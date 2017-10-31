WWE SmackDown Results – October 31, 2017

– Tonight’s Halloween-edition of WWE SmackDown opens with the normal video package.

– Tom Phillips is back this week. He welcomes us and is joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and Greg Hamilton introduces SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon. He comes out to a pop.

Shane says everyone wants to know why the blue brand attacked RAW last week and it’s simple. He talks about the impressive milestone of RAW’s 25th Anniversary coming soon, but says people have always looked down at SmackDown. It comes from the top, from his sister RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, all the way to the bottom. Shane says he wondered what is the one thing they could do to change the perception. They put together a team led by SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan, they went live on Tuesdays and they started having fun, creating the land of opportunity. But that still wasn’t enough. They had a team meeting and came up with the idea, the best way to make a statement was to go to RAW, put them under siege and kick them right in the mouth. Fans chant “under siege” now. Shane says they’ve done that and they have to thank everyone in attendance, those who come to the SmackDown shows, those who watch SmackDown on TV, the roster. Shane wants to thank everyone. He says that’s what SmackDown is about, they have heart. Fans chant Shane’s name.

He goes on talking about Survivor Series, naming Randy Orton and three other of SmackDown’s finest. Shane reveals that he will be Team Captain. Shane says they will see RAW in the ring at Survivor Series but let’s get tonight’s show started.

2 of 3 Falls Match: Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

The music hits and out comes Bobby Roode to a pop as Greg Hamilton makes the introduction. The music hits and out comes Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler’s music is cut as he comes out and Roode stares him down. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Ziggler takes control. Roode fights up and out, dropping Ziggler. Roode shows off some and blocks a superkick. Ziggler avoids a Glorious DDT and takes Roode to the corner for thrusts. Roode ends up flooring Ziggler coming out of the corner as he gets hyped up.

Ziggler looks to fight back but Roode shuts him down and hits a Blockbuster from the corner for a 2 count. We get a replay as Roode works Ziggler over with chops. More back and forth now. Roode tosses Ziggler out of the ring. Roode does a glorious pose in the middle of the ring as fans pop. Roode goes to the floor but Ziggler turns it around. Roode counters and sends Ziggler into the barrier, forcing him down. The referee counts again as we get a replay. They bring it back into the ring and Ziggler hits a superkick for the first fall. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Roode picked up the second fall during the commercial after sending Ziggler head-first into the ring post and rolling him up.

They trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Ziggler talks some trash. Roode blocks a Fame-asser and drives Ziggler into the mat for a close 2 count. Ziggler blocks a Glorious DDT and rolls Ziggler up for a 2 count. They trade pin attempts and Ziggler hits a DDT for another pin attempt. More back and forth. Roode with a Spinebuster. Fans pop for Roode as he stands tall. Ziggler counters another Glorious DDT attempt and ends up hitting a Zig Zag for a close 2 count. Both are down now.

Ziggler cranks up Sweet Chin Music but Roode counters. They trade pin attempts with handfuls of tights again. Roode nails the Glorious DDT for the pin and the Survivor Series spot.

Winner: Bobby Roode

– After the match, Roode stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Renee Young enters the ring to interview Roode. Roode cuts a promo and says Team RAW is going down.

– Still to come, Nakamura vs. Owens. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see The New Day walking backstage. Xavier Woods is dressed as Jimmy Hart, Kofi Kingston as Brotherly Love and Big E as Akeem The African Dream. They’re interrupted by Rusev and Aiden English, who think Halloween is a stupid holiday and Rusev Day is better. Big E gets upset after Rusev dumps his Halloween candy out. Big E challenges Rusev to a match for tonight.

– Team Captain Becky Lynch is backstage with Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Tamina Snuka, Lana, Carmella and James Ellsworth. Becky is tired of hearing how SmackDown is the B brand and last week was just a preview of what they will do to the RAW roster at Survivor Series. Becky goes on and says if any Team SmackDown member has anything to speak on, tonight is the night before they get on the same page for Survivor Series. Ellsworth grunts and Becky had a feeling he would have something to say. She sprays him in the face with a water bottle. SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya appears and says it’s too bad she can’t lead them because she will be too busy defeating RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. She goes on and says every team has a weak link and it’s up to Becky to find that weak link here. She taunts Flair and Naomi as potential weakest links. Natalya says Flair better not crack under pressure again because if SmackDown loses at Survivor Series, they all will blame her. Natalya walks off and Becky sprays her.

Baron Corbin vs. Sin Cara

We go to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin for another non-title rematch with Sin Cara. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Sin Cara with a new theme song. We see highlights from what led to this match. The bell rings and they lock up. Corbin shoves Cara back into the corner.Cara charges and Corbin knees him int he gut. Corbin goes for the mask, trying to rip it off. Cara breaks and warns Corbin. Corbin mocks Cara for crying. Cara comes off the ropes and looks to mount some offense but Corbin floors him with a big boot. Corbin stands tall and taunts as fans boo him.

Corbin works Cara over and sends him to the floor, ramming him into the barrier. Corbin talks trash and goes for the mask again. The referee counts. Corbin charges but Cara moves and sends him into the barrier. Cara goes back into the ring and keeps Corbin on the outside. Cara runs the ropes for a suicide dive but Corbin meets him with a big forearm. Corbin goes back into the ring and yells at the crowd, then goes back for Cara’s mask.

Cara fights back as they end up on the floor again. Cara is furious now. He sends Corbin back into the steel steps and the ring post. Cara works Corbin over and gets a pop. Cara attacks again as the referee tries to pull him off. Corbin gets to his feet but Corbin charges and tackles him onto the top of the announce table. Cara keeps the attack going as the referee calls for the bell.

Winner by DQ: Baron Corbin

– After the bell, Cara keeps beating on Corbin. Cara mounts Corbin behind the announce table and pounds on him. Corbin tries to retreat as Cara tosses an announce chair at him, barely catching him. Corbin escapes through the crowd as Cara looks out at him. Fans chant “lucha!” as Cara looks on.

– Renee is backstage with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, asking how they are preparing for the Survivor Series match against RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. The Usos feel they have already proved that they have the blue brand tag team division on lock down. They will continue to prove that they are the A Team of this so-called B Brand. They say SmackDown is the real premiere show and go on bragging until #1 contenders Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable walk in. They just met with Shane McMahon and they will get their title shots next Tuesday, which means they could get the match at Survivor Series. This leads to Gable rapping and warning The Usos before walking off.

– Still to come, Nakamura vs. Owens.

– We see The Singh Brothers backstage walking with WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Hamilton introduces The Singh Brothers. They come out and introduce WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. They all hit the ring together. We see highlights from last week’s match with AJ Styles defeating Sunil Singh.

Jinder says he was unfairly ejected from ringside during that match last week because of the fear that he would take out AJ. Jinder says someone should put that same fear into WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Jinder mocks Brock and says the fear is setting in. Jinder says The Beast will be victimized and conquered at Survivor Series. Jinder says he will then forever be known as The Beast Master. But tonight there is nothing to fear as he will be ringside as Samir Singh faces AJ in his honor, the disrespectful AJ Styles. Now Jinder will speak to his people in Punjabi. The music interrupts and out comes AJ Styles to a pop.

AJ Styles vs. Samir Singh

The bell rings and they meet in the middle of the ring for a few words. Samir decks AJ but AJ fires back and takes control. AJ hits the Styles Clash on Samir for the fast win.

Winner: AJ Styles

– Jinder and Sunil Singh attack AJ as soon as his music hits. Jinder mounts AJ with rights as Sunil cheers him on. Fans chant for AJ. Styles gets double teamed before Jinder launches him rib-first into the ring post. Jinder brings it back into the ring and drops AJ with The Khallas. Jinder raises the WWE Title over AJ and stands tall as his music hits. Jinder ends up coming back and dropping AJ with another Khallas. Jinder leaves while talking trash about AJ and Lesnar.

– We see Kevin Owens warming up. Sami Zayn is also there, asking if Owens can believe Shane making himself Team Captain. Owens isn’t surprised by Shane’s action. They go on knocking Shane. Sami brings up how Randy Orton defeated him with a low blow last week, asking what kind of man does that. Sami also mentions Shane not doing anything about it, screwing him out of his chance to represent SmackDown at Survivor Series. Owens says he will make up for it tonight by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura, then leading SmackDown to victory to Survivor Series. Owens says Shane will owe them and they will get what they want. Owens says this will be their show. Sami agrees, saying this will become The Kevin & Sami Show. Owens corrects him – it will be The Sami & Kevin Show. Owens leaves while Sami is all smiles.

– Still to come, Big E vs. Rusev. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get another vignette for Luke Harper and Erick Rowan’s return as The Bludgeon Brothers.

Big E vs. Rusev

We go to the ring and out comes Rusev with Aiden English. They speak on the mic and sing but they’re soon interrupted by The New Day.

The bell rings and Rusev takes control of Big E early on. Rusev unloads with boots but Big E turns it around and puts him in an abdominal stretch as fans cheer for The New Day. Big E keeps control and stomps away in the corner as Xavier Woods and Big E cheer him on from ringside.

Big E tries to knock Rusev off the apron but Rusev hangs on. Rusev uses the middle rope to send Big E back to the mat. Rusev runs in and sends Big E into the ring post, causing him to fall out to the floor. We go to commercial with Big E down on the floor.

Back from the break and Rusev has Big E down by his arm. Big E breaks free but Rusev goes right back to the hold. Big E finally makes a comeback with belly-to-belly suplexes. Big E dances over Rusev and runs the ropes for the big splash. Big E goes on and tries for the Big Ending but it’s blocked. Rusev ends up stunning Big E with a kick to the head but he’s still standing. Rusev charges but Big E drives him into the mat with the Uranage.

English stands on top of the announce table and starts singing for Rusev Day to provide a distraction. Woods comes over and interrupts with Francesca. Woods turns his back to walk away but English jumps off the table and takes him down. Kofi stares English down and warns him. English hits the ring to avoid Kofi and the referee is distracted by Kofi. Big E hits the Big Ending on English. Rusev takes advantage and drops Big E with a big kick for the pin.

Winner: Rusev

– After the match, Rusev and English celebrate as we go to replays. We come back to Rusev and English leaving as Big E recovers.

– Renee Young is backstage, asking Sin Cara about the significance of his mask. Cara says it’s part of him, it represents his family as he’s like a super hero to his children when he puts it on. Cara goes on and says Baron Corbin did the most disrespectful thing he could do to a luchador when he tried taking the mask off tonight. Cara says he went through hell to get the mask and he will go through hell to keep it. Cara walks off.

– Still to come, Nakamura vs. Owens. Also, The Fashion Files is back. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Shane McMahon is in his office when Rusev and Aiden English come in, bragging about Rusev Day. Rusev believes he’s earned a spot on Team SmackDown at Survivor Series. English is about to make Rusev’s case by singing for him. Shane cuts him off and announces Rusev vs. AJ Styles for next week. The winner will get the final spot on Team SmackDown.

– The announcers lead us to “Strangerer Things” – a Stranger Things-inspired edition of The Fashion Files with Tyler Breeze and Fandango. The Ascension are back for this episode. It appears they both get beat down after a photo of Luke Harper and Erick Rowan as The Bludgeon Brothers appears on the wall. We hear a voice say “let the games begin” to end the segment.

Kevin Owens vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

We go to the ring and out comes Kevin Owens for tonight’s main event. The winner of this match will qualify for Team SmackDown at Survivor Series. We go to commercial after the announcers plug the RAW 25th Anniversary show in January.

Back from the break and out comes Shinsuke Nakamura to a pop. The bell rings and they go right to work on each other. Owens rolls to the floor early on for a breather. Nakamura taunts him from the ring and tells him to bring it.

Owens hits the ring but Nakamura drops him with a knee to the gut. Nakamura drops a knee to the face for a 2 count. Nakamura with shots in the corner. Nakamura charges but Owens nails a big boot. Owens keeps on and rolls back to the floor for a breather. Nakamura follows but Owens sends him back into the apron. Owens works Nakamura over on the floor now. Nakamura counters and whips Owens hard into the barrier. We go to commercial with Nakamura standing tall on the apron.

Back from the break and Nakamura is in control of Owens in the ring. Owens counters in the corner and drops Nakamura with a superkick for a 2 count. Owens unloads with rights on Nakamura while he’s down now. Owens decks Nakamura and stands tall, yelling about this being his show.

Owens keeps control and drops Nakamura with a big DDT but Nakamura still kicks out. Owens argues with the referee and grinds a forearm into Nakamura’s face. Owens drops elbows to the face now. Owens keeps Nakamura grounded now as a “KO sucks” chant starts. Nakamura finally fights up and out, looking for a comeback now. Nakamura with kicks while Owens is on his knees. Owens catches a kick but Nakamura decks him. Nakamura sends Owens into the corner and follows with a running elbow. Nakamura places Owens on the top turnbuckle and comes charging in. Nakamura with a 2 count.

Sami Zayn makes his way down to ringside as some fans boo. Owens takes advantage and rolls a distracted Nakamura up for a 2 count. Nakamura stuns Owens with another kick and covers for a 2 count. Nakamura takes Owens to the top for a superplex. Owens counters and drives Nakamura into the mat from up high. Nakamura still manages to kick out at 2. Owens and Sami can’t believe it.

Nakamura ends up countering the pop-up powerbomb and taking Owens back down. Nakamura goes on with offense for another 2 count. Nakamura waits for the Kinshasa but Sami pulls Owens to safety. Nakamura isn’t happy and fans boo. Nakamura goes to the floor but Owens comes from behind and sends Nakamura’s knees into the steel, his shoulder hitting the ring post as well. Owens brings Nakamura back into the ring and hits a big Frogsplash for a close 2 count.

Owens tells Sami to clear the announce table off and he does. The music hits and out comes Randy Orton. Owens and Sami look at the ramp waiting for Orton but Orton comes from behind through the crowd and drops Sami back onto the announce table. This leads to Nakamura taking advantage in the ring and nailing a big shot to the jaw, then hitting the Kinshasa on Owens for the pin. Nakamura gets the 4th spot on Team SmackDown at Survivor Series.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

– After the match, Nakamura stands tall and celebrates as his music hits. Nakamura looks out at Orton, who is smirking while Sami is laid out on top of the announce table. We get replays. Nakamura poses in the ring as Orton looks on from the floor. Owens stumbles up the ramp and Sami is still out on top of the announce table. SmackDown goes off the air.