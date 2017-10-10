LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE SmackDown Results – October 10, 2017

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens up with stills from the main event of Sunday’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

– We’re live from Grand Rapids, Michigan with Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves. Tom says we will hear from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens tonight following the controversial Hell In a Cell ending. Also, AJ Styles gets his rematch from new WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin.

– We go to the ring and out come new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos as Greg Hamilton does the introduction.

The Usos say they told everyone they had the tag team division on lock. They welcome us to the Uso Penitentiary. They say you come out of the Cell as a changed man so they want The New Day to come out and hear what they have to say to their faces. The music hits and out comes Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. Kofi is dancing around while Big E and Xavier are moving slower than usual due to Sunday’s brutal match.

