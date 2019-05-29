WWE SmackDown Results – May 28, 2019

We start off with a look at last week’s Smackdown and the return of Dolph Ziggler.

We are in Tulsa, Oklahoma and your announcers are Tom Phillips, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton.

Kevin says he was going to kick off Smackdown with the Kevin Owens Show, but he cannot think of anything worse than being in the middle of the ring in Oklahoma giving a Kevin Owens Show to people who are not worthy. The only thing that makes being in front of you bearable is that in a few moments he gets to beat the hell out of WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. Kevin says he has acquired the taste for beating up members of the New Day. Kevin says he had nothing to do with the attack on Big E last week. Big E was probably busy sending a tweet when that happened.

If New Day wants to blame him for anything, they can blame him for what he is responsible for. They can blame him for the pain Xavier Woods has been in for the last few weeks. They can blame him for Kofi’s fairy tale ending at Super Showdown when Dolph Ziggler beats him for the WWE Championship. That will be a direct result of what he does to Kofi tonight. When you beat Kofi, Dolph, you can thank him in person and give him a title match.

Kofi tells Kevin to stop with the lies. You said that you didn’t attack Big E and everyone knows you did it. You lied about wanting to be part of the New Day. You are not a good person, you are a liar. Now you are saying that you are going to soften him up for Dolph Ziggler. Now you are lying to yourself. You are not going to soften him up for Dolph Ziggler.

Kofi says tonight is the night you are going to pay. You are going to pay for reinjuing Big E’s knee and for what you did to Xaiver. Most importantly, you leave here with a clear cut understanding why he is your WWE Champion.

Match Number One: Kevin Owens versus Kofi Kingston in a Non Title Match

Kofi with a drop kick as the bell rings but Owens with kicks to Kofi. Kevin with a chop and he runs Kofi’s eyes across the top rope. Kofi with a chop but Owens with a chop. Kofi with a double leg take down and punches.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Kofi with a shoulder from the apron but Owens drops Kofi onto the ropes and Kofi goes to the floor. Owens with a back senton on the floor and then he chops Kofi against the ringside barrier and then they go back into the ring and Owens gets a near fall. Owens with a reverse chin lock. Owens with a clothesline to Kofi. Owens gets a near fall and then he connects with crossfaces before applying a rear chin lock.

Kofi punches Owens but Owens kicks Kofi and sends him to the mat. Owens tries to take off Kofi’s shoes and Kofi kicks Owens. Kofi punches Owens and Owens punches back. Kofi with a thrust kick to the midsection and then Owens charges at Kofi and Kofi drops down. Owens goes to the floor and Kofi with a drop kick and a trust fall plancha. They return to the ring and Kevin avoids SOS and Kofi blocks a Stunner. Kofi with SOS for a near fall. Owens with an Irish whip but he runs into boots. Kofi goes for a double jump cross body but Kofi is pushed off the turnbuckles to the floor.

Owens sends Kofi back to the floor and then he sends Kofi into the ringside barrier. Kofi makes it back into the ring before the ten count and then Owens sends Kofi back to the floor but Owens follows this time. Owens sends Kofi into the ringside barrier. Owens returns to the ring and he adds insult to injury by knocking the pancakes off the ring post. Kofi returns to the ring and Owens with an Irish whip and cannonball. Owens gets a near fall. Owens stomps on Kofi’s chest. Owens with a side head lock but Kofi with elbows and punches. Owens with a double leg take down and he set sfor a catapult but Kofi holds on to the ropes and tries to skin the cat, but Owens with a super kick to send Kofi to the floor.

Owens with a splash off the apron onto Kofi and he returns to the ring. Kofi gets back into the ring just before the ten count. Owens goes up top and hits a frog splash for a near fall. Owens goes back up top but Kofi with a kick to stop Owens. Kofi punches Owens and Owens with an elbow to try to keep Kofi off the turnbuckles. Kofi with forearms to the back and he sets for a superplex, but Owens with a forearm and he head butts Kofi off the turnbuckles to the mat. Owens with a Swanton for a near fall.

Owens sets for a pop up power bomb but Kofi leaps over Owens and hits Trouble in Paradise. Kofi gets the three count.

Winner: Kofi Kingston

We see Dolph Ziggler in a room with a monitor.

We see Shane McMahon in his office with Drew McIntyre and Elias.

R Truth and Carmella are in the back and Truth talks about how he has been running since he won the European championship. Truth says he was getting a cavity filled with people trying to pin him. Truth and Carmella run in the back and we see Drake Maverick putting up more wanted posters.

Truth and Carmella run away from the direction Drake is going.

Smackdown tag team champions Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan make their way to the ring.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan are asked by Kayla Braxton why they wanted this time.

Daniel says the WWE Tag Team Division is a joke, a bad joke. It is a joke that does not make you laugh, it makes you cringe. Daniel says Rowan has a joke.

Knock Knock. Who’s there. The Smackdown Tag Team Division. The Smackdown Tag Team Division who? Exactly.

Daniel says that is a joke but they are not jokes. They have ambition. They have purpose. Not only will they be the greatest WWE Tag team of all time, but they dedicate their lives to saving this planet. Unlike all of these people who wasted their Memorial Day weekend eating the beautiful creatures of this planet. While these fat ignorant human were stuffing their face with hot dogs, they did not realize it was a pig named Wiggles. While they were eating hamburgers, they did not realize it was a cow named Wilbur. The people of Oklahoma are worse than anybody. Oklahoma is a leader in fracking. They are a leader in deep oil drilling. They may cheer that because it brings a lot of money, but it brings earthquakes.

Daniel says their mission statement is to save the tag team division and save the planet because they are the planet’s tag team champions.

Kayla says there are some teams willing to challenge them.

Daniel asks who would that be.

Out come Heavy Machinery and they enter the ring.

Tucker has the mic while Otis does something in the ring. Tucker says you are a great tag team and as much as they love having fun, it is time for Heavy Machinery to get down to some Blue Collar Business.

Otis says that business is those tag titles.

A referee comes to the ring, but Daniel asks if they want to challenge them. Daniel accepts the challenge even though you will regret it. They will have the match, but not in this fracking state of Oklahoma.

Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley is in the back getting ready for her match with Lacey Evans.

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose go in the back handing copies of Mandy Rose on the cover of Muscle and Fitness Hers. They give copies to The IIconics and two random people. They see Ember Moon reading Dr. Jeckyll and Mr. Hyde but Sonya and Mandy give her the magazines.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Two: Mandy Rose (with Sonya Deville) versus Carmella

They lock up and Mandy with a take down. Mandy shows her magazine and Carmella kicks it away. Mandy misses a clothesline and Carmella with a Thesz Press and punches. Carmella kicks Mandy in the corner. Mandy sends Carmella into the turnbuckles and connects with forearms. Mandy with a snap mare and reverse chin lock. Carmella with a jaw breaker and rollup for a near fall. Mandy with a jumping knee for a near fall. Mandy gets another near fall. Carmella with a head scissors and she sends Mandy into the turnbuckles.

Carmella moonwalks and hits a Bronco Buster for a near fall. Sonya gets on the apron and Carmella misses a super kick and Mandy with a rollup for the three count.

Winner: Mandy Rose

R Truth is in the back and he is alone since Carmella is in the ring. Jinder hits Truth from behind and gets a near fall with a rollup. Truth sends Jinder into the wall and then out a door. Truth hides in a photo booth. The B Team, Akira Tozawa, Noam Dar and others run away. Drake Maverick bumps into Truth and Truth runs away but in the same direction as everyone who was chasing Truth.

Shane McMahon comes out and shuffles his way to the ring with Elias and Drew McIntyre.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Aleister Black says if we look at the ways of man and everything he has done, isn’t it obvious that . . . Black says he gets it. You are simply waiting for him to throw out a name and pick a fight with somebody, anybody. There lies our conundrum. Black says he is sitting here waiting patiently for somebody, anybody to pick a fight with him.

Shane is in the ring with Drew McIntyre and Elias for Shane McMahon Appreciation Night.

Shane says when Drew came up with the idea for Shane McMahon Appreciation Night, he was hesitant because he is not a hero who does things for a trophy or adulation or a celebration. Shane says he enjoys his life. He enjoys being out here around all of you. Shane says he is a humble man. He came back to help run a family business and the greatest adulation he can accept is looking out at you and seeing smiles on faces. Whether you are here in the building or watching at home, there is something that will make sure that there are smiles on your face as Smackdown goes off the air.

We have a video for Shane McMahon.

Shane says that was an amazing video thanks to Kevin Dunn.

That video was not just entertaining, but it was educational for Roman Reigns. If last night was not enough when he beat down one of Roman’s family members. You think you can break all the rules, but the McMahon family has been putting food on your family’s table for generations. When you came to the ring and hit the Chairman, you bit the hand that feeds you. Shane tells Roman he hopes he can hear him. He is not just going to beat Roman, he is going to beat some respect into Roman.

Elias says that was powerful and he says he wrote a song for Shane to honor this special night.

Elias says Shane is the best in the world. He is better than the best, just like Texas is better than Oklahoma.

R Truth comes into the ring and Drake Maverick enters the ring and Truth with a kick and gourdbuster for a three count.

Truth celebrates his victory and then he stops when he sees Shane in the ring. Shane kicks Truth and Drew and Elias attack Truth. Elias with Drift Away and Drew sets for a Claymore and hits it. Elias pins Truth to become the 24/7 Champion.

Shane says he has an idea. If Truth wants to inject himself into the celebration, tonight, Elias will team with Drew McIntyre to face R Truth and . . . Roman Reigns.

Shane says he is suspending the 24/7 rules until the match is over.

Kayla Braxton is in the locker room with Lacey Evans.

Lacey is having tea with Charlotte Flair. Charlotte says Becky wasn’t man enough to beat her at Money in the Bank. Charlotte says Becky and Bayley are the most crass and arrogant in the WWE. Lacey says they are going to send Bayley back to the kiddie pool where she belongs.

We are back and Lars Sullivan will face Lucha House Party in a three on one handicap match at Super Showdown.

Charlotte Flair joins the announcers for the next match.

Match Number Three: Bayley versus Lacey Evans in a Non Title Match

They lock up and Bayley grabs Lacey’s leg but Lacey gets to the ropes to force Bayley to release the hold. Bayley with a take down and side head lock but Lacey escapes. Bayley with a side head lock and she gets a near fall. Lacey with a knee to the midsection and Bayley with forearms. Lacey with an elbow to the back of the head. Lacey with a forearm but Bayley with an Irish whip. Lacey floats over but Bayley with a knee to the head for a near fall. Lacey trips Bayley from the apron and hits a slingshot elbow drop for a near fall.

Bayley goes to the floor and Charlotte gets up from the announce table for a moment to stand over Bayley. Lacey sends Bayley into the apron and then sends her back into the ring. Lacey gets a near fall. Lacey with knee drops to the arm. Lacey chokes Bayley in the corner. Lacey with a cobra clutch on Bayley. Bayley with punches and a cross body for a near fall. Lacey with a kick to the midsection and Lacey gets a near fall. Lacey sends Bayley into the turnbuckles. Lacey kicks Bayley in the corner. Lacey with a hesitation Bronco Buster for a near fall and Lacey gets a near fall.

Bayley with a forearm when Lacey goes for a slingshot move from the apron. Bayley with a cutter in the ropes as Lacey goes to the floor. Bayley with a baseball slide through the ring post and she clotheslines Lacey. Charlotte gets up again and Bayley hits Charlotte with a forearm. Lacey with a rollup and a handful of tights but Charlotte’s interaction with the referee allows Bayley to kick out.

Bayley with a rollup for the three count.

Winner: Bayley

After the match, Lacey Evans attacks Charlotte but Charlotte with a boot to Lacey.

Carmella is in the back with R Truth and Carmella is trying to put Truth in a good mood for his match.

We go to commercial.

We are back and the Undertaker will be on Raw.

We continue with a video package for Triple H and Randy Orton.

We are in the back with Andrade Almas and Zelina Vega. Almas is asked about Finn Balor and we get comments that Balor previously recorded. He says it has been 48 hours since he was power bombed onto a ladder and choke slammed on a ladder and suplexed on a ladder. He says that the doctors decided he should not perform.

Almas tells Balor you didn’t just get power bombed onto a ladder, he power bombed you onto a ladder. You want to fight him at Super Showdown, you will find your inner demon when you step up to Andrade.

We go to commercial.

We are back with the Firefly Fun House.

Match Number Four: Roman Reigns and R Truth versus Elias and Drew McIntyre (with Shane McMahon)

Elias and Drew attack Truth as he comes to the ring and Roman comes to the floor and he stops Elias and sends Drew into the ring post. Roman sends Elias into the ringside barrier and Shane backs off.

The match starts and Roman punches Elias on the turnbuckles and Shane gets on the apron to distract Roman. Elias with punches to Roman. Drew tags in and he kicks Roman. Drew with boots to Roman and he hits a suplex. Drew gets a near fall. Elias tags in and he kicks Roman and punches him. Elias works on the neck. Roman with a Samoan drop and both men are down. Drew and Truth tag in and Truth with punches to Drew and Elias. Drew with a head butt and Truth is sent to the floor and into the ringside barrier. Drew with a slam onto the apron as we go to commercial.

We are back and Truth with punches and a kick. Elias with a clothesline. Drew tags in and he kicks Truth and follows with a chop. Drew with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex for a near fall. Drew kicks Truth and then he tags Elias back in. Elias chops Truth but Truth with punches out of the corner. Elias with a knee and Drew tags in and he chops Truth. Drew with an arm bar and he runs his forearm across the jaw. Drew kicks and chops Truth before tagging Elias back in. Drew tags back in and Truth with a kick to Drew and he avoids Elias and Elias goes into the ring post. Drew is sent over the top rope to the floor.

Elias and Roman tag in and Roman with clotheslines and a flying clothesline. Roman with a punch to Drew and then he gives Elias NeverEnding Story. Roman with a boot to Elias and then he sets for the Superman Punch. Roman gives Drew a Superman punch and he sends Elias to the floor and hits a Drive By. Shane punches near Roman and Roman punches Shane. Drew misses a Claymore when Roman moves. Roman with a spear on Elias for the three count.

Winners: Roman Reigns and R Truth

After the match, the 24/7 rule is back in effect and Roman with a spear to Elias and Roman tells Truth to pin Elias because the title means nothing to Roman.

Truth pins Elias to become the newest 24/7 Champion.

