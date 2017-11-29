WWE SmackDown Results – November 28, 2017

We start off with highlights from last week when Shane McMahon called out Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to blame them for the loss at Survivor Series in the main event, even though they did not wrestle in one of the interbrand matches on the one night of the year that Raw and Smackdown Superstars meet face to face in competition.

We are in Lexington, Kentucky and your announcers are Tom Phillips, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton.

Shane McMahon comes out and he shuffles his way to the ring.

Shane says that everyone in Lexington bleeds blue, but he knows two superstars who don’t. Imagine if you will, two superstars who betrayed the whole Smackdown team. Shane says he was in the process of firing Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn because they said they have no respect for anyone on the Smackdown roster, the commissioner’s office, or the fans. Shane says he was looking forward to firing them until Daniel Bryan had another idea. On paper, it was an amazing idea to put Kevin and Sami in a lumberjack match where each superstar could exact their revenge. Then he knew Daniel would fire them both. That did not happen.

Shane says they had a number of conversations but why not hear it directly from Daniel Bryan.

Daniel makes his way to the ring.

Daniel says he knows why Shane and others think that Kevin and Sami should be fired. Daniel says as someone who has been fired before, people deserve second chances. They both wanted to be part of the Survivor Series match. They probably should not have interfered. Sometimes Shane’s temper can get the best of him.

Shane agrees and he says that Kevin beat his father unmercifully in this ring. Check on his temper. It was Sami Zayn who got involved in the Hell in a Cell Match against Kevin Owens. Double check. They betrayed the entire Smackdown roster at Survivor Series. Triple Check.

Daniel says they did that in the spirit of competition. They were trying to grasp the brass ring. He says he sees real talent in both men and if they fire Kevin and Sami, they will go to Raw.

Shane says then they will be his sister’s problem.

Daniel left Shane in charge last week and he was not supposed to be a yes man. He is here to recognize in ring talent and give them the opportunity to use the talent the best that they can, then Daniel is Shane’s guy. Daniel says he wants to be able to make the decisions and be trusted.

Shane says they are still here and he applauds Daniel for making the match between Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. Shane says he is going to add to that idea. Shane says that Sami Zayn is barred from ringside and then Shane dances like Sami might. He also says the match will be under No Disqualification rules.

The New Day are in the back and they have pancakes while Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable look at the nutritional content of Booty-Os and we go to commercial.

We are back and Sami Zayn is walking with Kevin Owens and he is talking about stacking the deck against them. Sami sees Daniel and he calls him the reasonable one and he wants to make sure that he is not banned from ringside. Kevin says that last week, Shane tried to get him fired and now he is sending him to the gallows by making it is No Disqualification Match.

Daniel yells at Sami about making demands and he says he would like to keep his job as well so he says no.

The Usos join the announcers for the next match. Big E gives the Usos some pancakes and syrup from his tights.

Match Number One: Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin versus Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods (with Big E)

Gable and Woods start things off and Gable with a side head lock. Woods floats over in the corner and he hits a rolling elbow. Kofi tags in and he kicks Gable followed by a sliding D from Woods. Kofi with a splash and Woods with an elbow drop. Kofi gets a near fall. Woods tags in and Gable kicks Woods and Benjamin makes the tag and kicks Woods from the apron.

Benjamin with a slam to Woods and then he applies a reverse chin lock. Benjamin pulls Woods to the mat and tags in Gable who drops a knee to the chest and applies an arm bar. Woods with chops to Gable but Gable blocks a chop and then he hits a rolling kick for a near fall. Benjamin tags in and he connects with a forearm to the back. Benjamin with a near fall and then he applies a quarter nelson and then turns it into a front face lock.

Woods with a jaw breaker and a head butt to the midsection. Benjamin with knees to the chest and that sends Woods to the mat. Gable tags in and Gable hits a knee to the head on Woods and he knocks Kofi off the apron before getting a near fall. Gable with an Irish whip and kicks to Woods. Gable with a punch and he puts Woods on the turnbuckles. Gable with a belly-to-belly superplex attempt but Woods blocks it.

Woods head butts Gable to the mat and then he punches Gable. Woods with a missile drop kick and both men are down. Kofi tags in and he hits a springboard chop to Benjamin followed by more chops and a drop kick. Kofi misses the leaping clothesline and Benjamin with an Irish whip but Kofi with a pendulum kick and a cross body but Benjamin rolls through and gets a near fall. Kofi lands on his feet on a monkey flip attempt. Kofi with a leaping clothesline followed by a Boom Drop.

Kofi sets for Trouble in Paradise but Benjamin blocks it and they go over the top rope to the floor. Gable goes over the top rope when Kofi ducks. Woods tags in and he hits a plancha onto Benjamin and Gable. Kofi with a back heel kick and Woods tags in. Woods with a boot to the head off the turnbuckles for the three count.

Winners: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods

We take a look back at the debut of Ruby Riot, Sarah Logan, and Liv Morgan from last week.

Charlotte Flair is in the locker room and Naomi stops by and asks if she is ready for payback. Charlotte says they were pretty clever with their sneak attack last week but they will not be able to escape tonight. Naomi says it took a three on one ambush and it won’t happen with them standing side by side with the queen. Natalya says Charlotte should be thankful because they saved her title reign.

Natalya says she is willing to put aside her issues to deal with Sarah, Ruby, and Liv. They will not make their names off the women of Smackdown. Charlotte says she hopes they enjoyed their five minutes of fame because after tonight, no one will remember their names.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Two: Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley versus Luke Harper and Erick Rowan

Ryder with knees to Harper but Harper stops Ryder and then Rowan and Harper knock Mojo off the apron. Harper with a Bossman Slam and then Rowan is tagged in and they hit the T Gimmick for the three count.

Winners: Luke Harper and Erick Rowan

Zack and Mojo are interviewed about their losses. Zack says they have to change because they have hit rock bottom. Mojo hits Zack from behind and kicks him. Mojo with a kick to the ribs. Mojo tells Zack that the Hype Bros are dead as he continues to punch Ryder.

Officials come to the ring to stop the attack but we know how well that works and Rawley gets in some more shots on Ryder.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Mojo Rawley walks in the back. He is stopped and asked why he attacked Zack Ryder. Mojo says the landscape has changed.

We take a look back at what happened between Baron Corbin and Bobby Roode during the Lumberjack Match last week.

Bobby Roode is in the interview area and he is asked about Baron Corbin’s actions last week. Bobby says it was not accidental. Bobby says that when Baron called him absent minded, it was not a mistake. Baron calls himself the Lone Wolf but he knows there is someone smarter who will take his title from him. Baron lashes out at anyone he sees as a threat. Bobby says that threat is absolutely . . .

Interrupted by Baron Corbin and he says that if Bobby thinks that he is afraid, then Bobby is delirious.

Bobby tells Baron to put the title on the line against him tonight.

Baron tells Bobby no and leaves.

Samir and Sunil Singh introduce Jinder Mahal.

Jinder Mahal attacks Styles before the match starts and then the Singhs and Mahal attack Styles. Mahal sends Styles ribs first into the ring post.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Three: AJ Styles versus Samir Singh and Sunil Singh (with Jinder Mahal)

The referee has not started the match as he waits to check on Styles.

Styles runs Samir into the turnbuckles but Samir and Sunil double team AJ. Samir chokes Styles in the ropes. Styles wtih kicks and punches to Samir and Sunil. They set for a double suplex and hit it. Samir gets a near fall and then Sunil gets one. Sunil holds Styles and Samir kicks him. Sunil with shoulders in the corner and Samir. Styles with a kick to Samir and punches to Sunil. Samir with a chop block on AJ.

Samir and Sunil set for a double superplex but Styles stops them. Styles kicks Mahal off the apron and Samir stops Styles on the turnbuckles. Styles blocks a Frankensteiner attempt by Samir and hits a super Styles Clash onto Sunil and he gets the three count.

Winner: AJ Styles

After the match, Mahal stands over Sunil and hits the Khallas. Mahal does not want Samir to feel left out so he gives him a Khallas as well.

Ruby Riot, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan are in the interview area and they are asked about Charlotte’s comments. Ruby introduces the group and they are The Riot Squad. Liv says the Queen might be a little foggy after last week. Ruby says that Becky is probably still in traction in Houston. She says they are not here to be friends or try out for Total Divas. They are here to turn the Smackdown women’s division upside down. She has two of the most dangerous people on her side. Liv says she is a firecracker. Liv says she is going to be popping like the Fourth of July. Sarah says last week they set the trap and this week they are going to bag three trophies. Ruby says they better be ready because they are going to deal with a riot.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Four: Natalya, Charlotte Flair, and Naomi versus Ruby Riot, Sarah Logan, and Liv Morgan

Natalya and Ruby start things off and Ruby with a kick and forearms to the back. Ruby with a boot to the head and then she applies a full nelson. Sarah tags in and she connects with a knee. Natalya pushes Sarah away but Sarah wtih a clothesline and Charlotte tags in. Natalya heads to the back as she turns on her partners.

Liv tags in and connects with an elbow. Charlotte with an Irish whip and Liv tries to float over but Charlotte does not charge into the corner. Charlotte with chops and a front face lock. Naomi tags in and they both chop Liv. Naomi with punches in the corner and the referee warns her. Liv takes Naomi down to the mat and she tags Ruby back in. Ruby with a forearm to the back and the head. Naomi with a round kick to the temple. Charlotte tags in and Naomi with a snap mare followed by kicks from Naomi and Charlotte for a near fall. Charlotte with a reverse chin lock.

Ruby escapes the hold but Charlotte with a clothesline and she gets a near fall. Charlotte with an Irish whip and chop. Charlotte misses a chop when Ruby ducks and she backs Charlotte into the corner. Ruby tries for a suplex but Charlotte blocks it. Ruby blocks a suplex but Charlotte hits an exploder. Charlotte knocks Liv and Sarah off the apron and she sends Ruby to the floor. Charlotte runs Ruby into the ringside barrier.

Charlotte sends Ruby back into the ring and Charlotte is distracted long enough to allow Ruby to knock Charlotte off the apron to the floor. Liv tags in and she sends Charlotte into the apron. Liv rolls Charlotte back into the ring and gets a near fall. Ruby tags in and gives Charlotte a snap mare and applies a reverse chin lock. Charlotte with a jaw breaker but Ruby stops Charlotte from making the tag.

Naomi kicks Morgan when she sees her trying to stop her on the apron. Sarah clips Naomi and then they both send Naomi into the ringside barrier. Liv and Sarah adjust the ring steps while Ruby holds Charlotte in the ring to watch. Naomi is sent into the ring steps that are set up on the floor. They put the steps over Naomi and Logan catapults her into the ring steps.

The referee calls for the medical staff to check on Naomi while the match continues.

Sarah is tagged in and she kicks Charlotte and then hits a head butt to the upper chest and Logan with a rear chin lock and she pulls Charlotte to the mat. Ruby tags in and Charlotte kicks Ruby and she clotheslines Sarah. Charlotte with a back breaker and flatline to Ruby into the turnbuckles. Charlotte with a spear to Liv. Logan with a kick from the apron and Ruby with a jumping Pele Kick for the three count.

Winners: Ruby Riot, Sarah Logan, and Liv Morgan

After the match, we see Naomi being put onto a stretcher and taken from the ringside area.

Randy Orton emerges from his locker room and he is not in a mood to answer any questions as he walks past people in the hallway checking their phones.

We go to commercial.

It is time for the latest from Fashion Files and there is a Saw twist to it.

Tyler and Fandango wae up chained in a bathroom with Konnor and Viktor. Konnor sees a screen and the person says they are making a mockery of the tag team division. There will be poison gas released in a minute.

We have a flashback to Fandango’s horse. The timer runs down as they look for the key. Konnor tells Fandango and Tyler to save themselves.

Fandango comes back and he gets his hat as the timer runs out and the gas is released.

Match Number Five: Kevin Owens versus Randy Orton in a No Disqualification and No Sami Zayns at Ringside Match

Orton with punches and he goes for an RKO but Owens escapes and goes to the floor. Orton attacks Owens on the floor and sends him into the ring steps. Orton slams Owens’ head into the apron and then over the announce table. Orton sends Owens back over the announce table. Orton picks up the ring steps and hits Owens with them. Orton with European uppercuts and he sends Owens into the announce table. Orton with a kendo stick to the back. Orton hits Owens in the midsection. Orton with more kendo sticks that destroy it. Orton goes under the ring and gets a second one.

Orton continues the assault with the kendo stick. Orton with a backdrop driver onto the ringside barrier. Owens rolls through the ring and he gets a kendo stick and hits Orton in the leg and sends Orton into the ring post. Owens with a fallaway slam into the ringside barrier as we go to commercial.

We are back and Owens hits Orton many times with the kendo stick. Owens with a kick and he gets a near fall. Orton with a thumb to the eye to stop Owens from choking him in the ropes. Owens kicks Orton in the leg and punches him. Owens with a back senton for a near fall. Owens with a chin lock and Orton reaches for the kendo stick on the mat, but Owens kicks it away and pulls Orton away from it.

Owens takes the kendo stick and hits Orton twice and gets a near fall. Owens gets the kendo stick again and he swings and misses. Orton with a kick and European uppercut. Owens with a kick and DDT for a near fall. Owens tosses the kendo stick to the side and he goes for the cannonball but Orton moves and Owens hits the turnbuckles. Orton puts Owens on the turnbuckles for a superplex. Orton and Owens exchange punches and head butts before Orton hits the superplex. Orton gets a near fall. Orton with a power slam for a near fall.

Orton sets for the IEDDT but Owens gets into the ring. Orton drops Owens on the top rope and pulls him to the floor. Orton sends Owens into the ringside barrier and hits a few European uppercuts and a back drop driver onto the ringside barrier. Orton with a back drop driver onto the announce table. They return to the ring and Orton twists to the mat to set up for the RKO. Owens goes to the floor and into the crowd. Orton follows after Owens and Orton with a running forearm. They fight to the stage and Owens trips as he goes onto the stage. Orton with kicks and punches to Owens.

Sami Zayn hits Orton in the leg with the chair and then he hits him in the back as Byron and Corey argue whether this is ringside. Zayn with another chair shot to the leg. Owens drags Orton to the ring and Orton with an IEDDT. Orton looks around and he turns to the mat but Owens hits Orton in the leg to stop the RKO. Owens with a super kick and Owens goes up top for a frog splash and he hits it for the three count.

Winner: Kevin Owens

We go to credits.

Credit: PWInsider.com