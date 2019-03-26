WWE SmackDown Results – March 26, 2019

We are in Uncasville, Connecticut and your announcers are Tom Phillips, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton.

The New Day make their way to the ring.

Xavier says if we could be serious for a minute, the last few months have been an emotional roller coaster. Big E says it has been an incredible journey from New Day Sucks to New Day Rocks over their five years. Xavier says it has been incredible to be here for you and with you to perform for the WWE Universe. He says it has been one hell of an experience and they want to thank everyone.

Big E says he has spoken with Xavier and after all of the obstacles placed in Kofi’s way, they have talked about walking away. They have made a lot of friends, but . . .

Xavier says the thing that has been hard on him and E has been how poorly Kofi has been treated. It is not just recently, but over the last 11 years. POP is not just a catchhphrase, Kofi exudes the Power of Positivity. Kofi does not know the word quit.

Xavier says they cannot make that decision until they get answers. The person who has those answers in Vince McMahon. The New Day is asking Mr. McMahon to come out here and address them face to face so they can talk about the issues they have. They have no problem waiting in the middle of this ring until you do.

Vince McMahon makes his way to the ring.

Before Vince can speak, he is interrupted by the WWE Champion Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan. Daniel tells Vince not to waste another breath to placate the fragile egos of the New Day. If they want to quit, let them quit. The New Day is nothing but a stale novelty act, a stale novelty act that you created. You can pick another group of three from NXT and call them Fresh Afternoon and let them throw waffles into the crowd. Kofi is nothing more than a B+ player.

Kofi lost last week. Kofi lost at Fastlane. Kofi lost at Elimination Chamber. Don’t let Big E get in your head. Don’t let the parasites get into your head. You have been correct about Kofi. Te instinct that he is not championship material have been correct. You have been right and these people have been wrong. Just like Kofi, these people have refused to accept that reality.

Xavier says that Daniel is too afraid to face Kofi one on one. You have become everything that you have fought against. You have turned into a hypocrite. That is why you are out here right now.

Vince brings up the quitting crap that you are trying to get people to believe. You are not going to quit and there is not a bone in your body that will make you quit. This is just a way to get others to think you will quit out of protest to Kofi. Vince says he gets it. Everybody loves what we have here, almost everybody. Kofi, you are definitely and will always be a B+ player.

Daniel says he agrees with Vince.

Vince asks if BIg E and Xavier are a B+ tag team. You have this respect and passion for Kofi. Can you put Kofi in the WWE Championship match? Vince tells Kofi he is done having opportunities. If Big E and Xavier can win a Tag Team Gauntlet tonight, Kofi has his match at Wrestlemania.

We are reminded about the announcement that the Raw Women’s Championship Match will main event Wrestlemania.

Becky Lynch is in the interview area and she is asked about main eventing Wrestlemania and winning the Beat the Clock Challenge. Becky says she brings the people and Ronnie brings the title. What does Charlotte bring? What has she ever brought to the match?

Charlotte Flair’s music plays and she makes her way to the ring.

Charlotte says she is about to show how deserving she is.

Match Number One: Charlotte Flair versus Asuka for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

They lock up and Charlotte tries for a chop and Asuak blocks it. Charlotte with an arm wringer and Asuka uses the ropes for a reversal. Charlotte with a leg trip and a side head lock. Asuka with a side head lock. Asuka kicks Charlotte in the midsection and Charlotte goes to the floor. Charlotte returns to the ring and Asuka with a waist lock. Charlotte with an Irish whip and she runs into boots but Charlotte blocks them and connects with an elbow. Charlotte with a boot to the knee and then a spinning toe hold and knee drop. Charlotte with a kick to the leg. Charlotte kicks Asuka in the hamstring. Charlotte continues to work on the leg.

Asuka blocks a waist lock and applies a knee bar. Charlotte picks up Asuka and hits a belly-to-back suplex and she gets a near fall. Charlotte with a fallaway slam but she misses a baseball slide when Asuka moves on the apron. Asuka with a baseball slide on the apron to Charlotte. Asuka sends Charlotte back into the ring. Asuka kicks Charlotte but Charlotte with a clothesline. Charlotte with a knee drop to the back of the head. Asuka with an Octopus on Charlotte.

Asuka with a sunset flip for a near fall. Asuka with a forearm and Asuka blocks forearms from Charlotte. Charlotte kicks Asuka in the knee and then continues to work on the leg. Asuka with a Codebreaker but Asuka cannot capitalize due to the damage done to her knee. Charlotte pie faces Asuka but Asuka with strikes to Charlotte. Asuka with a kick to the midsection followed by a running hip stirke and German suplex. Asuka with a thrust kick. Asuka with a flying boot to the head for a near fall.

Asuka kicks Charlotte in the back. Asuka misses a hip attack against the ropes and Charlotte with a boot to the head for a near fall. Charlotte goes up top for a moonsault but Asuka gets her boots up and Asuka with the Asuka Lock. Charlotte rolls back to get a near fall. Asuka with a round kick for a near fall.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Charlotte with chops followed by a slam attempt but Asuka escapes and gets a near fall. Asuks blocks the figure four leg lock and Charlotte with a kick. Asuka kicks Charlotte into the turnbuckles. Asuka with a round kick to the head for a near fall. Asuka goes to the turnbuckles and Charlotte with a forearm. Charlotte with a Spanish Fly for a near fall. Charlotte with forearms to Asuka but Asuka with a triangle. Charlotte with a power bomb to escape for a near fall. Asuka with an inside cradle into the Asuka Lock but Charlotte escapes with an arm drag. Charlotte with the figure four and she bridges. Asuka taps out.

Winner: Charlotte Flair (New Champion)

Kurt Angle makes his way to the ring while the new Smackdown Women’s Champion heads to the back.

We go to commercial.

We are back and AJ Styles is in the Gorilla Position. He is asked about facing Kurt Angle less than two weeks before his match against Randy Orton. AJ says he is honored to be Kurt’s last match on Smackdown. He feels privileged to be part of his career and is happy to be in the ring with him. AJ says that Angle is a hall of famer and he is not taking this match lightly. This is not an exhibition match. Kurt may have laid the foundation but this is the house that AJ Styles built.

Match Number Two: AJ Styles versus Kurt Angle

They shake hands and hug before locking up. Angle with a German suplex. Angle goes for the Olympic Slam but AJ escapes. AJ with a Calf Crusher on Angle. Angle looks like he is going to tap but Angle counters into an ankle lock. AJ rolls through and sends Angle into the turnbuckles.

Randy Orton attacks AJ and hits an RKO. The referee calls for the bell.

Winner: AJ Styles (by disqualification)

After the match, Orton kicks AJ but Angle with an Olympic Slam on Orton.

We go to comments from Rey Mysterio and Dominic. Dominic says Joe is nothing like Kofi or his father. Joe only cares about himself. Rey says he will teach Joe a lesson at Wrestlemania as he stands up for his family and he wins the United States Title.

Miz makes his way to the ring.

We go to commercial.

Miz is in the ring and he mentions we are 12 days away from Wrestlemania. He says he is looking forward to ripping Shane McMahon apart limb by limb. Shane lit a fire under him that he never had before. Miz says he has been here for thirteen years but this is personal. When Shane put his hands on MIz’ father, he did it in front of him, up close and personal. Miz says this is what he wants to do to Shane McMahon. He wants everyone to see him decimate Shane. He wants everyone at MetLife Stadium see him beat Shane in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. Miz says he will take Shane all over that stadium and showcase everything that he can do to him.

Miz is interrputed by his opponent at Wrestlemania, but first, a line of security and wrestlers.

Shane shuffles his way onto the stage.

Shane tells Greg Hamilton he needs the proper instruction.

Shane says the security is for Miz to protect you from him. Shane says that when he heard Miz suggest a Falls Count Anywhere match, he could not believe it. You are as dumb as your father looks. Shane says he has had some time to reflect on what he does. Shane says he watches it over and over again and the more he watches it, the better he feels. When he beat Miz up in his home town and in front of his father, he felt it in his bones. When he put his hands on your father’s face, he paralyzed him with fear. Shane says it was euphoric and now he has an absolute taste for it. Shane says he will quench his thirst and he will beat Miz up all over the stadium. Shane accepts the stipulation.

He will punish George for his the greatest MizTake in his life and that was when he impregnated your mother.

Miz removes his jacket and he goes up the ramp and works over security but he has not gotten to the second level of Shane’s Security Sector.. Miz is done with security and now it is time for Primo and and Shelton Benjamin. Primo is sent into the ring steps and he takes care of Shelton. Sanity works over Miz. Miz sends Wolfe into the crowd and then he does the same to Dain. Miz sends Young into the ringside barrier and Shane thinks that things might get worse for him.

Miz with a cross body off the ringside barrier onto Sanity. Miz punches Wolfe and Dain grabs Miz but Miz with punches to everyone who gets near him.

We are back and Peyton Royce and Billie Kay talk about the big news but they talk about everything else before mentioning they will be in the Women’s Tag Title Match.

Match Number Three: The New Day Tag Team Gauntlet Where if The New Day Win Then Kofi Faces Daniel Bryan at Wrestlemania

Segment One: Big E and Xavier Woods versus Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows

Woods with a drop kick to Anderson as the bell rings. Woods with punches but Anderson with punches of his own. Anderson with uppercuts in the corner. Woods with a thrust kick and Big E tags in. Big E clotheslines Gallows over the top rope and hits Up Up Down Down for the three count.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows Eliminated

Segment Two: Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev versus Big E and Xavier Woods

Woods kicks Nakamura but Nakamura with knees. Woods with a head scissors take down and then Woods misses a splash into the corner. Nakamura puts Woods on the turnbuckles and connects with a running knee for a near fall. Rusev tags in and hits a double sledge to the back and then he punches Woods. Rusev sends Woods to the floor. Nakamura tags in and hits a running knee with Woods hanging over the apron. Woods falls to the floor. Nakamura with a kick to the back and Rusev tags in. Rusev with a knee and Nakamura with an enzuigiri. Rusev gets a near fall.

Rusev chokes Woods in the ropes. Lana slaps Woods while the referee deals with Rusev. Rusev gets a near fall. Woods with punches but Rusev stops Woods from making the tag and Rusev runs Woods into the corner. Nakamura tags in and chokes Woods in the turnbuckles. Nakamura with a knee drop for a near fall. Nakamura with a front face lock. Woods with punches to get out of the front face lock. Nakamura with a reverse chin lock. Nakamura with a knee and Irish whip but Woods with a forearm to Rusev. Nakamura goes for a reverse exploder but Woods lands on his feet and Big E tags in.

Big E with two overhead belly-to-belly suplexes followed by a belly-to-belly suplex. Big E sets for the Warrior Splash and hits it. Big E sets for the Big Ending but Nakamura escapes and Big E goes through the ropes. Rusev tags in and Big E Irish whips Rusev into the ring steps. Nakamura drops Big E on the top rope and Rusev with a kick. Nakamura tags in and Rusev with a suplex and Nakamura with a knee but Woods breaks up the cover.

Rusev punches Woods but Woods sends Rusev to the floor. Woods with a drop kick through the ropes. Big E avoids Kinshasa and Big E sends Nakamura shoulder first into the ring post. Woods tags in and they hit Up Up Down Down to pin Nakamura.

Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura Eliminated

Segment Three: Xavier Woods and Big E versus Sheamus and Cesaro

Sheamus kicks Big E while Cesaro holds him as we return from commercial with the match joined in progress. Sheamus works on the leg. Big E with forearms across the chest to get out of the hold. Cesaro tags in and he sets for the Giant Swing into the Sharpshooter. Big E tries to get to the ropes but Big E kicks Cesaro to the floor. Cesaro stops Big E and tags in Sheamus. Sheamus with a forearm and he kicks Big E in the leg. Sheamus with a leg take down and Cesaro tags in. Big E sends Cesaro to the floor and Big E with an elbow to Sheamus.

Big E with a back drop to Cesaro and Woods tags in and he connects with a forearm to Sheamus. Woods with thrust kicks and a kick to the head of Cesaro. Woods with a drop kick to the back and then an enzuigiri to Sheamus followed by a springboard tornado DDT. Woods with a plancha onto Sheamus and Cesaro. Woods goes up top and hits a leg drop for a near fall when Sheamus breaks up the cover.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Cesaro with a single leg crab on Big E. Big E kicks Cesaro away and Sheamus tags in and Sheamus kicks Woods from the apron. Sheamus goes up top and misses a clothesline. Big E with a power bomb. Woods tags in and Woods with a shoulder to Cesaro after the tag. Cesaro with a European uppercut as Woods comes off the ropes and Cesaro chokes Woods in the ropes. Sheamus kicks Woods from the apron and Cesaro gets a near fall. Big E pulls Cesaro off the turnbuckles and Woods with a rollup to pin Sheamus.

Sheamus and Cesaro eliminated

After the elimination Sheamus kicks Woods and then Sheamus and Cesaro go after Big E. Cesaro gets a table and gives it to Sheamus. They set up the table and then they go for the T Gimmick on Big E through the table.

Segment Four: Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso versus Big E and Xavier Woods

The referee pulls the table out of the ring while Woods protects Big E.

Jey says the Usos fought wars against the New Day and there is one person who deserves to fight for the WWE Championship and that is Kofi Kingston. Jimmy says they have earned their respect and Kofi has earned the respect of everyone in the locker room. Kofi earned the respect. They wish them luck because they forfeit.

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso Eliminated

Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan destroy a locker room over the Usos’ decision.

We go to commercial.

Segment Five: Big E and Xavier Woods versus Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan

Rowan goes after Big E while Bryan with a European uppercut to Woods and he is sent to the floor by Rowan. Bryan kicks Big E while Rowan sends Woods into the ringside barrier. Bryan wrings Big E’s leg into the ring post while Rowan hits a cross body on Woods on the floor. Bryan slaps Big E. Big E punches Rowan and then he punches Bryan. Big E with more punches to Rowan. Bryan with a single leg crab on Big E with his knee in Big E’s back. Woods with a springboard drop kick to Bryan followed by an enzuigiri. Woods drops down and Rowan goes over the top rope to the floor.

Woods with a plancha onto Rowan. Bryan goes for a drop kick into the corner but Big E catches Bryan and hits the UranagE. The straps are down and he hits Big Ending but Rowan breaks up the cover. Rowan knocks Woods off the apron and into the ringside barrier. Rowan tags in and gets a near fall. Bryan tells Rowan to adjust the announce table. Rowan throws a chair. Woods with an elbow to Bryan and a tornado DDT off the apron. Rowan goes for the clawslam but Woods escapes and Rowan goes into the ring post. Big E clotheslines Rowan over the announce table.

Big E pushes the announce table onto Rowan and then Big E rolls into the ring and the referee starts his count. The referee makes the ten count.

Winners: Big E and Xavier Woods

After the match, Kofi Kingston comes to the ring to celebrate with Xavier and Big E.

Vince McMahon is asked about what just happened and if it means Kofi Kingston is going to Wrestlemania. Vince says Kofi is going to Wrestlemania. Can a B+ player beat Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship.

The roster makes their way to the ring to show their support for Kofi.

We go to credits.

Credit: PWInsider.com