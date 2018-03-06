LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE SmackDown Results – March 6, 2018

Welcome to SmackDown Live. Dasha Fuentes is in the ring and she brings Charlotte Flair to the ring. She also brings out Charlotte’s opponent on Sunday, Ruby Riott. Ruby is not alone since she is joined by Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan.

Ruby is asked about the start of things, but Ruby interrupts and says that isn’t where it all began and she calls Dasha ill informed.

Ruby says this all began November 14, 2017 when Charlotte became the Smackdown Women’s Champion. All her life, Charlotte has been set up for success. Charlotte was the perfect woman. She is tall, blonde, athletic, cunning, and the daughter of a two time WWE Hall of Famer. When Charlotte won the title, she was the first to win the NXT, Divas, Raw, and Smackdown Women’s Championships. Ruby says she watched as the myth began to form.

The myth that Charlotte Flair was the personification of the Women’s division. That is why two weeks after you won the title, she formed the Riott Squad, with one sole purpose. To destroy the myth.

Charlotte says the only myth that exists about her is that anything has been handed to her. She has had to work harder because of who she is. Charlotte says she has the weight of expectations on her shoulders. She asks how hard that is to live up to. If she fails, it is magnifies and reflects on her family. She cannot succeed, she has to be transcendent. That proves that she has transcended any myth about her.

The reality is that she is standing here and she is as good as you have heard.

Ruby says that whether you were placed there or put yourself there, you are on a pedestal. That is all on the line on Sunday at Fastlane. When she takes your crown, you will no longer be the Queen. Your reality is going to crumble and you will just be another beach blonde failure with a famous last name.

Ruby gestures to Sarah and Liv and they stand across from Charlotte.

Charlotte’s Mixed Match Challenge partner, Bobby Roode makes his way to the ring, after his entrance music plays. Bobby makes his way to the ring even though he is here to watch his opponent on Sunday face the man who cares about the Top Ten Rankings, Jinder Mahal.

We go to commercial.

Match Number One: Jinder Mahal (with Sunil Singh) versus Randy Orton They lock up and Mahal with a wrist lock into a top wrist lock. Orton with a hammer lock but Mahal with an elbow and side head lock. Mahal with a shoulder tackle. Orton with a back elbow to Mahal. Mahal with a kick and punches. Mahal punches Orton and Irish whips him into the corner. Orton ducks a clothesline and Mahal avoids an RKO and Mahal goes to the floor. Mahal interrupts Orton’s pose on the turnbuckles by returning to the ring. Orton with punches and a European uppercut or three. Mahal is sent to the mat by Orton. Orton with a boot to Mahal and then he Irish whips Mahal. Orton runs into an elbow and Mahal follows with kicks in the corner. Orton with a side head lock and he is sent into the corner. Orton with an elbow but he runs into a thrust kick and Mahal gets a near fall. Mahal with a boot to Orton and then he connects with a series of knees to Orton. Mahal with a drop kick to the back and then he applies a half nelson and chin lock. Orton with punches but Mahal with a kick. Orton with a kick but Mahal with a Harley Race knee for a near fall. Mahal with a leaping knee drop. Mahal returns to the half nelson and chin lock. Orton with punches but Mahal with kicks. Orton avoids a punch and hits a belly-to-back suplex. Orton with two clotheslines and then he avoids a clothesline and follows with a power slam. Orton looks around and sees Mahal on the apron and sets for the IEDDT but Mahal gets to his feet. Orton with a fallaway slam and then Orton connects with a European uppercut. Orton with a back breaker and Mahal rolls to the apron. Sunil pulls Mahal to the floor and then Jinder repays him by putting Sunil in the way of Orton. Orton with a suplex throw onto the announce table. Orton sends Mahal into Bobby Roode. Orton sends Mahal back into the ring and Orton goes after Mahal on the apron and hits the IEDDT. Orton looks around and twists to the mat to set up for the RKO. Orton pounds the mat and Bobby Roode gets on the apron and the referee stops him. Roode yells at Orton and then Mahal with a running Harley Race knee that sends Orton into Roode. Mahal with the Khallas for the three count. Winner: Jinder Mahal

Sami Zayn is in the locker room and Kevin Owens enters. Sami says he is ready for Sunday and he assumes Kevin is too.

Kevin reminds Sami about what he said recently about laying down to allow Kevin to win the title. Kevin says he cannot believe that Sami would do that. Sami is such an amazing guy and if he would do that for him, do you know what it would do for their friendship.

Sami says no one noticed until he hooked up with Kevin. Kevin is the reason he is in the title match. Sami knows he will be champion some day, but Kevin is one win away from headlining Wrestlemania as WWE Champion. He is one win away from becoming a Grand Slam Champion. Sami thanks Kevin again and he tells Sami he will lay down for him. Kevin hugs Sami.

We are back and Baron Corbin says he is grateful that John Cena has been added to the match on Sunday. He owes Sunday. John cost him his cash in so he will cost John his Wrestlemania moment.

We have a video package for the Usos and New Day.

Dasha is in the interview area with Shinsuke Nakamura. He is asked about the possibility of not facing AJ Styles at Wrestlemania. Shinsuke says he hopes AJ wins so he can beat him at Wrestlemania with a knee to . . .

Aiden English and Rusev show up and Rusev says that Nakamura may have caused permanent damage to the throat of Aiden English. It is like breaking Billy Joel’s hands. There is now no Rusev Day song. Rusev tells Nakamrua to face him at Fastlane so he can break him like Nakamura broke his Aiden.

Nakamura accepts the challenge and says that when he wins it will be Nakamura Day.

Rusev scoffs at Nakamura making up his own holiday.

Match Number Two: Becky Lynch versus Carmella

They lock up and go around the ring until Carmella connects with a knee. Becky is sent to the apron and connects with a forearm and shoulder. Carmella with a forearm and hits a handstandcanrana and punches Becky. Carmella gets a near fall. Carmella rubs Becky’s face in the mat. Carmella slams Becky’s head into the mat and kicks her. Becky with punches and forearms. Becky tries to set up for DisArmHer but Becky is sent into the turnbuckles. Carmella punches Becky. Carmella with a head scissors in the ropes and she releases the hold before the five count. Carmella pulls Becky by the hair.

We see Naomi watching a monitor as Carmella gets a near fall after hitting a knee lift from the floor. Carmella sends Becky into the ringside barrier a few times. Carmella sends Becky into the ring post and gets a near fall. Carmella with a reverse chin lock. Becky with elbows and a drop kick. Becky with forearms and a European uppercut but Carmella with a thrust kick and she gets a near fall because Becky gets her foot on the ropes to stop the count.

Becky with an exploder but she runs into a thrust kick. Carmella with a head lock take down out of a wheelbarrow but Becky with DisArmHer and Carmella taps out.

Winner: Becky Lynch

We see Naomi in the dressing room and Natalya enters. She says Becky was lucky. Naomi says Carmella tweets a big game but that is a big fail. Natalya says Carmella had a cold and that is why she lost. Natalya says Becky knew not to challenge her because of who she is. Naomi suggests that Carmella and Natalya face Becky and her.

Natalya says she can use a little tune up for Wrestlemania since she is going to challenge the winner at Fastlane to a match at Wrestlemania.

AJ Styles walks in the back as we go to commercial.

AJ Styles is in the ring and he says it wasn’t long ago that he cared about one person. After winning the WWE Championship for the second time, he sees the world a little differently. AJ says he is the WWE Champion, but here is the thing. It is a grind to get here and it made him think about being somewhere else trying to get here. The grind continues two years later. That makes him think about Fastlane. He does not have to get pinned to lose this championship. What a surprise, the odds are stacked against him. AJ says he will not cry and complain saying it is not fair. The hell with fair. AJ says he is going to fight.

This is Smackdown, the house that AJ Styles built. The thing is that no matter how much we train or how hard we try, life gets the best of us. Some times we don’t win. Last week, John Cena pinned him clean in the middle of the ring. The thing is that John Cena is world class. He did not need any motivation but John is never at a loss for words and we see what John said on Raw about becoming a 17 time World Champion.

John is not the only one who needs to win at Fastlane to pave his road to Wrestlemania. That is not what he wants. AJ says that is not what you want either. AJ says he wants his Wrestlemania moment. That is taking the most prestigious title in the business against the best at Wrestlemania. AJ says he wants Shinsuke Nakamura. Who would have dreamed that this match would ever happen in the WWE. AJ says he is not just fighting for himself, he is fighting for us. It will be nothing short of phenomenal.

Match Number Three: AJ Styles versus Doph Ziggler in a Non Title Match

Ziggler goes for a super kick but AJ blocks it. AJ goes for a Styles Clash and Ziggler escapes and goes to the floor. They lock up again and Ziggler with an arm bar and a take down for a near fall. Styles with a front face lock and Ziggler gets to the ropes. Ziggler pushes AJ away on the break. They lock up and Styles with a waist lock and Ziggler with an elbow and punch. Ziggler with an inside cradle for a near fall. Styles with a waist lock and take down.

Ziggler with a drop kick. Ziggler sends Styles into the turnbuckles and follows with a snap mare and leaping elbow drop for a near fall. Ziggler with a reverse chin lock and body scissors. Styles gets back to his feet and Styles with elbows and a punch. Styles with a Phenomenal Drop Kick and Ziggler goes to the floor. The referee starts his count and he kicks Ziggler back to the floor. The referee restarts his count and Styles with a slingshot forearm to Ziggler.

They return to the ring and Styles sends Ziggler into the turnbuckles and Styles kicks Ziggler in the chest. Styles with a back breaker and he gets a near fall. Ziggler with elbows but Styles with a forearm to the back. Styles with a chop and Ziggler goes down to the mat. Styles with a snap mare and he hits a leaping knee drop. Ziggler rolls to the floor and Styles follows. Styles sends Ziggler back into the ring and Ziggler knocks Styles off the apron when AJ tries to get back into the ring.

Ziggler wants the referee to start his count but AJ gets back into the ring. Ziggler runs his boot across AJ’s face. Ziggler with a punch and then he kicks AJ in the corner. Ziggler runs Styles’ face across the top rope. Styles punches Ziggler and chops him. Ziggler with a back body drop and he gets a near fall. Ziggler with a forearm across the bridge of the nose and he does it again. Styles with a punch and he blocks a punch from Ziggler and continues the attack with more strikes and a clothesline. Styles with a flying forearm to Ziggler. AJ with a clothesline into the corner and then he tries to get Ziggler on his shoulders but Ziggler holds the ropes and then rakes the eyes.

Ziggler with a Fameasser for a near fall. Ziggler and Styles exchange punches. Ziggler with a kick to the knee followed by a forearm to the head. Styles goes to the apron. Ziggler sets for a suplex back into the ring but Styles blocks it and he tries to suplex Ziggler to the floor. Styles gets Ziggler to the apron but Ziggler with a double leg take down on the apron followed by a catapult into the ring post and AJ falls to the floor.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Ziggler punches Styles on the turnbuckles and Ziggler tries for the Styles Clash but Styles with a take down and he tries for a Calf Crusher but Ziggler escapes. Ziggler hits a Zig Zag with AJ’s leg caught in the ropes but Ziggler can only get a near fall.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens attack Ziggler and AJ and the referee calls for the bell.

No Contest

Kevin and Sami continue the attack.

Styles punches Owens and Ziggler punches Zayn and they clear the ring.

Shane McMahon’s music plays and the man who hates Kevin and Sami shuffles his way to the stage.

Shane wants to know if Kevin and Sami are trying to take out two of their opponents on Sunday. Shane tells them to turn around and go back to the ring.

Shane says you think we are going to see a tag team match and that would be awesome, but they want to bring the best to Smackdown. Since we are a few days away from Fastlane. Why not have AJ Styles versus Dolph Ziggler versus Kevin Owens versus Sami Zayn versus this man to make it a Fatal Five Way?

Baron Corbin makes his way to the ring.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Four: AJ Styles versus Baron Corbin versus Kevin Owens versus Sami Zayn versus Dolph Ziggler

The match is joined in progress and Zayn sends Styles into the ringside barrier. Corbin sends Owens and then Zayn into the ringside barrier. Corbin sends Zayn back into the ringside barrier. Everyone but Owens gets back into the ring and Corbin punches Zayn. Corbin punches Zayn and Corbin with a forearm to Styles. Owens punches Corbin but Corbin with forearms. Corbin punches Ziggler. Corbin sends Styles into the corner and hits the ring post. Corbin biels Styles. Corbin is sent to the floor and Zayn and Owens send Corbin into the ring steps.

Owens attacks Styles while Zayn works over Ziggler. Zayn with a clothesline to Ziggler and Owens with a back senton for a near fall. Owens rubs his forearm across the bridge of Ziggler’s nose. Zayn punches Styles. Zayn with a baseball slide to Corbin. Owens kicks Styles and Zayn picks AJ up. Zayn with a drop toe hold to Styles and Owens hits a back senton for a near fall. Owens runs his forearm across Styles’ face and then they hug to show that they are very very good friends. Corbin grabs Zayn by the throat and pushes him away. Owens with a super kick to Corbin. Ziggler with a Fameasser to Owens. Zayn with a boot to Ziggler. Styles with a Pele Kick to Zayn as we go to commercial.

We are back and Ziggler blocks a superplex attempt by AJ on Zayn. Owens and Corbin show up to make this a Five Way Tower of Doom.

Corbin with a clothesline to Ziggler and then Zayn in the corner. Ziggler with Stinger Splashes to Corbin and Zayn. Corbin with a boot to Zayn and Ziggler with a boot to Corbin. Zayn with a Blue Thunder Bomb to Ziggler but Styles breaks it up. Zayn sends Styles over the top rope to the floor. Ziggler sends Zayn to the floor. Owens with a German suplex followed by a set up for a cannonball but Corbin charges and misses. Owens with a cannonball to Ziggler and a KO Bomb to Corbin. Ziggler with a hesitation DDT to Owens but Corbin grabs Ziggler. Ziggler with a Zig Zag to Corbin.

Zayn misses a tornado DDT and Ziggler with a super kick but Styles breaks up the cover. Corbin sends Styles over the top rope but Styles holds on. Styles goes for a springboard move but Corbin with a punch. Corbin slides around the post and clotheslines Zayn. Corbin with a chokebreaker to Ziggler followed by a Deep Six on Owens. Styles breaks up another cover. Styles with an enzuigiri to Corbin and a clothesline to send Corbin over the top rope to the floor. Styles with an elbow and spinning back heel kick. Styles with a moonsault into a reverse DDT on Zayn.

Styles goes to the apron and sets for the Phenonenal Forearm but he connects with a knee to Corbin instead. Ziggler is sent to the floor. Owens knocks Styles off the apron. Zayn with a Helluva Kick to Owens for the three count.

Winner: Sami Zayn

After the match, Sami is asked why and Sami asks why what? Sami says he is the best that WWE has. How about since he has been on Smackdown, he has been the most underlooked performer on the roster. Why? Don’t ask him stupid questions. Tonight was not for the WWE Championship. Tonight was about who was the best and it is Sami Zayn.

