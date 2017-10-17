WWE SmackDown Results – October 17, 2017

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens with Greg Hamilton introducing SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan. Out he comes to a big pop.

– We’re live from Seattle, Washington as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Byron Saxton and Corey Graves. Cole will be filling in for Tom Phillips for a few weeks as he’s “on assignment.”

Bryan hits the ring and takes in the home state pop. A “yes!” chant starts up next. Bryan says it’s great to be home. Fans chant “welcome home!” next. Bryan says tonight’s show will be special. He announces SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya, Tamina Snuka and Lana vs. Naomi, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in six-woman action. Also, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal will have a special announcement and Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler will happen in a rematch from Hell In a Cell. Speaking of HIAC, Bryan wants to address someone who disappointed him at the show – Sami Zayn. When Bryan first became GM of SmackDown, he said all the time that he wanted Sami right here… the music hits and out comes Sami.

Bryan asks if this is really the Sami Zayn he’s known for 13 years. Sami asks what’s the difference, he’s still the same guy. Sami says he’s still a great guy, all he did was take back his career. The crowd says this does make Sami a bad guy. Bryan mentions how he’s been in Sami’s shoes before and Sami takes a shot at Sami for not being able to wrestle any longer. Sami says management did look down on Bryan at one point but the difference is Bryan had the fans. Sami says the fans made Bryan, they made him the Superstar that he was, they made the “Yes! Movement” and put him into the WrestleMania main event. Sami says the fans didn’t keep their end of the unspoken agreement they had with him, to make him undeniable to management. They did it for Bryan but not for Sami. Fans boo Sami. The amazing thing is… Sami doesn’t care. He repeats this a few times. Sami just doesn’t care what fans think anymore and it feels amazing. Sami goes on and says if Bryan would gave done what he did and worked a little smarter, he would still be wrestling. A “Sami sucks” chant starts up. Sami goes on and praises Bryan for his career and how he looked up to Bryan but now, Bryan is the last person Sami would ever want to be like. Sami calls Bryan a housewife. The music interrupts and out comes Kevin Owens with a smile on his face.

Owens says Sami is finally listening to what he advised. Owens wants to clear up a few things. Bryan was what Sami said, practically becoming Mr. Bella. Owens says but Bryan has become what he worked against – a hypocrite. Bryan says Owens doesn’t care about Sami and never has, he only cares about himself. Bryan says Owens may resent him because Bryan cares about what’s best for the fans and that’s not what is best for Owens. Owens says Bryan just cares about what’s best for business. Owens says Bryan is not The Authority. Sami agrees and says Bryan has become what he fought against his entire career and there’s only one word for that – a sellout. Sami thanks Owens for opening his eyes because this could be him. Sami thanks Owens for saving him. Bryan looks upset as he walks away. Owens taunts him. Bryan stops and says he’s going to find a few guys to take out Sami and Owens. Fans pop.

We get a look at recent happenings between Natalya and Charlotte Flair.

Charlotte Flair, Naomi and Becky Lynch vs. Natalya, Lana and Tamina Snuka

We go to the ring and out comes Charlotte Flair. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya. Becky Lynch and Naomi are already out, as are Lana and Tamina Snuka. Ms. Money In the Bank Carmella is on commentary and James Ellsworth is leashed up right beside her.

Natalya and Naomi start things off. Natalya takes control but Naomi drops her coming off the ropes for a 2 count. Naomi decks Natalya, sending her to the floor for a breather. Naomi launches herself over the top rope, taking out all three opponents. Naomi brings it back in the ring but Natalya kicks her in the corner and takes her to the mat, keeping her down.

Naomi fights up and tosses Natalya. Becky tags in and takes over on Natalya, working on her arm. Becky with a kick to the gut and a takedown by the arm. Becky with a leg drop for a 2 count. Natalya scrambles to the floor for another breather as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Tamina is in control of Naomi after nailing a superkick during the break. Lana tags in and drops Naomi for a 2 count. Lana keeps control and shows off some. She drops Becky off the apron but misses Charlotte. Charlotte comes in and distracts the referee, allowing for cheap shots on Naomi in the corner. Lana talks trash to Flair now, allowing Naomi to take advantage and drop her for a pin attempt. Naomi fights Lana off and finally tags in Flair.

Flair drops Lana off the hot tag and knocks the other two off the apron. Flair unloads on Lana with chops. Charlotte drops Lana with a big chop and does the Flair strut. Flair drops a knee and hits a t-bone suplex before kipping up. Lana with a shot to the face. Lana charges but Flair hits a big boot. Flair goes for the Figure Four but Natalya breaks it and sends her face first into the turnbuckles. Becky with the Bexploder on Natalya, sending her to the floor. Snuka superkicks Becky and she goes out of the ring. Naomi comes off the ropes with a crossbody on Tamina and they end up on the floor. Lana goes for the win but Flair kicks out. Flair gets the Figure Four and the Figure Eight on Lana for the win.

Winners: Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Naomi

– After the match, Natalya attacks Flair and brings her out of the ring, sending her into the announce table. Natalya grabs a steel chair but it backfires and Flair sends Natalya retreating through the crowd. Flair stands tall as her music hits. Becky joins her at ringside and hugs her.

– Daniel Bryan walks up on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens backstage. Owens wonders if he was able to find someone with the guts to face them. Bryan has had several Superstars come ask for the chance. Randy Orton is one of them. Bryan walks off and Owens wants to know Orton’s partner. It’s Shinsuke Nakamura. Sami and Owens walk off while Bryan smirks.



– Back from the break and we get a Pulp Fiction-inspired edition of The Fashion Files with Breezango. Tyler Breeze chokes on a cheeseburger and goes down. The Ascension, who were being interrogated, offer to help but only if Breeze and Fandango will be their best friends. Breeze is brought back to life. Fandango says they aren’t best friends. Breeze realizes their briefcase is missing. The Ascension tries to “assemble” with Breezango to find the briefcase but Breeze and Fandango just walk off.

Baron Corbin vs. Sin Cara

We go to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Sin Cara for this non-title match. Corbin takes the mic and asks if he should make this a title shot. Fans pop but Corbin says that’s too bad because he only cares about his own opportunities. Corbin announces that the US Open Challenge is closed for good.

The bell rings and Corbin takes Cara to the corner, talking some trash. Cara fights out and hits a dropkick to send Corbin to the floor. Corbin runs back to the apron but Cara kicks him to the floor. Cara runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive. The referee counts on Corbin.

Cara knocks Corbin back to the floor from the apron and goes to the top. Cara stands tall on the top before launching himself onto Corbin. Cara returns to the ring and Corbin gets counted out but retains.

Winner by Count Out: Sin Cara

– After the match, Cara celebrates and heads to the stage while Corbin is upset at ringside.

– Renee Young is backstage with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, asking them about new #1 contenders Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin. The Usos say they have been the hottest thing on SmackDown since the brand split and they feel good because they have the entire division on lock. Gable and Benjamin interrupt. They taunt The Usos and say they will be come the champions, real soon. They offer handshakes and The Usos fall for it but Benjamin and Gable leave them hanging.



We see WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers backstage walking.

– Back from the break and we get a new vignette for Erick Rowan and Luke Harper as The Bludgeon Brothers.

– We see video from Jinder Mahal’s promotional trip to India last week.

– Back to the ring and The Singh Brothers are out to introduce WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

Jinder talks about how he received a hero’s welcome as The Modern Day Maharaja in India last week. He goes on about respect and beating Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura. Regarding Survivor Series, Jinder says he must beat the most dominant force in WWE. He must beat The Beast. He issues a challenge to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for Survivor Series. Jinder says he wants everyone to kiss his feet when he proves he is the best champion of all time. The music interrupts and out comes AJ Styles.

AJ isn’t sure if he heard Jinder correctly. Jinder says he heard correct. Fans chant AJ’s name. AJ says he heard right about the Lesnar challenge but he’s not sure about Jinder’s comments on beating every worthy SmackDown contender. Jinder says yes, there is no worthy competition left on SmackDown. Jinder says AJ is a loser and he is a winner, he is the WWE Champion. AJ says if he’s a loser then Jinder shouldn’t have a problem with giving him a title shot.

Jinder says AJ is delusional, just like the fans, and he belongs at the back of the line. AJ ends up going after Jinder and fighting off The Singh Brothers. AJ drops Jinder with a pele kick and gets a big pop. The Singhs pull Jinder to safety and they leave up the ramp as AJ gets hyped up for the crowd.



– Back from the break and a furious Jinder and The Singh Brothers approach Daniel Bryan in his office. Jinder wants payback on Styles. Bryan asks what he’s going to do. Jinder says next week, Sunil Singh will challenge AJ on behalf of The Modern Day Maharaja. Bryan says that sounds like a phenomenal idea.

Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

We go to the ring and out comes Bobby Roode for this rematch from Hell In a Cell, which Roode won. Dolph Ziggler’s music hits and then stops. Ziggler makes his way to the ring with no music or entrance video.

The bell rings and Ziggler goes right to work on Roode. Roode fires back with a big clothesline. Ziggler scrambles to the floor for a breather. Roode follows but Ziggler rams him into the apron. Ziggler dropkicks Roode on the floor as we go to commercial.

Back from the quick commercial for WWE 2K18 and Ziggler has Roode grounded now. Roode fights up but Ziggler goes for the sleeper hold. Roode counters and catapults Ziggler into the top turnbuckle. They go at it in the middle of the ring now. Roode mounts more offense and momentum. Roode with a big slam for a 2 count.

Roode smashes Ziggler in the corner and comes off the second rope but has to land on his feet as Ziggler moves. Ziggler uses the tights to roll Roode up for a 2 count. Ziggler counters a Glorious DDT. Roode counters that and rolls Ziggler up for 2. Ziggler with a roll up out of the corner for the win, using a handful of tights.

Winner: Dolph Ziggler

– After the match, Ziggler stands tall as we go to replays. Ziggler leaves saying “I told you so!” while Roode is upset in the ring.





They plug tonight's WWE 205 Live.

– We see a replay of Jinder Mahal’s Survivor Series challenge to Brock Lesnar from earlier. Cole says Lesnar will be on RAW to respond to the challenge.

– Aiden English is backstage singing. Two staffers are discussing something on a phone and this upsets English. The New Day interrupts with trombones & Booty-O’s, and the staffers start dancing with them. Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston start cracking jokes on English. Rusev appears and says no more New Day, the only thing that matters now is that it’s Rusev Day. Kofi asks if it’s Rusev Day again and says that can only mean one thing – it’s time to celebrate. Woods plays Rusev’s song on the trombone. Rusev says this is not a joke. English starts to sing for Rusev Day but Rusev cuts him off to end the segment.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event as Shinsuke Nakamura makes his way out. Randy Orton is out next. Kevin Owens is out first for his team, followed by Sami Zayn.

Back from the break and Sami starts off with Nakamura. They go back and forth. Sami takes Nakamura down by the arm off the ropes. Nakamura tells Sami to bring it. Nakamura with a knee. Nakamura ends up taking Sami down with a kick to the jaw. Nakamura with Good Vibrations in the corner now. Orton tags in to a pop. Sami backs away and wastes some time. Owens tags in and talks trash to Orton.

Orton blocks a shot and goes to work on Owens, backing him into the corner. Orton runs into a big boot. Owens misses a clothesline but blocks a RKO. Owens retreats to the floor for a breather. Sami follows. Orton comes over but Sami runs interference, allowing Owens to take control. Owens sends Orton into the ring post. Owens sends Orton into the barrier with a fall-away slam. Owens returns to the ring and stands tall as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Nakamura places Owens on top of the corner but Sami makes the save, allowing Owens to come out of the corner and take Nakamura’s knee out. Owens stomps away on Nakamura and focuses on the leg. Sami comes back in as they keep Nakamura down by working on the leg. Owens is back in as Orton tries to rally the crowd for Nakamura. Owens mocks Orton and hits the running senton on Nakamura for a 2 count.

Fans chant for Orton as Owens keeps Nakamura grounded now. Owens goes back to the knee and whips Nakamura into the corner. Nakamura side steps when Owens charges. Nakamura hits the running high knee in the corner now. Orton and Sami tag in at the same time now. Orton unloads. Sami counters but Orton catches him with a huge suplex across the ring. Owens gets sent to the floor. Orton follows and slams him on top of the barrier. Sami goes for a dive on Orton but Orton decks him from the apron. Orton goes for the draping DDT to the floor but Sami pushes him into the announce table. Orton ends up slamming Sami through the announce table for a big pop.

Orton smiles as he brings Sami back into the ring for the pin. Owens breaks it up. Owens superkicks Orton. Nakamura tosses Owens to the floor over the top. Sami goes for the Helluva Kick but Orton nails a powerslam for a 2 count instead. Owens sends Nakamura into the steel steps on the outside. This leads to Sami hitting a low blow on Orton while Owens has the referee distracted. Sami with the Helluva Kick on Orton for the pin.

Winners: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

– After the match, Sami and Owens celebrate as we go to replays. We come back to Sami and Owens leaving while Nakamura and Orton recover in the ring. The camera goes backstage to Sami and Owens taunting Bryan. They ask what Bryan has in store for them next week, mocking him. Bryan says it’s not up to him, it’s up to SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon. Bryan walks off. Cole confirms that Shane will be back next week. We get more replays from the main event. We cut back to Nakamura and Orton at ringside now. Sami and Owens come back out bragging about the win from the stage. Owens says they… are… SmackDown and there’s nothing anyone can do about it. Owens introduces himself, then Sami and says they are best friends. Sami and Owens hug as SmackDown goes off the air.