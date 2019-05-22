WWE SmackDown Results – May 21, 2019

Shane McMahon is in his office and he is in the phone when Elias enters. Elias apologizes for what happened at Money in the Bank. He hit Roman with the guitar and then he put all of his energy into his performance but the crowd did not appreciate him. Elias says he lost focus and then he got Superman punched and was put into the ring. Elias says he feels that he let Shane and his family down. Elias says he is looking beyond Smackdown. He says he will be in Shane’s corner for his match against Roman Reigns.

Shane says he does not need anyone in his corner because he does not need any help. However, he will be in Elias’ corner for his match against Roman Reigns because Elias needs it.

Elias says he is going to wait for Roman to arrive.

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston make their way to the stage. Kofi says tonight is a very special night. Xavier Woods says after six long, hard, cold weeks, tonight marks the return of Big E. Kofi introduces Big E as Xavier brings out someone under a cover.

The person under the sheet is someone much smaller than Big E. Kofi and Xavier send Not Big E to the back. Kofi tells Little e to get his curtain.

Xavier apologizes and Kofi brings out the real Big E.

They make their way to the ring and there is a banner welcoming back Big E along the side of the ring.

Big E wants to smell Xavier and Kofi. Xavier says Big E is not medically cleared to wrestle, but he is medically cleared to sniff. Big E says he misses his boys and he misses the WWE Universe.

Xavier says they have missed Big E and Xavier says that he has been killing it on Twitter.

Kofi says he has to be serious because he is the champ. On Sunday, Brock Lesnar became Mr. Money in the Bank. Xavier says Kofi Kingston defeated Kevin Owens to retain the WWE Championship. Xavier says Kofi KOed KO. Kofi says it is not about him tonight, it is about his friend, his brother, Big E.

Kevin Owens’ music plays and Big E bites one of the gifts out of frustration.

Big E complains that this is his party.

Kevin is joined by Sami Zayn.

Sami asks Kevin about this nonsense. Big E has been gone for six weeks and Sami was gone for 9 months and they did nothing.

Big E says they will give Sam what his buddy got on Sunday at Money in the Bank . . . NOTHING.

Kevin gives Sami the mic and goes to the back. Sami says Kevin didn’t beat Kofi in five minutes on Sunday because he was worried about his friend being hung up in the back. This celebration is disgusting. You are distracting the people while they should be looking at themselves in the mirror at all of the toxic culture they have created.

Xavier uses Francesca to silence Sami.

Sami says that is fine. Go ahead and yuk it up. Sami says he is speaking for Kevin as well. Your night is not going to end in fun. He will be Kofi in front of your friends and the trash people. At the end of the night, you will be lucky to be walking out at all.

Kofi says don’t let everything fool you because when we thrown down, we throw down. Not only will he walk out on his own two feet, but he will walk right through you.

Carmella is walking in the back and Drake Maverick has a wanted poster for him. Carmella asks Apollo if he saw Truth. Apollo tells her to let him know.

Carmella sees Truth wearing a wig. Carmella says the disguise will not work. Truth says he only has seven more hours to go and the title is his. Carmella tells Truth that the title is on the line 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Carmella asks Truth why is he even here. He tells Carmella to help him.

Match Number One: Mustafa Ali versus Andrade Almas (with Zelina Vega)

They lock up and Almas backs Ali into the corner. Ali with a wrist lock. Ali with an Irish whip and Almas goes Tranquilo in the ropes and Vega joins him. Ali sends Almas to the floor and Ali with a kick. Almas with a clothesline for a near fall. Almas with a chop and wrist lock. Ali lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex attempt and Ali with a reverse rana for a near fall. Ali with a front face lock and Almas pushes Ali away. Vega gets on the apron and distracts Ali long enough to allow Almas to connect with a drop kick as Ali comes off the turnbuckles.

Almas with a boot to Ali. Almas sends Ali to the floor and Almas follows. Almas sends Ali into the apron and then back into the ring. Almas with an arm bar in the ropes. Almas kicks Ali in the arm. Almas chokes Ali in the ropes. Ali with punches and Almas with a back elbow. Almas gets a near fall. Almas with an arm bar. Ali with a float over in the corner and Almas with a satellite gourdbuster. Ali works on the arm. Ali with punches followed by a drop kick. Ali with a tornado DDT to Almas and Almas goes to the floor. Ali iwth a suicide dive followed by a flip dive.

Ali cannot send Almas back into the ring due to the damage done to his back. Almas with a shoulder tackle that sends Ali off the apron into the ringside barrier. The referee starts his count. Ali gets back into the ring and Almas kicks Ali and hits a suplex and then holds on for a second one. He holds on and slams Ali into the turnbuckles. Almas has the referee count Ali on the floor but Almas goes to the floor and Irish whips Ali into the ringside barrier. Almas with a chop and then he runs Ali back first into the ring post. Almas biels Ali into the timekeeper’s area.

Ali gets back in the ring moments before the referee got to ten. Almas puts Ali in the corner and kicks him. Almas turns Ali around and hits the running double knee strike to the back but Ali kicks out. Ali with an inside cradle for the three count.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

Carmella is helping Truth blend in better with his disguise. Truth says he feels like something is missing and Carmella gives him something else to wear.

We are back with a video feature for Lars Sullivan.

Match Number Two: Carmella (with R Truth) versus Mandy Rose (with Sonya Deville)

Carmella with punches and Sonya pulls Mandy to the floor. Carmella goes to the floor and she sends Mandy back into the ring and connects with a thrust kick. Carmella hip tosses Sonya into the ring and Carmella punches Sonya. Mandy with a rollup for a near fall. Carmella with a super kick.

Everyone makes their way to the ring and Truth leaves and the referee calls for the bell.

No Contest

Truth gets Carmella on his back and he runs to the back iwht a lot of people following him.

We go to the interview area for Bayley. Bayley is asked about winning the Money in the Bank match and cashing in against Charlotte. Bayley says she would do it again in a heartbeat. Bayley says she created her own opportunity and she made it impossible to doubt her. Bayley says she has moved past the hugs. She wants everyone in the locker room to bring their best.

R Truth and Carmella run through the back and Carmella sends Truth into the women’s locker room but they leave after some screaming. The chase continues and Drake brings up the rear again.

Sami Zayn walks in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and Elias is killing time waiting for Roman Reigns by strumming his guitar.

We see Big E holding his knee and Xavier and Kofi check on him. Xavier says that Big E said it was Kevin Owens. Xavier tells Kofi to have his match and not worry about him.

Match Number Three: Kofi Kingston versus Sami Zayn in a Non Title Match

Kofi punches Sami and kicks him. The referee holds Kofi back and Sami goes to the floor. Kofi with a running shoulder tackle on the floor. Kofi with punches and kicks to Sami. Sami back drops Kofi to the floor. Sami sends Kofi into the ring steps and Sami celebrates. Sami kicks Kofi and the referee warns Sami. Sami with punches but Kofi punches back. Kofi with a missile drop kick

We are back and Sami punches Kofi on the turnbuckles. Sami sets for a superplex and hits it. Sami gets a near fall. Sami goes for a Helluva Kick but Kofi with a clothesline and punches. Kofi with a running forearm into the corner followed by an Irish whip but Sami gets a boot up. Kofi with a double knee drop. Kofi misses Trouble in Paradise. Sami goes for a Blue Thunder Bomb but Kofi lands on his feet and hits Trouble in Paradise for the three count.

Winner: Kofi Kingston

Paul Heyman is out with the Money in the Bank Briefcase but he is missing one small thing, the man who won the match on Sunday. Paul says it looks like the perfect time now.

Dolph Ziggler attacks Kofi from behind and slams his head into the mat. Ziggler with punches and then he chokes Kofi and sends Kofi’s head into the ring post. Ziggler has Kofi tied up in the turnbuckles and he gouges the eyes. Kofi is sent onto the announce table. Dolph gets a chair and he puts it around Kofi’s head and sends Kofi into the announce table with the chair around Kofi’s head. Ziggler with knees to the head.

Medical officials check on Kofi but Dolph stomps on the chair on Kofi and then he walks away.

A stretcher is brought to the ring to help Kofi to the stage. Kofi refuses to be stretchered into the back and he gets back on his feet and walks to the back.

We are back with a look at what happened to Kofi Kingston after his match against Sami Zayn.

We will get an update on Kofi as the night progresses.

Roman Reigns walks into the arena and he is serenaded by Elias on top of a truck.

Becky Lynch is interviewed in the Gorilla position. She is asked about her current state of mind. Becky says she does not feel right without her blue belt, but if someone is holding the belt without beating her, she is glad it is Bayley. Bayley says she likes the idea of Bayley Two Belts. Becky says she would shake Bayley’s hand and then knock her out. Becky says she is coming for Bayley and her title.

Match Number Four: Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair versus Bayley and Becky Lynch

Becky and Charlotte start things off and Becky goes after Lacey but Charlotte attacks Becky from behind. Bayley sends Charlotte to the floor and then Bayley saves Becky from an attack by Lacey. Bayley tags in and Bayley sends Charlotte into the turnbuckles. Charlotte sends Bayley into the turnbuckles and chops Bayley. Bayley with a hot shot and then she hits a running shoulder into the corner but misses a knee into the corner. Charlotte with a boot to the back of the head and it sends Bayley into the turnbuckles. Charlotte with kicks to Bayley.

Lacey tags in and she sends Bayley face first into the mat. Lacey with a Cobra Stretch and she sends Bayley into the corner. Charlotte tags in and she kicks Bayley while Lacey holds Bayley’s hair. Bayley with an Irish whip and Charlotte does the Flair flip and connects with a shoulder and Charlotte pulls Becky off the apron. Charlotte with shoulders in the corner. Charlotte with a chop and she stops Bayley from making the tag. Bayley with a clothesline and Charlotte rolls to the floor and Becky kicks Charlotte away and Bayley makes the tag. Becky with a clothesline off the apron and Becky goes up top and hits a missile drop kick. Becky with a leg lariat and she drop kicks Lacey to the floor. Becky with a kick to the head and she goes up top. Becky with a flying forearm. Becky with an exploder.

Becky with a back heel kick and then she knocks Lacey off the apron but Charlotte with a knee to the back and then she goes for the figure four leg lock but Becky kicks Charlotte into the turnbuckles. Becky with a rollup. Charlotte with a rollup. Becky goes for DisArmHer but Lacey gets in the ring and Becky releases the hold. Lacey with Woman’s Right but Bayley tags in. Charlotte goes for a figure four but Bayley with an inside cradle for the three count.

Winners; Bayley and Becky Lynch

We go to the back and Jinder Mahal ambushes R Truth and gets a near fall with a rollup.

Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas attack Truth and Bo covers Truth but Axel pulls him off. Truth sends Axel into Bo and Truth gets away.

We are back and Dolph Ziggler walks in the back and he is asked about his return and why he did what he did to Kofi. Dolph says that was an honest question and it deserves an honest answer so he will give it to them.

Dolph walks through the back to the stage.

Dolph says if he was out there, he would boo himself too. This goes way back. When Ali got hurt and Kofi got an opportunity and he stepped up and knocked it out of the park. Dolph says it should have been him. Kofi jumped through hoop after hoop and ran the gauntlet. After eleven years of earning everything, he became an overnight success. Dolph says it should have been him. Kofi walked into the Elimination Chamber and he walked out a star. Dolph says it should have been him. He walked into Wrestlemania to fight Daniel Bryan for the WWE title while Dolph sat at home. Dolph says it should have been him. On that night, Kofi was the better man and it should have been Dolph. Every day since becoming WWE Champion, Kofi has outperformed every critic and he has been a fighting champion. You all respect him and you all admire him and it should be him. Dolph says that is why he did what he did. Dolph says he had no other choice. At Super Showdown,he will beat Kofi for the WWE title because he has to. Dolph says he will become WWE Champion and each of you will admire him and you respect him and you will love him.

We have a video package for the Randy Orton versus Triple H match in Saudi Arabia.

Shane McMahon comes out to introduce Elias.

Match Number Five: Elias (with Shane McMahon) versus Roman Reigns

Roman with punches and Elias goes to the floor. Roman follows and he connects with an uppercut and he sends Elias into the ringside barrier. Roman with a Drive By to Elias. Roman saunters towards Shane and that delay allows Elias to kick the rope when Roman returns to the ring and Elias follows with a DDT for a near fall. Elias with kicks and punches. Elias sends Roman shoulder first into the ring post and then Elias clotheslines Roman on the floor.

We are back and Roman with a flying clothesline and NeverEnding Story. Roman with a boot to the head. Roman sets for the Superman punch but Shane distracts Roman and Elias with a knee to Roman. Roman sends Elias into the turnbuckles and connects with an uppercut. Roman puts Elias on the turnbuckles and connects with an uppercut. Roman sets for a super Samoan drop but Elias gets to his feet and he hits a sit out power bomb for a near fall. Roman with a head butt and then they exchange punches. Elias with a jumping knee and Roman bounces off the ropes and hits a Superman punch. Shane puts Elias’ foot on the rope to stop the count.

Roman with a Drive By to Shane while the referee was dealing with Shane. Elias with a baseball slide and then he sends Roman into the ringside barrier, ring post, and ring steps. Elias goes up top and hits the elbow drop for a near fall. Elias removes the turnbuckle pad and the referee fixes it so Shane gives Elias the guitar. Roman with a spear to Elias for the three count.

Winner: Roman Reigns

After the match, Shane puts his hands in the general direction of Roman. Shane gets the guitar and Roman with a Superman punch. Roman grabs the guitar, but Drew McIntyre with a Claymore to Roman.

We go to credits.

