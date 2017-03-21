WWE SmackDown Results – March 21, 2017

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens up with a look at Shane McMahon and AJ Styles. They show footage from last week, including where Styles was fired by Daniel Bryan.

– Daniel Bryan is backstage with a staffer making arrangements for tonight. AJ Styles appears and he’s all smiles. He asks where Shane McMahon is. Bryan doesn’t agree with AJ being here and says if it was up to him, he would still be fired. Bryan says Shane sees this as an opportunity to show people how a man handles things instead of coming from behind. Bryan warns AJ that he has no idea what’s coming to him at WrestleMania. Bryan says Shane is on his way to the arena. AJ says last week felt so good he’s going to do the same this week.

– We’re live from Uncasville, CT with Tom Phillips, David Otunga and JBL. Phillips says Mauro Ranallo is out sick this week.

– We go to the ring and out comes AJ Styles. He talks about putting Shane McMahon through the car last week and accepts Shane’s challenge for WrestleMania 33. AJ goes on and says he’s meeting Shane in the parking lot tonight and if we thought last week was bad, it can go to phenomenally worse tonight. AJ drops the mic and his music hits.

– Back from the break and Bryan is on the phone with Shane. Bryan informs Shane that AJ will be waiting for him in the parking lot. It sounds like Shane has a plan. Bryan says he supports Shane 100%. Baron Corbin walks in and wants to know about Dean Ambrose accepting his challenge for WrestleMania. Bryan says he hasn’t heard from Ambrose in a few weeks, thanks to Corbin. Corbin thinks he has the night off but Bryan books him in a match against Randy Orton.

– We see NFL star Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots at ringside.

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: The Usos vs. American Alpha

We go to the ring and out comes SmackDown Tag Team Champions Chad Gable and Jason Jordan. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso are out next.

Back and forth to start. Jordan takes Uso to the corner and tags in Gable for a quick double team and a 2 count. Uso turns it around and in comes Jimmy. Gable takes him down by the arm. Gable and Jordan keep control with quick tags as Jey looks on for a tag. Jordan tags in for another double team. Jey runs in but they nail a double dropkick. The Usos end up on the floor as the champions stand tall. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and The Usos are in control. Gable gets close to a tag but it’s blocked by the other Uso. Gable ends up clotheslined on the floor as the referee counts. Gable makes it back in right before the 10 count.

Jimmy tags in and they stomp on Gable. Jimmy takes Gable to the top but Gable fights him. Gable gets turned upside down in the corner. Uso charges from across the ring but Gable pulls himself up. Jordan and Jey tag in at the same time. Jordan unloads. Jimmy also gets some offense from Jordan. Jordan slams Jey for a close 2 count. Jordan goes for the double team but Uso floors him. More back and forth. The Usos cheat to get two close 2 counts. The Usos go for double Superfly splashes on Gable but Jordan interrupts. Gable takes out Jey and they hit Grand Amplitude for the win but Jimmy pulls Jordan out of the ring. Jordan with a belly-to-belly on the floor. Jey knocks Jordan off the apron. Fans chant “this is awesome” now. Gable nails a big moonsault but Uso clotheslines him over the barrier. Jordan nails Uso from behind. Jordan rolls Uso back into the ring but he gets double teamed. Uso nails a superkick for the win and the titles.

Winners and New SmackDown Tag Team Champions: The Usos

– After the match, The Usos leave with the titles as American Alpha recovers.

– Back from the break and Luke Harper cuts a promo backstage. He says Randy Orton opened Pandora’s Box by destroying Sister Abigail. Harper goes on and says he will destroy WWE Champion Bray Wyatt next week.

– We get a parody episode of Total Bellas with The Miz and Maryse making fun of John Cena, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella.

Baron Corbin vs. Randy Orton

We go to the ring and out comes Baron Corbin. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Corbin’s recent attack on WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose. Randy Orton is out next for his first match against Corbin. They lock up and go at it. Corbin drops Orton first with a shoulder. They run the ropes and Corbin blocks an RKO attempt. Corbin goes to the floor for a breather.

Corbin comes back in and they go at it. Orton takes control and stomps away while Corbin is down. Orton keeps control and sends Corbin back to the floor. Orton reaches for Corbin over the top rope but Corbin runs him into the ring post. Corbin comes back in and stands tall over Orton. Corbin talks some trash and fans boo as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Corbin is still in control. He covers for a 2 count. Corbin keeps control and floors Orton with a big clothesline. Corbin works Orton around as fans try to rally for Orton. Corbin runs into a boot and Orton makes his comeback. Corbin counters the powerslam. Back and forth again. Corbin runs into the ring but Orton catches him with the powerslam. Orton comes back with a Full Nelson slam for a close 2 count.

Corbin ends up avoiding the DDT and they go to the floor. They use the barrier and the steel steps. Orton brings it back into the ring and hits the second rope draping DDT. Orton gets a pop as he readies for the RKO. Corbin blocks it and catches Orton with a Deep Six for a close 2 count. Corbin ends up running into the steel steps on the floor. They come back into the ring and the finish comes when WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose drives a forklift to the stage area. Orton takes advantage of the distraction and hits the RKO for the win.

Winner: Randy Orton

– After the match, Ambrose makes his way to the ring. He grants Corbin the match at WrestleMania 33 and lays him out with Dirty Deeds. The music hits and Ambrose leaves while Corbin recovers.

– Renee Young is backstage with Randy Orton. He talks about WWE Champion Bray Wyatt, saying last week’s bathing with ashes was unexpected. The lights flicker and go out. Orton knows it’s Wyatt. He tells Wyatt to show his face. Orton ends up getting attacked. We see men in sheep masks holding Orton while Wyatt speaks on how Orton destroying Sister Abigail has made him stronger than he ever imagined. Wyatt thanks Orton and laughs. Wyatt sings “in his hands” until we go to commercial.

Fandango vs. John Cena

Back from the break and out comes Fandango. He’s accompanied by Tyler Breeze, who is dressed as Nikki Bella. John Cena is out next.

Fandango takes the mic before the match and has Breeze toss fashion tickets at Cena, one for wearing jorts. Fandango says he will expose Cena for being the lousy wrestler that he is tonight. Fandango tries to get a pop for Breezy Bella. Cena points to the stage and out comes the real Nikki Bella as her music hits.

The bell rings and Fandango tosses more tickets at Cena in his face. Cena runs the ropes and hits shoulders. Cena with the big slam and the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Breeze enters the ring but Nikki runs in and spears him. Cena hits the Attitude Adjustment on Fandango while Nikki plants Breeze. Cena applies the STF on Fandango while Nikki applies the Fearless Lock on Breeze for the win.

Winner: John Cena

– After the match, Cena and Nikki celebrate as we see the WrestleMania banner hanging in the background.

– AJ is shown backstage waiting for Shane.

Becky Lynch vs. Carmella

Back from the break and out comes Becky Lynch. Natalya is on commentary. Carmella is out next with James Ellsworth.

Becky strikes first but the match falls apart early on as Natalya and James Ellsworth get involved. Natalya enters the ring and drops Becky for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Becky Lynch

– After the match, Mickie James comes down as does SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. A brawl breaks out. Ellsworth tends to Carmella. Becky comes off the top and Carmella pushes Ellsworth in front of her. Ellsworth goes down. The segment ends with Bliss standing tall in the middle of the ring with the title in the air.

– We come back to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville cutting a promo to hype tonight’s 205 Live episode. He will be facing Mustafa Ali.

– They show another “Total Bellas” parody segment with The Miz and Maryse knocking John Cena and Nikki Bella.

– Renee is backstage with AJ asking what his intentions are waiting for Shane to arrive. A limo pulls up and AJ approaches it but out steps Rhyno and Heath Slater instead.

– We go to the ring and out comes Shane McMahon to a pop. Shane heard AJ is looking for him but here he is in the ring. We cut backstage to Renee informing AJ that Shane wants to talk to him in the ring. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Shane is in the ring. He talks about how AJ could’ve brought anything to him discuss but whatever problem he had is now worse after last week’s actions. Fans chant for AJ to come out. Shane calls him to the ring. The cameras show AJ walking from the back.

AJ hesitates but makes his way out with a mic. AJ admits he made a mistake by going off the deep end. He apologizes but fans boo. Styles tells Shane not to listen to the fans. AJ says Shane did him a favor by giving him a WrestleMania match. AJ says Daniel Bryan was right about Shane not being like the rest of the McMahon family. AJ says for that, he’s going to enter the ring, look Shane in eyes, sincerely apologize and shake his hand. Fans boo.

AJ enters the ring but Shane attacks him into the corner. AJ retreats to the floor and Shane follows. AJ attacks Shane and launches him into the barrier with a suplex. AJ takes apart the announce table but Shane suplexes him.

Shane nails AJ with a monitor and places him on top of the announce table. Shane goes to the top rope and stands for a big pop. Shane leaps and puts AJ through the announce table with a big elbow. A “holy shit” chant starts up. Referees come to check on them as we go to replays. We come back to Shane on his feet at ringside. He points up at the WrestleMania banner and drops to one knee as his music plays. Shane stands back up over AJ as we go to another set of replays. Shane heads to the back while AJ recovers in the debris. Shane clutches his ribs and points up at the WrestleMania sign as SmackDown goes off the air.