag.

Becky with a take down and she applies DisArmHer. Naomi with Rear View to stop Liv’s interference and Sarah taps out.

Winners: Becky Lynch and Naomi

Daniel Bryan is on the phone and he is told that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have arrived. He tells the production assistant he will see them in the ring.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Daniel Bryan is on the turnbuckles leading the crowd in a Yes Chant.

Daniel says this has been a big night for him, but there is one more thing to address. The guys are here so he asks for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to make their way to the ring.

Kevin and Sami are in a very very very very very very good mood as they make their way to the ring.

Kevin hugs Daniel and then Sami shakes Daniel’s hand and hugs him.

Kevin says they are so thrilled for him. They weren’t going to come because without Shane here, what is the point. Then they got the news everyone has been waiting for. Daniel Bryan has been cleared for in ring competition and will talk about it on Smackdown. They raced here and they would have gotten here earlier but they got stopped by Walker, Texas Ranger. They got out of the ticket because everyone is dumber in Texas. They are happy to share this with Daniel.

Sami says they wouldn’t miss this for the world. You have been their biggest supporters since Day One. No one understood them like Daniel. When everyone was jealous of their success, you were fair. When Shane tried to hold them down, you were fair. Now Daniel Bryan gets to return to in ring competition. This is a classic case of good things happening to good people. You talk about A show versus B show. Any show with a roster that has Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Daniel Bryan are top show. That sounds like a Dream Team.

Daniel says he appreciates that but that is not why he brought them out here.

We see what happened to Shane last week at the hands, feet, and other body parts of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Sami tells Kevin not to have so much fun.

Daniel asks if they thought it was funny.

Kevin says they are man enough to say they went too far. Sami says that it looked extreme, but he kind of deserved it.

Daniel says they are acting like it is no big deal. This is not a small thing. This is a big deal. You have to know this and understand. You are two of the best performers in this generation and when Shane McMahon says he was living vicariously through them. Shane was right. They came from the same place and they have known each other for fifteen years. That was more than getting carried away. You assaulted your boss.

Daniel says this is what he doesn’t get. You won. Shane admitted he was wrong and he put you in a singles match on the grandest stage of them all. Imagine ten years ago in an armory in front of 300 people, what would you have done if someone said you would wrestle each other at Wrestlemania. Shane was leaving to get out of your way. You still felt the need to assault your boss.

Daniel says he does not get it. Shane was right. Daniel says he doesn’t want to have to do this. Daniel says he has been fired by this company twice and he came back a better man. You can learn and you can grow. Daniel says he hates that he has to do this. Sami . . . Kevin . . . You’re Fired.

This doesn’t mean you are gone forever, it means that you are gone now. Daniel says they mean so much to him.

Daniel offers his hand to them.

They shake his hand and then they turn around and Kevin hits Daniel with a forearm. Kevin yells that you did this. Sami punches Daniel but Daniel punches back. Bryan with kicks to Owens in the corner but Sami attacks Daniel. Daniel with a suplex and running drop kicks. Daniel with kicks of Yes but Sami stops Daniel before the round kick and he punches Daniel. Kevin with a super kick. Kevin holds Daniel for a Helluva Kick.

Owens punches Daniel and Sami sends Daniel to the floor. Sami picks up Daniel for a power bomb onto the apron and he hits it.

