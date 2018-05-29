LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE SmackDown Results – May 29, 2018

Welcome to SmackDown Live. Samoa Joe makes his way to the ring and he pulls out a ladder. Joe enters the ring and he sets up the ladder in the center of the ring. Joe climbs the ladder and he takes the briefcase.

Joe says it is said in biblical texts that the ladder is the connection between the Earth and the heavens. It is said when Jacob looked upon his ladder, angels descended and gave him salvation. Joe says his version is very different. There is no salvation. There are no smiling angels. After Money in the Bank, he will be smiling like he is now. Joe says he will have secured his championship opportunity and secured his title match. He will unleash a reign of terror over the Smackdown champion.

Tonight, he proves to your beloved Daniel Bryan there are things far worse than forced retirement. Joe tells Bryan if your eco-friendly tree hugging sensibilities allow it, he tells Daniel to call Brie to tell her daughter a story. She needs to be told that daddy will be home for Money in the Bank, but he won’t be the same man. He will have the eyes of someone who is drenched in regret, failure, and missed opportunity. When she looks up, Joe says he hopes she is told it was a very bad man by the name of Samoa Joe.

Daniel Bryan comes out and he says there are certain lines that you do not cross. Daniel says he has his own vision. You mention his wife or daughter again and he will break Joe’s leg. We all know where this goes. We don’t have to wait. We can fight right now.

Before they can start their match, Big Cass comes out on his crutch.

Cass asks what is happening here. Are we children on the playground making fun of each other. What else would you expect from the shrimp and the blimp. The fact of the matter is that should be his Money in the Bank opportunity, not yours Daniel. This crap has to stop. It will, because he spok to Paige and this match will not happen. What will happen is Samoa Joe will take on yours truly for the final spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, when he is cleared.

Cass asks rhetorically, when will he be cleared and he says he is cleared.

Cass tries to hit Bryan with the crutch but he misses and hits Joe. Bryan with kicks but Cass Irish whips Bryan into the ladder. Cass hits Joe and Bryan with the briefcase.

Shinsuke Nakamura walks in the back and he has cards with the numbers one through ten and he drops them as he walks.

We go to commercial.

Match Number One: Shinsuke Nakamura versus Tye Dillinger

