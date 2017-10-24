LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE SmackDown Results – October 24, 2017

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens with a video package looking at RAW General Manager Kurt Angle interacting with SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon on last night’s red brand show, then the big “Under Siege” attack that closed the show with SmackDown Superstars running wild on the RAW locker room.

– We’re live from the BMO Harris Bank Bradley Center in Milwaukee, WI as Michael Cole welcomes us. Cole is replacing Tom Phillips again this week as Tom is “on assignment” for the company. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton tonight.

– We go right to the ring and out comes SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon, making his first blue brand appearance since losing to Kevin Owens at WWE Hell In a Cell.

Shane asks Milwaukee’s what’s up and they chant his name. Shane says he’s been undergoing some serious physical rehab over the past few weeks but he’s glad to be back and in charge. A “welcome back” chant starts up. Shane brings up the Survivor Series pay-per-view and says it’s the only time RAW and SmackDown go head-to-head. He learned at a young age that it’s always best to strike first in a big fight, which is why he and some of the SmackDown Superstars made a visit to RAW last week. Shane says Kurt angle desperately called him and needed a TLC opponent for Finn Balor’s Demon character, and that’s when it hit him… “they” then decided to send AJ Styles and let him stay for another night to appear on RAW. Shane goes on about some of Angle’s comments and says Angle didn’t know there were other SmackDown stars waiting to run wild. Shane says that’s when “Under Siege” was unleashed. Fans chant “under siege” next. Shane says they caught RAW by surprise but he guarantees they won’t be caught the same way because SmackDown is ready. The music interrupts and out comes Sami Zayn.

Sami is all smiles as he dances around, acting a bit more over the top than usual. Shane isn’t happy but he smirks at Sami. Sami says hello and offers his hand for a shake, saying there are no hard feelings for what happened at Hell In a Cell. Shane says there are hard feelings but he will address those at a later date. He brings up how Sami said he pulled Kevin Owens to safety at Hell In a Cell for Owens’ safety. Shane asks about his own personal safety in that moment. Shane says Sami added insult to injury when he pulled Owens on top of him for the pin. Shane says there are a lot of hard feelings. Sami says Shane is here as Commissioner but if he was here as Shane the competitor, Sami would take him out in one second and leave him hurting, worse than he was hurting when he left Hell In a Cell. Sami tells Shane to take it easy and says maybe all that is for another day. Sami is here to inform Shane that he and his brother Kevin Owens have thought it over and fine, they will be a part of the SmackDown Survivor Series team. They will do what they do ever night, put the brand on their shoulders as leaders and the rest can follow. Sami says Shane wants he and Owens to represent SmackDown at Survivor Series, he needs them to represent SmackDown. Sami says Shane is a lot of things but he’s not a stupid man, except for when he’s taking one of his death defying risks he likes to do. Sami says the bottom line is that he and Owens have selflessly & kindly volunteered their services for Survivor Series.

Shane says he doesn’t want or need Sami and Owens to represent SmackDown at Survivor Series but what he will do, as the Commissioner and for the bigger picture, is give them a chance. All Sami has to do is defeat his opponent tonight. The winner of the match will be the first person on the team. Sami says that’s beautiful, a piece of cake. He wonders who the opponent is as Shane goes to leave. Shane announces Randy Orton as the opponent. Shane’s music hits and he leaves as Sami shakes his head.

– We see The New Day walking backstage. There is fruit laying on a table with a “raw fruit” sign. They trash the fruit because it’s “raw” fruit. Up next, The New Day vs. Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable.

The New Day vs. Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable

Back from the break and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are on commentary. The New Day is out first for the match. The #1 contenders Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable are out next.

The bell rings and Gable starts off with Xavier Woods. Back and forth until they break and stare each other down. Kofi Kingston tags in as does Benjamin. They trade holds and Benjamin whips Kofi into the corner, then catapults him but he lands on his feet. Kofi taunts Shelton and ends up catapulting him. Benjamin also lands on his feet. Kofi charges nut Benjamin drops him. Kofi dropkicks Shelton’s leg out. Kofi tags in Woods and they double team Benjamin with several moves as Big E looks on. Woods with a 2 count.

Kofi tags back in but ends up dropped on the floor in front of Gable. Big E comes over and starts pouring Booty-O’s from his pocket onto Kofi, apparently to power him back up. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Benjamin hits a suplex on Kofi for a 2 count. They end up both down in the middle of the ring as fans chant for The New Day. Gable and Woods tag in at the same time and go at it. Woods gets the upperhand and dropkicks Gable in the back of the head against the ropes for a close 2 count.

Gable drops Woods for another close 2 count. Benjamin comes back in for another big move on Woods for a close pin attempt. Woods makes a comeback and levels Benjamin for a 2 count. Benjamin with a spinebuster. Gable tags in and goes to the top. Benjamin goes down after Kofi comes in to stop the double team. Gable has to come off the top as things fall apart for a second. This leads to Benjamin kicking Woods in the back of the head while the referee isn’t looking. Gable takes advantage and gets the pin.

Winners: Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable

– After the match, Gable and Benjamin leave as we go to replays.

– Charlotte Flair, Lana, Tamina Snuka, Becky Lynch and Naomi are backstage talking. Carmella walks up looking for James Ellsworth. Becky disses Ellsworth. SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan walks up and jokes about sending a search party to look for Ellsworth. Bryan says they all will be on the women’s team at Survivor Series. Lana points out how there are 6 of them there. Bryan says she’s not in the match. Bryan says they will have a unified front and a strong leader this year after coming up short last year. Flair volunteers to be the captain. They argue some. Bryan announces a Fatal 5 Way for tonight with the winner becoming Team Captain. They all leave and Lana doesn’t look happy.

