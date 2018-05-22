WWE SmackDown Results – May 22, 2018

Welcome to SmackDown Live. Miz is in the ring for MizTV and he brings up the Cavaliers before welcoming everyone to MizTV. Miz says he has two exclusives. One is years in the making and it has been asked since he arrived. When is it going to happen? Miz says on July 24th, his new series will debut on the USA Network at 10 PM. Miz brings out his guests for the exclusive that you want. He brings out The New Day.

Woods says they are happy to be here.

Miz asks them if they are going to watch or DVR his new show and they are not as excited.

Miz says that they don’t know good TV or a good opportunity when it is presented to them. Miz wants to know who will it be.

The New Day “who” and Miz asks which of them.

They all say it is going to be them.

Miz says they have accomplished a lot as a team but they will never reach their full potential because they hold each other back.

Xavier says that is the difference between them and Miz. He says Miz has so much, and you have main evented Wrestlemania. Xavier says he is a living legend. What nobody likes about you is that throughout your life, you always make sure that Miz comes first.

Miz reminds them that he has cashed in the briefcase, but has Kofi done it? What about grabbing that contract at the top of the ladder to cash it in and win. Miz points out that Kofit has lost all six opportunities.

What about Big E? The size, the charisma, the undeniable it factor. You have the size, speed, and strength to be a true champion. You will never be taken seriously because you don’t take yourself seriously.

Xavier takes himself seriously. You have a YouTube empire that you built on your own from the ground up. Imagine streaming a game of Fortnite with the title belt around your waist. You would be a real life superhero.

You all have a chance to be the greatest WWE Champion in history with this contract. Miz wants to know who is it going to be.

Woods says it should be E. Big E says it could be Kofi. Kofi says it could be Xavier. Xavier reminds Kofi that he beat Randy Orton.

Miz yells at them and he says he is sick of the games. Miz says he will walk out with the briefcase because he can beat any of them any day of the week.

The New Day huddle up and Kofi says that Miz made the decision for them. Kofi says it will be E.

Miz says Big E will be in Money in the Bank.

Xavier says Miz is Miztaken. They are talking about something else. Big E says they are talking about tonight.

Miz wants to know if they want Big E to face him now. Miz says they don’t get what they want if he doesn’t get what he wants. He will see one of them at Money in the Bank.

Kofi tells Miz Shame and throws a pancake at him. Big E does the same and so does Xavier. They pelt Miz with pancakes.

Miz is stopped in the back by Paige and Miz waits for Paige to lay down the law.

Paige says not everyone likes pancakes. Paige says Miz said that he could beat any member of the New Day any day of the week, so do it now.

Match Number One: Miz versus Big E (with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston)

They lock up and Miz goes to the turnbuckles but Big E lets go and Miz falls to the mat. Miz with a waist lock and Big E with a back drop. Miz with punches and a knee. Miz with more punches. Big E with an abdominal stretch and he plays the bongos on Miz’ rear end. Miz escapes the hold but Big E with a back elbow. Big E goes to the apron and he stomps on the chest. Big E sets for a splash on the apron and he hits it.

Xavier leaves the announce table to help out Big E ‘between rounds’. Miz with a slap and it has no effect. Miz goes back into the ring and then Miz pulls Big E off the apron. Miz sends Big E into the ringside barrier.

They return to the ring and Miz with a boot to the head. Miz goes for a kick but it is blocked by Big E. Miz escapes a power bomb attempt and hits Reality Check for a near fall. Miz with a reverse chin lock. Big E with elbows and punches. Miz with an Irish whip and Awesome Clothesline. Miz goes up top and he is met with a punch to the midsection when he comes down. Big E with punches but Miz with a knee to the midsection.

Miz with a sleeper and Big E falls to his knees. Miz returns to the sleeper but Big E escapes the hold as Kofi replaces Xavier on commentary. Miz with another Awesome Clothesline but Big E holds on and hits an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Big E with a second one and then he avoids a clothesline and hits a belly-to-belly suplex. Big E with the dance and then he hits the Warrior Splash. Miz goes for a sunset flip but Big E picks up Miz. Miz with kicks but Big E pushes Miz away on a DDT attempt. Miz charges into the corner and Big E with a uranagE for a near fall.

Miz with a knee when Big E tries for a spear through the ropes. Miz with a kick to the knee and a DDT for a near fall. Big E and Miz with clotheslines and both men go down.

Sheamus and Cesaro come out and attack Xavier Woods. Kofi with a forearm off the steps onto Cesaro. Sheamus with a Brogue Kick to Kofi. Big E gets distracted by Sheamus and Miz with a Skull Crushing Finale for the three count.

Winner: Miz

We take a look back at last week when Daniel Bryan manhandled Big Cass.

We see Big Cass in the back and he is on crutches. Tom mentions that Cass is not medically cleared to wrestle tonight.

Daniel Bryan is in the back and he is asked about his second chance against Jeff Hardy and the possibility of facing Samoa Joe. Daniel says this second chance means everything. He treats every chance like it is the biggest match of his career. He showed Big Cass that it doesn’t matter how big you are because if you kick the hornet’s nest, you will get stung. Daniel says that he will be facing Jeff Hardy and if he wins, he goes into Money in the Bank. Daniel says Jeff is a very very very very tough mountain to climb but he will make a legend tap out.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Two: Lana versus Billie Kay (with Peyton Royce) in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

The bell rings and Aiden has a Lana Day sign as he clears his throat. Peyton and Billie confront Aiden and Peyton slaps Aiden. Lana slaps Peyton and sends her into the ringside barrier. Billie hits Lana and sends her into the ring. Lana with a kick and X Factor for the three count.

Winner: Lana (Qualifies for Money in the Bank)

We go to Zelina Vega. She says that for years Andrade Almas has traveled the world, making his name. He has gotten the VIP treatment. The finest food, the finest transportation, and the finest competition. What happened last week when Andrade arrived? He got nothing. Andrade is the future of Smackdown. If he does not get what he deserves, they will take it.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Three: Andrade Almas (with Zelina Vega) versus Unnamed Opponent

Almas with a kick and punch followed by a slap to the face. Almas with an Irish whip and clothesline into the corner. Almas with kicks in the corner. Almas keeps his opponent from getting out of the ring and he kicks his opponent. Almas runs into an elbow and gets a forearm. Almas with a spinning back fist. Almas puts him in the corner and hits the running double knee strike into the corner. Almas with a running double knee strike to the back of the neck and then he hits the hammer lock DDT for the three count.

Winner: Andrade Almas

Carmella has an Asuka mask on and she is asked about facing Asuka. Carmella acts concerned that there is an expiration date on her title, and she laughs. She says everyone is waiting for her to slip and fall. She says she is not afraid of Asuka. Charlotte destroyed the myth of Asuka and Carmella reminds everyone that she beat Charlotte twice. That makes her twice as good as Asuka. Asuka can use all of the smoke and mirrors because Asuka should be afraid of her.

We go to commercial.

We are back and AJ Styles makes his way to the ring to hear what the stipulation will be for his WWE Title defense at Money in the Bank.

Renee Young brings out Shinsuke Nakamura.

Renee asks Nakamura what will he select for his stipulation, but AJ interrupts.

AJ wants to know what is the stipulation.

Nakamura tells AJ to relax and remember why he gets to choose the stipulation. We see what happened at the end of the match to allow Nakamura to get the win.

AJ tells Nakamura to enjoy that and remember that because it will never . . .

Nakamura tells AJ to be quiet and he says that not only will he beat AJ, he will dishonor him. AJ will never recover. Your title is mine. Your house is now his house.

AJ says he wants to know what his last ever match will be.

Nakamura says the stipulation will be . . . a Pillow Fight.

AJ wants to make sure he heard what Nakamura said. AJ says he knew that Nakamura was the King of Soft Style.

Nakamura says he jokes because he has the upper hand. AJ jokes because he is afraid and weak. Nakamura says he can only think about Knee to Face.

AJ says he doesn’t care what the stipulation is because when it matters Nakamura cannot beat him. That is why Nakamura keeps using the cheap shots. This is not the Nakamura that everyone wanted on Smackdown. Choose your stipulation because it will not even the field.

Nakamura tries to punch AJ and AJ blocks the punch and punches Nakamura. They go to the floor and Nakamura with a knee. AJ sends Nakamura into Yeatonville.

AJ adjusts the announce table but Nakamura hits AJ with a chair. AJ sends Nakamura into the crowd and they exchange punches. Styles comes off the ringside barrier and Nakamura hits AJ with a chair.

Nakamura starts counting while AJ is on the ground. Nakamura with a knee and then he drops AJ across the announce table. Nakamura sets for Kinshasa and he hits it. Nakamura counts again and he gets to ten. Nakamura gets on top of the table and he asks for a mic. He says it will be Last Man Standing.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Luke and Karl say they respect the Usos, but when you had your shot with the Bludgeon Brothers, you blew it. Luke says it won’t be the Good Brothers taking their spot at the top of the tag team division. Karl says . . .

Jey takes the mic and he asks if they know where they at. This ain’t Japan or Raw. This is Smackdown where the Usos reside. You have to earn it. He welcomes them to the Uso Penitentiary.

Karl says he doesn’t see any wardens and he has Luke tell them what they see.

Match Number Four: Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso versus Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows in a Number One Contender Match

The Usos attack Luke and Karl before the bell rings. Luke with an uppercut to Jey and the referee starts the match. Jey clotheslines Luke over the top rope and then Jey with a plancha onto Karl and Luke.

Jey and Luke return to the ring and Jey punches Luke. Jimmy tags in and he hits a forearm into the corner. Jey tags in and they make a wish on Luke. Jey with a kick and Jimmy tags back in. They kick Luke and Jimmy with a head butt and reverse chin lock. Luke with a belly-to-back suplex and both men are down. Jey and Karl tag in and Karl with a back elbow and chop followed by a clothesline. Anderson with a running forearm and he knocks Jimmy off the apron with an elbow. Karl with a running boot into the corner. Anderson goes to the turnbuckles and hits a neck breaker for a near fall.

Anderson runs into an enzuigiri and Jey goes up top but Karl with a kick to crotch Jey. Anderson goes to the turnbuckles and Jey with a hed butt to send Karl to the mat. Jey with a dragon whip but Gallows tags in. Gallows misses a splash into the corner and Jimmy and Jey with kicks. Jimmy tags in and he hits a few super kicks and Jey tags in and hits a superfly splash for a near fall. Jimmy makes the tag and they go to opposite corners. Karl knocks Jey off the turnbuckles. Jimmy with a super kick and Gallows with a super kick of his own. Anderson tags in and they hit Magic Killer for the three count.

Winners: Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows

We go to commercial.

Match Number Five: Naomi versus Sonya Deville (with Mandy Rose) in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Sonya with a waist lock take down and rollup for a near fall. Sonya with another rollup for a near fall. Naomi with a victory roll for a near fall. We see Becky watching from the back as Sonya and Naomi miss a series of kicks and then Naomi does a split and gets a near fall with a rollup. Sonya with a double leg take down as we see Charlotte Flair watching. Sonya with punches and a snap mare followed by a sliding knee to the back. Sonya with a body scissors.

Naomi gets back to her feet and she backs Sonya into the corner and then hits a hip toss. Sonya with a spinebuster for a near fall. Sonya with kicks in the corner but she runs into a boot. Naomi with a forearm. Sonya with a kick. Naomi with a kick. Sonya with another kick as they go back and forth. Both with kicks at the same time as they almost go Kid N Play. Both with drop kicks at the same time. Sonya with knees. Naomi avoids a Superman punch and gets the three count with a rollup.

Winner: Naomi (Qualifies for Money in the Bank)

We see Jeff Hardy coming out of the locker room and he is in a good mood.

Renee asks Jeff about his feelings about the match. Jeff says he was excited when he heard the news. There are things he can do with ladders that will excite the fans. He gets to climb the ladder rung by rung. Jeff says he is fired up and he is taking flight.

We go to commercial with Samoa Joe making his way to ringside to watch the main event.

We are back and The New Day will face The Bar and Miz next week.

Match Number Six: Jeff Hardy versus Daniel Bryan in a Qualify for a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match Non Title Match

They shake hands before they lock up. They lock up and Hardy with a waist lock. Daniel with a wrist lock and Hardy with a reversal and side head lock. Hardy with a shoulder tackle. They go for a Greco Roman Knuckle Lock and Bryan with a wrist lock take down. Bryan with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Daniel gets a near fall. Daniel with a wrist lock and Hardy with a reversal. Bryan with a reversal. Daniel flips out of the corner on an Irish whip. Hardy with a reverse atomic drop followed by a leg drop and drop kick.

Daniel goes to the floor as we go to commercial.

We are back and both men with cross body blocks and both go down. Bryan with European uppercuts while Hardy with kicks. Bryan with kicks and an enzuigiri that sends Hardy to the floor. Bryan with a baseball slide that sends Hardy into the ringside barrier. Bryan misses the flying knee off the apron and Hardy with a clothesline off the apron and both men are down. Hardy goes up top and Daniel stops him and puts Hardy in the Tree of Woe. Bryan with kicks and a baseball slide.

Bryan goes to the turnbuckles for a belly-to-back superplex but Hardy with punches to knock Bryan to the mat. Hardy with Whisper in the Wind onto Bryan for a near fall. Hardy sets for a Twist of Fate and he kicks Bryan but Bryan escapes and he drop kicks Hardy in his injured knee. Bryan with kicks to the chest and he misses a round kick. Hardy with a Twist of Fate and then Hardy goes up top for the Swanton. Daniel gets his knees up as Hardy comes off the turnbuckles and Bryan with a round kick and he gets a near fall.

Bryan sets for the running knee but Hardy moves. Hardy with a rollup for a near fall. Bryan misses a round kick and Hardy with a rollup for a near fall. Bryan with European uppercuts but Hardy goes for a back slide. Hardy goes for a Twist of Fate but Bryan escapes and hits a dragon screw and then Bryan with a heel hook and he grapevines the leg. Hardy taps out.

Winner: Daniel Bryan (advances to face Samoa Joe next week . . . Hardy still Champion)

After the match, Samoa Joe enters the ring and he tells Daniel he does not see what he is celebrating for because next week Daniel faces him.

Samoa Joe is asked about his confidence. Joe asks why is it when he talks the truth it is called strong words. Next week, Daniel Bryan goes to sleep . . . Yes . . . Yes . . .Yes.

Thanks for watching along and we will see you next time.

