LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens with the roster on the stage, including Vince McMahon, for a moment of silence to remember the victims of Sunday’s shooting in Las Vegas. Greg Hamilton leads the tribute. There is a “We Stand with Las Vegas” graphic on the big screen, just like there was on RAW.

– We’re live from Denver, Colorado with Corey Graves, Byron Saxton and Tom Phillips.

– Renee Young is in the ring for an interview. She introduces her guest and out comes Shinsuke Nakamura.

Nakamura hits the ring and fans chant his name. Renee brings up how some believe WWE Champion Jinder Mahal has crossed lines with his recent comments. She asks how they’re affecting Nakamura. He says sticks & stones may break his bones but words will never hurt him. Nakamura goes on and mentions becoming WWE Champion. The music interrupts Renee’s next question and out come The Singh Brothers to the stage. Fans boo them. They introduce The Modern Day Maharaja and out comes Jinder but he attacks Nakamura from behind out of nowhere instead.

Jinder beats Nakamura down in the ring and talks some trash. Nakamura fights back and drops Jinder with a kick. The Singh Brothers hit the ring but Nakamura takes them out. He goes back to Jinder and drops him again. Nakamura goes for a Kinshasa but The Singh Brothers grab his legs and Jinder takes back control. They triple team Nakamura now. Jinder nails The Khallas and stands tall with the title as fans boo. Jinder poses over Nakamura before leaving with The Singhs as his music plays.

– Back from the break and the announcers plug the partnership with Susan G. Komen for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs. Carmella and Natalya

We go to the ring and Ms. Carmella is finishing her entrance. James Ellsworth is at ringside for her. SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya is out next. We see a video from earlier where Natalya warned Carmella not to try and cash in tonight or on Sunday. Charlotte Flair is out next, followed by her partner Becky Lynch.

Becky starts off with Carmella and they go at it. Becky unloads after getting slapped. Becky nails a dropkick an,,,,,,,,,,d Carmella goes to the floor for a breather. Becky and Charlotte nail a double baseball slide to their opponents to drop them on the floor. We see Ellsworth with his leash chained to the ring post. Flair and Lynch stand tall as we go to commercial.

Back and forth between Flair and Natalya after the break. Flair takes control and lands several moves before going for a 2 count that Carmella breaks up. Becky sends Carmella to the floor. Becky gets dragged to the floor. Flair drops Natalya again.

Flair goes for the Figure Four but Natalya kicks her away. Natalya suckers Flair in and distracts the referee, allowing Carmella to hit Becky with the briefcase on the floor. This distracts Flair, allowing Natalya to hit her from behind. Natalya uses the Sharpshooter to make Flair tap out.

Winners: Natalya and Carmella

– After the match, Natalya stands tall with the title as Carmella comes in raising the briefcase. They stare at each other.

– Back from a break and we get a video package for the Hell In a Cell main event.

– Bobby Roode is shown walking backstage. Back to commercial.

Mike Kanellis vs. Bobby Roode

We go to the ring and Mike Kanellis is out without his wife Maria Kanellis, who is pregnant.

The bell rings and they go at it. Roode takes it to the corner. Kanellis turns it around but Roode catches him in a spinebuster and then the Glorious DDT for the easy win.

Winner: Bobby Roode

– After the match, Roode stands tall and celebrates as we go to replays. Dolph Ziggler is out to interrupt, taunting Roode ahead of their match on Sunday. Ziggler says he’s been working on an entrance for Sunday. He brings out various props and asks if everyone is excited, if everyone likes him now. Ziggler says Roode thinks his entrance is everything. He congratulates Roode on finally weaseling himself into the back door of WWE after all these years. Ziggler says he’s going to show the world an entrance like we’ve never seen before on Sunday, so Roode can bring all the smoke & mirrors he wants but the bell has to ring at some point, and Ziggler says he’s going to expose Roode for what he is – nothing more than an entrance and that is all he’ll ever be. Ziggler tosses the mic and leaves the ring as his music hits. Roode takes the mic and stops Ziggler. Roode says Ziggler is doing the entrance thing all wrong. Roode’s music hits and he shows Ziggler how it’s done as Ziggler heads to the back.

– Back from a break and out come The Usos to the ring.

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso take mics to warn SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day about what’s to come in their Cell match on Sunday. They go on until SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day interrupt. Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston talk about how they’ve changed the tag team division and left everyone in awe, as they walk to the ring. They enter the ring and face off with The Usos, talking about how they will retain the titles on Sunday in the Cell. Their music hits and The Usos leave while the champs taunt them.

– WWE Champion Jinder Mahal is backstage speaking in Punjab. He tells us to look and see what happened to our hero Shinsuke Nakamura earlier tonight. We see video of the triple team beatdown from the opener. Jinder says Nakamura underestimated him, just like the WWE Universe does. He goes on and says the same thing will happen to Nakamura on Sunday and he will still be our WWE Champion.

