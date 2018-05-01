WWE SmackDown Results – May 1, 2018

Welcome to SmackDown Live. We go to Paige in the office and she says that Shane will not be here. Paige mentions that Nakamura used a low blow on Friday and AJ retaliated. To ensure a definite finish, the match on Sunday will be No Disqualification.

We are in Montreal, Quebec, Canada and your announcers are Corey Graves, Byron Saxton, and Tom Phillips.

Miz is in the ring and he responds to the chants by pointing out he took Maryse to Hollywood. Miz says his guest last week on MizTV pulled a no show and due to that ugly incident, Daniel Bryan is banned from MizTV.

Miz says that he has a message for his friend on the B Show, Seth Rollins. You have something that is his. You might have been able to hide behind Finn Balor and Samoa Joe last week, but you cannot hide on Sunday when he gets back the title he made relevant and prestigious.

Miz says he has a champion as his guest tonight, the United States Champion Jeff Hardy.

Jeff Hardy makes his way to the ring and we are reminded that Jeff Hardy will face Randy Orton on Sunday for the United States Title.

Miz refuses to shake Jeff’s hand because he touched the people.

Miz asks Jeff if he thinks Miz is a better Intercontinental Champion than Seth Rollins. Jeff says if being obnoxious and overbearing while being a wannabe Hollywood star, then you are. If you are better than Seth Rollins, you would have won at the Greatest Royal Rumble, like he did.

Miz comments on Jeff’s arrogance. Miz says that Jeff disrespected a future Hall of Famer twice. We see what he did to Randy Orton.

Miz says why don’t we find out what Randy has to say. Miz says we have another guest and it is Randy Orton.

Miz says Randy interrupted his introduction and Randy does not care.

Miz says that the voices in Randy’s head are saying how disrespectful Jeff Hardy was. Randy says it was not disrespectful because he did the same thing last week. They are both cool.

Miz says Randy does not play well with others. This isn’t the first time you have been disrespected around here? Remember the Smackdown Top 10 when you were picked ninth by your peers. Ninth doesn’t even get you a medal.

Randy says that is true but he says no one really cares about a Smackdown Top 10 list.

Miz brings up how Jeff cost Randy his match against Shelton last week.

Jeff says it was that goofy Singh brother.

Miz says Jeff’s issues with Jinder spread into his match. Don’t you want to teach Jeff some respect.

Randy says that Miz doesn’t know who he is talking to. Randy says no one tells him when to strike. He strikes when he wants to. Randy says he earned his rematch three weeks ago. At Backlash, it does not matter how cool they are with each other, he is taking his title back.

Jeff tells Randy he can try.

Miz is shocked at a mutual agreement. He asks if we will get a handshake or hug.

Shelton Benjamin comes out and he tells Randy he cannot try. You do not deserve a damn thing. He reminds Randy that he beat him last week in the middle of the ring. If anybody deserves a title match, it is him.

Randy kicks Shelton and sets for an IEDDT, but Miz stops Randy. Jeff with Whisper in the Wind to Miz.

We go to commercial.

Match Number One: Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy versus Shelton Benjamin and Miz

Benjamin kicks Orton and punches him as we join the match in progress. Orton with an elbow and European uppercut. Orton with punches. Hardy tags in and hits an elbow from the turnbuckles. Hardy gets a near fall and tags Orton back in. They hit a double back elbow for a near fall. Benjamin punches Orton in the corner and Irish whips him. Benjamin misses a Stinger splash and Orton goes for an RKO but Benjamin avoids it. Benjamin with a dragon whip and he gets a near fall.

Miz tags in and he kicks Orton. Miz chokes Orton in the ropes and Benjamin with a knee to Orton from the apron. Miz gets a near fall. Miz with a reverse chin lock. Orton with a belly-to-back suplex. Hardy tags in and punches Miz. Hardy with a running forearm and reverse atomic drop followed by a leg drop and drop kick for a near fall. Hardy with a kick and he tries for a Twist of Fate but Miz pushes Hardy into the corner. Hardy punches Benjamin and then Miz with a rollup for a near fall. Hardy with a rollup for a near fall.

Miz is sent to the floor after tagging in Benjamin. Hardy with a Twist of Fate and Miz stops Hardy on the turnbuckles. Benjamin with a running knee and Miz knocks Hardy off the turnbuckles. Benjamin with a suplex for a near fall when Hardy gets back into the ring. Shelton punches Jeff. Miz tags in and kicks Hardy. Miz with a running boot to the head and he gets a near fall. Miz keeps Hardy from making the tag by pulling the hair. Benjamin tags in and he kicks Hardy. Benjamin with a waist lock to keep Hardy from making the tag and he turns it into a gutwrench. Miz tags in and drop kicks Hardy while upside down.

Miz with knees to the back. Miz with a rear chin lock as he keeps Jeff from making the tag. Miz gets Hardy back down to the mat. Benjamin tags in and he stands over Hardy. Hardy with a sit out jawbreaker. Miz tags in and stops Hardy from making the tag. Miz with kicks to Hardy in the corner. Miz with running drop kicks into the corner and then Miz runs into a clothesline and both men are down.

Orton and Benjamin tag in and Orton with two clotheslines, he ducks a clothesline and hits a power slam on Benjamin. Orton sends Miz to the floor and follows for a back drop driver onto the announce table. Orton with a drop kick to Benjamin that sends him to the apron. Miz tries to stop the IEDDT but Orton with a kick and it is time for a double IEDDT. Orton looks around and twists into the mat and pounds it before hitting an RKO on Benjamin. Hardy tags in and he goes up top for a Swanton for the three count.

Winners: Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy

After the match, Orton with an RKO on Hardy.

Renee Young is in the interview area with The Iiconics and Carmella. Renee asks them where is Carmella and Peyton says that she knows. Peyton does a Renee Young impression and Renee says it was a Minnesota accent. Billie reminds Renee they beat Asuka last week and they are better than Asuka.

Billie tells Renee to go chase some moose and then she brings out Carmella.

Carmella thanks them for the introduction and she says she is looking forward to tagging with them tonight. Carmella says she will beat Charlotte on Sunday and then she moonwalks out of the interview area and back in.

We go to commercial.

We are back and we are told that Daniel Bryan has not been cleared to wrestle due to a potential chest infection.

We see an interview with Daniel Bryan after the match on Friday when he says that he wasn’t tired at the end. He did not lose the match because he was tired, it was because he could not eliminate Braun Strowman.

Sheamus and Cesaro walk in the back with their contracts and they see The New Day.

Kofi asks who do we have here? The two dudes who said they would win the Raw Tag Titles and go back to Raw. Wha happened?

Cesaro says they always wanted to stay on Smackdown so they can flatten the New day like pancakes.

Xavier rings his bell and Mr. Bootyworth has a tray of pancakes for Sheamus and Cesaro.

Cesaro asks if they put laxatives in the pancakes and the New Day say they wouldn’t do that.

Cesaro throws the tray in the air.

Sheamus says they should have a match tonight. Big E accepts the challenge, but Sheamus says he was talking to Woods and he asks Short Stack.

Woods tells Sheamus that his soul is his.

Rusev and Aiden English are in the back and Aiden has a new Rusev Day song but Lana shows up in her Rusev Day shirt. Aiden leaves and Rusev comments on her shirt. Lana says Rusev Day is bigger than ever. You had a great match at the Greatest Royal Rumble. Lana says that something is holding him back.

Rusev says he has a holiday every day, what is holding him back.

Aiden comes back to get his jacket and Lana makes the suggestion it is Aiden.

Colin Cassady makes his way to the ring as we go to commercial.

We are back and Colin is in the ring.

He says for those of you who don’t know, he is from New York City. Being from New York City, they carry the stigma of a lot of stereotypes. People think they are not friendly to people from other cities. They aren’t nice. People think they are better than others. He says they know they are better. He says he knows he is better than Daniel Bryan. You don’t think of someone who looks like you when you think of a WWE Superstar. A WWE Superstar is seven feet tall and has super strength.

That is the complete opposite of Daniel Bryan who is small and weak. When he faces Daniel Bryan, you aren’t going to get your five star match. You are going to get a five second match. He doesn’t need an arm bar, wrist lock, or reverse wrist lock, or a Yes Lock. He does not need time to prepare. Why wait until Backlash? Why don’t you come out here Daniel Bryan so he can kick his teeth down his throat.

A fake Daniel Bryan comes out to the ring.

Colin says Daniel looks a little different tonight. You look a little taller. Are you wearing lifts? Colin comments on his short temper. He tells him not to be short sighted and look at the big picture. “Daniel” kicks Colin in the leg very gently. Colin says he was Daniel’s size when he was five.

Colin wants his friend to take a bow and then Colin waits for him to turn around and he kicks “Daniel” in the face. Colin with punches and he slaps him.

Referees come to the ring to stop Colin.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Renee Young is in the ring and she brings out AJ Styles.

Renee asks AJ about the match on Sunday being no disqualification and whether it will help him on Sunday.

AJ says Nakamura can play his games because that is the benefit of a No Disqualification match. His goal is to defend the gold while Nakamura seems to be going after the wrong jewels.

Renee asks AJ about the apology that Nakamura wants from him for the attack after the match.

AJ says Nakamura should be sucking sand in the Saudi Arabian desert. Nakamura ruined his Wrestlemania, then he took away a match against Daniel Bryan. Nakamura then went after his friend and tried to injure him. On Sunday, you can throw the rules the window because he can break them too. AJ says low blows will be the least of Nakamura’s worries. You will find pieces of Shinsuke in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. The look on Nakamura’s face will be the look of torture.

Renee asks about an apology.

Samoa Joe interjects himself into the segment and he appears on the stage.

Joe says AJ is making a spectacle out of himself filled with rage and anger. He has lost focus on what is dangerous around him. You are not focused on the right match. The match you should be focused on is the one when his hand is raised in victory after proving that Roman Reigns is a failure. The same Roman who lost in Saudi Arabia. Brock was the first out of that cage and Brock is still Universal Champion.

Joe turns his attention to AJ. You need to make peace with one destiny that is coming your way. After he is done putting the Big Dog to sleep, whether it is you or Shinsuke Nakamura who is victorious on Sunday, he is coming after the winner for the title. Believe That.

Shinsuke Nakamura’s music plays and he waits for Nakamura to come out from the back, but we cut to the ring and Nakamura is in the ring with his forearm in the general area of AJ’s genitals.

Nakamura slaps AJ in the back of the head and then kicks him in the head. Nakamura sets for Kinshasa but he runs past AJ and then he hits it as he goes back the other way.

Becky Lynch is in the locker room and she is talking to herself. She says she needs to make some adjustments. She apologizes to Asuka for costing her the first match she had on Smackdown. Asuka tells Becky to forget about last week because they get to hit back three times as hard. Charlotte says Billie, Peyton, and Carmella think they are invincible, but they are annoying. Charlotte says she is going to win back her title on Sunday and she is going to show Carmella about respect.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Two: Sheamus (with Cesaro) versus Xavier Woods (with Big E and Kofi Kingston)

They lock up and Sheamus sends Woods to the mat and he does it a second time. Sheamus runs Woods into the turnbuckles and then Irish whips him. Woods with a knee and chops. Sheamus with an Irish whip and Woods floats over and hits a drop kick to the knee. Sheamus catches Woods and pushes him away. Woods with a rolling elbow and drop kick to send Sheamus to the floor.

Woods with a plancha onto Sheamus. Cesaro distracts Woods on the floor and Sheamus with a knee to Woods on the apron. Sheamus gets a near fall. Sheamus with forearms across the chest and then he sends Woods throat first into the bottom rope. Sheamus chokes Woods with his boot and then he hits a short arm clothesline. Sheamus with a knee drop to the back and he applies a top wrist lock.

Woods with a jaw breaker and then he is sent to the apron. Sheamus with forearms and then he hits forearms across the chest. Woods drops Sheamus on the top rope but Sheamus with a punch and knee drop. Sheamus returns to the top wrist lock. Woods with punches but Sheamus with a uranage back breaker. Woods with punches and chops but Sheamus with a punch. Woods lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex attempt. Woods with a knee to the head. Woods is sent into the corner but Sheamus misses a charge into the corner and hits the ring post. Woods with a leg drop for a near fall.

Woods goes up top and leaps over Sheamus. Sheamus with a near fall. Woods with a Shining Wizard and then he goes up top but Cesaro distracts Woods. Cesaro sends Big E into the ring post. Woods with a baseball slide to Cesaro but Sheamus sends him into the ringside barrier. Woods with an inside cradle for the three count.

Winner: Xavier Woods

We take a look at Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose talking about Becky being Charlotte’s side kick.

Paige is in her office and Mandy and Sonya enter. They hug. Mandy says it is awesome that she is the General Manager. Sonya says she knows why Paige called her in. Sonya asks who is it going to be.

Paige says they already know. She says Mandy gets the match and Mandy thinks she is getting a title match. Paige tells Mandy she has to earn it. Next week, Mandy will face Becky Lynch. Mandy asks why aren’t they getting special treatment. Paige says Absolution is dead.

We go to commercial.

We are back with comments from Zelina Vega. She says everyone is asking when will Andrade Almas appear on Smackdown. Zelina says you will know when she tells you. Soon, Smackdown will change forever. Andrade tells everyone to stay tranquillo.

We run through the card for Backlash on Sunday.

Match Number Three: Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Asuka versus Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, and Carmella

Charlotte and Carmella start things off but Carmella tags in Peyton before locking up. Becky wants to tag in and Charlotte obliges. They lock up and Becky with a hip lock take down into a waist lock. Peyton with a back elbow and she sends Becky to the mat and gets a near fall. Becky with a drop kick and Billie distracts her and Becky misses a leg drop. Peyton wit a kick and Billie tags in. Becky with an Irish whip and forearm for a near fall.

Asuka tags in and she keeps Billie from getting to her corner. Billie has a kick blocked and then she slaps Asuka. Asuka with strikes and a back heel kick and a hip attack. Charlotte tags in and she goes up top and hits a double sledge to the arm. Charlotte with a rollup and a near fall. Charlotte with a chop but Billie sends her into the corner and Carmella tags in. Carmella misses a thrust kick and Charlotte with a take down but Carmella gets to the ropes and screams. Charlotte with a pescado onto Billie and Peyton but Carmella gets out of the way.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Peyton with a reverse chin lock on Becky. Carmella tags in and Becky with kicks and forearms to get close to her corner. Carmella knocks Charlotte off the apron. Becky with a drop kick. Billie and Peyton pull Asuka off the apron and send her into the ringside barrier and ring steps. Becky kicks Carmella away and Charlotte tags in and chops Carmella. Charlotte with a kick to Billie followed by an exploder. Charlotte kicks Peyton and hits a fallaway slam. Charlotte with a belly-to-back suplex to Carmella and Charlotte misses a boot in the corner.

Charlotte kicks Peyton and Billie away but Carmella drops Charlotte on the ring post. Billie drops Charlotte on the top rope and Peyton with a spin kick. Peyton tags in and kicks Charlotte. Charlotte is put on the turnbuckles and Carmella with a handstandcanrana for a near fall. Carmella gets another near fall and she screams in frustration. Carmella slams Charlotte’s face into the mat. Peyton tags back in and she connects with elbows to the upper chest and she applies a reverse chin lock.

Charlotte backs Peyton into the corner and snap mares her out of the ring. Charlotte with a rollup but she tries for the figure four. Peyton kicks her into the corner and Asuka tags in. Asuka with a pop up knee and back fist to Peyton followed by a running boot. Asuka with a waist lock and Billie holds on and so does Carmella. Asuka lets bo and then she knocks Carmella and Billie off the apron with a hip attack. Peyton with a rollup for a near fall followed by a thrust kick for a near fall.

Peyton misses a round kick but Asuka does not miss. Billie kicks Asuka off. Becky with a missile drop kick to Billie. Charlotte with a spear to Carmella and then she hits a moonsault onto Billie and Carmella on the floor. Asuka with a waist lock and Peyton with an O’Connor Roll but Asuka with an Asuka Lock and Peyton taps out.

Winners: Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair

