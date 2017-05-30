LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE SmackDown Results – May 30, 2017

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens up with backstage promos from Charlotte Flair, Carmella, Becky Lynch, Natalya and Tamina Snuka about how they will win tonight’s Fatal 5 Way to become the new #1 contender. We go to the SmackDown opening video video.

– We’re live from the Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia as the pyro goes off. Tom Phillips welcomes us and he’s joined by JBL and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and Greg Hamilton introduces WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens. Owens is in the ring for another edition of his Highlight Reel. Owens welcomes us to The Highlight Reel and says he’s the new host, the new Face of America. Fans boo.

Owens knocks Chris Jericho and points up at the Money In the Bank briefcase hanging high above the ring. Owens says he will win the briefcase and go on to win the WWE Title, to become the face of the entire WWE Universe as he holds both titles. Owens introduces one of the people he’s going to step on on his way to being a double champion. Owens introduces Shinsuke Nakamura and out he comes to a pop.

Nakamura hits the ring as fans continue singing his song after it stops playing. Owens doesn’t care if Nakamura thinks he’s a Superstar, this is Owens’ show and he’s had enough of the stupid little dancing. Owens invited Nakamura on because people want to know who he is, why he’s here and what his future holds in WWE. Fans chant for Nakamura and Owens says that’s real cute. Owens talks about how he sent the last person claiming to be a rock star to retirement – Jericho. Nakamura says Owens’ name but Baron Corbin’s music interrupts and out he comes. Corbin says no one cares about what Nakamura has to say. Corbin says how about we show some actual highlights from a real Superstar. We see a replay of his attack on Sami Zayn last week.

Owens can’t believe Corbin just interrupted his show with a clip of Sami getting beat up. Owens says that’s nothing, he’s been beating Sami up for 15 years. Owens wants Corbin to leave. Corbin calls him Cartman. Corbin knocks Nakamura and says he will continue making highlights before winning Money In the Bank in a few weeks. Nakamura speaks and reminds Owens he pinned him last week. He also reminds Corbin about how quick he lost to Sami last week. Corbin hits the ring and Nakamura fights off a double team but they beat him down. Corbin holds Nakamura down while Owens stomps on him. Sami runs down and makes the save. Sami and Nakamura clear the ring as fans pop. Sami takes the mic and ends up proposing a tag team match. We go to commercial.

