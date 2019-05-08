WWE SmackDown Results – May 7, 2019

We are in Louisville, Kentucky and your announcers are Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, and Corey Graves.

AJ Styles makes his way to the ring.

AJ says he missed Smackdown. On Raw last night, Mr. McMahon instituted a Wild Card Rule for Raw and Smackdown. What that means is if you are brave enough and fast enough, you can cross over to a rival brand. You can be one of the four to crash a rival brand. If that’s the case, AJ says he was going to be the first to do it. Smackdown is still the house that AJ Styles built.

Sami Zayn comes out and he says he does not want to be here. He would rather be anywhere else than here on his day off than be surrounded on his day off by Kentucky Fried HIllbillies. Sami says he knew that AJ would do this so he had to come to Smackdown to confront AJ about his toxic ego that has spiraled out of control.

AJ says his nose is burning and he is glad that Sami got out of the dumpster that Braun threw him into. The least you could have done was take a shower.

Sami says it is funny to make fun of him because he smells. Sami says he took a shower, but the smell does not come out that easily. Sami says that is classic distraction.

The WWE Champion Kofi Kingston makes his way to the ring with Xavier Woods.

Kofi says y’all gonna come out to have a party without inviting the New Day? Kofi says he is hurt. Kofi says he hopes AJ is not going to talk about his architectural contributions. It is a great catchphrase but you do not live here any more. Kofi says he wants to know what is AJ doing here tonight.

AJ says he wanted to come to Smackdown and return the favor to the champ.

Xavier tells AJ he might want to check himself before he wrecks himself.

Kofi says he is THE champ. You came all the way to Smackdown and you stand in a Smackdown ring. Kofi says he is in the same ring and he asks AJ what does he want to do about it.

Sami interrupts and he says he knows where this is going. Sami says Kofi is not going to do what he thinks he is going to do. He is not going to offer AJ a championship match tonight. Sami asks Kofi if he is really thinking of doing this. Sami says he loves Kofi and he will tell him the truth since no one else will. Kofi, these people are not happy for you. You got a taste of their affection and you are trying to please them at your detriment. You are giving away WWE title matches when you don’t have to. If anyone deserves a title match, it is him. WWE fans deserve a champion who will tell the truth whether you like it or not.

Kofi asks Sami what is that smell. Xavier has the same question. He says Sami smells like his tenth grade sock drawer.

Kofi says he defended the WWE Championship last night to prove that Wrestlemania was not a fluke. He is a fighting champion and he will defend it against one of you two. It does not matter because the result will be the same. He will be your WWE Champion.

Kevin Owens is in his car and he says he is not starting off Smackdown because today is his birthday. He doesn’t want to have to deal with this crap on his birthday. That is good news for Kofi but your good news ends at Money in the Bank when he takes the WWE Championship. Happy birthday to me.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Kofi Kingston will defend the WWE Championship against AJ Styles and Sami Zayn.

Mustafa Ali says that in your darkest times you have to look for the light. The light will show you the way. The light shows you a path. Sometimes that light looks too far away. As long as you see the light, you must fight. That contract will be hanging high above that ring and it will seem too far away. As long as he sees that briefcase, he will fight. He will fight for an opportunity that was ripped out of his hands earlier this year. It can change his life. He will get that chance again. As long as you see that light, you can’t stop.

Zelina Vega says in two weeks, must like the Kentucky Derby, thousands of spectators will gather to watch the Money in the Bank pay per view to see thoroughbreds at their peaks. Unlike the Kentucky Derby, there is only one thoroughbred and it is Andrade.

Andrade says in less than two weeks, he will win the Money in the Bank ladder match. He says he will become El Senor del Dinero en el Banco. You will become envious of the success of Andrade.

Match Number One: Mustafa Ali versus Andrade Almas (with Zelina Vega)

Almas with a chop but Ali with a super kick and Almas goes to the floor. Ali with a kick. Almas sends Ali into the timekeeper’s area and he gets on the ringside barrier but Vega distracts ALi long enough to allow Almas to knock him off the ringside barrier. Almas sends Ali into the ringside barrier and returns to the ring to break the count. Almas with a rear chin lock. Ali gets a boot up when Almas charges into the corner. Ali goes to the apron and hits an enzuigiri. Ali with a rolling X Factor for a near fall. Almas gets a near fall.

Almas with a kick to the back of the head followed by an elbow drop to the back. Almas with a kick but Ali with a punch. Almas with a sit out gourdbuster for a near fall. Almas stretches Ali. Ali gets back to his feet and Almas with a slam and he goes to the turnbuckles. Almas kicks Ali away and Ali gets back to the turnbuckles for a Spanish Fly.

Randy Orton hits Ali from behind and the referee calls for the bell.

No Contest

After the match, Orton goes for an IEDDT on Almas but Vega grabs the leg and Almas with an enzuigiri. Ali with a kick and he goes for a super kick. Orton blocks it and goes for an RKO but Ali sends Orton towards Almas and Almas is knocked off the apron. Orton hits a pop up RKO on Ali and then Almas comes off the turnbuckles into an RKO.

Tom Phillips mentions what Roman Reigns did last night and we see footage from Roman Reigns versus Drew McIntyre from Raw that was interrupted by Shane McMahon and his magical punches along with Elias.

We have a video package for Roman Reigns. He says he has a unique story and he hopes that you can use it for inspiration.

Shane McMahon makes his way to the ring and he shuffles as only Shane can.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Shane is now in the ring and he shuffles before he speaks. We see what happened on Raw with him and the Miz by the limo.

Shane says he is here to talk about the Smackdown Tag Team division, but he wants to digress for a moment. Shane says he was brutally attacked by the Miz in a cowardly manner. Not with his fists, but with a steel chair? What human being hits another with a steel chair. He says it is lamentable and deplorable. Shane simplifies it and says it was disgusting. Miz did not get the job done last night and he will not get it done at Money at the Bank.

Shane talks about the tag team division. The tag titles had to be vacated by the Hardys because Jeff is injured and he cannot compete. It was at the hands of Lars Sullivan. Who would be worthy to be Smackdown tag team champions. Shane says he scoured the roster and it was looking at him on the page. Shane introduces the worthy tag team . . .

Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan make their way to the ring.

Jimmy and Jey Uso make their way to the ring and they want to whoa things down.

Shane wants to know why they are here since they are on Raw.

Jey says it is Roman’s yard and they can slide through when they want. Jimmy reminds Shane of the Uce’s Wild rule. Jey says they worked too hard to build the tag division just to hand them away. Jimmy says you had to earn the titles. The New Day, Bar, Hardys, and Usos earned it. Shane even earned it when he beat them. Jey says knowing the value and prestige of these tag titles, you are going to give the titles to Patrick and Spongebob, Ren and Stimpy, or Beavis and Butthead. They want the titles put on the line.

Shane says you have to earn things and he says the match will happen and it will happen righ tnow. He says he will enjoy watching these guys kick your butts back to Raw empty handed

Finn Balor appears and says he is thinking about winning Money in the Bank. He will cash in and do something extraordinary. He will be Intercontinental Title and WWE Title..

Match Number Two: Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan versus Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships

Bryan and Jimmy start things off and lock up. Jimmy with a wrist lock and Bryan with a bridge and reversal. Bryan with a take down into a double wrist lock. Jey tags in and hits a forearm into the corner. Jey gets a near fall. Jey with a hard Irish whip. Jimmy tags in and they hit a double back elbow and double elbow drop for a near fall. Bryan backs into the corner and tags Rowan into the match.

Jimmy with punches and chops but Rowan with a boot to the head. Rowan with a slam and splash for a near fall. Rowan sends Jimmy into the corner and connects with punches and a head butt. Bryan tags in and hits a drop kick and Rowan with a shoulder tackle. Bryan gets a near fall. Bryan works on the arms and stretches Jimmy. Rowan tags in and he kicks Jimmy in the chest. Rowan with knees to the back and he works on Jimmy’s neck. Rowan knocks Jey off the apron. Jimmy with a punch to Rowan and then to Bryan. Rowan with a running cross body.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Bryan with a drop kick to Jey’s knee when Jey charges at Bryan. Bryan with kicks to the chest. Bryan misses the round kick when Jey ducks. Jimmy makes the tag and hits a super kick when Bryan goes for an O’Connor Roll on Jey. Jimmy gets a near fall. Jimmy goes for a Superfly Splash but Bryan gets his knees up and applies the LeBell Lock. Bryan rolls Jimmy into the center of the ring and Jimmy leans back to get a near fall. JImmy with a super kick and both men are down.

Rowan and Jey tag in and Jey with an enzuigiri. Rowan catches Jey off the turnbuckles and tries for a suplex but Jey lands on his feet. Jey with a thrust kick and uppercut. Jimmy tags in and hits a super kick when Rowan goes for a Claw on Jey. They hit a double super kick on Rowan and Jey with a suicide dive to Bryan. Jimmy with a Superfly splash but Rowan kicks out at two.

Bryan pushes Jimmy off the turnbuckles and Jey super kicks Bryan off the apron. Rowan goes over the top rope to the floor. JImmy and Jey with a double suicide dive to Rowan but Rowan grabs them by the throat. Bryan with a running knee to Jimmy. Jey with a super kick to Rowan and Bryan but Rowan with a ClawSlam for the three count.

Winners: Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan (new Champions)

We go to the Firefly Fun House.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Shane McMahon is back in the ring with the Money in the Bank briefcases.

Shane says he would like to leave Louisville as soon as possible. Shane has some information about the Money in the Bank Ladder Matches. Shane says any superstar that can grab that briefcase is almost guaranteed to become a champion.

Miz attacks Shane from behind and sends him to the floor as well as the ringside barrier. They fight up the ramp. Shane tries to beg for mercy and Miz punches Shane. Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas attack Miz. Curtis punches Miz while Bo holds him and then Miz kicks Bo and punches Curtis. Miz sends Bo and Curtis into the ringside barrier. Shane hits Miz from behind with a steel chair. Shane hits Miz again with the chair.

Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan walk in the back and Bryan talks about being the Planet’s Tag Team Champions.

We see Heavy Machinery and they congratulate Bryan and Rowan. Bryan and Rowan walk away.

Match Number Three: Ember Moon and Carmella versus Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

Sonya and Carmella start off and Carmella with a satellite head scissors and she gets a near fall. Carmella with a kick to Sonya and forearm to Mandy on the apron. Sonya gets a near fall after a spear. Mandy tags in and connects with forearms. Carmella with a jaw breaker and Ember tags in. Ember with a forearm to Sonya and a drop kick to Mandy. Ember with kicks and a forearm. Ember with a fallaway slam. Ember with a bulldog followed by a cross body for a near fall. Sonya takes care of Carmella. Ember with an enzuigiri to Mandy and she hits a suicide dive on Sonya when Mandy moves.

Mandy with a knee and Mandy with an implant buster for the three count.

Winners: Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose

After the match, Paige comes to the stge wtih Kairi Sane and Asuka. Paige reminds Sonya and Mandy about their past but Paige says she has traded up. She has Asuka and Kairi Sane and they will rip through the tag team division. They will start next week with you two.

We go to Matt Hardy in the back. He is asked about having to relinquish the tag titles due to what Lars Sullivan did. Matt says it was a horrible moment but Jeff has had a successful surgery and he will be back.

R Truth stops by and he says he had something to tell Matt, but he forgot.

Matt asks if it was about Lars Sullivan.

Truth says he wanted to forget about him. He says Lars is vicious and he is like no one he has ever faced. His hands are like bear traps.

Lars is behind Truth and he head butts Truth. Matt with punches but Lars sends Matt through a door. Truth goes for a shoulder tackle but Lars does not move. Truth with punches but Lars with a power bomb through a table.

We go to commercial.

We are back with Aleister Black. He says for anyone who has been rejected by those whose acceptance and affirmation should be instinctual. If you have had to deal with the sins of the mother or the sins of the father. The marks we have left on ourselves. To his opponents, he must apologize for his overcompensatory need to prevail. To prevail at your expense. For you are the embodiment of the sins for which he speaks. Now that he has revealed this part of himself, he must ask for forgiveness for his sins. Sins that he will seek absolution for in the form of victory. Victory that he shall take from you.

Match Number Four: AJ Styles versus Kofi Kingston versus Sami Zayn for the WWE Championship

Sami and AJ have some words before anyone locks up. AJ with a kick to Kofi’s chest and he punches Sami. Kofi with punches to AJ but AJ with an Irish whip and Kofi with a missile drop kick to AJ for a near fall. Kofi with a slingshot splash for a near fall. Sami with a punch to Kofi but Kofi with a drop kick and Sami goes to the floor. AJ runs Kofi into the corner and connects with shoudlers. AJ with a back breaker to Kofi. AJ with punches to Sami followed by a kick and chop.

AJ with more chops to Sami. Kofi with a rollup on AJ for a near fall. Kofi with a punch and head butt to AJ. AJ with an Irish whip to Kofi but Kofi gets his feet up. Kofi goes up top and hits Shadows Over Hell to AJ for a near fall. Sami punches Kofi and then he sends Kofi into the turnbuckles. Sami with an Irish whip of Kofi into AJ and Kofi with a clothesline to Sami followed by a clothesline from AJ to Sami. Kofi and AJ exchange kicks and Kofi with a flying clothesline and then he sets for the Boom Drop and hits it. Sami trips Kofi when Kofi tries for Trouble in Paradise. AJ with a pescado to the apron and Sami with a leg sweep to send AJ to the apron.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Sami stands over Kofi. Kofi chops Sami but Sami with a kick. Sami blocks a leap frog with a sit out power bomb for a near fall. We see footage from the commercial break when Kofi was sent into the ring steps. Sami chops and slaps AJ in the corner. AJ with punches and kicks to Sami in the corner. Sami with a rake of the eyes. Sami goes to the turnbuckles and hits a tornado DDT. Kofi breaks up the cover. Kofi with punches and forearms to Sami. Sami with punches to Kofi. Kofi with a knee to Sami. Sami with an Irish whip and Kofi with a pendulum kick. Kofi goes up top but Sami with a punch to stop Kofi.

Sami sets for a superplex and hits it on Kofi. Sami gets a near fall. Sami punches AJ in the corner and puts AJ on the turnbuckles. AJ escapes the superplex attempt and sends Sami into the turnbuckles. AJ punches Sami and puts Sami on the turnbuckles. AJ with a Frankensteiner. AJ with an Ushigoroshi to Sami and he punches Sami. Sami with an Irish whip but AJ with an elbow. AJ with a springboard moonsault into an inverted DDT set up but Kofi blocks a DDT attempt to hit an SOS on AJ while AJ hits the reverse DDT on Sami. Kofi is the first to his feet and he punches AJ. AJ with a punch to Kofi. Kofi with a kick to AJ and AJ kicks back. Kofi with a head butt and AJ with a boot to the head. Kofi with punches that stagger AJ. AJ with a Pele Kick to Kofi. Kofi sends AJ to the apron.

AJ with a forearm and he tries for a Phenomenal Forearm but Kofi stops AJ. Kofi with Trouble in Paradise to knock AJ off the apron. Kevin Owens hits Xavier Woods from behind and sends him into the ring post and apron. Kevin sends Xavier into the ring steps.

Kofi sees what happened and Sami with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. Sami sets for another Blue Thunder Bomb and hits a second one but can only get a two count. Sami with a third Blue Thunder Bomb but Kofi kicks out again. Sami sets for the Helluva Kick when Kofi gets back to his feet and Kofi hits Trouble in Paradise for the three count.

Winner: Kofi Kingston (retains Championship)

After the match, Kofi checks on Xavier Woods.

Kofi is asked about whether Kevin Owens is in his head. Kofi says Kevin Owens is not in his head. He says at Money at the Bank, there will be hell to pay for Kevin Owens.

