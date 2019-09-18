WWE SmackDown Results – September 17, 2019

We are in Atlanta, Georgia and your announcers are Corey Graves, Tom Phillips, and Byron Saxton.

Match Number One: Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Big E versus Randy Orton, Dash Wilder, and Scott Dawson

Wilder and Big E start things off and Big E with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex and then he pulls Wilder over the apron and connects with forearms to the chest. Big E with a splash on the apron for a near fall. Woods tags in and Big E sends Woods onto Wilder with a wheelbarrow slam for a near fall. Woods with a chop but Wilder with a kick and Dawson tags in. Dawson sends Woods into the turnbuckles and he chops and punches Woods. Woods with punches and chops. Woods with a rolling elbow and Woods gets a near fall.

Woods with punches and he sends Dawson into the corner. Kofi tags in and he comes off the turnbuckles with a double sledge. Orton tags in and he chops Kofi while Dawson holds Kofi. Orton with an Irish whip but Kofi with a drop kick and Woods tags in. Kofi with a kick and Woods with a kick. Kofi with a slingshot splash followed by an elbow drop from Woods. Big E with a splash followed by a belly-to-belly suplex. Kofi tags in and he sets for Trouble in Paradise but Orton goes to the floor.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Dawson with a take down on Woods and Wilder tags in and works on the knee and hits a KneeDT. Wilder with a step over toe hod. Dawson tags in and he stands on the knee and then hits a splash onto the knee. Dawson with a step over toe hold and he drops back to add more pressure to the knee. Orton tags in and he kicks Woods in the hamstring. Orton has a punch blocked and Woods with punches and chops. Orton with thumbs to the eye and Woods goes down. Orton with a chop in the corner. Orton stomps on the injured knee. Dawson tags in and he hits a spinning leg drop to the injured knee and then he applies an Indian Death Lock.

Woods with forearms to escape. Woods kicks Dawson to the floor and Wilder tags in and blocks Woods’ path to the corner. Woods with a sunset flip for a near fall. Orton tags in and Woods with an elbow to Orton and an enzuigiri to Wilder. Wilder counters a tornado DDT by sending Woods over the top rope to the floor and then Orton with a back drop driver onto the announce table. Orton with another back drop driver onto the announce table and then he returns to the ring to break the referee’s count. Orton breaks the referee’s count and sends Woods back into the ring.

Orton gets a near fall. Wilder tags in and he kicks Woods. Wilder with a step over toe hold and he falls back to the mat to add more damage to the knee. Woods kicks Wilder to get out of the hold. Dawson tags in and he stops Woods from making the tag. Dawson puts Woods on the turnbuckles and Scott chops Woods. Woods with punches on the turnbuckles to send Dawson to the mat. Woods pushes Dawson off again and Woods with a missile drop kick. Orton tags in and so does Kofi.

Kofi with a springboard chop and more chops to Orton followed by a drop kick and running clothesline. Kofi with a drop kick to Wilder. Kofi with SOS for a near fall. Kofi sends Dawson to the floor. Big E with a clothesline to Dawson but Wilder with a tornado DDT off the apron. Wilder with a leg sweep on Woods and Kofi with a kick to Wilder. Orton stops Kofi on a suicide dive attempt and he hits an IEDDT. Orton looks around and twists to the mat. Orton tags in Wilder and Dawson tags in. They set for the ShatteRKO Machine but Big E pulls Orton out of the ring and Orton is sent into the ring post. Kofi with a double DDT and Woods with a springboard elbow drop to Wilder. Kofi with Trouble in Paradise to Dawson for the three count.

Winners: Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods

After the match, Brock Lesnar’s music plays and he makes his way to the stage wtih Paul Heyman. Brock makes his way to the ring. Kofi tells Big E and Xavier to leave the ring.

Paul and Brock get on the apron and Paul addresses Mr. Kingston and he introduces himself and his client. They enter the ring while Paul does the introduction. Paul says his client has authorized him to inform Kofi face to face, like a man, it is a bad day for the New Day, yes it is. In layman’s terms, it means the following. Kofi, my client, Brock Lesnar, hereby challenges you to a match for the WWE Championship on Friday October 4th at the Smackdown Premiere on Fox.

Paul hands the mic to Kofi.

Kofi says when he won this title at Wrestlemania, he made a promise to the entire WWE Universe that he would be a fighting champion. As far as your challenge is concerned, I accept.

Brock offers his hand and then he gets Kofi up for an F5.

We take a look back at Shane McMahon firing Kevin Owens last week and we will hear from Shane later tonight.

We go to commercial.

Kayla Braxton is in the back with Sasha Banks and Bayley. Sasha is asked about her challenge for the match at Hell in a Cell. Sasha says she is the star of this division and she will take on any challenge, any champ, and any jealous wannabe. Sasha says she has been in a cell match but what about Becky Lynch. Bayley says Sasha will not talk about Charlotte because she will answer any question in the ring.

We take a look back at the match between Roman Reigns and Erick Rowan at Clash of Champions in a match that had no title on the line.

Michael Cole is with Erick Rowan. Cole asks Erick why did Luke Harper return on Sunday. Erick says if you want to ask Luke Harper a question, you ask him. Right now it is about him. Erick wants to know if Cole has a question for him. Cole asks why did Rowan do what he did to Roman. Erick says those attacks were just to scare him. Cole says Erick tried to kill him. Erick tells Cole to lower his tone because he won’t let people talk to him like that any more. Erick says he did that because he wanted to show that Roman’s dominance was an illusion. Erick says he has been disrespected for so long. Everyone thinks that he is a grunt in the background or a goon to do someone else’s bidding. Erick says he is not a puppet. Erick says he is not a follower, he is a leader.

Cole asks Erick why did he turn on Daniel Bryan. Erick says Dan’s biggest mistake was thinking they were intellectual equals. Erick says never disrespect him again.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Sami Zayn comes out, still in his neck brace. Sami says he is in pain and he demands respect. Sami asks the people to show respect to the man who he liberated and the man who beat The Miz fair and square on Sunday. Sami says that Ali pulled off the million to one shot by beating Nakamura, but luck had a little to do with it. It was before Nakamura partnered with Sami Zayn. You are not looking at the same man you came across a few weeks ago. Zayn says he likes Ali and he respect him. Sami says he is super athletic and super inspring. One thing you are not is a champion.

Match Number Two: Mustafa Ali versus Shinsuke Nakamura in a Non Title Match

Ali with a forearm and Zayn grabs Ali before the bell rings. Nakamura with a kick and then he sends Ali into the turnbuckles. Nakamura with Kinshasa.

Kevin Owens comes through the crowd and he is escorted to his seat in the crowd.

Shane McMahon is in his office and he is told that someone is here to see him and he is told that Kevin Owens is here.

Shane McMahon walks in the hallway and he is handed legal papers. Shane looks at the papers and then he walks into commercial.

We are back and we see Kevin in his seat enjoying Smackdown.

Shane McMahon makes his way to the ring and he is not shuffling because he has been sued.

Shane has security join him and they stand in front of the ringside barrier where Kevin is sitting.

Shane asks Kevin really? He says he can see this as no coincidence that he is served and you are in the audience. Shane invited Kevin into the ring so they can talk about what he has in his hands.

Kevin makes his way into the ring.

Shane says things will be alright so security can leave the ring. They are going to talk man to man.

Shane says he is holding in his hands the largest wrongful termination lawsuit in history. Shane says if Kevin wins, he would be awarded Twenty Five Million Dollars. Shane says Kevin is swimming where he shouldn’t be swimming.

Kevin says that if Shane wants him to talk, he should shut the hell up.

Shane says Kevin has a weak case.

Kevin says he has a strong case and he has been coming out for weeks saying that Shane has ruined Smackdown and turned it into his playground. Kevin reminds Shane about being fined $100,000 when he hits Elias, the crooked official. What happened when Kevin was referee last week? You attacked me from behind and you hit an official. You hit an official, the thing that Shane fined him for. Kevin says Shane didn’t get fined. You fired Kevin on the grounds that he was being insubordinate. Kevin says he was not being insubordinate. Kevin says Shane held that fine over his head for weeks. Kevin says he swallowed his pride and he did what Shane wanted him to do. He tried to help Shane beat Chad Gable, but Shane still lost.

Kevin tells Shane that he tapped out.

You tried to take away my career and that did not work. Kevin says he tried to talk to Shane and help him, but now he wants to hurt Shane. He will hit Shane where it hurts the most, in his wallet and in his pride. This is about a lot more than money. Kevin says he knows he has a case and Shane knows it. Kevin tells Shane it is not about taking millions from you, but there is another clause in there. Kevin says when he wins, he will get to come back here and stand in the middle of the ring and look into your eyes and tell you . . . SHANE McMAHON . . . YOU’RE FIRED!!!!

Kevin drops the mic and goes through the crowd.

We go to Daniel Bryan in the back.

We also see Charlotte Flair in the locker room and Ric Flair is with her as we go to commercial.

We have the AOP video package that aired on Raw.

We are back and Offset is in the ring with a Flair robe on. He says he is here to bring out Charlotte Flair.

Match Number Two: Charlotte Flair versus Sasha Banks (with Bayley)

Charlotte with a kick to the midsection and she sends Sasha into the turnbuckles. Charlotte kicks Sasha. Charlotte with a fallaway slam. Bayley tries to remove the turnbuckle pad but Charlotte sees it. Charlotte sends Sasha try to attack her from behind and Sasha is sent to the floor. Bayley distracts Charlotte and Sasha sends Charlotte into the ring post. They return to the ring and Sasha gets a near fall. Sasha sends Charlotte to the floor and Sasha argues with the referee but we do not know if Bayley interferes.

Charlotte returns to the ring and Sasha kicks Charlotte. Charlotte sends Sasha into the turnbuckles but Sasha returns the favor. Sasha with a kick in the corner. Sasha with a snap mare and a reverse chin lock. Charlotte and Sasha with kicks in teh corner. Charlotte with a Flair Flip to the apron and she kicks Sasha. Charlotte with a clothesline and chops. Charlotte with more chops. Charlotte catches Sasha on a cross body attempt and Charlotte with another fallaway slam.

Charlotte stops short of boots in the corner and Charlotte with a forearm and knee drop to the leg. Charlotte goes for a suplex but Sasha lands on her feet. Charlotte with a neck breaker for a near fall. Sasha with an elbow and she goes for a head scissors but Charlotte blocks it. Charlotte with a Boston Crab. Sasha tries to get to Bayley to help her but the referee tells Bayley to move. Sasha counters into an inside cradle for a near fall. Sasha with a knee. Sasha is sent to the apron and Charlotte with a boot to knock Sasha off the apron and to the floor.

Charlotte goes to the turnbuckles and Sasha and Bayley watch as Charlotte hits a moonsault on them. Charlotte is stopped by Bayley trying to get back into the ring and Sasha with a rollup for a near fall. Charlotte with a figure four on Sasha and Bayley kicks Charlotte. The referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Charlotte Flair (by Disqualification)

After the match, Sasha and Bayley attack Charlotte. Carmella makes her way to the ring and she kicks Sasha and then Carmella yells at Bayley. Carmella with a super kick to Sasha and Charlotte with a boot to Bayley.

We go to commercial.

We are back and the King of the Ring accessories are in the ring for the Coronation of Baron Corbin as the newest King of the Ring.

Baron is adorned with the robe and he puts the crown on his head.

Baron says we are very excited that he is the King of the Ring. That is a breath of fresh air. Most of you wanted anybody but him as your king. Baron says you are the king you wanted and the king you needed. He is someone you can believe in. He exemplifies everything a King needs to be. He is strong, but generous and fair. He says he won the tournament with honor and he deserves the adoration and respect. Baron says if it does not happen, he will show that he can rule with an Iron Fist.

Baron says he wants to bring out his opponent from last night.

Baron says that Chad came up short last night but he should hold his head up high. Baron says he wanted to bring Chad out because he is a perfect example for all of these people. No matter how hard you work and how big you dream, you come up short.

Gable with a take down that destroys the throen and then Gable rips the rope and he hits Corbin with the scepter.

Corbin demands that Gable stop. Chad picks up the crown and he puts it on the mat and Chad stomps on it.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Three: Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight versus Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas

Tucker and Axel start things off and Tucker with a waist lock take down. Tucker with another waist lock but Axel with an elbow. Tucker with a series of waist lock take downs. Tucker with a single leg take down and Axel hits Tucker from behind after Bo distracts Tucker. Axel kicks Tucker. Axel with a DDT and he gets a near fall. Axel with a reverse chin lock. Axel with a forearm to the back. Tucker with a clothesline. Otis and Bo tag in and Otis with a clothesline and a spinning slam. Otis with a running shoulder tackle to Axel. Bo with a kick and it only makes Otis shimmy. Otis with a head butt and he shakes the ropes. Otis with a fallaway slam. Otis with a splash and then it is time for the Caterpillar.

Tucker tags in and Tucker kicks Axel before hitting Compactor for the three count.

Winners: Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight

Daniel Bryan walks in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back with a look at Brock Lesnar’s return to Smackdown and his challenge for the title on the Fox debut of Smackdown.

Daniel Bryan makes his way to the ring.

Daniel says a lot of the people chanting his name right now were the same people who accused him of being behind the attacks on Roman Reigns. Daniel says he understands why. Daniel says he wants to be very clear with you. Daniel says good or bad, he has never lied to you. Tonight, he stands before you exonerated of all of the heinous attacks on Roman Reigns. That is not what he is out here to talk about. He is here to talk about Erick Rowan. Erick says he has been disrespected. He says no one saw him. Daniel says he saw Erick Rowan. He saw Erick’s potential and talent. He saw intelligent and special Rowan was. When they won the tag titles, he didn’t just see Rowan as his equal, he treated him as his equal.

Daniel says he did not treat him as his equal, he treated Erick as his friend.

Erick Rowan’s music plays and Erick makes his way to the stage.

Erick tells Dan to stop. He says he is sick and tired of hearing Daniel speak. He thought we were equals, but who was always standing behind you? Who didn’t let him talk? You were too busy trying to make him into your puppet or follower. Did you ever ask Erick how he felt about anything? Erick says he will not be disrespected.

Daniel says if you feel disrespected, why don’t you do something about it. There is nothing worse you can do physically than ruin their friendship and lying to him.

Luke Harper hits Daniel from behind and sends him into the turnbuckles. Rowan with a splash and Harper with a boot.

Roman Reigns’ music plays and Rowan with a clawslam while Roman walks to the ring and Roman goes after Rowan and hits a Superman punch. Roman punches Harper off the apron and then Roman with a Drive By on Rowan. Harper with a boot. Harper sends Roman into the ring steps. Haper and Rowan power bomb Roman into the ring post. Rowan pulls up the mats while Harper pulls off the cover of the apron. Harper and Rowan beat up security and then Rowan slams members of security on the floor. Harper with a front face lock while Rowan hits Roman with the ringside barrier. Harper and Rowan continue to destroy things and they throw a chair at Tom Phillips and Tom is down.

Rowan with a head butt to Bryan. Harper and Rowan with a double choke slam through the table.

Rowan says they will not be disrespected.

We go to credits.

