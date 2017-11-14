LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE SmackDown Results – November 14, 2017

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens up with the entire blue brand roster backstage with SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon, who has a mic.

Shane hypes the Survivor Series pay-per-view and needs everyone on the same page tonight. He goes on and says they will be known as the dominant brand after Sunday. They will no longer be called the B Show, they will be called The Show. The roster pops. Shane tells Becky Lynch that Asuka is saying she will break the entire Team SmackDown. Becky feels like the only thing getting broken on Sunday is Asuka’s arm. Shane addresses Sin Cara and WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin next, asking if someone is going to finally silence WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. Corbin says Miz has been running on borrowed time and Sunday will be his End of Days. Shane mentions Triple H replacing Jason Jordan on Team RAW but no worries because he has assembled the greatest men’s Survivor Series team in history. Shane says they went over the top when they announced John Cena as the final man on their team. Shane goes on and says no one can stop them now – not Kurt Angle, not Stephanie McMahon and certainly not The Shield. Kofi Kingston knocks The Shield and their challenge next. Xavier Woods says they accepted but do people know why? Big E gets the because… “SmackDown rocks” chant going in the locker room to end the segment.

– We go right to the ring and out comes SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan to a pop. We see how Bryan was attacked by Kane while backstage at RAW a few weeks back.

Bryan says it’s great to be back and he’s actually lucky to be here after the chokeslam from Kane. Bryan says it was his own fault as he went to RAW on his own. He should’ve known better when he saw Stephanie McMahon but that’s the good thing about he and SmackDown – they don’t stay down, they come back and hit you twice as hard. That attitude and that heart is why RAW is afraid, why they added Triple H to the team. Not only are they afraid, they’re embarrassed. Because the 25th Anniversary of RAW is coming up and they were just ransacked by SmackDown. That’s something Bryan didn’t agree with because he knows how vindictive Stephanie can be. Bryan says there’s a good chance RAW will counter-attack tonight but they will be ready.

Bryan says SmackDown will provide without a shadow of a doubt that they are a better show with far better performers than RAW. With that said, a lot can change in a week. He mentions John Cena being on the team now. Also, it’s his pleasure to introduce the new WWE Champion. Out comes AJ Styles to a pop.

Fans go wild for AJ. Bryan says SmackDown likes to treat its champions better than they do on RAW. Bryan mentions how WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has his own personal advocate, then asks AJ if he would like the same just for tonight. A “yes!” it is. Bryan mocks Paul Heyman and does an intro for Styles, then cuts a promo on how Styles will defeat Lesnar on Sunday. Bryan finishes his promo and AJ says hold up, he can talk because he’s not a puppet like Lesnar. AJ agrees with Heyman that he is the underdog but says he wouldn’t have it any other way. Styles says Heyman had it wrong when he says this is a Rocky movie because this is an AJ Styles Production. AJ says he will find a way to beat Lesnar and to produce that SmackDown is the A Show, the house that he built. AJ’s music hits and he stands tall as Bryan applauds him.

– Back from the break and Jinder Mahal approaches AJ Styles backstage. Jinder says AJ’s loss to Brock Lesnar will be nothing compared to when Jinder beats him again and takes back the WWE Title.

WWE United States Title Match: Sin Cara vs. Baron Corbin

We go to the ring and out comes Sin Cara first as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton.

The bell rings and Cara strikes first with speed but Corbin nails him. Cara looks to turn it around with more quick offense. Cara takes out the legs and stays on top of Corbin as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Corbin sends Cara face first into the mat. Corbin talks some trash and stands tall as fans boo him. Corbin smacks Cara around and keeps the trash talk going. Cara fights back with punches to the face and more strikes. Cara with a springboard back elbow and another shot to send Corbin over the top to the floor.

Cara runs the ropes and nails a big dive, sending Corbin into the barrier hard. Cara brings it back into the ring and comes off the ropes but Corbin grabs him for a chokeslam backbreaker. Cara counters that for a 2 count. Cara comes back and hits a crossbody for a 2 count. Both men are down now. Cara gets up first. Corbin counters and sends him to the corner but has to go out and right back in. Corbin catches Cara in a Deep Six for a close 2 count.

Cara fights from the apron and sends Corbin to the floor. Cara with a second rope moonsault to the floor. Cara brings it back into the ring and goes to the top for a Swanton but he’s forced to land on his feet. Corbin catches Cara with End of Days for the pin.

Winner: Baron Corbin

– After the match, Corbin grabs his title and has his arm raised as the music plays. We go to replays. Corbin stands tall and looks out at the crowd while Cara is down on the outside.

